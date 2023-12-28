동영상 고정 취소

MANUAL BALLOT COUNTING



[Anchor Lead]

In the upcoming general elections, a new process of manual verification of ballots will be introduced during the vote count. Also, real-time footage of the storage locations for early voting ballots will be made public. These measures are being implemented to proactively prevent any allegations of electoral fraud. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Under current procedures, ballot papers, after going through an initial electronic counting device, are fed into another counting machine through which officials personally verify their status. This is to confirm whether the right papers were used and whether they were properly sorted. However there has been continued criticism about the machines operating too fast, making it difficult for staff members to carefully observe the individual papers one by one. To put an end to this controversy, the National Election Commission, starting with the April general election, has decided to add an additional step of "manual counting" after the ballots are sorted and before they are inserted into the counting verification machine. Also, security camera footage from locations where early voting ballots are kept will be live streamed around the clock while serial numbers printed on early voting ballots will be changed from the current QR code to a bar code format. An Election Commission official said that most allegations of election irregularities that surfaced in the past have turned out to be not true, and the agency prepared the latest measures to boost transparency and credibility in the election process across the board and prevent any suspicions in advance. The NEC also requested cooperation from interior, education and personnel management ministries in order to beef up election facilities and personnel including from not only civil servants but also employees of public organizations. With the introduction of this manual counting, inevitably, it will take longer for election results to be confirmed. Regarding this matter, an NEC official said it's true the counting time will take longer but based on an internal simulation the commission carried out, the final results will be confirmed the following day's afternoon at the latest.



INTEGRATED CSAT FOR FAIRNESS



[Anchor Lead]

The 2028 college entrance exam reform for current second-year middle school students has been finalized. It introduces an 'Integrated Scholastic Ability Test' without optional subjects and a five-tier grading system for school records. Notably, the proposed 'Advanced Mathematics' section has been removed.



[Pkg]

From 2028, the college scholastic aptitude test in Korea will be integrated with the focus on common subjects. The goal is to eliminate unfairness in test scores that differ largely depending on student choice of elective subjects. Currently, test-takers must choose one of the two elective topics in the Korean language in addition to one common topic, and one out of the three math topics. But from 2028, all test-takers will take the same exam. Currently, test-takers choose up to two topics among 17 electives in social studies and sciences. But after the revision, they will be combined into two subjects: integrated social studies and integrated science. As for the contentious issue of advanced mathematics, educational authorities have decided to follow the recommendation of the National Education Commission to eliminate it.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ju-ho (Minister of Education): Students will have a chance to learn advanced mathematics and colleges will be able to check their performance. The decision stems from the goal of CSAT integration to alleviate burden.



From 2025, when the current 2nd year middle school students will begin high school, the grading system will be overhauled from nine ranks into a five-tier grading scale. The new grading system will consist of an absolute grading scale from A to E and a relative grading scale from ranks 1 to 5. Both will be recorded in students' report cards. Analysts say it will be practically a five-tier relative evaluation system. Nine topics in social studies and the sciences will be evaluated on an absolute grading scale without relative ranking. In response to the changes, some educational civic groups are demanding that the revision plan be withdrawn as it fails to fully reflect the call for expanding absolute grading.



SCAM RING CAUGHT IN 4 YEARS



[Anchor Lead]

A criminal organization, based in China and responsible for perpetrating billions of voice phishing crimes, has been apprehended following a four-year reinvestigation. The prosecution is actively pursuing the whereabouts of the remaining members of the organization, including the mastermind.



[Pkg]

Qingdao. About an hour and a half flight away from Korea. Phone scammers rented an apartment and opened up a call center. Roughly 30 members in the con ring were assigned to play three roles. One group pretended to be shopping mall employees who sent fake payment messages and told victims that their identities had been stolen. Scammers impersonating police officers connected the victims to other ring members pretending to be prosecutors. The last step of the fraud is convincing the victims to deposit their money to designated accounts to protect their own bank accounts. During this process, the victims were told to install a malicious app so that even calls to the police were automatically directed to the phone scam ring. The fraud ring even used the name of a prosecutor who had appeared in a well-known movie. Investigators finally caught these scammers who operated in Qingdao and Dalian in China. The investigation was suspended for lack of evidence, but it resumed when some members were caught.



[Soundbite]

Kim Su-min (Phone Scam Joint Investigation Team): We found the phone scam ring that operated out of Dalian and Qingdao through mobile forensic analyses, tracking IP addresses, bank accounts and immigration records.



The joint investigation team caught the members of the scam ring who entered the country while the investigation was suspended. Officials found the scammers had defrauded as much as 2.9 billion won. A huge spike compared to 4 years ago when they first started out scamming roughly 100 million won. Fifty-eight people have been victimized. Twenty-seven scammers were arrested and 19 of them charged. The prosecution plans to collect roughly 570 million won in the proceeds of crime. Investigators are tracking the remaining seven accomplices. The police also plan to request an Interpol red notice for the ringleader in China and is preparing for extradition. The Korean prosecution warns that frauds using social media sites and phone scam cases are on the rise in the holiday season and advised the public to immediately hang up suspicious phone calls and report them to the police right away.



ACTOR LEE SUN-KYUN DIES



[Anchor Lead]

Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who had been under investigation for alleged drug use, has been found dead in a parked vehicle near a park in Seoul. Police began searching for him upon receiving an emergency call from the actor's manager, who said Lee was out of reach. With Lee's death, police will end the investigation into the drug use charges.



FOREIGN CARRIER DAMAGE RELIEF



[Anchor Lead]

When planning overseas travel, many of you likely compare prices and opt to fly with foreign airlines. It's fortunate when a trip concludes without any issues. However, it has been revealed that seeking redress for damages from foreign airlines is notably more challenging compared to domestic carriers.



[Pkg]

This man surnamed Jang planned an overseas trip this summer with Ethiopian Airlines but the flight was canceled on the day of departure. The bigger problem was what happened afterwards. He tried to reason with the airline and asked for compensation but received no reply.



[Soundbite]

Jang ○○ (Victim of foreign airline service): The airline's website did not work with an error sign showing up. I kept calling them and sending emails to no avail.



The Korea Consumer Agency analyzed some 850 aviation-related damage relief cases over the past year and a half. They found that damages involving foreign airlines were 1.7 times higher than those of national flag carriers. Monetary compensation filings were more than double and flight delays and cancellations nearly double with foreign carriers compared to Korean counterparts. Actual relief measures provided to affected passengers also fell short. Nearly half of the 46 foreign airlines surveyed in the latest study made it difficult for customers to locate relief-seeking guidelines on their websites. Six airlines provided no such channels online. Eight others could not be contacted or did not receive damage relief requests.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hoo-jeong (Korea Consumer Agency): If handling the dispute does not go smoothly, consumers should know they can request the case to be transferred to the agency.



When making such requests against an airline, the consumer agency advises passengers to prepare documents that can prove what they were promised on contract and what was not delivered such as emails exchanged with related parties.



MORE TRAINS FOR SUBWAY LINE 9



[Anchor Lead]

The Seoul metropolitan government will add 30 more train cars to subway line number 9 by introducing five six-carriage trains on Dec. 30. The measure is expected to reduce rush-hour overcrowding on regular trains from 128% to 117%, and on express trains from 199% to 182%. The average operation interval will likely be shortened from the current 3 minutes and 40 seconds to 3 minutes and 25 seconds, while the transportation capacity is to grow from some 88,000 to 96,000 people.



FERRIS WHEEL MAY BE REMOVED



[Anchor Lead]

If you're visiting Sokcho City in Gangwon-do Province, you'll be greeted by an imposing Ferris wheel along the beachfront. Just over a year since its inauguration, it has emerged as a celebrated local tourist attraction. But this landmark now finds itself in a precarious position, potentially facing demolition. Here's why.



[Pkg]

This is the Sokcho Eye. A ferris wheel built near Sokcho Beach. Measuring 65 meters in height, it provides a panoramic view of the city as well as the East Sea and Seoraksan Mountain. It instantly became the city's iconic landmark after operation began in March 2022.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-eun (Busan resident): I found it when I searched for Sokcho landmarks. It had a great view.



But the Sokcho city government decided to revoke its business license and dismantle the ferris wheel. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety found several illegalities in its construction such as taking up public beach area. The city government disciplined the public employees who violated the law during the licensing process and will start dismantling the tourist attraction once the hearing is over.



[Soundbite]

Park Jeong-suk (Sokcho City Hall): An amusement facility like a ferris wheel cannot be built on the beach. We have no choice but to revoke its business license.



The ferris wheel operator protested that the Sokcho government is trying to dismantle a city landmark. The operator claims that it had followed proper procedure when obtaining the city's approval and that ordering its removal is excessive. The operator warned of taking legal actions against the Sokcho government. The fate of the Sokcho Eye will likely be determined in court.



DANURI ORBITER'S FIRST YEAR



[Anchor Lead]

Marking its first anniversary, South Korea's lunar explorer, 'Danuri', has successfully transmitted extensive images and observational data from the moon. For our last story, we bring you Danuri's in-dept mission activities.



[Pkg]

This is the complete map of the moon comprised of the images sent by Korea's lunar orbiter Danuri. The photos were taken by a wide-angle polarimetric camera for the first time in the world.



[Soundbite]

Choi Young-jun (Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute): Using a polarimetric camera helps distinguish the size of particles so we can tell whether an area is made of fine sand or pebbles.



The Tycho impact crater measuring 85 kilometers in diameter is estimated to be about 100 million years old. The crater was photographed by Danuri's high-resolution camera.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Moon-jin (Korea Aerospace Research Institute): A high-resolution camera can map the moon surface in clear detail. It took photos of all the possible landing spots.



The lunar orbiter even sent a new year's greeting to Earth. The technology used here will be instrumental to developing communications networks between Earth and spacecrafts in the future. Danuri had entered the lunar orbit four months after it was launched in August 2022. The orbiter has explored all areas of the moon for a whole year. Danuri made Korea the seventh nation to join the ranks of other lunar exploring nations such as the United States and China. Scientists are taking notice of the more detailed data of the moon and science journal Nature even deemed Danuri's mission a success. Danuri's mission was supposed to end by the end of this month, but it was extended to the end of 2025 since the orbiter provided excellent observation data and enough fuel is left for more exploration. The data collected by Danuri will be presented to the science community around the world in the first half of next year.



