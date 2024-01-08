동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA FIRES ARTILLERY SHELLS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea conducted artillery fire in the West Sea yesterday. This marks three consecutive days of such drills since the 5th, indicating North Korea's intent to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula since the beginning of the new year.



[Pkg]

North Korea conducted artillery drills for the third day in a row since Friday. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired over 90 shells near the border island of Yeongpyeongdo since around 4 p.m. Sunday for about 70 minutes. All the shells fell north of the Northern Limit Line but the sound of artillery fire was heard from Yeonpyeongdo Island and text messages asking residents to stay inside were issued. The JCS warned the North to immediately stop all tension-raising acts.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-jun (Joint Chiefs of Staff): If provoked to the NLL, we will respond decisively and overwhelmingly based on 'immediate and strong response to the end' for self-defense.



Seoul chose not to respond in kind to the shelling for two straight days to demonstrate that it does not intend to respond to every provocation from North Korea. The North Korean military said they were conducting ‘normal maritime drills’ and no intentional threats were made toward South Korea as they fired toward the east of the NLL. North Korea resumed artillery exercises in the maritime buffer zone on Friday for the first time in 13 months. Some of the shells fired at the time fell as close as seven kilometers to the north of the NLL. The North’s artillery firing in the West Sea is speculated to be the regime's attempt to invalidate the NLL, which they do not recognize.



INTENT TO RAISE TENSIONS



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has significantly escalated tensions in the region surrounding its northwestern islands, conducting artillery fire for three consecutive days. Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kimg Jong-un's sister, has engaged in a psychological warfare campaign against the South, claiming that "they were deceived by the sound of explosives," suggesting that the North Korean military fooled them. We look deeper in this report.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong issued a statement a day after the regime fired artillery shells Saturday evening. She claimed what they fired were not shells but explosives. Kim said the deceptive operation was to humiliate the South and that not a single shell was fired into relevant waters. She added the South Korean military misjudged the situation and took the bait the North threw. The North's Korean Central Television reported Kim's statement and aired a 44 second footage showing North Korean troops planting explosives on a field surrounded by low lying hills and detonating them in successive manner.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television): It is deplorable South Korean people entrust their national security and pay precious tax money to those blind fools.



In response, the South Korean military brushed off Kim's statement as "low-level psychological warfare". A military source confirmed that North Korea's shelling has been verified through various intelligence assets. A senior official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff suspected that Pyongyang was taken aback by Seoul's accurate intelligence and staged a psychological warfare fronted by Kim Yo-jong. The regime's continued provocations are believed to be aimed at sowing internal discord within South Korea and disparaging its military capabilities.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Won-gon (Ewha Womans Univ.): North Korea is trying to propagate fake news and conspiracy theories to incite internal strife within South Korea.



Pundits warn Pyongyang may continue such hostility and psychological warfare to incite chaos and conflict in South Korea especially ahead of its April general election.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to jointly addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and China's disregard for international law in the South China Sea. Following the inaugural trilateral Indo-Pacific Dialogue in Washington, the three countries issued a joint statement and denounced the North for continuing unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile development programs and expanding military cooperation with Russia. The three allies also reiterated their respect for international law and the freedom of navigation and overflight. They also voiced opposition to any attempts to upset the status quo by force or coercion in the waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

Chinese fishing boats were caught for illegally operating in waters off the coast of Jeju-do Island. Around at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jeju coast guards seized two Chinese vessels for violating operation requirements while fishing in waters 78 kilometers southeast of Marado Island, Korea's southernmost point. The Chinese boats were released after paying 100 million won in deposit. At 1 p.m. on the same day, a 273-ton Chinese fishing ship was found to be illegally operating in waters 125 kilometers southwest of an island near Jeju without permission. It was taken to Jeju port under the escort of Korean coast guards.



SELLING UNSOLD APARTMENTS



[Anchor Lead]

The apartment real estate market is struggling to rebound. Construction companies are facing increasing burdens due to the growing number of unsold units, compounded by the responsibilities associated with real estate project financing efforts are continuously being made to expedite the clearance of these unsold properties.



[Pkg]

This is a newly constructed apartment in Sangdo-dong, Seoul, nearing completion. Although it is located in Seoul, a considerable portion of its units remain unsold. The builder is trying to sell off the unsold apartments by offering interest-free payments and a safe contract guarantee system. The system is a pledge to ensure existing purchasers the equal contract benefits and discounts that will be given to new customers purchasing unsold apartments. The sale of this apartment in Incheon began last August. As a way to promote the sale, the builder introduced the system from the beginning.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Cheol-woo (Property sale agency): They chose this offer because they believed that profits from early sales completion outweighed financial burdens and costs of unsold units.



In the case of this duel-purpose building with residential and commercial units, the developer promised to buy back the properties if their market value goes below the initial sale price. But recently, the company retracted the offer. This was a decision made after weighing the need to minimize unsold inventory against the increasing burden on the developers. In the past, there were also measures to promote the sale of unsold apartments when the market was sluggish. In the case of discounted sales, there was backlash from buyers who purchased at the original price, leading to additional social conflict costs. Amid uncertainties about when the property market will recover, developers and construction companies are expected to face deeper challenges in finding solutions for unsold units.



POOR METAVERSE MANAGEMENT



[Anchor Lead]

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote interactions were the norm, the so-called metaverse, involving the creation of diverse virtual worlds online, garnered significant attention. Local governments, in efforts to promote their regions, rushed to invest substantial budgets in developing their own metaverse platforms. However, the question arises... what is the current state of these metaverse initiatives? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Suamgol. A leading tourist spot in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, known for its quaint old alleyways. The city of Cheongju created a related online metaverse content early last year with a budget of some 500 million won. KBS explored the three dimensional Suamgol metaverse using a virtual avatar. Available information was limited to the name and address of cafes. Without timely updates, information such as restaurant off-days was not accurate. Only about 40 people used the metaverse on average daily.



[Soundbite]

Choi Seung-woo (Cheongju resident): The metaverse is not quite like the actual Suamgol. It will be embarrassing to tell my friends about this.



Another metaverse space, this time of an administrative office created by Jeungpyeong-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province. The project cost around 14 million won. There is a function enabling a voice chat session with a county official, but it didn't work. No updates were made in the past year and no operational budget has been earmarked for this year.



[Soundbite]

(Jeungpyeong-gun County official): We will have a clear direction when the technology further advances in 2-3 years.



These failures can be attributed to municipalities hastily jumping on the so-called metaverse bandwagon without setting up mid to long term plans or concrete strategies on their operation and use.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Chung Hae-kyung (Konkuk Univ.): Platforms should be built after identifying user needs. But they‘re created because budget is secured and metaverse is all the rage. The order is wrong.



Metaverse content of local governments has sprung up everywhere only to be criticized as being textbook examples of poor management and a waste of budget.



EVOLUTION OF KOREAN PAINTING



[Anchor Lead]

When it comes to ink wash painting, one might typically think of traditional paper and ink. However, there are pioneers who have transcended traditional materials and techniques, infusing modern vitality into Korean ink wash paintings. We introduce the artistic world of these individuals who have expanded the boundaries of Korean painting.



[Pkg]

A dynamic creature captured on rice paper. The uninhibited traces of the brush, transcending freedom, are particularly striking. Sojeong Hwang Chang-bae, known as the maverick of Korean painting. This painting, with a large X drawn on a fish, was a big shock. The use of acrylic and oil paints, and even charcoal ash, has broken the conventional norms.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Chang-bae (Painter (1992)): The notion that Korean paintings must use specific materials seems too restrictive to me.



Black ink seeps into white paper. As if alive, the ink leaves unfettered traces, transcending the boundaries of black and white. The subtle changes in light and shade seem to mesmerize the observers. This is the work of Song Soo-nam, who led the so-called 'ink wash painting movement' in the 1980s, in search of something uniquely Korean.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Sang-chul (Dongduk Women's Univ.): They were seeking to express things Korean and believed that ink and water were instrumental. They dedicated their lives to these two subjects.



These two artists spent their whole lives to find new paths for modern Korean art in their own way. A total of 84 works by these artists are being exhibited side by side for the first time. If Hwang Chang-bae’s brush strokes presented freedom that overcame boundaries, Song Soo-nam’s world centered on spiritual values beyond ink and water.



[Soundbite]

Yu Bo-eun (Curator, Sejong Museum of Art): The two artists appear to differ greatly, but they were same at the core in that they were artists of Korean painting.



The local art world calls them the 20th century icons of Korean painting and Korean painters who should be rediscovered.



SNOWY MOUNTAIN SCENERIES



[Anchor Lead]

This winter, notable mountains designated as national parks, such as Sobaeksan and Deogyusan, have experienced heavy snowfall. The combination of frost on the trees and the falling snow has created a breathtaking landscape.



[Pkg]

Sobaeksan Mountain at the heart of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range is covered in snow. Hoarfrost on the tree branches almost resemble blooming flowers. The frosted branches swaying in the wind amid the thick fog are the highlights of the winter scenery.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Yong-jae (Sobaeksan Nat’l Park): More visitors than usual are coming for the snow. Snow piles up to knee-levels due to stronger wind near the summit.



The highest peak of Sobaeksan Mountain is 1,439-meter high Birobong. Yeonhwabong and other crests surround the vicinity to form a majestic yet gentle mountain shape. Visitors flock to Sobaeksan Mountain on a clear day to capture the snowy landscape and the sunrise. Deogyusan Mountain known for its snowy scenes attracts hikers looking to get their fill of the snow. White snow blossoms cling to the leaves of yew, a genetic resources management species.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-heon (Deogyusan Nat’l Park): Hoarfrost on the tree often blooms around January even when it doesn’t snow, because of the high altitude.



The Korea National Park Service strongly advises visitors to be fully equipped in safety gear like winter clothes, gloves, and crampons for safe winter hiking. Also, hikers are asked to plan with the sunset time in mind to prevent accidents.



