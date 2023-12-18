동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA FIRES ICBM



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, classified as an ICBM-class long-range ballistic missile, this morning. Following last night's short-range ballistic missile launch, this act marks a consecutive two-day provocation. The Joint Chiefs of Staff have condemned this action as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and a significant provocation.



[Pkg]

North Korea launched a ballistic missile at 8:24 a.m. Monday. The missile was fired at a lofted angle from the Pyongyang area and flew 1,000 kilometers before falling into the East Sea. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff analyzed that the missile was an ICBM-class long-range ballistic missile. This marks the fifth ICBM test fire by North Korea this year and comes about five months after the test launch of the Hwasong-18 in July. The JCS said, that in close coordination with the U.S., it has been tracking the North's preparations for the ballistic missile launch. It added that South Korea, the U.S., and Japan were prepared for joint detection and tracking, and shared North Korean ballistic missile warning information among the three parties. But the JCS said a real-time missile information sharing system, which the three allies plan to complete by the end of this year, is in the final stages of verification. The North fired a short-range ballistic missile at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday. It was launched from an area near Pyongyang and flew 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea. The flight distance is equivalent to the distance between Pyongyang and the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri, which arrived in Busan on Sunday. The JCS condemned North Korea's missile launches over the past two days as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit the use of ballistic missile technology. It also described the launches as serious provocations that undermine peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community. North Korea is also believed to have carried out the provocations to mark the 12th anniversary of the death of late leader Kim Jong-il. The launches are also interpreted as an attempt to showcase military strength and promote unity among the North Korean people.



US NUKE SUBMARINE IN BUSAN



[Anchor Lead]

A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine arrived at the port of Busan on Sunday. Foreign Minister Park Jin emphasized the importance of periodically deploying U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, in response to the signs of provocation from North Korea. He stressed that advancing discussions within the Nuclear Consultative Group is a top priority for deterring North Korean provocations.



[Pkg]

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine the USS Missouri has arrived at a naval base in Busan. The 78-hundred ton strategic asset is in South Korea on the heels of the second Nuclear Consultative Group meeting held between Seoul and Washington.



[Soundbite]

Park Jin (Foreign Minister (Dec. 17, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): It's important for U.S. strategic assets to visibly and regularly visit the Korean Peninsula to showcase military strength.



Foreign minister Park Jin stressed progress made in the latest NCG.



[Soundbite]

Park Jin (Foreign Minister (Dec. 17, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): The 2nd NCG examined progress from the first meeting and set goals to be achieved before the next session.



He said tightening of ties between North Korea, China and Russia in response to trilateral security coordination among South Korea, the US and Japan is not a major concern. The top diplomat reiterated the stance that Seoul leaves the door open for China to take part in a rules-based order and that it will also exert diplomatic efforts toward Russia, a permanent member on the UN Security Council.



[Soundbite]

Park Jin (Foreign Minister (Dec. 17, KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): Ties with Russia are adversely impacted by the Ukraine war but there's much room for pursuit of mutual interest in the long term.



Park also anticipated that a three-way summit with Japan and China could take place some time in the first half of next year.



VIETNAMESE UREA ARRIVAL



[Anchor Lead]

The government says 5,500 tons of Vietnamese urea arrived in the southeast port of Ulsan. It is the largest inbound shipment of the substance, since China suspended customs procedures for urea exports to Korea early this month. Korea will import a total of 26,460 tons of urea from other countries by February additionally.



MED QUOTA HIKE RALLY



[Anchor Lead]

In the face of the government's decision to increase medical school admissions, physicians have braved the bitter cold to take their opposition to the streets. They have made strong statements, including threats of an all-out strike. However, there are signs of internal conflict within the medical community, and with public opinion strongly against their stance, they're faced with some dilemma.



[Pkg]

For the first time, doctors took to the streets to protest the government's plan to expand the medical school quota. Calling the plan "populist" and a "stopgap measure", they said a unilateral increase will only weaken medical education. Some even shaved their heads in protest. After concluding an hour-long rally, they then marched a one kilometer section from Daehanmun Gate to Seoul Station. The Korean Medical Association warned of a general strike, meaning a collective shutdown of medical services, if a quota increase is enforced.



[Soundbite]

Lee Pil-soo (President, Korean Medical Association): If the quota expansion is enforced, we have no other way but to consider our strongest final measure.



However the doctors face an uphill battle when it comes to public opinion. The Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union, representing nurses and other support staff, announced a survey result showing that 89% of the public are in favor of a quota increase. 85% also oppose a collective action by doctors.



[Soundbite]

Na Sun-ja (President, Health and Medical Workers’ Union): The KMA should not be protesting on the streets but return to the medical fields which are in dire need of personnel.



Regional national university hospitals and similar institutions are in desperate need of additional personnel. Additionally, medical residents who led a strike three years ago are showing a cautious approach this time, indicating that momentum is not consolidating within the medical community. Meanwhile, the KMA has decided not to disclose the results of an internal vote on whether to launch a strike or not, opting to use it solely as a means of negotiation with the government. The health ministry has criticized the KMA's warning of a general strike as "highly inappropriate".



PALACE GRAFFITI VANDALS



[Anchor Lead]

Police have identified two people suspected of vandalizing the walls of Gyeongbokgung Palace with graffiti. Investigators analyzed security camera footage and found two suspects of the graffiti vandalism. Police said the suspects are accused of violating the cultural heritage protection law and other charges can be pressed after the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, the Cultural Heritage Administration say 20 experts are working to remove the graffiti and the restoration will take at least a week.



GLOBAL INNOVATION ZONES



[Anchor Lead]

The implementation of industrial special zones, where various regulations are minimized through a so-called 'negative regulatory system', is now being actively pursued. In these areas, businesses will be able to experiment freely without the worry of regulatory constraints, thereby accelerating the pace of innovation.



[Pkg]

An AI-based pet recognition service application. The developer wants the service to be fully commercialized since a lot of effort went into it. But regulations thwart its commercialization.



[Soundbite]

Lim Jun-ho (CEO, Pet Recognition Service Provider): Korea employs a positive regulatory system which defines what is allowed and prohibits everything else. It deters business expansion or universal use.



Nearly half of the companies in the nation claim that such a regulatory system undermines their businesses. The government has stepped up to minimize obstacles that impede corporate growth and innovation. A plan to build a global innovation special zone was established to allow businesses to make all sorts of attempts other than a few restricted ones. The state plans to minimize regulations by adopting a negative regulatory system. This is the first time that a special industrial zone is built with an all-out negative regulatory system with minimal restrictions. Businesses welcome the change. Six global enterprises including Microsoft announced they will take part in the program and Korean businesses expect joint R&D with top AI and bio companies.



[Soundbite]

Yun Seok-bae (Ministry of SMEs and Startups): Small businesses lack the ability to operate overseas. They could reap great results if they work with global companies to enter overseas markets.



Aside from ineligible capital region, fourteen major local governments are working to attract the global innovation special zones. The government will announce at least two locations by the end of this month and then select three more early next year to house these special zones.



ENJOYING COLD SNAP



[Anchor Lead]

This winter, South Korea is experiencing some of the coldest weather yet, with bustling activity at ski resorts and artificial turf soccer fields in Gangwon-do Province. People are flocking to these destinations, braving the severe cold with physical activities.



[Pkg]

Skiing, one of the most popular winter sports. Bundled up skiers glide down the snowy slopes. Some beginners fall and tumble, but they still have big smiles on their faces. A long line of people form in front of the ski lifts. For skiers, the long-awaited cold wave is welcome news. Thanks to the bitter cold, the number of visitors at this ski resort has increased by about 20% compared to last week. Beginners, who learned to ski last year, can't hide their excitement.



[Soundbite]

Kwak Na-yun, Kwak Yeon-seo (Namyangju residents): We were here last year. I think it'll be fun to ride on the lift with my sister and watch people ski.



Foreign tourists from countries without snow find skiing on the wide snowy fields fascinating.



[Soundbite]

(Taiwanese Tourist)



Even at minus 10 degrees Celsius, the enthusiasm for football is intense. Chasing the ball in shorts and light sportswear, they completely forget the severe cold.



[Soundbite]

Lim Seok-jin (Chuncheon resident): It's cold but I get used to it once I start running. I will keep playing even in the cold winter.



With the arrival of the cold wave, winter festivals are also beginning. The Pyeongchang Trout Festival begins on December 29th and the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival starts on January 6th.



CITIZENS RECORD URBAN BIRDS



[Anchor Lead]

Did you know that in Seoul, there are hundreds of bird species living, including those designated as natural monuments and endangered species? We met with citizens who are seeking and documenting these urban birds, contemplating coexistence with nature.



[Pkg]

These people are looking for birds inhabiting the marsh along the Hangang River. They pay attention to even a slight movement in the bushes.



[Soundbite]

You hear the sound of a wren in here, right?



They are bird watchers who find and document birds in urban areas. Several bird lovers got together at a social media site five years ago and have been recording the birds inhabiting Seoul over roughly 800 occasions. They found 164 species amounting to some 16,000 individual birds. The birds include several natural monuments and endangered species such as the goshawk, the Eurasian hobby, and the yellow-billed spoonbill.



[Soundbite]

Look at this photo. Look at its tail with a single black line.



They even spot a rare scene where a white-tailed eagle, a natural monument, is chased away by two urban-dwelling magpies. Even common ducks look different from a year ago to these bird watchers.



[Soundbite]

I see more white feathers on their shoulders than last December.



This urban bird watching activity is already very common in advanced nations. Interest in birds and their habitats eventually leads to reflections on our urban environments.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Steven Feldstein (Pennsylvania State Univ.)



[Soundbite]

Lee Jin-ah (Birds Seoul): All locations change little by little. It's meaningful to accumulate such records.



Their findings are published in a report, which will be used to make recommendations to the Seoul metropolitan government for urban environmental improvements.



