동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA CONFIRMS ICBM LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea officially announced yesterday that it has launched the Hwasong-18, an intercontinental ballistic missile. Chairman Kim Jong-un described the launch as a demonstration of the choices they are prepared to make when Washington makes a wrong decision, thereby issuing a direct nuclear threat to the United States.



[Pkg]

North Korea's Korean Central News Agency reported that the projectile Pyongyang fired on Monday was a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile. The KCNA said the missile reached a maximum altitude of 6,518 kilometers and flew over 1,000 kilometers for 73 minutes before falling into the targeted area in the East Sea. It insisted that the test firing caused no negative effect to threaten the safety of neighboring countries. The KCNA said that decided upon by the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party, the missile launch was a military activity to show the enemies the regime's determination to develop and use nuclear weapons. This means the launch was a warning against the situation on and around the Korean Peninsula. The regime then mentioned the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group's second meeting last Friday and the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine USS Missouri that arrived in Busan on Sunday. Accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the test firing in person. During the inspection, Kim assessed that the launch clearly demonstrated what his regime would do when Washington makes a wrong decision. This is a direct threat to strike the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons. Kim then called on the North to respond with more intimidatory actions when the enemies continue to make wrong choices. The KCNA added that Kim also presented new important tasks to accelerate the country's nuclear armament.



PPP MULLS HAN AS INTERIM CHIEF



[Anchor Lead]

As the ruling People Power Party narrows down its search for a new emergency committee head, intense debates have marked recent meetings of both internal and external party figures. Amidst these discussions, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has emerged as the frontrunner for the position. The focus now shifts to what decision Yun Jae-ok, the acting party leader, will make.



[Pkg]

Tensions run high as ruling party lawmakers and electoral district chiefs enter one by one. The position of party chairman has been vacant for six days. It's the final meeting to discuss who is the right person to head the emergency committee to swiftly overhaul the party.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (PPP floor leader and acting chair): Today's meeting is about sharing our opinions.



Han Dong-hoon emerged as the most viable candidate. But the party members appear to be split on which position would be best for him. Some lawmakers from the southeastern region and non-mainstream electoral district chiefs are against appointing Han Dong-hoon as the party interim chief too soon. They say he should rather head the election committee.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hae-jin (People Power Party): He may end up wasting time handling party affairs unable to display his strengths fully, or may even get hurt.



However, sources say this sparked strong opposition.



[Soundbite]

Jang Ye-chan (PPP Supreme Council member): We have to deploy all possible means now. The approval rates speak for themselves.



Other mentioned candidates included Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong, but it was a minority opinion.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (PPP floor leader and acting chair): I have heard diverse opinions. They will be of help in making a decision.



The PPP plans to name the head of the emergency committee within this week. All that's left now is the final call by the party's acting leader, Yun Jae-ok.



DP INFIGHTING CONTINUES



[Anchor Lead]

At a recent movie preview, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum briefly met, where Lee emphasized the need for unity. Meanwhile, former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, advocating for a new party, continued to urge for significant changes within the party.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and former prime minister Kim Boo-kyum walk side by side, attending a movie preview at a cinema. Meeting publicly for the first time since chaos unfolded within the DP, Kim emphasized party unity and Lee also responded.



[Soundbite]

Kim Boo-kyum (Former Prime Minister): I asked Lee to make bigger strides for the party.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): At a time when two heads are better than one, I will do my best so everyone can join hands.



However, infighting continues within the main opposition. A total of 117 lawmakers have signed a petition urging former DP chief Lee Nak-yon to stop his push to create a new party. National Assembly Secretary-General Lee Kwang-jae joined the criticism by calling such talk “absurd”, emphasizing the need to fight and win together. Other party officials close to chairman Lee also blasted the move.



[Soundbite]

Oh Sung-kyu (Seoul chapter chief of DP reform council): The former chair's futile political ambition is disgracing his own legacy as well as the party while also deeply hurting colleagues.



Right around the time Lee and Kim were together, Lee Nak-yon appeared on KBS and reiterated his concern over judicial risks DP chair Lee was facing. He insisted the party must shake off what he called “moral shackles”.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair): The judicial risks can act as party weakness, making it difficult to earn public support for whatever the DP proposes.



He said he can stop the new party push on the condition the DP transitions to an emergency committee leadership system. He added that he can even meet with chairman Lee if a clear commitment to reform can be confirmed. As party turmoil refuses to let up, Lee Jae-myung seeks to hold talks with Kim Boo-kyum on Wednesday and with Chung Sye-kyun, another former prime minister, on December 28. Whether the meetings with two former PMs can help ease internal discord remains to be seen.



DRUG SMUGGLED IN BASEBALLS



[Anchor Lead]

Police in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province have caught Thai nationals who smuggled 4.1 billion won worth of narcotics into the country hidden inside baseballs. The drug Yaba was brought in from Thailand through international mail over a 3 month period from August and was distributed to Thai workers residing in Korea. Forty-seven individuals have been apprehended, of whom 16 are arrested.



STREAMFLATION CONCERNS



[Anchor Lead]

These days, many subscribe multiple video streaming services like Netflix. However, with recent price hikes, the financial burden on users has been growing. There's even a trend emerging among so-called 'digital immigrants' in response to these rising costs.



[Pkg]

This subscriber uses six video streaming services, including Netflix. The monthly fee excluding YouTube reaches nearly 50,000 won. Because of the high fees, he decided to share streaming service accounts with others. This allows him to save about 27,000 won a month. To save on YouTube fees, some resort to what's been dubbed "digital emigration". This is the act of shopping around for a cheaper subscription in different countries, bypassing geographical limitation using a VPN.



[Soundbite]

(Video streaming service subscriber (VOICE MODIFIED)): Users in other countries share accounts for a lower fee. I connect to VPN outside of Korea because I think fees in Korea are unreasonably high.



Streaming service fees are being hiked one after another. Netflix has halted new subscriptions for its basic 9,500 won monthly plan, the cheapest among its ad-free plans. Users who want to utilize the service without advertisements must pay an additional 4,000 won. Disney Plus has also raised its monthly fee by 4,000 won. And YouTube's premium fee is now up 43 percent. With 72 percent of Koreans watching streaming contents and subscribing to 2.7 services on average, the rising fees are a high burden to households. Concerns are rising over the so-called "streamflation," a combination of the words "streaming" and "inflation".



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Yong-hee (Kyunghee University): To ward off financial threats, the streaming platforms apparently chose the easiest way by raising fees.



Minister of Science and ICT Lee Jong-ho is urging big-tech companies to come up with ways to reduce consumer burden.



PALACE WALL VANDALIZED TWICE



[Anchor Lead]

Just a day after the occurrence of a graffiti 'attack' on the walls of Gyeongbokgung Palace, another instance of vandalism has been discovered. It occurred at a site already damaged by previous graffiti and undergoing restoration. The suspect, a man in his 20s, surrendered to the police yesterday.



[Pkg]

A wall of Gyeongbokgung Palace is vandalized with graffiti. A singer's name and album were spray painted, spanning three meters in length and 1.8 meters in height.



[Soundbite]

(Citizen who reported second graffiti): I was looking carefully and found new words written in red next to a tent. I witnessed a person doing something in front of that.



Just a day after the graffiti attack on Saturday, another act of vandalism occurred at the same location where restoration work was already underway. The new graffiti was left right next to the covering set up for the restoration work. Currently, fences are set up to cover the graffiti. The suspect, a man in his 20s, turned himself in to police on Monday, just a day after committing the crime. Police are looking into whether or not the second incident was a copycat of the first vandalism. They are also investigating if there were any accomplices. On Saturday, graffiti measuring 40 meters in length was found along the walls of the palace. Police are tracking down two suspects, one male and one female, of the initial vandalism. They are accused of spray painting the words "free movie" on a wall of the palace on Saturday. Police plan to investigate whether the two incidents of vandalism are connected.



TEENS SKIPPING BREAKFAST



[Anchor Lead]

According to a joint research team including Dongguk University Medical Center who analyzed data on teenagers' health, the percentage of high school students skipping breakfast has doubled from 25% in 2011 to an all time high of 41% last year. Some 36% of middle school students were also not eating breakfast, up 1.6 fold during the cited period. Combining both middle and high schoolers, one out of two to three teens were skipping the first meal of the day, which the research team warns can lead to teen obesity and adult diseases later in life.



BEAR ESCAPES FARM AGAIN



[Anchor Lead]

In Dangjin, Chungcheongnam-do Province, a moon bear escaped from a bear breeding farm, only to be fatally shot after two hours. This marks the third escape from this farm, raising concerns about repeated incidents due to outdated facilities.



[Pkg]

Hunters aim their guns at a bear behind a wired fence. The Asiatic black bear weighing 100 kilograms was shot to death two hours after tearing down a wire fence and escaping from a breeding farm. It is the third bear to escape from the same farm, which saw two similar incidents in 2013 and 2017. The farm owner raises some 90 bears, the largest amount across the nation. Whenever there is news of a bear escaping, a stay-at-home order is issued for the village.



[Soundbite]

Hong Young-hee (Songak-eup resident): I heard a bear wandered around the neighborhood previously. They are no ordinary animal and they can hurt people.



In Ulsan in December last year, a bear farm owner and his wife were attacked and killed by a bear that had also escaped. Following the incident, the government inspected 21 bear farms nationwide and provided farmers with 50 million won to help them replace and repair their facilities. But farm owners say the financial support was not enough.



[Soundbite]

(Owner of the escaped bear): It doesn't even come close. In some cases, it costs KRW 10 mn to repair just one section.



Farms across the nation raise some 290 bears to obtain gallbladders. Animal protection groups say that bears will continue to escape as long as bear farming is allowed legally.



[Soundbite]

Choi Tae-gyu (Project Moon Bear): It is problematic to raise large mammals at non-professional facilities. It is necessary to move the bears to protection facilities quickly.



In May this year, a revision to the law on protecting and preserving wildlife was initiated to ban the farming of bears starting 2026. But the bill is still pending at parliament.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!