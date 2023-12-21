동영상 고정 취소

PARTIES AGREE ON 2024 BUDGET



The ruling and opposition parties have agreed on next year's budget. Despite missing the legal deadline, they arranged to process it in today's plenary session, achieving an earlier approval compared to the previous year and avoiding the record for the latest budget passage.



The ruling and opposition parties agreed to pass a budget proposal for next year at a regular parliamentary session. The budget passage comes 19 days later than the legally-set deadline. For the third straight year, rival parties are passing a budget bill past the deadline. The budget for next year is worth 657 trillion won. There is no change in the total amount requested by the government, as a slashed 4.2 trillion was set aside for other sectors. According to the agreement announced by the rival camps, the R&D budget will increase by 600 billion won. The two sides also agreed to increase 300 billion won for the Saemangeum reclamation project while newly earmarking 300 billion won for local governments' community voucher programs. The ruling People Power Party said they adhered to the principle of keeping the state finance sound throughout the negotiations and the two sides made concessions on thorny issues.



Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): We worked to inject the slashed budget into spendings needed to improve the people's livelihoods and protect those in need.



The main opposition Democratic Party said that agreement was reached after their efforts to keep budgets for people's livelihoods and a better future as much as possible.



Yoon Young-deok (Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party): There should never be arbitrary budget proposals again, which are drawn up without proper explanations and standards.



Rival parties staged a tug of war to the last minute over budget proposals each supported by President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.



EX-DP CHAIR REFUSES QUESTIONING



[Anchor Lead]

Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, currently detained at Seoul Detention Center over allegations of a 'cash bribe' scandal, failed to appear for a scheduled interrogation by the prosecution yesterday. Song, who has been vocal about his defiance, declared through social media that he intends to continue his battle against the prosecution.



[Pkg]

Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil had refused to answer questions when summoned by the prosecution on December 8th.



Song Young-gil (Former DP chair (Dec. 8)): It was no use telling the prosecutor that I didn't do anything wrong.



Currently behind bars at the Seoul Detention Center, Song refused to show up for the first questioning since he was arrested. The prosecution notified Song to be questioned at the prosecution's office building by 2 p.m. but he refused to attend. Instead he met with his attorney and the interrogation was rescheduled for this afternoon. But Song's associate explained, even if he shows up for questioning, he would refuse to answer the questions. The former DP leader vocalized through his social media outlet that he would not bend to the prosecution and fight wherever he is. Earlier, the prosecution had limited him from meeting anyone other than his lawyer. Consequently, he is forbidden from seeing his family and friends while in detention. His wife Nam Young-shin protested, saying that family visits were allowed even under the Chun Doo-hwan dictatorship. The prosecution defended their decision stating it is the usual procedure stipulated by law and representative Youn Kwan-suk, who was also arrested earlier for bribery, was subject to the same restriction. Song is to be detained for up to 20 days, until January 6th. Within that time, the prosecution plans to question him on how he came to distribute cash at the 2021 party convention and on other sitting lawmakers suspected of receiving the cash bribe.



JOINT AIR DRILLS WITH B-1B



[Anchor Lead]

In response to North Korea's provocative missile launches, a joint air force exercise involving South Korea, the United States, and Japan was conducted. This exercise, conducted just two days after North Korea's launch of an ICBM, involved the deployment of U.S. strategic bombers, sending a strong warning message to North Korea.



[Pkg]

Two days after North Korea fired the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, the air forces of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a joint aerial exercise. The latest drill took place in the skies east of Jeju Island which is an overlapping section of South Korea and Japan’s air defense identification zones. Fighter jets of the three countries flew in formation, escorting the U.S. B-1B strategic bomber deployed to the region. Seoul's F-15K fighter jets, America's F-16 and Japan’s F-2 aircraft took part in the drill. The exercise marks the second such drill between the three sides after the first one in October that deployed the U.S. B-52 bomber. The B-1B bomber showcased this time does not operate nuclear weapons but is able to bombard enemy air defense networks by flying at supersonic speed.



Shin Jong-woo (Defense Security Forum): The B-1B can evade enemy radar through low-altitude flight and completely neutralize enemy targets by dropping several tons of bombs.



The South Korean military said the drill was held in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats including the solid fuel ICBM launch, making it clear it was a counter move to Pyongyang's saber rattling. A U.S. strategic bomber has been deployed to the Korean Peninsula 13 times this year. Experts note that military coordination with Washington and Tokyo has strengthened following the sharing of real-time warning data on North Korean missiles and demonstration of hardware assets.



KIM VOWS NUCLEAR ATTACKS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave words of encouragement to the military unit that fired the Hawsong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday. The North's state Voice of Korea radio reported that during the meeting with the soldiers, Kim said that his country will retaliate against nuclear attacks even with its own nuclear weapons. He also called on the military to fully maintain combat readiness and capabilities to launch preemptive attacks. The event was also attended by Kim Jong-sik, a deputy director of the Central Committee at the Workers' Party, and Jang Chang-ha, chief of the Missile General Bureau.



FRAUDULENT ACCIDENT VICTIMS



[Anchor Lead]

In a recent audit by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, a significant number of so-called 'fake industrial accident patients' have been exposed for deceitfully claiming workers' compensation insurance. A considerable number of these fraudulent claims, which are shockingly deceptive, have been uncovered.



[Pkg]

A man walks out of a convenience store before sitting on a wheelchair. He is even seen smoking standing on his own two feet. It turns out, this man had been determined as a victim of an industrial accident for being a quadriplegic. The government looked into some 300 cases suspected of fraudulent industrial insurance payment and found 117 cases of insurance fraud since last month. More than six billion won were paid out to fake accident victims. Investigators found a hospital employee who received 50 million won for falsifying his injury at home from a fall as an on-the-job accident a delivery man who had received 10 million won for a drunk driving accident unrelated to his job and workers who could stand up or squat down unassisted although they were determined to have become paraplegic in industrial accidents. The government decided to collect twice the amount of their wrongful insurance payment and to press charges for fraud. The government also reviewed long-term care patients and terminated treatments for 419 of them.



Lee Jung-sik (Minister of Employment and Labor): Industrial accidents were deemed economically beneficial. Duration of care was extended for insurance payout rather than returning to work.



Meanwhile, the labor sector protested that the government has condemned all victims of industrial accident as corrupt based on a few extreme cases.



Kwon Dong-hee (Industrial accident insurance re-deliberation committee): A physician writes up a treatment plan and the corporation reviews it. But the gov‘t seems to be focused on spinning it as a moral hazard.



The government plans to continue the audit until the end of this month and simultaneously look into so-called 'industrial accident cartels.'



ACTION ON FAKE YOUTUBE NEWS



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Communications Standards Commission will sternly deal with a YouTube content creator spreading fake news and videos. The creator in question continued to post videos of misleading and inflammatory news, like the divorce of celebrities. The communications watchdog demanded that YouTube delete the content and block the channel. However, the social media platform refused to do so, saying there was no violation. Expressing concerns that such deceptive news can cause defamation and social confusion, the commission said it plans to discuss the issue at its meeting and take measures, including deletions, to block the spread of the fake news.



GIRL ABDUCTED BY NEIGHBOR



[Anchor Lead]

Police have arrested a man for kidnapping an elementary school student en route to school and demanding a 200 million won ransom. The child bravely escaped after cutting through the binding tape. The kidnapper was identified as a resident of the same apartment complex.



[Pkg]

An elementary school student runs into an alleyway. The child ran a five-minute walking distance to desperately reach a police precinct. This was one hour after she was abducted by a stranger.



(Nearby vendor (VOICE MODIFIED)): I saw two police cars and sensed something had happened.



At around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, a man in his 40s surnamed Baek kidnapped the girl on her way to school at an apartment complex in Seoul's Dobong-gu district. Baek threatened the girl with a weapon and took her to a building rooftop where she was duct taped. The man then sent a text message to her mother demanding 200 million won in cash and left the site. The mother called the police immediately upon receiving the text. The girl was left by herself for an hour before she managed to cut the tape off and seek help at a police station. Baek had changed clothes, hid his face with an umbrella and fled to his home but was caught six hours after committing the crime. According to police investigation, the man was a neighbor living in the same apartment complex. He confessed to the crime saying he committed the act due to immense debt. The police have requested an arrest warrant and will look into whether there may be accomplices.



THATCHED-ROOFS GET MAKEOVER



[Anchor Lead]

In the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Andong Hahoe Village, over 300 traditional thatched houses are being preserved. With the onset of winter, the village is bustling with the activity of replacing old thatch with fresh straw, a process known as 'thatch connecting'.



[Pkg]

Straw thatches are being raised to the roof for a makeover in preparation of winter. The old roof, in less than ideal condition, is getting a fresh new clean bed of thatches. This is an annual event performed in the traditional way at thatched-roof houses, called the thatch connecting ritual.



Gwon Yeong-gil (Thatch-connecting specialist): Straws can endure sunlight for a certain time. They can't be used indefinitely and must be changed each year.



The key to the task is reducing the gap between the rice straws and connecting them densely and evenly so that rain and snow can fall down easily from the roof. The raised thatches are tightly bound using straw ropes and centipede-shaped covers are attached, and voila a new roof is ready. Tourists are drawn to the locals' skillful handwork.



Heo Seong-mi (Busan resident): It's hard to find old customs with many new towns created these days. It feels novel to witness roof-making.



About 20 stacks of straws weighing some 600 kilograms go into replacing a single roof. It's tough work for the elderly engineers who struggle to pass on the tradition in the absence of anyone wanting to learn the trade.



Ryu Yeol-ha (Andong Hahoe Village Preservation Society): We will run out of craftsmen in the long run. Measures are needed to encourage people to move to rural areas.



At the Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO world heritage site, over 200 more homes will get a makeover with golden new roofs through next month.



