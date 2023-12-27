동영상 고정 취소

MEASURES TO BOOST BIRTH RATE



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the continued record-low fertility rates each year, a proposal has emerged from a government committee to increase 'cash support' measures, including parental leave benefits. The funding for this initiative is being considered to be drawn from the education budget, although discussions with the relevant ministries have not yet begun.



[Pkg]

At the final Cabinet meeting of the year, the nation's low birth rate weighed heavily on the government's agenda. President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need to come up with measures in a different perspective, citing the lack of time. The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy is considering expanding financial support in the form of cash payments, including parental leave subsidies. It is looking to raise the current cash subsidies from 0.32 percent of the GDP to the OECD average of 1.12 percent. The committee is considering raising the cap on monthly parental leave payments from the current 1.5 million won to 2 million won. It is also preparing to abolish post-payments provided partially after employees return from parental leave.



[Soundbite]

Kim Mi-jung (Seoul Eastern Working Mom Support Center): We need more palpable and concrete policies to encourage parents to take parental leave easily.



But funding remains an issue. According to the committee's plan, 10.9 trillion won in additional funds will be needed annually. The committee is looking to tap into local education subsidies and education taxes.



[Soundbite]

Hong Seok-chul (Pres. Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy): Since funding is urgent, we've been discussing various options, such as utilizing local education subsidies and education taxes.



However, putting the plan into action will likely be a challenge, as the committee will have to reach a consensus with the relevant ministries and amend relevant laws.



CLASH OVER BIRTH RATE BUDGET



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the proposal to reallocate education grants for combating low birth rates, the Ministry of Education is expressing concern, citing a lack of prior consultation. Additionally, as the nation prepares to embark on major national policy initiatives such as the 'Early Childhood Education & Childcare Integration', diverting these funds to address low birth rates is being criticized as impractical.



[Pkg]

The Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy has proposed that local education subsidies shared by the central government with local offices of education be used to encourage more births. Every year 20.79 percent of domestic tax revenues are allocated automatically to promoting the balanced development of elementary and secondary education. More tax revenues means more education subsidies, which are provided to kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools. Last year, 17 metropolitan and provincial offices of education in the nation had 7.5 trillion won in excess local education subsidies, which had to be passed on to this year. However, as the number of school-age children keeps dwindling and trillions of won in budget remain unused in recent years, authorities have come under fire for loopholes in budget operation. This is why the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy is calling for utilizing part of the education subsidies to raise the nation's desperately low fertility rates. The education ministry said no discussions have been held with relevant ministries so far.



[Soundbite]

(Education ministry official (VOICE MODIFIED)): Local education finances are needed for integrating early education and childcare, all-day care and digital education projects. There are no excess funds.



The ministry also says discussing the issue while the budget on the integration of early childhood education and childcare has not been finalized yet would be too hasty.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Eom Moon-young (Seoul Nat'l University): There are many plans on using the funds for education. The idea of using KRW 7 tn to raise the birth rate is a nuisance.



Moreover, uncertainty is growing in the education sector as local education subsidies are expected to diminish by 11 trillion won on plunging tax revenues this year.



HAN NOT RUNNING IN ELECTION



[Anchor Lead]

Former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon, newly appointed as the chairman of the People Power Party's emergency committee, declared he will not run in the upcoming general election, signaling a significant party reshuffle. He also emphasized dismantling the privileged politics associated with the activist generation, directly targeting the Democratic Party led by Lee Jae-myung.



[Pkg]

Former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon was sworn in as the leader of the ruling party's emergency committee with overwhelming support from party members. In his inaugural speech, he said he will not be running in the April general elections.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): I won't run in a constituency, nor will I seek proportional representation. I will do whatever it takes to win, but I won't claim the fruits of victory.



He added that he would take on the challenge of ending the political privileges of former pro-democratic activists-turned politicians commonly known as the "586 generation". He also vowed to select candidates who give up their immunity from arrest for the elections, taking a swipe at the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): We have to think hard about why we can't overpower the DP even when its leader is being criminally tried 3 or 4 times a week.



PPP lawmakers welcomed their new leader with applause, but their true feelings appeared to be uneasy. Han's decision not to run in the elections has provided a rationale for reform, leading to predictions of a major shake-up in the nominations for the elections. Han named a chief of staff born in the 1970s as his first staff member. He's hinted at appointing those representing young moderates to the committee, that will be launched on Friday.



INSURANCE FOR DRIVER SERVICES



[Anchor Lead]

During the busy year-end season, the use of designated driving services spikes. However, their insurance has limitations, particularly with high-value cars and when car owners need rentals during repairs. These issues are now being addressed with planned improvements in the insurance policies.



[Pkg]

This man who works as a substitute driver for 12 years and counting has a bone chilling memory of a traffic accident 7 years ago. He needed to compensate for the incident but coverage provided by insurance was far from enough.



[Soundbite]

Jo Yong-beom (Driver service provider): The limit on property damage coverage was KRW 10 mn while repairs costs exceeded that amount. I didn't have money so I was very concerned.



Conditions have been adjusted since then but to this day, the insurance coverage limit for those offering designated driver services stands at 200 million won for property damage and 100 million for the damage of one's own car. It's a stark contrast from regular auto insurance plans whose coverage is raised to even one billion won in line with the increase of high-end vehicles. Also, owners of damaged cars who employed the chauffeur service do not receive support for car rental costs while their cars are being repaired. Under such current terms, the designated driver and the person who employed the service are both negatively affected. According to an improved measure drafted by the Financial Supervisory Service and the Korea Insurance Development Institute, the coverage limit has been raised to a maximum one billion won for property damage and 300 million won for damage of the driver's car. Rental car support has been added into the insurance scheme as a special contract while a new discount or extra charge system is introduced, reflective of the chauffeur's past record of road accidents. For instance, a lengthy record requires higher premium and a clean record gets a discount in premium payments. This is different from the current state where drivers prone to accidents are denied any coverage.



[Soundbite]

Park Su-hong (Financial Supervisory Service): The improvements will help drivers make a stable living and prevent accidents and ensure safe driving.



The improved insurance plan for designated driver services will be applied as early as from next year's first quarter.



EMPLOYED PEOPLE IN 40S DOWN



[Anchor Lead]

The number of newly employed people between ages 40 and 49 plunged as the most productive population decreased. A survey by Statistics Korea found the number of people in their 40s between January and November this year shrank by 120,000 from the same period last year. This is the second biggest fall in population, following the one shown by the 15-to-29 age group. The number of employed people in their forties last month dropped by 62,000 from a year earlier to roughly 6.25 million, a record low for the month of November since 2003.



PET SALON OPEN AFTER DOG DIES



[Anchor Lead]

In May this year, a tragic incident occurred at a dog grooming salon in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, where a pet dog unexpectedly died while being groomed. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the groomer's abusive actions led to the dog's death. Despite this alarming discovery, the salon continues to operate as usual.



[Pkg]

A dog groomer at a pet grooming company based in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province is shaving the hair of a 4 year old Maltese. When the dog's leg flinches, the groomer strikes its head with a machine. The dog fell over and died on the spot.



[Soundbite]

(Owner of deceased pet (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was told my dog died on the spot. But the footage, which I'm seeing only now, shows it was a pretty strong strike.



The salon offered a settlement payment of ten million won. However, the pet's owner, who had the dog for 4 years, filed a police complaint against the groomer. Police saw the case as a violation of the Animal Protection Act and handed the groomer to the prosecution with an opinion of indictment. The law states that a person who kills an animal or causes death can face up to 3 years in prison or a maximum 30 million won fine.



[Soundbite]

(Dog groomer (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's too painful to talk about the details so I'd rather not. Sorry.



However, the parlor in question remains in business 7 months after the incident. Local governments can revoke the business license of animal protection law violators but such administrative procedure is being delayed in this case due to an ongoing trial.



[Soundbite]

(Changwon City Hall official (VOICE MODIFIED)): A court order of fines at the minimum is enough to revoke the business license even if it's a suspended sentence.



The dog groomer standing trial will face the first court session next month.



DEFACED WALL TO BE REOPENED



[Anchor Lead]

The vandalized wall of Gyeongbokgung Palace will be opened to the public again on January 4th. The Cultural Heritage Administration said the scrawl is being erased behind a tarp that will be removed next month after undergoing post-work and expert review. The CHA also plans to announce a comprehensive set of measures to prevent damages to cultural properties.



BTS SETTING K-POP PARADIGM



[Anchor Lead]

Previously, when a member of an idol group enlisted in the military, it often led to the disbandment of the team, or the remaining members pivoting to solo careers. However, BTS, a globally renowned group, is breaking this traditional mold and establishing a new paradigm.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Jungkook (BTS): We prepared a lot of content in advance for fans to enjoy while we're gone.



Fans are responding to this remark. BTS' debut song dating back 10 years and its other past releases are making a comeback on the Billboard chart. This music video capturing all seven members singing on an exotic desert surpassed 200 million views on YouTube as of Dec. 19. The song has a message of looking in the same direction and moving toward their dream, and BTS fans are responding in kind as they promise to stay with the band as they did so in the past.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyeon-joo (Fan of BTS (Army)): I hear a lot of past tracks to relive the memory of attending concerts. I get emotional.



Individual members' solo tracks and new songs and documentaries released after their military enlistment are also uplifting the fandom's spirit. Before beginning their mandatory military service, the members have prepared rich content for 18 long months and those materials will help make up for their absence.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hern-sik (Culture critic): Enlistment was a risk for bands and a hurdle to K-pop's growth. But these activities BTS is showcasing prove they can continue on post-military.



Despite the hiatus, BTS continues to communicate with fans in their own unique way, yet again changing the course of pop culture.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!