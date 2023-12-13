동영상 고정 취소

YOON VISITS ASML HEADQUARTERS



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited global semiconductor equipment giant ASML, urging closer cooperation with our companies. This move is interpreted as a strategic step to gain a foothold in the next-generation semiconductor market.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has visited the Dutch chipmaking equipment manufacturer ASML. It's his first visit to a private corporation during an overseas trip. Yoon asked the Dutch semiconductor companies, including ASML, to work closely with Korean chipmakers. He believes the Dutch cutting-edge equipment technology is essential in order to secure a competitive edge in the next-generation chip market.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): S. Korea will strengthen direct communication between the two governments and provide all necessary support for the success of this cooperation project.



Samsung Electronics has pledged to invest one trillion won jointly with ASML to build a next-generation chipmaking technology R&D center. SK Hynix has also agreed to jointly develop a technology that enables the recycling of hydrogen in extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment to reduce power consumption. The two governments have also agreed to train high-tech semiconductor professionals from next year. Yoon became the first foreign head of state to be shown by ASML how the next-generation EUV equipment for ultra-fine manufacturing processes of 2 nanometers or less is manufactured.



[Soundbite]

Park Chun-sup (Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs): This demonstrates trust and the importance of strategic cooperation between ASML and Korean chipmakers.



On the last day of his state visit, Yoon is scheduled to have a summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, where they will focus on discussing economic security cooperation, including the establishment of a semiconductor dialogue mechanism.



N. KOREA-CHINA TRADE SPIKE



[Anchor Lead]

Trade between North Korea and China is intensifying, particularly visible in border cities. With North Korea easing its COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, there's a surge in container trucks ferrying goods and a resumption of visits by Chinese traders, signaling a revival in bilateral commerce.



[Pkg]

Huge container trucks, headed to North Korea, go through customs in the Chinese border city of Dandong. With the heavy snow, the street outside is a crowded mess the first such scene to be witnessed since the COVID-19 pandemic. In just a month after cargo truck operations resumed, the passage of trucks which used to number 2 to 3 a day has increased to about 20. The sharp rise is due to the lifting of a two-day quarantine policy North Korea had imposed. It appears trade between the two sides is being restored to pre-COVID-19 times. At Quanhe customs in Hunchun, the easternmost area along the North Korea-China border, there are even more container trucks headed to the regime, about 60 per day.



[Soundbite]

(Truck driver in Hunchun): This truck is carrying cosmetics and the one in front has tangerines and apples.



[Soundbite]

(Chinese tradesman): The lifting of quarantine on cargo implies people-to-people exchange is possible at the border.



In fact North Korea has recently resumed visa issuance for Chinese traders. With eased COVID-19 restrictions, North Korean workers in China were also spotted engaged in a shopping spree before heading back home.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean worker): A size 110 suits a young person but a larger one is better for someone older.



North Korean carrier Air Koryo began resuming service for the Pyongyang-Beijing route from Tuesday after a monthlong hiatus and from Wednesday, it will also resume flights to Shenyang for the first time in 4 years.



OIL TAX CUT TO BE EXTENDED



[Anchor Lead]

Oil tax cut, which was supposed to be terminated at the end of this year, will be extended until next February. Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Choo Kyung-ho told reporters yesterday that although international oil prices have been declining lately, still too many uncertainties exists in the Middle East and oil supplies. The Korean government had lowered gasoline tax by as much as 37% in late 2022, but raised the tax cut rate to 25% since January, marking down gasoline prices by 205 won per liter.



MORE PEOPLE LIVING ALONE



[Anchor Lead]

Single-person households are on the rise, now making up one in every three households. This trend is pronounced not only among the youth but especially in those over 60. Today, we explore the lives of these individuals, increasingly becoming a mainstream demographic in our society.



[Pkg]

A 20-square-meter home located inside a small alley is where this elderly woman in her 80s surnamed Kim lives. It's been over two years since she lived alone with no contacts with family.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Age 86): My son? These days, you don't live with your daughter-in-law. That's just how it is. It's fine when I'm not sick.



With more senior citizens living alone, the number of one-person households in Korea is rapidly on the rise. As of last year, they accounted for 34.5% of all households, which is double the proportion of households with four or more members. Among them, those in their 70s and older account for 18.6%. If people in their 60s are included, the percentage widens to 35%, a figure similar to single-person households comprising younger people in their 20s and 30s. But as the elderly percentage grows, so does the number of single-person households that are struggling financially.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Age 86): I live on my 300,000 won pension. This house has a KRW 4 mn deposit with 130,000 won monthly rent. I used up all the deposit.



The average annual income earned by a single-member household stands at just over 30 million won, only half of the average income of all households. One-person households take up 72.6% of households receiving basic livelihood support.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Choi Chul (Sookmyung Women's Univ.): Amid an aging population, one-member homes rise. Younger people get more economically active, but seniors do not so they become more vulnerable.



However, social connections among single-person households have shown some improvement. The proportion of those who reported having someone to rely on during times of illness, depression, or financial need has increased compared to a year ago.



ALL BTS MEMBERS ENLISTED



[Anchor Lead]

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have marked a new chapter in K-pop history with their joint enlistment yesterday. This move ensures that all members fulfill their military duties as they had publicly pledged. With BTS stepping away for a time, how will the landscape of K-pop evolve in their absence? We take a look.



[Pkg]

The military enlistment of K-pop superstars was as humble as it could be. Without any fan event, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook pass through the guard station in their cars. Following RM and V's enlistment the previous day, the last two members have also joined the army. The final farewells were also delivered online.



[Soundbite]

Jimin (BTS): I'm enlisting together with Jungkook so that's a big encouragement.



[Soundbite]

Jungkook (BTS): I am joining the army. I will return even stronger.



Since their debut in 2013, BTS has grown into a mega global super star band. Six of their songs such as "Butter" topped the Billboard chart in the U.S., considered the home country of pop music. BTS was also nominated for the Grammy Awards for 3 consecutive years. They have become true K-pop legends. Despite wrangling in the political circle over whether to grant an exemption, the group repeatedly vowed to fulfill their military duties. And keeping to that word, all seven members, starting with the eldest Jin last year, are now enlisted.



[Soundbite]

RM (BTS (Dec. 2022)): It feels like a new chapter. This moment had to come and I waited for it.



To fill in the vacuum of an 18 month hiatus, the members are known to have prepared various content such as documentary films for fans to enjoy during their absence.



[Soundbite]

We have prepared a lot, really a lot, so that fans can enjoy while we are gone.



[Soundbite]

There are loads of gifts we prepared.



The older members first to be discharged next summer will kick off solo careers before the full group can resume activity and continue their global fame once all seven finish their military service in 2025.



MORE DEFECTS IN IMPORTED CARS



[Anchor Lead]

Imported cars have reached an all-time high in market share last year, noticeably increasing their presence on the roads. In a related development, for the first time ever, the number of damage relief applications filed with the Consumer Agency for imported vehicles has surpassed those for domestic cars.



[Pkg]

Kim Jong-hwan had a scary experience on a highway in October. His Land Rover stopped on the innermost lane of the expressway without any warning. Believing it to be an engine defect, he took it to the service center, but he's now in a difficult situation, unable to proceed one way or the other, after being presented with a repair bill exceeding 20 million won.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-hwan (Namyangju resident): My friend had an engine problem with his new car and replaced it. I thought such things happened to other people, but I know that's not the case.



The Korea Consumer Agency studied damage relief applications for car defects received over three years since 2020. It found that complaints about imported cars have surpassed those about domestic cars for the first time last year. The number of applications for every 10,000 newly registered vehicles was 44 for Land Rovers and more than 10 for Honda, Ford, Jeep, and Audi. The figure is higher than Chevrolet, the domestic brand with the most number of defect complaints. The agency receives nearly 500 compensation applications annually, but only just over half of the cases are resolved.



[Soundbite]

Choi Nan-ju (Korea Consumer Agency): Difficulties arise in resolving cases where contractually promised promotions are unverifiable, and when vehicle defects are hard to replicate.



The agency advises consumers to obtain all related papers and evidence whenever an abnormality occurs.



UNFAIR TICKET REFUND POLICY



[Anchor Lead]

The Fair Trade Commission has taken action against travel agencies that allow 24/7 ticket sales but refuse to process cancellations during evenings, weekends, or outside of regular business hours. This practice has led to consumers being unable to cancel in a timely manner, subsequently incurring additional fees.



[Pkg]

This woman bought flight tickets on a travel agency's website on a Sunday morning. She tried cancelling them shortly due to scheduling conflict, but she was rejected.



[Soundbite]

(Travel agency customer): The website says nothing about flight ticket cancellations.



Customers are not allowed to cancel their flight tickets outside of business hours, such as on weekday evenings, on weekends or on public holidays. The woman was able to request a refund the following day, but she had to pay 180,000 won in cancellation fee.



[Soundbite]

(Travel agency customer): As far as I know, cancellations within 24 hours are free. But they cited their terms and conditions.



These are the terms and agreements of eight large travel agencies investigated by the Fair Trade Commission. They all process cancellations only during business hours. In contrast, flight tickets purchased on airlines' websites can be canceled at any time. The Fair Trade Commission says selling flight tickets around the clock but limiting their cancellation to business hours only is against the law.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-myung (Fair Trade Commission): About 60-70% of consumers buy international flight tickets from travel agencies. They sustain losses just because they buy from them.



The FTC has advised that the travel agencies correct their terms and conditions in question.



[Soundbite]

(Travel agency staff (VOICE MODIFIED)): Cancellations made on the same day are possible. Our terms and conditions have been modified like that.



Mode Tour and Online Tour fixed their terms and conditions right away, while the remaining six agencies plan to introduce new terms and conditions by June 2024.



ASIANA TO WEIGH PASSENGERS



[Anchor Lead]

Asiana Airlines will start weighing passengers boarding domestic flights for safety purposes for ten days, starting on the 12th and ending on the 21st of this month. This measure announced by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to measure average passenger weights will be carried out at Gimpo Airport's domestic flight departure gate. Those boarding Asiana flights at Gimpo Airport can weigh themselves with their carry-on baggage and refused to be weighed if they don't want to.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!