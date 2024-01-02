동영상 고정 취소

TSUNAMI HITS EAST COAST



[Anchor Lead]

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture in Japan, yesterday, triggering the first tsunami on the East Coast in 31 years. This tsunami may last for over 24 hours. Strong swells are forecast along the East Coast, necessitating heightened caution to prevent coastal accidents.



[Pkg]

At 4:10 p.m. on Monday, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. The earthquake triggered tsunami waves that even reached the east coast of Korea. The first tsunami reached Namhangjin at 6:01 p.m. on Monday with a height of 28 centimeters. Then, Mukho and Sokcho were hit by waves that were 85 centimeters and 45 centimeters high, respectively. It was the first time in 31 years that a tsunami was reported on the country’s east coast. Four tsunamis have been reported in Korea to date. The strongest one came after a 7.7 magnitude quake rocked the western sea near Japan's Akita Prefecture on Honshu Island in May 1983. At that time, tsunami waves of over two meters were observed in Mukho on the east coast. Despite the similarity in magnitude, the 1983 quake caused tsunami waves more than double the size of those observed on Monday. This is said to be due to the location and depth of the epicenter.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ho-jun (KIT Valley): To trigger a tsunami, the quake's magnitude must exceed 7.0 and its epicenter must be over 1,000 meters under water. Monday's quake had the necessary magnitude but lacked the depth, so there wasn't enough energy to cause a large tsunami.



Tsunami waves can grow higher and last for over 24 hours after the first arrival. There are concerns of possible accidents on beaches and coastal areas, as the east coast is predicted to see powerful sea swells until Wednesday. The Korea Meteorological Administration advised citizens to avoid beaches and take extra caution against serious accidents and casualties.



RIVAL CAMPS PREP FOR ELECTION



[Anchor Lead]

In an effort to secure victory in the upcoming general election, leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties were actively engaged from the very first day of the new year. We have the details.



[Pkg]

Ruling and opposition party leaders share greetings in a chance encounter during their respective visits to the Seoul National Cemetery on New Year's day.



[Soundbite]

(Happy New Year.) Happy New Year.



During a new year party gathering to reaffirm victory in the April general election, ruling People Power Party interim chief Han Dong-hoon stressed a spirit of solidarity and the importance of taking action.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): I'm so glad to work with all of you. Is the confession coming too soon since we just met?



Citing the example of a local sauna whose owner offered up the place as a temporary lodge during North Korea's shelling of South Korea's Yeonpyeongdo Island, the newly appointed chief vowed to make PPP a party that practices the spirit of solidarity in action for all citizens.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): I believe the public can clearly discern our party's heart and action and how we differ from the other party.



The main opposition Democratic Party also held a similar new year meeting during which its chair Lee Jae-myung emphasized the word 'public' and called for 'unity'. He said all power must be directed toward the people and asked the DP to move together, armed with hope.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): We must overcome the current challenge and seek a new, better path.



Lee also paid respects at the grave site of late President Roh Moo-hyun and made a visit to former first lady Kwon Yang-sook. Offering words of blessing, Kwon reportedly told Lee, metaphorically, that all trees underwent periods of shaking and faltering in its growth. Former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, who is soon expected to announce plans to create a new party, said in a new year statement that in order to give the Korean people hope, it is required that we engage in bigger struggles.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair): A showdown looms between forces that strive to maintain their vested interests by blocking off any other options.



The minor opposition Justice Party also promised efforts to clinch victory in the general election with the aim to achieve constitutional amendment.



"CLASHES CAN OCCUR ANY TIME"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un met with military commanders on Monday and called for full readiness noting that armed clashes can occur at any time. In response, South Korea's defense minister Shin Won-sik, during a visit to a Marine Corps unit, ordered thorough retaliation against enemy provocation. Meanwhile the army held its first large scale artillery drill of the new year at its Baekgol unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, which included scenarios of North Korea flaunting its firepower and waging provocative acts.



S. KOREA BEGINS UNSC TERM



[Anchor Lead]

Starting this year, South Korea joins the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member, a position it reclaims after ten years. This tenure is seen as a crucial chance to increase international focus on issues like North Korean human rights and the nuclear situation on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]

The UN Security Council consists of 15 member nations. The five permanent members are the U.S., the UK, France, China and Russia. The 10 others are non-permanent members that are elected by the General Assembly for a two-year term. South Korea is one of the five new non-permanent members that were elected last June. The term began at midnight on January 1, 2024. This marks the third time after 1996 and 2013 for Seoul to serve as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. South Korea will also serve as the chair starting from June. It's expected to play a significant role in areas where it has strengths, such as cyber security.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kyung-cheol (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): It is a key step towards S. Korea's global leadership goals. It's also a chance to improve the nation's diplomatic skills.



In particular, the government will focus on bringing international attention back to the North Korean nuclear issue, which has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict. It also plans to raise and discuss the issue of North Korea's human rights.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Won-gon (Ewha Womans Univ.): S. Korea can convene meetings to address N. Korea's human rights and nuclear issues, highlighting the Korean Peninsula's unique situation.



The UNSC is the only international organization that can make legally-binding decisions. But, there have recently been doubts about its efficiency, prompting calls for measures to overcome its limits. Due to opposition from China and Russia, the UNSC has failed to act and impose additional sanctions on North Korea for its provocations since 2017.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Joon-kook (S. Korean ambassador to UN (Nov. 27, 2023))



The government says that while serving as a non-permanent member, South Korea will strengthen trilateral cooperation with fellow members the U.S. and Japan, as well as work to boost communication with China and Russia.



WELFARE BENEFITS IN 2024



[Anchor Lead]

Efforts continue to raise this year's birth rate, with new policies rolling out. Parents of infants under one year will now receive a monthly allowance of one million won. Additionally, infertility treatment costs will be covered for all, irrespective of income. Let's take a look at some of these policy changes.



[Pkg]

This office worker in her 30s is planning on having a child. After much pondering, she recently visited a fertility clinic, but she left heavy-hearted because of the exorbitant cost of infertility treatment.



[Soundbite]

(Fertility treatment client): I have paid around KRW 2 mn for screening and trigger shots.



From this year, couples seeking infertility treatment will be able to receive more financial help. All couples regardless of their incomes will be eligible for subsidies covering various infertility treatment procedures including in vitro fertilization. Screening costs including those for ovarian reserve tests and semen analysis will also be provided. The government will also expand on existing cash benefits to families with children. Those who have children under 1 year of age will receive one million won a month. Families with children who are 1 year old will be eligible for a monthly allowance of 500,000 won. A congratulatory childbirth allowance is to be raised to 3 million won from the second child. With at least 5 percent of annual births in the nation being multiple births, more support will be provided to families with twins, triplets and so on. Postnatal care helpers will be provided for each child for 40 days instead of the previous 25. The new welfare measures also seek to increase help to socially vulnerable young people. Those suffering from depression and living in isolation will have access to therapy and rehabilitation programs.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare (Dec. 2023)): Key mental disorders occur mostly in people in their 20s and 30s, and they can be cured with medication and counseling when detected early.



Young people who have to nurse their loved ones or support them financially will receive two million won in self-care subsidies.



FRUIT PRICES TO REMAIN HIGH



[Anchor Lead]

The agriculture ministry forecasts fruit and vegetable prices such as of apple, pear and green onion will remain high for the time being. According to data by the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation, as of last Friday, the retail prices of apples and pears were 34 and 32.6% higher respectively compared to a year ago. This is due to bad weather conditions decreasing production. Among vegetables, the price of spring onion surged nearly 54% on-year while cucumber, zucchini and chilli pepper prices also rose sharply in the past year.



EXPORTS REBOUND IN Q4



[Anchor Lead]

The annual trade report for South Korea has been released, revealing a continued trade deficit for the second consecutive year, despite a decrease in exports. However, the economy has shown signs of recovery since the fourth quarter, maintaining this upward trend for three months now.



[Pkg]

Last year, Korea's exports recorded 632.6 billion dollars, down 7.4 percent from 2022. The nation posted a trade deficit of 9.97 billion dollars, as imports declined 12.1 percent on-year to 642.6 billion dollars. The trade deficit has lasted for two consecutive years now. However, its scope has decreased from 2022, because exports rebounded in the fourth quarter. They remained sluggish in the first half of the year, but recovered in the second half, thanks to record-high automobile exports and the rising demand for semiconductors. Last month, Korea posted 57.6 billion dollars in exports, up 5.1 percent on-year, recording an increase for the third straight month. Exports of semiconductors in particular surged 21.8 percent from the same month in 2022. For the first time in 20 and a half year, the U.S. has surpassed China to become the largest destination for Korean exports. Exports of intermediate goods and other items to China have dwindled. December imports shrank by 10.8 percent due to declining imports of crude oil and gas. As a result, Korea posted 4.48 billion dollars in trade surplus last month, the largest in three years. It was the seventh consecutive month of trade surplus.



[Soundbite]

Cho Sang-hyun (Korea Int'l Trade Association): Semiconductors will likely drive overall exports this year on the recovering demand in the IT sector. The recovery is expected to be strong.



To what degree exports to China will manage to rebound will likely depend on the U.S.' trade pressure on China and the presidential election.



PAIK NAM JUNE'S NEW YEAR PIECE



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea's own video artist, Paik Nam-june, marked his ascent as a global art icon with a monumental performance that took place 40 years ago on New Year's Day. The event, 'Good Morning Mr. Orwell', was broadcast live worldwide, astonishing over 25 million viewers globally, including South Korea.



[Pkg]

Celebrated French singer Yves Montand joyfully dances to cheerful music. The avant-garde composer John Cage uses a feather to create an incomprehensible piece of music.



[Soundbite]

He said listening to John Cage's music is like chewing sand.



This is video artist Paik Nam-june's installation "Good Morning Mr. Orwell", which was broadcast internationally via a satellite on New Year's day 40 years ago. The climax of this piece is when Paik's art partner Charlotte Moorman begins playing the cello.



[Soundbite]

Charlotte Moorman (Cellist): (Shall we play?) Okay. We shall perform a little duo. I need sound. There is no sound.



In his dystopian novel "1984", George Orwell predicted a society placed under surveillance by the media, which is described as Big Brother. But 1984 began with a delightful show created by Paik Nam-june, which brought together some 100 artists. The live broadcast was watched by 25 million people worldwide.



[Soundbite]

Paik Nam-june: Orwell predicted TV would be used by an autocratic state to monitor its people. I intend to showcase TV's strengths on this int’l 1-hour show.



It was also aired in Korea on KBS.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-beom (KBS correspondent in Paris (1984)): Before we begin, can you send a New Year greeting to viewers in Korea?



[Soundbite]

Paik Nam-june: Happy New Year from afar in Paris.



In the art sector, it was considered an opportunity to broaden the horizon of artistic possibilities and imagination.



[Soundbite]

Park Nam-hee (Head, Nam June Paik Art Center): Many artists were astonished by the performance, realizing that form of art was possible.



Following this performance, Paik Nam-june returned to Korea for the first time in 35 years and left a great artistic legacy.



