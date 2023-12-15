동영상 고정 취소

"N. KOREA MAY FIRE ICBM IN DEC."



A presidential office official has announced that North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, within this month. It was also stated that a system for swiftly sharing missile information among South Korea, the United States, and Japan is expected to be operational this year.



Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who is visiting the U.S. to attend a meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group, says Pyongyang is likely to fire intercontinental ballistic missiles some time this month.



Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): There is a possibility of N. Korea firing an ICBM in December.



He said the North's ballistic missiles made with ICBM technology are subject to consideration of extended deterrence between Seoul and Washington. This means the two sides will likely discuss the matter at the upcoming talks. The official also mentioned that a trilateral system for sharing alerts on North Korea's missiles in real time with the U.S. and Japan will be completed soon.



Kim Tae-hyo (Principal Deputy Nat'l Security Adviser): The missile warning data sharing system of S. Korea, the U.S. and Japan is almost complete. Its completion will be announced soon via other channels.



The U.S. Defense Department also said it will start sharing warnings on North Korean missiles among the three countries by the end of this year.



Regarding the so-called extended deterrence designed to defend South Korea using American nuclear strategic assets, Kim said concrete results have been made by Seoul and Washington in terms of information exchange, joint planning and execution. The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have passed the bill on the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a defense budget for the 2024 fiscal year amounting to 886 billion dollars.



The bill includes a stipulation on keeping the number of U.S. troops in South Korea at 28,500, and deploying all possible U.S. defense capabilities to provide extended deterrence for South Korea.



POLISH PM RESPECTS ARMS DEALS



Poland's new prime minister Donald Tusk has expressed the will to respect arms deal agreements signed under the previous government with the exception of cases involving corruption. He made the remark during a speech in parliament on Tuesday. There have been concerns Korean defense exports to Poland may be affected under the new leadership following comments made to local media by Cabinet nominees who said that contracts signed with Korean firms could be reconsidered.



UN TROOP GRAVES IN N. KOREA



The government has secured credible testimony regarding the locations of UN forces' graves buried during the Korean War. These sites are identified around a coal mine in Pyongannam-do, North Korea. This marks the first time a detailed account of a large-scale burial site of UN troops within North Korea's inland areas has come to light.





South Korea is reportedly investigating a claim that a large burial ground of UN soldiers who perished during the Korean War is located in North Korea. On November 21st, the South Korean unification and defense ministries visited a prison where a 60-something North Korean informant is locked up and questioned him for about four hours. South Korean officials obtained information on three locations where a large number of American and Turkish soldiers' remains could be buried. The locations include the area around Gaechon in Pyongannam-do Province in western North Korea. This is the first time South Korea obtained a detailed account about a mass grave of UN soldiers inside North Korea. This is also the first specific testimony about the internment of Turkish soldiers' remains. Turkiye had sent some 14,000 troops during the Korean War. The report about the burial sites was later shared with the National Intelligence Agency and the Office of National Security. It was also reported that an official from the U.N. Human Rights Office in Seoul had visited the prison late last year to meet the said North Korean defector to obtain information about South Korean prisoners of war in North Korea. The Ministry of Unification said some of the North Korean informant's testimony appears to be true after fact-checking with relevant agencies. The government will ask other North Korea defectors from the given areas to corroborate his account. South Korea will also proceed talks with the international community to excavate the remains if needed.



GOV'T TO FOSTER ROBOTICS SECTOR



The government has announced an investment of 3 trillion won by 2030 to foster the robotics industry. This initiative is part of a broader plan to develop the K-robot industry as a new engine for economic growth. The government has also unveiled plans to distribute over one million robots across all industrial sectors.



Korea's robotics sector reached 5.6 trillion won in 2021. The government has laid out plans to nearly quadruple the sector in size to over 20 trillion won by the year 2030. The goal is to supply at least one million robots by 2030. Currently, robots are mostly used to manufacture automobiles and electric and electronic products. But the government plans to expand their supply to various industrial and social sectors including apparel, logistics, agriculture and self-employment. Service robots, which recorded 63,000 units this year, will be increased to 700,000 units by 2030. The nation's working-age population is predicted to shrink between 2021 and 2030 to 3.2 million people. The government hopes to make up for labor shortages by using robots.



Bang Moon-kyu (Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy): Robots can help boost productivity, respond effectively to demographic changes and secure new growth engines.



To this end, the government will invest over 3 trillion won jointly with the private sector to secure eight key technologies such as autonomous operation software by 2030. More than 15,000 professionals will be trained in the mobility sector including futuristic vehicles. The government has vowed to nurture over 30 firms specializing in intelligent robots with sales surpassing 100 billion won. The Intelligent Robots Development and Distribution Promotion Act will be overhauled to lay a legal foundation for the growing robotics sector. To ensure safety, the government will invest 200 billion won to build a state-run robot test field.



NET INFLUX OF FOREIGNERS



The record-low total fertility rate in the 3rd quarter underscores the grave population challenge South Korea faces, prompting a surge in foreign workers entering the country. Statistics Korea's fifty-year forecast shows a significant shift in foreign population projections.



This Sri Lankan worker, who has lived in Korea for 9 years, skillfully handles a machine that processes aluminum. Despite the language barrier, he quickly adapted to factory life.



(Migrant worker): I like friends. I like Korean people. We all work together and play sports on off days.



Manufacturing firms located in the provinces employ a large number of foreign workforce. This was possible after related restrictions were lifted amid acute labor shortages suffered by select industries in the post-pandemic era. This trend has even altered the outlook on Korea's foreigner population for the next 50 years. Statistics Korea has revised its previous estimate made two years ago projecting an annual net influx of 30- to 40-thousand foreigners into the country. This has now changed to over 50-thousand. Such projections on future population also reflect recent data on birthrates. Estimations have changed with Korea's seriously low birthrate and a sharp rise in the inflow of expats this year. Government policy encouraging such inflow has also played a part. 34% of all foreigners who entered Korea last year came for employment.



Lim Young-il (Statistics Korea): If policies on attracting foreigners take further root, population is expected to grow from the current estimate.



The task now is responding to the increased foreign workforce. A survey shows that one in three dormitories for migrant workers is without heating, air conditioning or fire protection.



Prof. Lee Jung-min (Seoul Nat'l University): Foreigner influx is inevitable. If their numbers grow, issues such as discrimination, housing and industrial accidents will emerge.



In the latest outlook, the country's total fertility rate is expected to drop to 0.65 in the short term while total population will shrink to the 30 million range by the 2060s.



RECORD HIGH ILLEGAL ALIENS



As the influx of foreigners increases, so too does the incidence of illegal residency among them, leading to unintended consequences. The government has adopted a hardline stance against illegal residents, with this year alone seeing the apprehension of approximately 38,000 illegal foreigners a record high.



Illegal aliens are rounded up in an area in central Gwangju. Officers raided a club exclusively for foreigners to catch 66 illegal aliens including three club employees.



Park In-sun (Korea Immigration Service in Gwangju (May)): Initial surveys showed illegal aliens working there. We rounded them up with police and the NIS officials.



The number of illegal aliens in Korea has been steadily climbing, more than doubling over the past ten years. A record high of 38,000 illegal aliens were caught this year. The Korean government maintains a two-track approach in which legal foreign workers are welcomed while illegal aliens are subject to harsh punishment.



Han Dong-hoon (Justice minister (Sept.)): We plan to oversee illegal immigration more strictly. That means we will accept more but also deport more.



In the third round of a two-month-long joint crackdown on illegal aliens that started in October, roughly 7,200 illegal aliens were caught and 6,500 of them were deported. Some 1,600 employers who hired illegal aliens were fined while eight illegal job brokers were arrested. The Ministry of Justice announced that the voluntary departure period slated to end this year will be extended for two more months until next February. Illegal aliens who voluntarily leave the country during this period stand to receive various benefits including exemption from fines.



G-DRAGON DRUG CASE CLOSED



Police have refuted criticism that investigation into alleged drug use by singer G-Dragon of K-pop group BigBang was insufficient, after he was cleared of the suspicion and a decision was made not to refer the case to the prosecution. Speaking to reporters, Kim Hee-jung, head of the Incheon Metropolitan Police, said Thursday there were concrete tips regarding the allegation and a probe was conducted based on the info, but they did not find any criminal facts. The chief added it would be more problematic not to investigate tip-offs they receive.



TELEGRAM SERVICE ENDS



In an age dominated by smartphones and social media, it's hard to recall a time without these instant communication tools. Yet, there was a period when telegrams were the fastest way to transmit urgent news, especially in homes without telephones. Now, after 138 years, this once-essential service is fading into history due to declining usage. Today, we bid farewell to the telegram, marking the end of an era.



The sound of telegraph machines resonates through a telegraph agency office. Employees are busy writing down telegrams. The telegram service debuted in Korea in 1885. Typed up telegrams were delivered to recipients from the nearest post offices. Up until telephones were supplied to ordinary households, telegrams were the fastest means of contact for the ordinary public. The news about the Korean War ceasefire was also delivered via telegram.



Late Song Hae (KBS ‘The Joy of Conversation’ (2018)): I typed the telegram about the ceasefire. It read, ‘Battles on all fronts will stop at 10 p.m. of July 27, 1953’.



Because telegram fees were calculated based on the number of letters, a special writing style was developed to keep messages short.



Myung Yeon-rye (Seoul resident): Telegrams were a matter of life and death. They cost 50 won per letter, which was big money at the time.



With the advent of telephones and later smartphones, demand for telegrams plummeted. They were mostly used to send congratulatory messages. but nowadays few people of the young generation are familiar with telegrams. On Friday, the service was officially ended.



Chang Kwang-deok (Seoul resident): It's sad to say goodbye to the things of the past. It was the only means of communication when phones were rare.



Once the fastest means of communication, telegrams have now disappeared into history after 138 years of service.



