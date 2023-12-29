동영상 고정 취소

2 SPECIAL COUNSEL BILLS PASSED



[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party's push for two special prosecution bills has successfully passed through the National Assembly. In response, the People Power Party, having abstained from the vote in protest, organized a condemnation rally. Also, the Presidential Office has announced its intention to immediately exercise a veto once the bill is presented to them.



[Pkg]

Two major motions passed the plenary session of the National Assembly. The special prosecution act to probe the so-called "5 billion won club" scandal passed with 181 lawmakers supporting it and the special prosecution act to look into the first lady's stock price manipulation allegations with 180 voting in favor of it. The People Power Party which had opposed the motions did not participate in the vote in protest. The ruling party instead held a demonstration and criticized the opposition party for conspiring in secret and ramming the bills through the parliament.



[Soundbite]

Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): Instead of coming to an agreement with the ruling party, the DP and the Justice Party colluded to fast-track the two bills.



The Democratic Party accused the ruling party of refusing to table the motions in the first place.



[Soundbite]

Song Ki-hun (Democratic Party): It's wrong of them to say at this point in time that it was unfair. They should have discussed it at Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



The opposition party had designated the so-called 'twin special prosecution acts' as fast-track bills in April. The motions were automatically presented to the plenary session after a 240-day grace period as stipulated in the National Assembly Act. The nation's top office said the President would veto the bills as soon as they are transferred to the government.



TAEYOUNG FILES FOR DEBT WORKOUT



[Anchor Lead]

Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, faced with a liquidity crisis due to nonperforming Project Financing loans, which are issued based on real estate development plans as collateral, has ultimately decided to apply for a workout. In the midst of a stagnant real estate market, there is widespread concern within the construction industry about the possibility of this crisis spreading to other construction firms.



[Pkg]

Taeyoung Engineering & Construction, the 16th largest builder in Korea in terms of construction capacity, has failed to repay its mature real estate PF loan of 48 billion won. It has instead applied for a workout, or debt restructuring, to its main creditor bank, the Korea Development Bank.



[Soundbite]

Kim Joo-hyun (Chair, Financial Services Commission): Even if the market says there is no problem, we will provide funding proactively where it is needed.



Financial authorities say Taeyoung E&C had a high PF guarantee ratio due to unique circumstances, but the situation with other builders is different and the crisis is unlikely to spread across the construction sector. However, with the real estate market struggling lately due to high interest rates and rising construction costs, small and medium-sized builders are worried about possible repercussions.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at medium-sized builder (VOICE MODIFIED)): Many firms already knew last year that things could go wrong and closed down this year.



The government is determined to minimize damage to pre-sale contractors and protect affiliates of Taeyoung Engineering & Construction's PF sites. However, some of the PF sites with poor business feasibility will inevitably have to replace builders or be put up for auction or public sale. The decision on Taeyoung Engineering & Construction's workout is to be reached by creditors on January 11th next year.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's household and corporate debt continued to rise in the third quarter to a level 2.3 times that of gross domestic product. According to a Bank of Korea report, the private sector's credit ratio in proportion to nominal GDP posted a new high of 227% as of the end of September. The central bank called for efforts to stabilize the situation noting that excessive private sector debt can lead to low growth and financial instability.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has chosen southern port city Busan as well as the provinces of Gangwon-do, Chungcheongbuk-do and Jeollanam-do as regions to host innovative districts for specialized industries. Busan will create a special zone for next-generation maritime mobility while Gangwon will specialize in the medical data field incorporating artificial intelligence. Chungcheongbuk-do will focus on high-tech renewable biotechnology. Jeollanam-do will create a special zone on new energy sector.



"PROBE INTO ACTOR WAS LAWFUL"



[Anchor Lead]

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, which has been investigating the late actor Lee Sun-kyun for alleged drug use, held a press conference yesterday to officially address his death. Commissioner Kim Hee-joong of the Incheon Metropolitan Police expressed condolences to the bereaved family. However, he asserted that the investigation was conducted lawfully and properly.



[Pkg]

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency investigated late actor Lee Sun-kyun over alleged drug use for about two months. Facing criticism over tough questioning, the agency held a news briefing. Incheon Metropolitan Police chief Kim Hee-joong expressed deep regret over the actor's death and offered his condolences to his bereaved family. But he stressed the investigation into illegal drug use allegations was justified.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hee-joong (Commissioner, Incheon Metropolitan Police): The investigation was carried out lawfully based on concrete testimonies and evidence.



He also spoke about the speculation that police turned down the actor's request to appear for questioning behind closed doors prior to the third summoning on Dec. 23. Police said Lee wanted to enter the police building via an underground parking lot to avoid media exposure. But police officials recommended that the actor enter the building as usual, because avoiding media exposure completely would be impossible and the reporters' safety might be jeopardized. Police say Lee accepted the recommendation. National Police Agency chief Yoon Hee-keun also denied the speculation that the investigation was too harsh. A woman in her 20s who is being accused of blackmailing the actor along with a bar hostess, who has been arrested for alleged illegal drug use, was also arrested on Thursday.



[Soundbite]

(Did you blackmail Lee to expose his drug use charges?) ... (Did you receive KRW 50 mn from him?) ...



Police vowed to swiftly investigate the blackmail case filed by the late actor. Scores of actors and friends came to say their final goodbye to Lee at his memorial altar. The funeral ceremony was held on Friday behind closed doors at the Seoul National University funeral hall.



30 YRS FOR LIME SCANDAL CULPRIT



[Anchor Lead]

In the high-profile scandal involving Lime Asset Management that led to a staggering 1.6 trillion won redemption freeze, Kim Bong-hyun, the former chairman of Star Mobility, has been sentenced to a definitive 30-year prison term. Meanwhile, the legal proceedings are ongoing for the National Assembly members implicated in receiving illegal political contributions from the ex-chairman.



[Pkg]

Kim Bong-hyun, the former head of Star Mobility, a small industrial robot manufacturer, was the mastermind behind a massive 1.6 trillion-won hedge fund scandal involving Lime Asset Management. He has a colorful past to put it mildly, such as going off radar for 5 months just ahead of a court warrant deliberation in 2019.



[Soundbite]

Kim Bong-hyun (Former chief of Star Mobility (April 2020)): (How did you stay low for 5 months?) ... (Where were you headed when you were apprehended?) ...



In 2021, after released on bail, he broke off an electronic tracking device and fled, only to be caught after 48 days. During an appeals trial, he devised a bold plan to flee the court during a commotion, but authorities detected this ambitious scheme in advance. Lower court rulings earlier sentenced him to 30 years in prison and a forfeit of 76.9 billion won on charges of misappropriating corporate funds of over 100 billion won. And the Supreme Court confirmed that verdict. The top court said the previous rulings did not misconstrue legal principles and a 30 year sentence cannot be viewed as unjustified. In a separate case, Kim is also standing trial after being indicted in February on charges of bribing politicians with 160 million won in illegal funds. Lawmakers who allegedly received that money including main opposition Democratic Party Representatives Ki Dong-min and Lee Soo-jin and former DP lawmaker Kim Young-choon have also been referred to trial. Unveiling its findings in August, the Financial Supervisory Service said that Lime Asset Management gave preferential treatment to influential clients before declaring a large scale suspension of fund redemption in 2019. Since that announcement, the prosecution reopened a probe and vowed to comb through all allegations and get to the bottom of the case.



WARTIME VICTIM RULINGS UPHELD



[Anchor Lead]

Following a similar move last week, the Supreme Court has again upheld rulings in favor of South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor. The top court finalized previous verdicts that ordered Japanese firms to pay between 50 million and 150 million won to each victim in damages for what they suffered. In response, the Japanese government called the ruling unacceptable saying it violates the 1965 bilateral treaty. Tokyo insists all colonial matters between the two countries were settled through the treaty.



"EQUIPMENT FAILURE, NOT HACKING"



[Anchor Lead]

Following the recent computer network issues, the government, addressing continued public inconvenience, established a joint inspection team. A month into the investigation, they reported that equipment failure and poor management were to blame, ruling out external hacking as a cause.



[Pkg]

On November 17th, the Saeol government administrative computer network and the Government 24 online civil service portal experienced disruptions. Citizens were greatly inconvenienced as government papers could not be issued. Other government online services were disrupted as well. The resident registration system and mobile ID card issuance service and even the local government fiscal management system and the Public Procurement Service's system experienced trouble. The government's joint investigation team started looking into the matter and concluded a month later that the service disruptions were not caused by hacking.



[Soundbite]

Baek Jong-wook (Nat’l Intelligence Service): There was no sign of malicious acts from inside or hacking from outside.



The causes of the four systems' disruptions were all different, but the problems were largely due to equipment failure or insufficient management. However, the investigation team said hacking attempts on the public procurement network were detected from a certain overseas IP address. Korean officials are cooperating with international partners to track the culprits. As equipment and management issues were blamed for causing unprecedented breakdown of government computer networks experts highlighted the need to quickly write up network restoration manuals and overhaul the network management system.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hwang Suk-jin (Dongguk University): There should be a sufficient number of people to oversee the computer networks and constantly monitor the systems.



The government plans to announce a comprehensive set of plans by the end of January. However, the plans are not likely to include the responsible party for the disruptions and subsequent damage compensation.



POPULAR MUNGYEONG FILM SET



[Anchor Lead]

Since its premiere last month, the KBS historical drama 'Korea-Khitan War' has been a favorite among viewers, attracting nearly two million viewers per episode. Most of the filming takes place in Mungyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. Along with the drama's popularity, Mungyeong is rapidly emerging as a central hub for historical drama filming.



[Pkg]

The historical epic series“Korea-Khitan War”depicts a 26-year war between Goryeo and Khitan, which was the most powerful state in Northeast Asia at the time.



[Soundbite]

Goryeo Army, charge at the enemy!



The series is about Goryeo Emperor Hyeongjong and General Gang Gam-chan. The plot is now unfolding toward Gang Gam-chan's Battle of Guiju.



[Soundbite]

Ready? One, two. Stand by. Cue!



The average number of viewers for each episode has recorded 1.86 million. A fourth of them were people in their 20s to 40s, which is quite unusual for a historical epic series. The secret to its popularity lies not only in its impressive storyline, but also in its film set, which was recreated based on historical evidence. More than 90 productions have been filmed here in the past three years. The filming set is drawing more and more tourists lately. The set's visitor number has grown from 150,000 in 2020 to over 200,000 this year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyun-sook, Kang Sang-sook, Bae Seo-yun (Incheon residents): It makes us want to watch the series more. It feels as if the scenes could pop up right here on set.



The Mungyeong City Government is providing funding for shooting on this set by offering fee exemptions.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dong-hyun (Mungyeong City Hall): We provide financial support and convenience for filming.



Mungyeong City has signed new production deals with filming scheduled for three more works next year. The goal is to promote popular filming sets and boost the regional economy at the same time.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!