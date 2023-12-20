동영상 고정 취소

3-WAY MISSILE DATA SHARING



[Anchor Lead]

Following North Korea's ICBM launch on Monday, South Korea, the United States, and Japan have commenced a real-time missile alert information sharing system from yesterday. This new setup integrates the previously separate intelligence exchanges between South Korea and the U.S., and the U.S. and Japan, aiming for more efficient and gap-free detection and tracking of missile activities.



[Pkg]

As North Korea fires a missile, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in real-time share information they each gathered using respective assets. Such data includes detection of the launch point, identification of the type of projectile, and tracking the flight to determine travel distance and landing point. All this information pertains to intelligence only after a launch is conducted and does not include pre-launch signs or post-launch analysis. The new system allows the three sides to share their separate data sets in real time.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Ha-kyu (Spokesperson, Defense Ministry): Three-way security cooperation will usher in a new era, and will continue to expand to guarantee peace and stability.



The type and location of radars used to collect data differs depending on the launch and impact points of a missile firing as well as weather. But under information-sharing, the flight trajectory and predicted impact point can be thoroughly detected regardless of which direction North Korea fires from.



[Soundbite]

Yang Uk (Asan Institute for Policy Studies): Our detection assets can come under attack in a contingency. So data provided by U.S., Japanese assets can be much more helpful.



The three countries have also drafted trilateral training plans to regularize maritime missile defense drills and anti-submarine exercises in response to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.



JOINT SPECIAL OPERATIONS DRILLS



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean military released photos and videos of the joint special operations exercises carried out by the ROK and U.S. special combat forces. The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command were deployed to the Korean Peninsula for the latest military drill. The JCS added that the exercises focus on sharing special combat techniques such as combat firing and target recovery in an urban environment as well as enhancing their inter-operability.



HAN ANNOUNCES POLITICAL DEBUT



[Anchor Lead]

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, a leading candidate for the People Power Party's emergency committee chair, has effectively announced his entry into politics. Addressing reporters before a parliamentary committee meeting, he responded to claims of being President Yoon Suk Yeol's 'avatar,' saying he has never followed anyone blindly and that he never will.



[Pkg]

With numerous cameras pointed at him, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon appears in front of reporters. This is what he had to say about the lack of political experience, which some brought up when he emerged as a viable candidate to head the ruling party's emergency committee.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Justice minister): No path was trodden from the start. We can pave the way together. I believe a real crisis comes not because of a lack of experience, but because you overcalculate and fail to do your best.



Han also made some harsh remarks. He blasted the Democratic Party for its reticence on the arrest of its former chief Song Young-gil just because he had already left the party. Regarding remarks that he is President Yoon's avatar, Han said he has never followed anyone blindly and that he never will.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Justice minister): The DP talks about that a lot. They blindly follow and obey Lee Jae-myung in everything, and they think others do that too.



The PPP has finished collecting opinions on the matter by holding a meeting of its senior advisers on Wednesday.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (PPP floor leader and acting chair): I won't make important party decisions based on my opinion. Nomination management committee will be set up by the emergency committee chief.



With Han practically announcing his political debut, the ruling party is set to name an emergency committee chief candidate to lead the party in the next general elections by Friday.



DP SPLIT OVER NOMINATIONS



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party continues to show signs of internal rifts, as disgruntlement over candidate nominations surfaces. Today, party leader Lee Jae-myung and former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum met to discuss strategies for party unity and innovation.



[Pkg]

Former Siheung Mayor Kim Yoon-sik and former Goyang Mayor Choi Sung visited the National Assembly to show their outrage after the Democratic Party's vetting committee disqualified them from running in the upcoming general elections. The two ex-mayors still plan to run in the districts where strong pro-Lee Jae-myung figures are in office.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sung (Former Goyang Mayor): This is the start of a massacre of the anti-Lee camp. Is this Lee practicing nepotism or will there still be a system-based nomination?



The Democratic Party is facing a series of setbacks. These include the reversal of the candidate qualification of the party chief's aide Jung Eui-chan due to his involvement in torturing a civilian to death. Deputy Spokesperson Lee Kyung, a strong advocate of Lee Jae-myung, was also fined for a road rage incident. Also, former DP head Song Young-gil, who had given up his parliamentary seat in the Gyeyang-eul District, was arrested recently for bribery. The DP said it had no official stance regarding these issues.



[Soundbite]

Lim O-kyeong (Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party): Since we need to keep our eyes on this issue, DP doesn't have an official stance.



Meanwhile, People Power Party representative Ahn Cheol-soo proposed to former DP leader Lee Nak-yeon, who is working to found a new party, to join the ruling party. Also, the anti-Lee members within the DP continue to criticize the leadership.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-min (Democratic Party (Dec. 19, BBS Radio)): Many decent citizens will look away from DP unless we apologize and be remorseful for our immoral actions.



Lee Jae-myung, tasked with mending the frayed party for April's elections, has met former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum to discuss party unity and reform.



HYUNDAI TO SELL RUSSIAN PLANT



[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai Motor has been approved of selling its stake in its manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg, Russia. The shares were sold to Russian firm Art-Finance for roughly 145,000 won per share and the agreement includes a buy-back option two years later. This clause appears to aim at the possibility of resuming operation in Russia after the war is over.



SIMULTANEOUS EPIDEMICS



[Anchor Lead]

Influenza, pneumonia, and ongoing COVID-19 cases are causing a simultaneous surge in respiratory illnesses. Notably, flu cases have reached a five-year high. The government has declared this an 'unprecedented concurrent outbreak' and is focusing on securing medical supplies.



[Pkg]

A children's hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province. It is filled with young patients and their parents.



[Soundbite]

Kim Mi-seong (Dongducheon resident): My baby had a fever as high as 39.8℃ for 5 days and the condition didn't subside.



Influenza has been going around for over a year and this winter, children and teenagers are especially adversely affected. In the second week of December, 61.3 out of one thousand outpatients displayed flu symptoms, the highest level in 5 years. Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to average in the 6,000 range while other respiratory diseases such as mycoplasma pneumoniae and the adenovirus are also going around.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Woo-joo (Korea Univ. Guro Hospital): Infectious diseases were dormant for 3 years amid social distancing, herd immunity remains low. Mask-wearing is lifted so we are unprepared.



What's most concerning is people developing multiple infections at the same time.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yong-jae (Pediatrician): Suffering multiple infections can be different from common sickness. Contracting COVID-19 and flu at the same time can be serious.



The government assesses the current situation as an unusual incident of simultaneous epidemics and has set up a response task force to increase supplies of antiviral medication. It will also urge the public to receive flu vaccinations whose takeup rate remains at a similar level as last year.



REMOTE TREATMENT CASES SOAR



[Anchor Lead]

The number of remote treatment users reportedly spiked since no-contact treatments at night and on holidays for first-time patients were allowed. Untact medical treatment platform Doctor Now said that more than 4,000 treatment requests were received on the weekend of December 16th and 17th. The revised remote treatment pilot project was implemented on December 15th. The number of treatment request before the enforcement of the revised plan had stood at an average of mere 190 cases per day. Another untact treatment platform My Doctor also said that more than 2,000 cases were registered over three days between December 15th and 17th. It had seen only about ten treatment requests per day previously. However, medical professionals are opposing the expansion of remote treatment by encouraging the members of medical groups to reject untact treatment.



GRAFFITI SUSPECTS DETAINED



[Anchor Lead]

We've been reporting about acts of vandalism on the outer walls of Gyeonbokgung Palace. Two suspects have been apprehended by the police for defacing the outer wall with spray paint graffiti and subsequently fleeing the scene. Both individuals, identified as teenagers, reportedly committed the act upon receiving an offer of payment from an acquaintance.



[Pkg]

A person sprays graffiti on the wall and even takes a picture. Police have caught two suspects accused of vandalizing the outer wall of Gyeongbokgung Palace. This comes 3 days after the crime. The suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, were apprehended in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Soundbite]

(Graffiti suspect): (Did you not know you were damaging cultural property?) ...



They are accused of damaging about 40 meters of the Gyeongbokgung Palace wall and nearby areas with graffiti. They admitted to the crime during police interrogation. They reportedly carried out the vandalism after an acquaintance offered to pay them. They also threw away the items they used at the site. Based on CCTV footage, the police had been tracking down two possible male and female suspects. The suspects will be grilled on their motive, accomplices or any other figures behind the scenes. A day after their crime, another separate graffiti was discovered. The perpetrator, a man in his 20s, had turned himself in. He told police that he wanted to get attention. Meanwhile, the Cultural Heritage Administration says the restoration work is about 50% complete.



MORE PARENTAL LEAVE BENEFITS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting next year, if both parents take parental leave, they can receive up to a maximum of 39 million won in parental leave benefits during the first six months. This initiative is part of measures to encourage 'paternity leave by fathers'.



[Pkg]

Kim Hyung-min is to take paternity leave from this week to take care of his three-month-old son. He plans to take care of his child along with his wife, who is already on maternity leave. But the couple will have to deal with dwindled incomes.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-min (Employee at Lotte Corp.): Raising a child costs a lot. My wife is on maternity leave and has less income. My income will also be cut.



Fewer than three out of ten fathers take parental leave in Korea. Most of them work at large corporations. Financial burden is the primary factor behind the low percentage of fathers taking paternity leave. The government has decided to expand the current 3+3 parental leave system to 6+6. When both parents decide to take parental leave, their paid leave will be extended from the first three months to the first six months. Eligibility will be expanded from parents of infants of up to 12 months old to 18 months old. The maximum parental leave pay is to begin at 2 million won during the first month and to reach 4.5 million won during the final month. When both parents take parental leave, they will receive a combined sum of up to 9 million won a month. The maximum pay to be provided over six months is 39 million won. The new law will also apply to parents who have already taken parental leave as long as their children are 18 months old or younger and either parent's leave has been five months or shorter. The government is also considering having employers partially pay out paternal leave payments after employees return from their parental leave.



