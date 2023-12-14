동영상 고정 취소

WHIRLWINDS IN POLITICAL PARTIES



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of former Democratic Party Chair Lee Nak-yon's official announcement regarding the formation of a new party and the abrupt resignation of People Power Party Chairman Kim Ki-hyeon, a political whirlwind is sweeping through South Korea's political arena, just four months ahead of the general elections.



[Pkg]

Former Democratic Party chair Lee Nak-yon says he will join hands with politicians who are now pushing to create a new party.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair (SBS News Briefing)): (To lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja and former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup) I said, 'How is it going? It must be tough. Good luck to you’.



[Soundbite]

(So you could join them if discussions go well?) It would be desirable.



The ex-DP leader, however, said that he is not considering the possibility of pursuing solidarity with former People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok. His remarks are spurring predictions that he will seek to build a broad support base by appealing to liberal voters with moderate ones at the center. It seems that his move will surely deal a heavy blow to the Democratic Party, as approval ratings for the ruling and main opposition parties are similar. As its chairman Kim Gi-hyeon has resigned, the ruling People Power Party needs to reshape and realign itself urgently. With the upcoming parliamentary elections just four months away, the ruling party's soon-to-be formed emergency leadership body will have full power, including the authority to set up a candidate nomination committee. It will be inevitable for multi-term and pro-Yoon lawmakers to face growing pressure that they should give up re-election bids or run in tougher districts. If senior or pro-Yoon lawmakers reject these calls to run as independent candidates or join Lee Jun-seok's new party, it will likely promote a split of the conservative camp and lead to a crushing defeat of the ruling party. Former PPP Chairman Kim Gi-hyeon is known to have met Lee Jun-seok and pled him to withdraw his new party plan. With the elections approaching, both the PPP and DP are faced with unfavorable political turns. How they will address and resolve such internal issues will determine their fate.



CHIP ALLIANCE WITH NETHERLANDS



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The two leaders agreed to significantly strengthen their bilateral economic and security cooperation, including the establishment of a semiconductor alliance.



[Pkg]

The fourth meeting with the Dutch leader since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office. The leaders of South Korea and the Netherlands agreed on a joint statement calling for stronger strategic partnership ties.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Based on economic cooperative ties advancing at unprecedented speed, we will respond to pending crises and defend the rules-based int'l order.



In the 20-point statement, the two sides agreed to particularly expand cooperation in economic security including the creation of a two plus two dialogue channel of their foreign and industry ministers. Above all, the document officially codified an alliance on semiconductors. It's the first time for either side to stipulate a chip alliance in a joint statement with another country.



[Soundbite]

Mark Rutte (Dutch Prime Minister)



During a business forum attended by entrepreneurs of both sides, President Yoon again vowed to provide unwavering support for bilateral corporate cooperation. He also met with a Dutch veteran who fought in the Korean War and gifted a "hero's uniform". President Yoon returns home Friday after wrapping up his state visit with a final cultural event.



GREATER R&D TIES WITH SWEDEN



[Anchor Lead]

Korea and Sweden have agreed to expand research cooperation in the cutting-edge technology fields, such as eco-friendly shipbuilding, future cars and power semiconductors. The Korea Planning & Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology and the Research Institute of Sweden held a forum and discussed ways in detail to boost cooperation in the research of strategic technologies. In September, the KEIT and three other domestic institutes signed an agreement with the Swedish institute on technology cooperation in Sweden.



DIVERSIFYING SUPPLY CHAIN



[Anchor Lead]

We've been reporting about the vulnerability of South Korea's economy due to the high dependence on foreign sources for key materials. Each time the global supply chain faces disruption, the economy becomes quite unstable. In response to this situation, the government has put forth a strategy aimed at improving these supply chains.



[Pkg]

Graphite is the main ingredient of anode materials, a key component of electric vehicle batteries. Only one company in South Korea produces graphite. As such, the country relies on Chinese imports for over 90% of its supply. The government has looked into some 44-hundred different materials, parts and equipment and found that 17-hundred of them had import reliance level on a particular country that exceed 50% with the average dependence rate coming in at 70%. Under such reliance, the political situation or export policy of specific countries have immediate adverse impact on domestic industries.



[Soundbite]

Bang Moon-kyu (Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy): Fundamental solutions are needed to address recurring supply chain disruptions.



In response, the government has designated 185 items as items requiring supply chain stability and pledged to lower their import dependency to below 50% by the year 2030. The list includes urea, whose imports are currently at an impasse, as well as hydrogen fluoride, rare earth magnets, and special gases for chip making. As for detailed strategies in the first stage, the government is considering support for domestic production or expanding related R&D. Measures such as tax breaks, will also seek to support businesses in making joint purchases, M&A involving foreign firms and diversifying their import channels. To secure more resources, it's also necessary to increase stockpiles and expand cooperation with resource-rich countries. To achieve such goals, experts call for government-led, instead of private sector-led investment that aids key strategic materials procurement.



MARKET ACCESS FOR FOREIGNERS



[Anchor Lead]

A requirement for foreign investors to register first with Korean financial authorities before investing in the local stock market has been abolished after more than 30 years. The change is expected to lower barriers for foreigners to invest in Korean stocks, as they will no longer need to obtain prior authorization with a reduced burden of reporting their transactions.



GOV'T TO HELP ISOLATED YOUTH



[Anchor Lead]

It is estimated that as many as 540,000 young people are living in isolation, cut off from the outside world and confined to their own spaces. A survey targeting these youths revealed that eight out of ten express a desire to rejoin society. In response, the government has introduced its first set of measures aimed at assisting these individuals in breaking free from their isolation.



[Pkg]

27-year-old Mr. Oh has been living in isolation since age 20. While having to cover his tuition and living expenses all on his own, his financial situation worsened and eventually, resulted in cutting ties with his friends.



[Soundbite]

Oh ○○ (Isolated youth): I'm broke so I can't go to school. It costs money to hang out with friends, so I spend my days just drinking and sleeping at home.



Choi Young-jae who had served as a career soldier has been living like a hermit for the last six years after he was discharged.



[Soundbite]

Choi Young-jae (Isolated youth): I needed a break after a tough time in the military. But, the break got longer. I stopped my supermarket and hair salon visits and grew more afraid.



It is estimated that there are roughly 540,000 isolated youths who locked themselves into solitude, removed from society. The government conducted the first survey on these isolated young people and found most of the respondents became social hermits because of career and relationships. About 40% of the respondents answered human relationships while 20% cited jobs as the cause of their seclusion. They were suffering from serious mental distress, so much so that 75% of them had thought about committing suicide and 27% of them actually attempted suicide. About 80% of them wanted to come out of their self-imposed exile but half of them went back to where they were.



[Soundbite]

Choi Young-jae (Isolated youth): I decided to get out of this rut many times, but I went back to being a loner when I found out applications to support programs were over.



Experts emphasize the need for long-term assistance.



[Soundbite]

Lee Eun-ae (SEEDS Director (Support group for isolated youth)): They need to be assured that there are many safe social relationships by accumulating experiences.



The government plans to locate the young living in isolation and provide a 24-hour support system through one-stop counseling services and the 129 direct call line.



STUDENT RIGHTS ORDINANCE ISSUE



[Anchor Lead]

The debate over the fate of the 'Student Human Rights Ordinance', identified as one of the causes of the decline in teachers' authority, is intensifying. The Seoul Metropolitan Council has declared its intention to finalize the abolition of the ordinance within this month, a stance that has met with strong opposition from the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.



[Pkg]

Seoul Education Office Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon went on an eight-day one-man protest. He made it clear that he opposes the abolishment of the Student Human Rights Ordinance. Some have claimed the Ordinance caused teachers' rights to be violated. Instead of revoking the ordinance, the Seoul superintendent proposed making a revision that adds student accountability.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hee-yeon (Superintendent, Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education): Student rights and teachers‘ authority should develop together instead of having one side weaken when the other side strengthens.



The Seoul Metropolitan Council is to deliberate on the motion to abolish this local ordinance at the city council's education committee meeting next week. It is claimed that only teachers stand to lose from putting too much emphasis on students' rights. People Power Party members of the SMC support the abolishment, so the motion is likely to pass the general session on December 22nd.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hye-young (Seoul Metropolitan Council (PPP)): It's important to focus on students, but it is better to protect three entities (students, teachers, parents) and set their duties and rights.



The Student Human Rights Ordinance stipulates that no student should be discriminated over gender or religion and that students' right to rest should be guaranteed. The Ordinance was first legislated in Gyeonggi-do Province in 2010 and later adopted by six other localities including Seoul and Jeju. Chungcheongnam-do Province is also scheduled to vote on the revocation of the ordinance at Friday's provincial council meeting. Conflict is likely to rage on as some city and provincial governments attempt to remove the Ordinance while youth advocacy and civic groups strongly protest the abolishment.



DRUG MULE'S PECULIAR WALK



[Anchor Lead]

A group suspected of secretly importing new types of narcotics from Vietnam and distributing them domestically has been apprehended by the police. The capture came to light following a joint investigation with customs authorities, who, after observing suspicious behavior from a male courier recorded on CCTV, unraveled the facts of the crime. We have the details.



[Pkg]

This man with a bag looks around while making a call at the arrival section of an airport. He walks uncomfortably with legs wide open, waddling before going into the restroom. Moments later, he walks out of the restroom walking normally and leaves the airport. Two months later, the same man is caught on the airport surveillance camera. Again he is seen walking slowly with his legs spread wide apart when he goes into the restroom but walks out relaxed with his hand in his pocket. The bag which seemed light when he went into the restroom appeared to have grown heavy as he slung it over his shoulder. Getting suspicious, customs officials searched through his bag and found narcotics. What they found was hallucinogenic anesthetic ketamine enough for 4,000 people and 400 ecstasy pills. This man was a mule that smuggled in new narcotics from Vietnam to sell in Korea.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-bae (Busan Regional Customs): Men usually carry the drugs between their legs, which make them walk with their legs spread apart.



The police arrested the drug mule in his teens with the help of customs and also sent to the prosecution five men who were involved in drug smuggling and distribution. Customs said they would work closely together with the investigative and intelligence agencies to wipe out drug smugglers and distributors.



