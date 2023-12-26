동영상 고정 취소

KOREA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday, on Christmas Day, congregations nationwide gathered in churches and cathedrals. This year, marked by many challenges, echoed a strong sentiment for fostering a society attentive to and respectful of those less fortunate.



[Pkg]

The cathedral is blanketed with snow, which fell overnight. As it's almost noon, congregants arrive at Myeongdong Cathedral to attend the Christmas mass. Peter Chung Soon-taick, archbishop of the Seoul Archdiocese, delivered a sermon urging the creation of a society that cares for and respects everyone, including the powerless, the poor, and the marginalized.



[Soundbite]

Peter Chung Soon-taick (Archbishop, Seoul Archdiocese): I pray that Jesus' birth brings hope and strength to everyone in need of comfort in our society, including those living in fear of death and threats due to war, and marginalized North Koreans.



Churches held special Christmas services, with congregants gathering to reflect on the meaning of Jesus' birth and share it with fellow believers. They prayed for a new year filled with peace and blessings.



[Soundbite]

Min Dong-geun (Incheon resident): I hope wars will end and all people around the world will live in happiness and peace.



[Soundbite]

Park Deok-soo (Goyang resident): I hope people will overcome difficulties with love and Korea will be filled with good luck and blessings in 2024.



The National Council of Churches in Korea proposed to create a united community that overcomes difficulties and crises together through the joy of the gospel. On the day marking the birth of baby Jesus, people spent it delivering messages of love and peace to neighbors.



FU BAO'S LAST CHRISTMAS



[Anchor Lead]

'Fu Bao', the beloved 'national panda' who has captured the hearts of many, is set to return to China next year. This move is part of a national effort to preserve the panda species. Concurrently, there is a growing interest and effort in South Korea towards the protection of endangered species.



[Pkg]

With short, plump legs, Fu Bao, the celebrated giant panda, is seen hanging on a tree, taking a nap. Her dad Le Bao skillfully collects and eats bamboo tree leaves. They are a family of giant pandas kept at the theme park Everland. The giant panda is one of the world's endangered species. Despite her huge popularity among park visitors, Fu Bao will be returned to China next spring for the protection of the species.



[Soundbite]

Chung Dong-hee (Head, Everland Zoo): Fu Bao is somewhat large in size. It's better for her to return and adjust to life there while she's still young.



Just like China operating a research base of giant panda breeding, Korea also designates and protects 282 types of endangered species. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of a project to successfully restore and reproduce the Asiatic black bear population. At Sobaeksan Mountain, 99 foxes are adjusting well in the wild. A pair of whooper swans, which were seriously injured and rescued, gave birth to chicklings recently, despite their old age.



[Soundbite]

Chung Hwan-jin (Ministry of Environment): When the endangered animal population increases and their habitats expand, conflicts with humans are inevitable. We must discuss how to coexist.



Animal rights are also being expanded. As of last year, an average of 85 percent of reported zoos were found to be fit for raising animals. But now, the system has changed to require zoos to go through a licensing process and obtain government permission before establishment. There is also a new ban on exhibiting animals for entertainment purposes. And beginning in 2026, civilians will also be prohibited from raising and breeding bears.



"OVERTIME IS BASED ON WEEK"



[Anchor Lead]

Under current law, overtime work is permitted up to a limit of 12 hours per week. Until now, any work exceeding the standard 8-hour workday has been counted towards this overtime limit. However, in a groundbreaking decision, the Supreme Court has determined that the calculation of overtime should be based on a weekly, rather than a daily basis. This marks the first time such a standard has been established by the court.



[Pkg]

In 2019, the head of a cleaning company was sent to trial on charges of violating the Labor Standards Act. He was accused of breaching the limit of no more than 12 hours of overtime work per week as stipulated under law. The key dispute in the trial was how to calculate overtime hours. The labor ministry and lower court rulings assessed overtime by adding up extra work that exceeded the daily 8 hour limit for every day of the week. However, the Supreme Court ruled that overtime hours should be determined not daily, but weekly, considering the hours exceeding the standard 40 hours per week as overtime. The top court remanded the case noting that overtime limit is based on the week, not day, under the Labor Standards Act and therefore its calculation should also be based on the 40 hour workweek. For instance, if someone worked 16 hours a day for just 3 days a week, the labor ministry sees this as 24 hours of overtime in total, based on a daily calculation of 8 hours of overtime for each of the three days. This violates the 12-hour weekly limit. However, under the Supreme Court's standard, only 8 hours are recognized as overtime, subtracting the standard 40-hour workweek from the total 48 hours worked in a week. Therefore, it does not violate the weekly 12-hour limit. It's the first time the top court has ruled on the calculation method regarding overtime work.



TOWNS FACE LOCAL EXTINCTION



[Anchor Lead]

In numerous small towns and counties across the provinces, rapidly declining populations are raising concerns about the looming threat of 'regional extinction'. Particularly in villages where the number of residents has dwindled to around 2,000 or 3,000, essential community facilities such as clinics, laundromats, and bathhouses are quickly disappearing. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Danyang-gun County, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. This hospital, the only emergency health care facility in this area, was closed down a long time ago. When a town population falls below five thousand, operating gyms, concert halls and hospitals become difficult. Danseong-myeon, Danyang-gun County.



[Soundbite]

It's a rural area. There are no babies here. (No baby formula?) No babies so no formula, no diapers.



When the population falls to the two thousand range, clinics and pharmacies disappear one after another. In Danseong-myeon, there are no medical clinics, pharmacies, private academies, car repair centers or bakeries. Not a single one. When the population falls to one thousand, dry cleaner's, bath houses, hair salons and even gas stations have to close down. When a bath house was closed down in Jangsu-eup, Jeollabuk-do Province, the government of Jangsu-gun County had to step in to run the bath house themselves.



[Soundbite]

Chung Byung-ho (Resident (Age 81)): The bath house near the bus terminal has disappeared. But this one is clean and cheap. (How much is it?) It's just 1,500 won.



Residents of Gyenam-myeon, Jangsu-gun County, have opened their own laundromat and cafe on government funds.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Kyung-man (Laundry service operator): There were problems with laundry services. We received funding from local to central governments.



When private establishments disappear, there is no option left but to invest more funds. The 2024 budget of Jangsu-gun County, which has a population of some 20,000, has been set at 420 billion won. In contrast, next year's budget for Mokpo, where population is ten times larger, is 980 billion won. In other words, the per capita budget of Jangsu-gun County is four times that of Mokpo. In Uiseong-gun County, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, gas stations, restaurants and cafes were all closed last year. It's one of the most likely regions in Korea to face extinction. In Angye-myeon, Uiseong-gun County, a total of 30 babies were born this year, and 246 in the past ten years. Its total fertility rate, 1.6, is well above the nation's average. This means regional extinction stems more from the exodus of the young working population to big cities rather than from low birthrates. This is the only hospital to provide ob-gyn services in all of Uiseong-gun County.



[Soundbite]

Kim In-ki (Director, Yeongnam Jeil Hospital): Obstetrics and gynecology services are essential. Financial problems can be solved by the government, but doctors shun rural areas.



The county has no delivery rooms, but there are as many as ten funeral parlors.



NEW SEOUL SUBWAY MAP



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has revamped its subway line map for the first time in 40 years and unveiled the final design. The new map has applied the global standard of an octoliner diagram model while transfer stations are marked using a traffic light system. Noting improvements, Seoul City said the circular subway Line No. 2 is placed at the center and geographical data was taken into account to produce a friendly map passengers can easily read and through which effectively navigate their way around.



SMOKE FROM IPHONE, IPAD



[Anchor Lead]

Recent footage from a high school classroom has sparked significant attention, showing white smoke billowing from a student's iPhone. KBS also received a report that an iPhone began to overheat and emit smoke, while an iPad reportedly exploded. We take a look at how to respond in such situations.



[Pkg]

People at a funeral parlor sit at a table. One of the men starts touching his smartphone, sensing something wrong. All of a sudden smoke starts rising from the phone. The startled man puts his phone down on the floor and starts kicking it.



[Soundbite]

(iPhone user): I started feeling the heat rising, and suddenly there was smoke. There was even a burning smell outside.



The smartphone in question is the iPhone 6S+. It stopped smoking five minutes later after it was completely burned down. Back in October, a fifth-generation iPad exploded suddenly in a living room where a nine-month-old baby was playing.



[Soundbite]

(iPad user): My iPad exploded and there was white smoke. I grabbed my child and stepped on the iPad. It was so hot I had to wear gloves to move it.



The sparks flew around, charring a mattress and the floor. It could have resulted in a fire.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Cho Jae-phil (Ulsan Nat'l Inst. of Science and Technology): The inside temperature was 300-400 degrees. It's very dangerous. If the temperature keeps rising, it can explode and catch fire.



In October, smoke was witnessed in an overheated iPhone at a middle school in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi-do Province, and last month at a high school in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. When a mobile phone becomes overheated and starts smoking, do not inhale the smoke and just place the phone in cold water. Pack all parts and proceed with the compensation process through the service center. Apple is currently inspecting the iPhone that burned at the funeral parlor. It has also replaced the exploded iPad with a new one. But it has yet to decide whether to pay compensation for the damaged floor.



MISSING PERSONS DATABASE



[Anchor Lead]

Starting next year, siblings of missing persons can also register their genetic information to search for their loved ones. The current gene database only allowed that of parents but a system upgrade has expanded the scope. The police agency appealed for active participation by related families, stressing that abundant data leads to accurate results. Since 2004, the police located 857 long-term missing people using genetic analysis.



LOCAL FILMS BECOME MEGA-HIT



[Anchor Lead]

Following the remarkable achievement of '12.12: The Day' in drawing over ten million viewers, another Korean film, 'Noryang: Deadly Sea', has recently hit the theaters and is sailing smoothly through the cinema world. This development signals a resurgence of the Korean film industry, demonstrating its ability to rebound from a period of downturn.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Try using a more grand description. A revolution.



"12.12: The Day" is a film about a military coup that took place in Korea on December 12, 1979. It attracted more than ten million viewers 33 days since its release, breaking that 10-million mark milestone. Credit goes to its dramatic, absorbing storyline and actors' outstanding performance. As the 22nd Korean movie to pass the ten million admissions mark, it has also become the most-watched theatrical release this year, beating "The Roundup: No Way Out".



[Soundbite]

Even if I die, I will have no regrets left.



Released on December 20th, "Noryang: Deadly Sea" surpassed two million cumulative viewers in just six days after its opening. It is a historical movie about Korea's legendary naval admiral Yi Sun-sin and his last but victorious battle against Japanese invaders in the sea of Noryang. Noryang is director Kim Han-min's final installment of his trilogy about the admiral, after "The Admiral: Roaring Current" and "Hansan: Rising Dragon".



[Soundbite]

Kim Han-min (Director of 'Noryang: Deadly Sea'): It recounts Admiral Yi Sun-sin's will and intentions with deep resonance.



Coupled with the continuing popularity of "12.12:The Day", Noryang: The Deadly Sea's success showcases the underlying strength of Korean films.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hern-sik (Film critic): It shows that if given a reason to return, moviegoers will come back to theaters.



There are rising expectations that the domestic movie industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and ticket price hikes, will perhaps make a slow comeback.



