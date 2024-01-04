WARRANT FOR LEE’S ATTACKER

동영상 고정 취소

The prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for Mr. Kim, who is accused of attacking Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, on charges of attempted murder. This follows a review of police investigation records. The police have also searched Mr. Kim's residence and are examining party membership lists from both the People Power Party and the Democratic Party to determine his possible political affiliations.



A real estate office operated by the man who attacked main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung. Investigators carry out boxes filled with seized materials.



(What materials are seized? Has the motive of crime come to light?) ...



The police also confiscated desktops and notebook computers and articles such as knives from the man's residence, office and car. The suspect surnamed Kim is known to have been financially struggling, failing to pay rent for about 7 months.



(Landlord of Kim's office (VOICE MODIFIED)): Kim said that things were tough with few transactions. He wanted to fold the business by year-end.



The police also secured party member lists from ruling and opposition parties. They want to check Kim's party affiliation status amid circumstantial evidence that he had or currently has membership of the People Power Party or the Democratic Party. Police believe it's necessary to verify this point in order to identify the motive of the crime. Based on the investigation so far, Kim likely planned the crime in advance. Kim purchased the weapon used in the act last year and modified it himself. He also took a KTX train to visit Ulsan the day before the crime. Opposition chair Lee Jae-myung was scheduled to visit Pyeongsan village, where former President Moon Jae-in's home is located, right after a tour of Gadeokdo Island where he suffered the attack. Pyeongsan is just a 20 minute drive from Ulsan. Police suspect Kim visited areas of his potential crime beforehand. After reviewing police probe records, the prosecution filed for an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of attempted murder late Wednesday. Kim's warrant deliberation was held at Busan District Court on Thursday.



DP CHAIR OUT OF ICU



[Anchor Lead]

Meanwhile, Lee Jae-myung, has been transferred to a general ward at Seoul National University Hospital following emergency surgery. Although he's conscious, he is reported to require rest and stability for the time being.



[Pkg]

Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung has been transferred to a regular hospital room after recovering in the intensive care unit following the emergency operation on a stab wound inflicted in Busan. The DP held a briefing and said that Lee gained consciousness but he needs to stabilize for the time being.



Kang Cheong-hee (Former vice chair, Korean Medical Association): Lee is consuming small amounts of water while antibiotics and painkillers are being administered intravenously.



As Lee continues to recuperate, he will limit visitors as much as possible in order to solely focus on treatment and recovery. Former prime minister Kim Boo-kyum also paid a visit to the hospital Wednesday morning but couldn't meet Lee in person as he was still in the ICU. Following the attack in Busan, Lee received a vein reconstruction surgery on his neck at SNU Hospital. The DP said Lee suffered a stab wound, not a laceration, and he was in critical condition in the initial stage. As crowds including supporters have gathered near the hospital, the police have mobilized a riot squad to prepare for contingencies.



KOREA'S MEDIAN AGE AT 46



[Anchor Lead]

In 2023, a major issue facing our society was the worsening problem of low birth rates, with last year's record-low total fertility rate expected to decline further. Realistically, quickly reversing this trend is challenging. We've delved into the evolving criteria defining 'youth' in our aging society, highlighting the need for adaptation.



[Pkg]

Jo Yun-ja, seen in this photo was considered a spinster at the office and an adult in the family when she was 27 years old.



Jo Yun-ja (Born in 1969): Even though I wasn't married, I was regarded as a mother with children. As I neared 30, I was treated the same as those in their 40s.



In her late twenties, she played the role of a parent in her family and a key worker at her workplace. The median age or the age at the midpoint of the population in 1996 was 29.8 years.



Jo Yun-ja (Born in 1969): I was treated like an ancient relic when I got married at 34. They called me a hysterical spinster if I raised my voice even a little.



Ra Yu-bin who turned 34 in 2024 has never been described as such.



Ra Yu-bin (Born in 1989): (Have you ever been called a spinster?) I've never been called that.



The median age or the midpoint of the population by age also serves as a marker that divides the young generation and the old. The median age this year is 46. That means Koreans have to work until their mid-forties to power this society. In fact, there is a growing number of this so-called "older young people" who enter the workforce later and work longer years than past generations. But government policies for young people seem to employ a different criterion. According to the Basic Youth Act, young people are defined as those between the ages of 19 and 34. In some cases, the age ceiling is lowered to 29. Although adjusting the age range is possible through local ordinances, only a handful of local governments, such as Boeun-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do, Taean-gun County in Chungcheongnam-do, Namhae-gun County in Gyeongsangnam-do and Dobong-gu District in Seoul, have raised their age ceiling for young people to 45.



Prof. Koo Jeong-woo (Sungkyunkwan Univ.): They regard themselves as young people, but society defines them as old and doesn't protect them with social safety systems.



The government subsidizes jobs and asset building according to these youth criteria. The legal age criterion for young people remains the same despite the fact that the median age went up by six years in the past ten years. A bill seeking to raise the age limit is still pending at the National Assembly.



SENIOR AGE CRITERIA



[Anchor Lead]

As we just reported, the question of what age constitutes being elderly is a significant issue in our rapidly aging society. As the number of working youth sharply decreases, determining the age range for those who require support in their old age creates a significant economic impact.



[Pkg]

Joo Bok-deok is a new employee at age 63. People call her teacher, instead of granny or ajumma, referring to a mid-aged woman. And she even makes money, so she's quite content.



Joo Bok-deok (Age 63): I told my kids that your mom isn't an old person but someone, with her two-month wages, gifted your grandmothers kimchi.



Employees of this restaurant who are busy cooking up ingredients are all in their 60s.



Go Geum-ja (Age 65): My grandson will become a second year high schooler. When I'm with him, people ask me if I had a child late in life.



People in their 60s and older who have jobs now outnumber their counterparts in their 40s, who are often regarded the main pillar of the country's workforce. The new trend is partly due to demographic changes but is also attributed to the fact that people in their 60s are healthier and better educated than in the past, which enables them to work more. The standard age of seniors perceived by the elderly themselves has also risen to about an average of 72.



Joo Bok-deok (Age 63): In my mother's time, people in their 50s were seniors but now, that's not the case for those in their 60-70s. You're considered a senior at least past 70.



Joo Yong-hee (Age 86): My eldest is 60 which is still a young age. They should be more active.



Under current law, the senior age officially begins at 65. When the life expectancy stood at 66.7 years, seniors 65 and older accounted for just 3% of the population. However by the year 2050, four out of ten people will be 65 or above, legally a senior. It is the age threshold when people start to enjoy free subway rides and receive pension. Depending on what age defines a senior, the level of fiscal burden shouldered by society as a whole also changes.



Prof. Kim Won-shik (Konkuk Univ.): It's best to categorize those who have the will to work as workers and those who don't as seniors depending on age.



Considering that Korea ranks top in senior poverty rate, some however insist that extending the retirement age and securing more jobs for the elderly must precede any discussions on raising the age criteria for senior citizens.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Starting in the second half of this year, all soon-to-be conscripts will be required to undergo drug testing. The Military Manpower Administration said that approved at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the revision will go into effect on July 10. Under the current military service act, prospective enlistees have to take drug tests only when they have disclosed past drug use records or medical officers deem it necessary.

The government has filed a protest to a French broadcaster that ran a wrong graphic image of the Korean national flag. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the Korean embassy in France lodged a complaint to the French news channel LCI for using an image of taegeukgi with a red circle in the middle, which appeared similar to the symbol of Japan's national flag. In response, the French broadcaster expressed regret regarding the error and deleted the video. LCI used the erroneous image when reporting about inter-Korean tensions on December 31.



TAEYOUNG RESCUE PLAN DOUBTED



[Anchor Lead]

In light of the real estate PF crisis, Taeyoung E&C, undergoing corporate restructuring, convened a meeting with its creditors. The self-rescue plan, lacking contributions from the owner's family assets or sales of major affiliate shares, was deemed insufficient by the main creditor, KDB, Korea Development Bank, which called for more substantial measures to secure creditor approval.



[Pkg]

Taeyoung E&C founder Yoon Se-young reads a statement and explains the company's financial situation at a meeting with creditors held at the Korea Development Bank. Yoon said he was overly confident about the potential of real estate project financing over the past few years and became lazy in management, eventually causing a heartbreaking liquidity crisis. The company founder said the responsibility lies with himself and the management and promised to do everything to revive the company if given a chance to wrap up the projects and pay back the debts. He added that the company's order backlogs exceed 12 trillion won and more than three trillion won in sales is possible for the next three years. Taeyoung E&C's self-rescue plan was also released to convince creditors. The plan includes funding the debt workout by putting in 154.9 billion won gained from the sale of Taeyoung Industry and disposing its affiliate Ecorbit. But there was no mention of contributing Chairman Yoon's private assets or selling SBS shares. The latest self-rescue plan was deemed inferior to the first one proposed by the main creditor Korea Development Bank. The KDB officially announced that it would be hard for Taeyoung's creditors to agree with the current plan.



Kang Seog-hoon (Chair, Korea Development Bank): Common sense says that it would be very hard to expect 75% of the creditors to agree to this proposal.



Taeyoung says the money from Taeyoung Industry sale would go to support Taeyoung E&C, but controversy erupted when most of the fund went to pay back the debt of TY Holdings. Taeyoung E&C's debt workout start date will be decided on January 11th but more than 75% of the creditors must agree with the plan.



NEXON FINED FOR IN-GAME ITEM



[Anchor Lead]

In the online game 'MapleStory', Nexon has been fined 11.6 billion won by the Fair Trade Commission for arbitrarily altering the odds of its paid items that enhance player stats without notifying the users. As the chances of obtaining desired items decreased, players inevitably ended up spending more money.



[Pkg]

The online game "MapleStory" has been played by 23 million people so far. It is difficult for game players to develop their characters without using randomized in-game items called Cube. But even when they purchase the coveted Cubes, users are often left dissapointed.



I am doomed.



It is because users rarely get what they want.



Lee Jong-jae (Seoul resident): You never know when you'll get what you want, so it encourages more Cube purchases. I spent KRW 1 mn to 2 mn a month.



The probability of users winning popular items. According to a probe by the Fair Trade Commission, the probability was especially low between September 2010 and March 2021. During the period, the game company Nexon lowered the probability for users to obtain specific items. It even modified the in-game item program to block the acquisition of select items. The practice is dubbed "probability manipulation". The antitrust regulator said that Nexon earned 550 billion won selling Cubes for more than a decade. Users had to spend more money on purchasing Cubes, as the probability of getting what they wanted went down. One user even spent over 280 million won purchasing Cubes in a year. The FTC added, Nexon had failed to notify game users of the probability modification. The watchdog has slapped the game company with a fine of 11.6 billion won. But it decided not to suspend the business operations of the company.



Kim Joeng-ki (Fair Trade Commission): If its operations are suspended, it can no longer provide the game service, which will cause damage on its customers.



Nexon says it will review lodging an administrative suit against the FTC's decision, saying that it has already devised and taken corrective measures on its own.



