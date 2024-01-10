동영상 고정 취소

ITAEWON TRAGEDY BILL PASSED



[Anchor Lead]

The "Special Act on Itaewon Tragedy" designed to reinvestigate the Itaewon tragedy, has been passed in the National Assembly plenary session led by the opposition party. President Yoon's exercise of his veto power returned the so-called "twin special prosecution bill" to the National Assembly, but it failed to be put up for a re-vote yesterday.



[Pkg]

The core of the special bill on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush is establishing a special investigation committee to look into the tragedy again. The ruling party criticized that the committee would be biased in its composition and would have too much power.



[Soundbite]

Lee Man-hee (People Power Party): There’s concerns of biased operation and the difficulty in legitimizing the findings. It’ll have excessive authority, including subpoenas and hearings.



The opposition party claimed that the bill incorporated the National Assembly Speaker’s arbitration plan and deleted the authority to demand special prosecution. The Democratic Party added that the bill’s enforcement would be pushed back to after the April general elections, stressing that the president should not veto the bill.



[Soundbite]

Nam In-soon (Democratic Party): All contentious issues have been addressed, so President Yoon has no reason to veto. That would be like killing the victims again.



Both sides tried to agree on the committee’s composition and authority but failed to come to an agreement. The bill was passed by the opposition-led National Assembly after the ruling camp boycotted the vote.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jin-pyo (Nat’l Assembly speaker): I declare the revision for the special bill has been approved.



The presidential office expressed regret that the bill was unilaterally approved without bipartisan agreement. But, President Yoon Suk Yeol said he will consider the opinions of the ruling party and related ministries before making a decision on whether or not to veto the bill. The revote on the so-called "twin special prosecution bill", which returned to parliament after Yoon's veto, was blocked from being put to a plenary vote due to opposition from the DP. The PPP wants a quick resolution, but the DP doesn't want to rush, so there could be a deadlock in January's extraordinary session. Both sides did manage to a pass a bill to establish the Korea Aerospace Administration and a bill to ban dog meat consumption.



SAMSUNG'S 2023 PROFIT PLUMMETS



[Anchor Lead]

Samsung Electronics has preliminarily reported that its operating profit for the past year reached the lowest level since the global financial crisis, recording figures in the 6 trillion won range. However, there's an uptick in the company's performance as semiconductor demand revives. The question now is whether this upward trend will continue into this year.



[Pkg]

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit for last year is estimated at 6.54 trillion won. That's down nearly 85 percent on-year. Samsung's annual operating profit fell below 10 trillion won for the first time since the 2008 global financial crunch. The primary factor lies in deteriorating semiconductor revenues. The company's semiconductors posted accumulated deficit of over 12 trillion won as of the third quarter of 2023 on the global economic downturn. However, their performance rebounded somewhat in Q4. The operating profit for the final quarter of 2023 alone is 2.8 trillion won. That's up more than 15 percent from the previous quarter. Analysts attribute this to Samsung's efforts to reduce its inventories by cutting the production of memory chips since the first half of last year to push prices up.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-woo (Eugene Investment & Securities): Samsung Electronics' inventory levels were relatively high. It belatedly managed to reduce them, and their prices rebounded in the second half of the year.



The market is now watching closely if the recovery that began in the second half of 2023 will continue this year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yang-paeng (Korea Inst. for Industrial Economics & Trade): The earnings will improve in the second half rather than in the first, as demand for personal computers and smartphones is unlikely to turn around.



Demand for semiconductors is largely determined by the purchases of IT gadgets such as smartphones. The performance of Korea's chip sector will likely depend on the global economic situation.



TAEYOUNG MAY OFFER SHARES



[Anchor Lead]

Taeyoung Group chief Yoon Se-young said, if needed, he would put up the stakes at TY Holdings and SBS as collateral to normalize Taeyoung Engineering &Construction. Taeyoung Group held a press conference at its headquarters in Yeouido yesterday to promise it would take all necessary measures to financially resuscitate the construction company. The creditors reacted positively to the builder’s additional self-rescue plan and commitment to fulfill its responsibility. Whether Taeyoung E&C would have to undergo a debt workout will be determined tomorrow.



YOO AH-IN'S DOCTORS INDICTED



[Anchor Lead]

Actor Yoo Ah-in, indicted without detention for drug abuse charges, is now connected to a case where several doctors have been brought to trial for illegally prescribing drugs. Among those indicted, one doctor has been investigated for self-administering propofol, a sedative-hypnotic agent.



[Pkg]

Actor Yoo Ah-in has been sent to trial over alleged drug use. He is accused of injecting medical narcotics 181 times and receiving 11-hundred tablets of illegally prescribed sleeping pills over 44 times at hospitals in Seoul since 2020.



[Soundbite]

Yoo Ah-in (Actor (Dec. 2023)): I again apologize to those who were let down and suffered damages due to my actions. I'm sorry.



Doctors who gave him excessive prescription for sleeping pills and propofol have also been handed to trial. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted without detention six doctors on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act. They are accused of providing Yoo with prescriptions for the sleeping pill Stilnox, which has a high risk of abusive use, under other people's names and failing to report the administration of propofol to the drug safety ministry. One doctor has also been charged with using propofol himself. Prosecutors found that two nursing assistants were also involved in the drugs' administration, but gave them a suspended indictment on the condition of receiving related training on the belief that they were simply following doctors' orders. The prosecution said these medical personnel failed to fulfill their duty of strictly overseeing high-risk psychotropic drugs to prevent their misuse but went on to provide prescriptions under other people's names and without conducting medical examinations.



GOVT PROBES CSAT EXAM TEXT



[Anchor Lead]

It’s been alleged that a text for the 2023 college entrance English test was also in the edited version of the EBS college textbook. Questions were raised when a text in Korea’s College Scholastic Aptitude Test called ‘suneung’ was claimed to resemble the test questions of a well-known private academy’s trial exam. The Education Ministry announced yesterday that it will host an emergency meeting on private education cartels and look into the allegation. The said text, which was selected from a Harvard professor’s publication, was for question number 23 in the CSAT English test administered in 2022. Previously, the Education Ministry had asked the police to investigate the allegation that this text was similar to the one provided in a leading private academy’s mock test.



FALSE GLUTATHIONE ADS



[Anchor Lead]

Inner beauty, a concept of nurturing health from within to enhance beauty, is rapidly becoming popular. Recent market trends show a surge in the demand for glutathione-rich foods, a potent antioxidant, for their perceived beauty benefits. However, an investigation reveals that 60% of these products are engaged in misleading advertising practices.



[Pkg]

A film-type glutathione supplement consumed through oral dissolution. The labeling says this product contains 32.5 percent yeast extract with glutathione. Other glutathione products also claim to help relieve fatigue and brighten the skin.



[Soundbite]

(Consumer of glutathione supplement (VOICE MODIFIED)): I bought it for myself and daughter because it was advertised as easy to consume through the palate and having benefits for the immune system.



Glutathione is an anti-oxidant that helps protect cells from active oxygen. It is usually used at clinics in the form of injections. The Korea Consumer Agency has found that 59 out of 100 glutathione supplements sold online were advertised falsely. Some were advertised as if they were health functional foods, while others were exaggerated altogether by claiming to help alleviate severe fatigue or prevent ageing. What's more, 18 out of 20 surveyed film-type glutathione products contained yeast extract with less than 50 percent glutathione as their main ingredient. Five products were found to contain only half the amount of glutathione on the labeling or as advertised.



[Soundbite]

Shim Sung-bo (Korea Consumer Agency): It is difficult to ascertain glutathione's functions when it is administered orally rather than intravenously. It is not classified as health functional food.



The Korea Consumer Agency has advised that false advertisements be either removed or corrected, and is urging consumers to check certification marks when purchasing health functional foods.



DIGITALIZED ENDANGERED FROG



[Anchor Lead]

In museums and research facilities, biological specimens, including those of endangered species, are at risk of deterioration over time. Creating specimens of endangered species are also quite challenging. In response to this, there's a growing trend to capture endangered species using CT scans and preserve them as three-dimensional images for permanent conservation.



[Pkg]

This is a gold-spotted pond frog only found in South Korea that has two golden lines on its back. They usually live in rural wetlands but have become endangered due to their habitat being destroyed. This image shows the frog's skeletal structure complete with its fingers and toes. Researchers at state-run think tanks used a CT scan to create this three dimensional framework model. Unlike specimens kept in jars drenched with alcohol, known as liquid immersion, this type of sampling can be preserved permanently.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sang-ki (Nakdonggang Nat'l Institute of Biological Resources): Liquid immersion can cause damage to fins and scales. So we need better methods to preserve specimens effectively.



Some 20 endangered or uniquely indigenous species such as the carp fish and dung beetle have also had such 3D models of them made. They all live in fresh water, such as ponds and lakes. Specimens of some 400 other fresh water organisms will also be digitalized and unveiled to the public.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seung-hyun (Nakdonggang Nat'l Institute of Biological Resources): Fresh water species tend to live in isolated habitats and are more likely to face artificial threats, prompting the need for preservation.



Meanwhile, the discovery of new fresh water life continues. Researchers uncovered a new type of shrimp residing in cave waters where surface and underground water mix. They plan to publish their findings in an internationally certified academic journal in the first half of this year.



DADS TEAM UP FOR CHILDCARE



[Anchor Lead]

Despite the culture of parents sharing child-rearing responsibilities becoming more prevalent, the reality is that many fathers still find parenting challenging and burdensome. In the Incheon region, fathers with children under the age of nine have formed a group to support each other in parenting. They've initiated a program to aid in fatherly child-rearing, and it has been receiving positive feedback.



[Pkg]

Seven fathers and their children have gathered at an indoor tennis court on a Saturday afternoon. The dads divide roles in training the kids.



[Soundbite]

Do it slowly. It's ok. Move sideways 3 times. One, two, three!



They combine games along with some sporting activities. Just a fun time to create memories.



[Soundbite]

Cha Eun-ho, Cha Jin-yeong: It's so much fun to play with dad and friends.



Fathers based in the Incheon area with children aged 9 and younger formed a so-called Incheon Fathers Childcare Squad. It started with 300 members in 2021. After 4 years, it's grown to some 1,370 members.



[Soundbite]

Joo Hwang-yeong, Joo Hyeon-jun: I didn't know much about my kid and this opportunity allowed me to figure out what my son likes and dislikes.



[Soundbite]

Gwon Bae-jun: We've become closer like pals and we joke around. It's great. I'm so happy.



[Soundbite]

Park Yong-man, Park Iee-jun: Children are the greatest gift. How they turn out to be depends on the parents so we have tremendous responsibility.



The fathers say the path to happiness is increasing the time you spend with children and making lots of good memories.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!