동영상 고정 취소

DP CHAIR ATTACKER ARRESTED



[Anchor Lead]

Suspect surnamed Kim, who assaulted Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, was detained after a two-hour pre-trial interrogation. With ongoing evidence of premeditation, police aim to finalize their investigation by early next week.



[Pkg]

An arrest warrant was requested for suspect surnamed Kim, accused of attempted murder. It didn't take long to question the suspect before detaining him. The court issued an arrest warrant after questioning him for only about two hours. The Busan District Court explained that the warrant was issued because he is a flight risk given the dangerous nature and significance of his crime. When asked why he attacked Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung, he told the reporters that he had submitted a statement to the police.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Suspect): (Why did you attack the DP chair?) I submitted an 8-page statement to the police. You can refer to that.



He gave a short answer when asked what he had told the court.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Suspect): I told them the same thing I told the police.



Investigators continue to find circumstantial evidence pointing to Kim premeditating an attack on Lee. There was testimony that he had followed Lee on six occasions since last June. He was shown in videos taken by a YouTuber at a housing fraud meeting in Busan last December and at Bongha Village in Gimhae where Lee had visited on January 1st. The police employed a profiler to find out his motive. For now, the police are reluctant to disclose Kim's 8-page statement and his past party membership. But officials said the investigation will be concluded early next week and findings announced.



DISBANDING GAESEONG FOUNDATION



[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced the dissolution of a foundation under the Ministry of Unification, which has been supporting companies based in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex. This comes eight years after the suspension of operations at the complex in 2016. The support for these companies will be transferred to a public institution to ensure the continuation of assistance. In response, business leaders have expressed concerns, viewing this move as a de facto declaration of the complex's closure.



[Pkg]

In response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test, the South Korean government completely suspended operations of the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex from February 2016.



[Soundbite]

Hong Yong-pyo (Former Unification Minister (Feb. 10, 2016)): N. Korea's nuclear, missile development can't be deterred with existing response. The gov't decided to suspend Gaeseong Complex to prevent the firms' sacrifice.



Now 8 years later, the government has decided to dissolve the Gaeseong Industrial District Foundation, an agency under the unification ministry in charge of assisting companies based at the complex. Explaining the decision, the ministry said the foundation's function literally became nonexistent amid the prolonged suspension of the complex. It went on to say that it's impossible to carry out the foundation's role of developing the complex and assisting its operation in the absence of any changes to North Korea's attitude toward denuclearization. The ministry said the annual 7 billion won budget that goes into the foundation was another consideration. However remaining tasks related to Gaeseong complex companies will be transferred to the South-North Korea Exchanges and Cooperation Support Association. As for the foundation employees, the ministry will receive their voluntary resignations. South Korean firms that used to operate at the joint inter-Korean complex say they are devastated by the latest decision and feel dejected. One businessperson said he now has greater concern about the current administration's North Korea policy. This person added, it's better for the government to formally declare a permanent closure of the complex and introduce procedures to rightfully compensate companies that suffered damages. However the unification ministry asserted the decision to disband the foundation is a measure to boost efficiency. And is not a precursor to shutting down the complex for good.



S. KOREA-U.S. LIVE-FIRE DRILLS



[Anchor Lead]

In response to escalating tensions from North Korea, the new year commenced with a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, aimed at reviewing and reinforcing readiness measures. North Korea has vehemently criticized such military drills and the movements of the alliance, heightening threats by proclaiming this year to be fraught with the highest risk of conflict.



[Pkg]

The K1-A2 tanks of the South Korean Army move towards their target. They check the target using the front and rear cameras, aim and shoot. While the enemy's view is blocked with smoke screen, the U.S. Stryker armored fighting vehicles penetrate the enemy's camp. Around 110 weapons, including the U.S. A-10 attack aircraft and Stryker armored vehicles, were deployed in the joint firing drills, in which the South Korean and U.S. military assets are being operated jointly by the batallion commander of the South Korean military.



[Soundbite]

Travis Stellfox (Commander, U.S. Stryker Brigade Combat Team)



The allies disclosed the drills, which are larger in scale than last year's, to demonstrate to Pyongyang its combat readiness.



[Soundbite]

Chang Min-kyu (S. Korea Capital Mechanized Infantry Division): It was an opportunity to share our combat expertise and bolster our combat capabilities.



Earlier, the Ministry of National Defense conducted naval gunfire drills in all waters off South Korea. The large-scale exercise deployed the Cheonan corvette, which was recently deployed to the 2nd Fleet, as well as destroyers and high-speed craft. A U.S. Air Force spy plane conducted a recon flight. Pyongyang stepped up pressure by blasting even the already scheduled military exercises. It said Seoul continues its self-destructive acts in the new year, adding that the risk of clashes is the highest this year. North Korea has begun the closures of entities that had been involved in inter-Korean projects. At the latest plenary meeting of the Workers' Party, the regime also said the two Koreas are currently at war and is apparently trying to find an excuse for its provocations.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The government unveiled its economic policy direction for 2024 and its key forecast for the new year is sluggish consumption amid high inflation. First, the government projects the Korean economy to expand 2.2% this year on the back of recovering exports. However domestic demand is expected to continue in the doldrums. Consumer prices are predicted to rise 2.6%, slower than last year's 3.6 but close to 3% inflation will likely persist through the year's first half. Therefore the government expects tangible economic conditions felt by the public will continue to be tough for the time being.

Starting January 15, vehicles traveling in the direction of Seoul's Gangnam area using Namsan Tunnels No. 1 and 3 do not have to pay congestion toll fees. Seoul City made this decision following a trial toll exemption implemented last year which reduced traffic toward downtown areas such as Euljiro by as much as 13%. But the exemption did little to change travel speed for those headed to Gangnam. Authorities said a decision will be made within the year on whether to exempt the congestion toll for residents of Jongno-gu, Jung-gu and Yongsan-gu districts who most heavily use the Namsan tunnels.



VANS MONITOR AIR POLLUTANTS



[Anchor Lead]

As winter's fine dust pollution intensifies, the government has launched a joint crackdown on large industrial complexes. Utilizing vehicles capable of real-time analysis of heavy metals in the atmosphere, the enforcement teams have been active in the field.



[Pkg]

This industrial park is home to some 150 semiconductor and bio companies. Specially equipped vehicles are spotted driving around the complex. These vans measure the density of heavy metals in the air polluted with fine particulate matters. The equipment fixed on the van's exterior takes air samples and this pre-processing machine inside the vehicle converts the sampled air into argon gas. And then a mass spectrometer analyzes heavy metals in the sample. The machine is capable of instantly checking for some 20 heavy metals including arsenic and lead.



[Soundbite]

Seo Gyeong-ae (Han River Basin Environmental office): We obtain location-based data through GPS and mark the heavy metal density levels on the map. We call this a pollution map.



Also used is a vehicle capable of instantly analyzing some 90 foul-smelling volatile organic compounds. Since the seasonal particulate matter management system was implemented last month, joint teams of government inspectors are checking plants that may emit high levels of fine particulate matters. Time it took to crack down on polluters was greatly shortened after these mobile measuring vehicles were deployed.



[Soundbite]

Kim Ki-hong (Nat'l Institute of Environmental Research): Inspectors climbed up the chimneys to collect and analyze samples. But these vehicles can drive around certain areas and screen out heavy metal particles.



Four agencies including the National Institute of Environmental Research and the Han River Basin Environmental Office are to continue cracking down on industrial complexes nationwide until March. Nearly 3,000 industrial plants were caught emitting heavy pollution over the past four years since the seasonal PM management system was first implemented.



VANDALIZED PALACE RESTORED



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of last month's graffiti vandalism incident, the Cultural Heritage Administration reported that the first phase of restoration of the Gyeongbokgung Palace wall has incurred costs exceeding 100 million won. The administration has announced its intention to initiate the second phase of restoration as soon as winter concludes. They've also declared their resolve to seek full compensation for the total restoration expenses incurred.



[Pkg]

The first round of restoration of the Gyeongbokgung Palace stone wall, which was vandalized with spray paint graffiti for two days in a row back in December, is now complete. It comes 19 days after the terror act. The goal of the first restoration process was to remove traces of spray paint with laser and steam cleaning. The restoration is now 80 percent complete. The Cultural Heritage Administration plans to carry out the second restoration process when winter is over to match the color of the vandalized part with the surrounding wall. The first restoration process cost 21 million won, including the rent of professional equipment and purchase of dust-proof suits. An average of more than 29 cultural property restoration experts were deployed daily.



[Soundbite]

Ko Jung-joo (Director, Gyeongbokgung Palace Management office): We had to pay experts from the Nat’l Palace Museum to come from Daejeon. The entire cost of restoration surpasses KRW 100 mn.



The Cultural Heritage Administration has decided to claim compensation for the entire restoration cost from the detained teenager and his runaway accomplice in line with the relevant law. Under the current Cultural Heritage Protection Act, the Cultural Heritage Administration or local governments can claim restoration costs from those who write or draw on designated cultural properties. The administration has also laid out countermeasures to prevent vandalism on cultural heritage. Night patrols at Gyeongbokgung Palace will be increased from four rounds to eight, and 20 additional surveillance cameras will be installed. It has also decided to install 110 intelligent security cameras that can automatically announce alerts at other palaces, as well as at the Jongmyo Shrine and the Sajikdan Altar.



[Soundbite]

Choi Eung-chon (Director, Cultural Heritage Administration): We would have to double 69-member personnel to expand patrols and install more security cameras. We will expand their number gradually.



The Cultural Heritage Administration also plans to introduce a hot line so that the public can personally report vandalism on cultural heritage.



DRIVER'S HIGHWAY RAMPAGE



[Anchor Lead]

A shocking incident unfolded on the Central Expressway a couple of days ago. A truck driver abruptly halted his vehicle in the middle of the road, engaging in alarming behavior by throwing stones and even climbing onto the roofs of other cars. This dangerous and erratic conduct caused severe traffic congestion along a section of the highway. KBS has obtained footage of the incident, capturing the chaotic scene in real-time.



[Pkg]

A freight truck that was driving on a highway all of a sudden swerves, blocks the next lane and grinds to a halt. The driver gets off the truck, runs to the roadside and picks up a large rock. He then tosses the rock toward the driver's seat of the car behind his truck. Moments later, the truck driver is witnessed on the highway again. He stops his truck on the roadside against incoming traffic, walks to the middle of the highway and blocks other cars with his body. It could have easily resulted in a serious accident.



[Soundbite]

Choi Ki-won (Driver): All the drivers were terrified. He was so agitated he could have been hurt.



The truck driver continues his rampage. He hangs onto a car trying to escape the scene, climbs onto the roof of another vehicle and prays, kneels down on the highway to make a deep bow, and climbs onto the median. The rampage lasted more than half an hour, causing severe congestion on a 4km stretch of the highway. Luckily, officials from the Korea Expressway Corporation and police detained the perpetrator before something tragic happened, but he assaulted an expressway corporation official, causing injuries that will take two weeks to heal. Police have booked the 42-year-old truck driver, identified only by his surname Yoon, on charges of property damage, assault, and obstruction of traffic. He is also facing the charge of fleeing the scene after hitting parked vehicles in a rest area for drowsy drivers. Police believe it was a motiveless crime committed on unspecified individuals.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!