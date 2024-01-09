동영상 고정 취소

CREDIT AMNESTY UNDER REVIEW



The government is actively pursuing a plan to erase the overdue loan records of small business owners and self-employed individuals who have faced hardships due to COVID-19. This initiative aims to aid their economic activities, including obtaining loans from financial institutions, by facilitating credit recovery.



An economic policy briefing held in the format of a public debate last Thursday. Small business owners who participated expressed difficulties over their overdue loan repayment records from the pandemic.



Park Chun-sup (Senior Pres. Secretary for economic affairs (Jan. 4)): Small business owners affected by COVID-19 face difficulties securing bank loans due to lingering overdue records, even after repaying their debts.



Typically, when a person defaults on a loan payment by more than 3 months, that record remains with financial institutions and credit rating agencies even after the loan is paid off and adversely affects that person's future loan requests. The government is pushing to delete such records. A presidential office official said the measure is being discussed with the financial sector and could be implemented as early as before the Lunar New Year holiday if related preparations are ready. Those eligible include small business owners and the self-employed who paid off overdue loan or credit card payments after August 2021, when the last such credit amnesty was carried out. Meanwhile, the presidential office is looking into examples of how an office for the first lady was operated under the previous government and in other countries, after earlier announcing plans to possibly reinstate an office dedicated to first lady affairs. The top office is also considering holding a new years press conference, which is seen as a move to reiterate a stern focus on public livelihood and reestablish its image as a communicator with the people.



SPACE AGENCY TO BE LAUNCHED



Korea's lunar explorer Danuri, much like the Korean-made launch vehicle Nuri, signifies an acceleration in our journey towards space. The Special Act for the establishment of a national space agency passed the National Assembly standing committee.



From the moment man took his first steps on the Moon to the time James Webb Space Telescope began its orbit. It was NASA that played a pivotal role in humanity's quest for space exploration. To bridge the gap with space superpowers, the government has decided to establish a national space agency modeled after NASA and tentatively named it the Korea Aerospace Administration. A relevant law was proposed in April last year, but it laid dormant for nine months before it was recently approved by the National Assembly standing committee.



Chang Je-won (Science and ICT Committee): Are there objections on the space agency bill? If there are no objections, I declare the bill passed.



Once the bill is passed by parliament, the national space agency will likely debut as early as this May. The new agency will oversee all matters related to aerospace including R&D and space exploration policies.



Lee Jae-hyung (Ministry of Science and ICT): We'll heighten aerospace competitiveness through extensive cooperation with research centers, industries and academia in Korea and abroad.



The Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute will also be affiliated with the new agency.



Prof. Paul Yun (NASA Ambassador): An entity is needed to coordinate space policies to ensure strategic implementation. The agency will be of great help in strengthening competitiveness.



The national space agency will likely be set up in Sacheon, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.



CES 2024 TO KICK OFF



CES, the world's largest consumer electronics show, begins tomorrow in Las Vegas, famed for its massive 40-story spherical auditorium. The focal point of this year's event is 'Artificial Intelligence'. In realms such as home appliances and transportation, AI is blurring traditional boundaries with its cutting-edge applications.



CES 2024 will bring together over 3,500 companies from more than 150 countries. That's the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic. About 500 Korean companies, including major corporations and startups, will also be unveiling their cutting-edge products in the global tech trade show. Under the theme of "All Together, All On", this year's event calls for cooperation across all industries to resolve challenges facing humanity with innovative technologies.



Andrea Nepori (Tech analyst)



Samsung and LG are incorporating next-generation AI technology into their so-called 'smart home appliances,' including a transparent display TV.



Yong Seok-woo (President, Samsung Electronics)



The event will also showcase the transportation of the future, such as urban air mobility systems. It will also feature examples of innovative industrial convergence in the health and food technology sectors. Heads of Korean conglomerates will visit CES to explore future opportunities. They include SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun. Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won is attending CES for the first time in 4 years to introduce his company's robot technology, among others. This year's CES is expected to attract a record 130,000 visitors. In a pre-opening ceremony, 143 Korean companies received CES Innovation Awards, which honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.



DIVIDED OPINION OVER AI ERA



Since the emergence of ChatGPT at the end of 2022, artificial intelligence and AI technologies have been rapidly evolving. AI has moved beyond just a subject of curiosity, quickly infiltrating our daily lives and even restructuring industries to a significant extent. Our report looks into the current state of our AI industry, exploring what it takes to gain a competitive edge in the global market.



While a K-pop idol group stages an extravagant performance, a small camera installed underneath the stage is also hard at work. Although it films the entire stage at a wide angle, it also manages to capture the facial expressions and movements of each member, vividly and swiftly to produce what's dubbed the "direct cam video". This is made possible thanks to an AI editing technology.



Jin Su-yeon (Seoul resident): Not all direct cam footage are made available elsewhere but here, we get access to all.



It takes only 10 minutes instead of the previous one hour to produce the direct cam video.



Lee Yun-jae (KBS): The production of direct cam videos is a tedious task. AI can perform simple, repetitive tasks instead of people.



AI can also summarize complex contracts to a more simple, easy format. Recently even mobile AI that can be installed on laptop computers and mobile phones have been created.



Lim Jung-keun (CEO of AI development firm): AI can quickly and accurately check multiple items with minimal mistakes.



The AI sector is growing rapidly every year. The domestic AI market is predicted to surpass 4 trillion won by the year 2027. This is a super computer that was developed by a telecommunications company. Its size doubled last year, and it can process most of the AI-based services. Major domestic electronics and communications companies are competing fiercely to develop AI infrastructure. However, social issues caused by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence have yet to be resolved. Concerns are rising that AI may take away people's jobs, while copyrights for AI data and its credibility continue to trigger controversy.



Prof. Yoo Chang-dong (KAIST): Sometimes AI makes biased judgment, which needs to be addressed. Measures will also be needed for a big change in jobs.



Some say guidelines are needed on AI that can help Korea secure global competitiveness while minimizing adverse effects of artificial intelligence.



NEWS BRIEF



The National Intelligence Service has urged caution among South Koreans traveling or living abroad, citing the growing threat of terror attacks. In a press release, the NIS issued the warning noting that countries such as the U.S., France and Germany were stepping up security against terrorism. People are also advised to check the travel advisory level on the foreign ministry or NIS websites for countries they plan to visit before departure and familiarize with guidelines on how to act in different types of terror incidents.

Seoul City is planning to raise the basic subway fare by another 150 won in the year's latter half but the exact time is not set in stone. The city government said there still remains administrative procedures and technical measure to be hammered out with related parties including Incheon City, Gyeonggi-do Province and Korea Railroad Corporation. It said a fare hike will happen for sure later this year but the date of implementation depends on progress in those consultations. The current basic fare of 14-hundred won when paid with credit card will rise to one-thousand-550 won.



MOTORCYCLE HELMET CRACKDOWN



Motorcycle riders not wearing helmets have previously been difficult to enforce outside of direct on-site detection. However, as of yesterday, the police have started using rear surveillance cameras to crack down on the non-use of helmets.



A sign on a road in Seoul notifies that rear license plate enforcement is in progress. That is a surveillance camera that can read plates on the back of vehicles. It was installed to crack down on speeding and traffic signal violations by motorcycles that have license plates attached to the rear. Since Monday, it was used to capture motorcyclists not wearing helmets.



Lee Hee-jong (Motorcyclist): Many young motorcyclists rarely wear a helmet, not knowing that they can save their lives. Stronger crackdowns are needed.



Compared to accidents involving cars, the number of motorcycle fatalities is about twice as high. When motorcyclists do not wear a helmet, the death rate even increases by nearly three times. So helmets are directly linked to their safety. Police will be using rear enforcement cameras at 73 locations on roads nationwide for the next two months to crackdown on violations. This will expand to more sites starting in March.



Han Ho-seong (Seoul Dongjak Police Station): Helmets are closely linked to the safety of motorcyclists, so both the driver and passengers should wear a helmet.



Police will also add the rear-plate recognition function to conventional front-facing cameras installed along two-lane roads.



TV SERIES ON WAR HERO



A once-obscured hero of the Goryeo era is being brought back into the spotlight through a recent drama series. This figure is none other than the legendary commander of the Battle of Aejeon, Yang Gyu. Audiences ranging from Gen Z to those in their 60s and 70s are becoming increasingly captivated by Yang Gyu. Here's why.



The Khitans withdrew its troops after the second invasion into the Goryeo Dynasty of Korea. But Goryeo persistently continues to fight back against the invaders.



We have to rescue all captives and kill as many enemies as possible.



With both soldiers and weapons depleted after six rounds of battles, Goryeo General Yang Gyu has no other option but to engage the enemy in physical combat up close. According to historical records, the general is said to have died heroically after rescuing 30,000 Goryeo captives.



[Soundbite]

Ji Seung-hyun (Actor for Yang Gyu): There are no records of General Yang Gyu before the war. Remaining records focus on the three-month second war. He was a stubborn man thinking only of the nation and the people. I wanted to depict that stubbornness.



Based on historical records, KBS' TV series "Korea-Khitan War" vividly depicts the general's love and sacrifice for the people.



Kim Han-sol (Director of 'Korea-Khitan War'): In the Middle Ages, long swords were blunt weapons. I tried to depict the scenes with blunt weapons used for striking and daggers for wounding.



With the popularity of the TV series, viewers are praising the relatively unknown hero of the Goryeo Dynasty.



Kim Hyun-kyung (Seoul resident): I am sad beyond explanation. On the other hand, I also realize I'm here today because of heros like him.



Yang nam-gyu (Seoul resident): Only if he had listened to his aides, maybe it could have spared the soldiers and the general and he would've achieved more.



The forgotten hero has been brought back to life via the TV series. The Goryeo-Khitan War is gaining huge popularity across generations, posting record viewer ratings each week.



