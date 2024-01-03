동영상 고정 취소

DP CHAIR STABBED IN BUSAN



[Anchor Lead]

As the new year dawned, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was assaulted during his visit to Busan by a man in his sixties. Following the knife attack, Lee collapsed and received emergency treatment in Busan before being transferred to Seoul for surgery.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung visited Busan in the new year. As he talked to reporters after touring an airport construction site, a man is seen approaching him. The man is wearing a crown that reads "I am Lee Jae-myung". He squeezes in between the reporters asking for Lee's autograph and then suddenly stretches out his right hand, wielding a weapon against the left side of Lee's neck. The man was immediately subdued by party officials and police but the opposition chief fell to the ground bleeding.



[Soundbite]

Back off, don't come near! Call 119!



Lee was carried in an ambulance that arrived 20 minutes after the attack and was taken to Pusan National University Hospital where he received emergency treatment. He was then airlifted to Seoul National University Hospital.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Chil-seung (Senior spokesperson, DP): Damage to the jugular vein is suspected. According to medical staff, further mass bleeding is feared.



The police apprehended the 66-year-old suspect surnamed Kim at the scene and are investigating the motive of the crime.



"INTENDED TO KILL DP CHAIR"



[Anchor Lead]

The man in his 60s accused of attacking Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung with a deadly weapon has admitted to having a homicidal intent. Authorities are currently focusing on uncovering the motives behind this planned crime. They expect to file for an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder today.



[Pkg]

A 66-year-old man surnamed Kim has been apprehended on charges of attacking Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung with a knife. Transferred to the Busan Metropolitan Police agency, he remained silent to reporters' questions. The resident of Chungcheongnam-do Province is found to have purchased the weapon online, according to the police.



[Soundbite]

Son Je-han (Busan Metropolitan Police Agency): The weapon is a 18cm long knife with the blade measuring 13cm. The suspect said he bought it online.



During police questioning, Kim stated that he had the intent to kill but any further motive still remains unknown. Kim was captured on video near the opposition leader during Lee's visit to Busan on December 13. At the time he was also wearing the same blue paper crown that read "I am Lee Jae-myung". This is why police suspect the crime was premeditated.



[Soundbite]

(You came to Busan last month. Did you plan the crime?) ...



For now, investigators believe there were no accomplices and they continue to look into the man's party affiliation. They plan to file for an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder as early as Wednesday.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Flight services are disrupted as runways are closed in the wake of an aircraft fire at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Late night Asiana and Korean Air flights from Haneda to Incheon International Airport were canceled as were the morning flights from Haneda to Gimpo. The Korea Airports Corporation asked the users of Haneda-Gimpo routes to check flight services in advance.

Seoul protested to Tokyo over regarding Dokdo Islets as Japanese territory and issuing a tsunami alert around the islands, South Korean foreign affairs spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said at a briefing that the Korean government used a diplomatic channel to lodge a strong protest and demanded Japan to take corrective measures. The Japanese meteorological agency released a tsunami alert map after an earthquake struck Ishikawa Prefecture in western Japan and included Dokdo in its tsunami advisory list.



CABINET PASSES JESSICA'S LAW



[Anchor Lead]

The so-called 'Korean Jessica’s Law', which mandates the state to designate residences for high-risk sex offenders, particularly those targeting children or with a high probability of reoffending, has been passed by the cabinet. This law specifically applies to high-risk sex offenders like Cho Doo-soon and Kim Geun-sik, who have completed their sentences and been released. However, the controversy surrounding this law continues to be a topic of debate.



[Pkg]

Cho Doo-soon who sexually assaulted an elementary school student was jailed for 12 years and released in 2020. Ever since his release, his neighbors have lived in fear.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Former Justice minister (Oct. 2023)): It's doubtful whether 10 or 15 years in prison will lead to change for these individuals.



The Cabinet has passed the so-called "Korean Jessica's Law" to dispel concerns. It mandates dangerous sex offenders released into society to live in a state-run residential facility. The law subjects those who committed sexual offenses against children under 13 years old or have committed sexual crimes three times or more, and have received a sentence of 10 years or more in prison with an order to wear a location-tracking electronic device. The court decides on an offender's eligibility and his future residence once the chief probation officer submits an application and the prosecution requests it. Those subject to the law will stay at a facility operated by the state or a local government while wearing an electronic bracelet. However, the government has made provisions for sex offenders to request changes to their assigned facility if necessary, based on feedback received after the law was first proposed last year. The law includes a clause stating the government should provide counseling and therapy to help sex offenders blend back into society. But some experts see a flaw in this law.



[Soundbite]

Kim Dae-keun (Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice): Restricting residence is regarded as detention. This could conflict with laws against punishing someone twice for the same crime.



More discussion is needed on how to resolve issues, including which areas would house the facilities and how to respond to opposing residents.



WARRANTS FOR RIGGING STATS



[Anchor Lead]

The prosecution, investigating the so-called 'statistical manipulation allegations' under the Moon Jae-in government, has requested arrest warrants for former First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Yun Seong-won, and others. This marks the first time the prosecution has sought to secure the custody of the individuals involved in this case.



[Pkg]

As housing prices skyrocketed from 2017, the Moon Jae-in administration announced a series of measures. It said housing prices had stabilized to some extent. However, the Board of Audit and Inspection has found the previous government pressured the Korea Real Estate Board at least 94 times to fabricate the relevant statistics.



[Soundbite]

Choi Dal-young (Board of Audit and Inspection (Sept. 2023)): They fabricated statistics to lower the increase rate of housing prices. The real estate board subsequently slashed its forecast.



Prosecutors have requested the first arrest warrants since the probe began last September upon the BAI's request. They are for former vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport Yun Seong-won and former chief of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction Lee Mun-ki. The two are facing charges of power abuse and violation of the Statistics Act. Former land vice minister Yun also served in the Moon administration as presidential secretary for land, infrastructure and transport, while Lee Mun-ki was in charge of housing policy at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Prosecutors believe the two pressured the Korea Real Estate Board through real estate market inspection meetings. Both Yun and Lee have reportedly denied the allegations during questioning. Their interrogation as suspects prior to arrest is slated for Thursday. As soon as a court decides on their arrest warrants, prosecutors will likely investigate alleged meddling by former senior officials from the presidential office and the land ministry. Officials who served under the Moon government have blasted the probe for calling efforts to accurately grasp the situation in the real estate market as statistics manipulation. They have also made it clear there was no meddling on the part of CheongWaDae.



UNDERAGE DRIVERS STREAM CRIME



[Anchor Lead]

On the night of the 1st, an incident occurred where two teenagers alternately drove a car and live-streamed the event on social media. These individuals, a middle school student and an elementary school student, were eventually apprehended following reports from viewers who watched the live broadcast.



[Pkg]

A car runs on a highway at high speed. Someone who appears to be a minor speaks next to the driver.



[Soundbite]

(Elementary school boy (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's 100km an hour! Stop it! The engine may explode!



The drivers are two middle and elementary school students. Both are too young to have a driver's license. The dangerous joyride stretched about 13km. The two even streamed it live on social media. Police, alerted by viewers who saw the live broadcast, apprehended them near their home.



[Soundbite]

(Student from nearby school (VOICE MODIFIED)): They also posted their motorbike ride on Instagram. My friends found it preposterous.



Police found that the elementary school boy stole his father's car keys and called the middle school boy, his friend, to commit the crime together. The middle school boy has been booked without arrest for alleged unlicensed driving. The elementary school boy wasn't booked because he's under 14 years old and thus a juvenile, not subject to criminal charges. Nonetheless, police stated they plan to investigate further as the boy may still be subject to criminal minor law procedures. Last month, five teenagers were detained on Jeju-do Island for repeatedly stealing cars and driving without a license. One of them was also a criminal minor. Last year, more than 3,000 teenagers were caught for unlicensed driving.



BABYSITTING SERVICE TO EXPAND



[Anchor Lead]

Starting this year, the child care service, aimed at supporting households facing challenges in child-rearing, such as dual-income families, will be expanded. The service will now be available to up to 110,000 households. Furthermore, for families with two or more children, a reduction of 10% in the personal contribution fee has also been decided.



[Pkg]

From this year, support for the government's babysitting service program will increase. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it made the decision to help ease the burden of families' childcare costs. Under the program, childcare helpers or babysitters provide services at households that struggle to care for children aged 12 and under because both parents work. The number of households eligible to receive this support will increase from 85-thousand last year to 110-thousand this year. Measures will also be sought to further ease the burden on families raising multiple children. For families with 2 or more children, the government will cover an additional ten percent of the payment for the babysitting program regardless of one's income. Also, young parents aged 24 or younger who are raising an infant one year old or younger can receive support for 90% of the payment if their earnings are below 150% of the median income. Other measures include filling in childcare needs caused by contingency situations such as parents facing night shifts or urgent business trips. Also various types of babysitting programs will be provided on a trial basis first. They include emergency services where parents can make a request just 2 hours prior. And a shorter program that reduced the minimum service time from the previous 2 hours to one hour. Parents in need of childcare can apply for the babysitting service on the "I-Dolbom" website or app. However those seeking to receive state support for the service payment must first undergo evaluation at local community centers or via the website bokjiro.go.kr.



BETTER SUPPORT FOR DEFECTORS



[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Unification kicked off a one-stop support service to discover North Korean defectors at risk and ensure their safety. This integrated assistance system is a digital network supporting North Korean defectors' settlement in South Korea and connecting them to welfare resources. This system can be used at twenty-five Hana Centers located nationwide. The system allows Hana Centers and field officers to use risk assessment indicators and analyze crises, thereby better managing North Korean defectors at risk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!