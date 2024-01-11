REBUILDS WITHOUT SAFETY CHECKS

동영상 고정 취소

In his second New Year's business report and at a public's economic forum, President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized his commitment to empowering citizens to make choices regarding their own homes and property rights. He highlighted the government's housing policies for the year and how they will be implemented. Here are the details.



The latest citizen participatory economic forum session centered on housing policy.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President (Jan. 10)): Numerous outdated houses nationwide await reconstruction and redevelopment. The gov't will drastically lift related regulations.



President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to allow decrepit houses over 30 years old to be rebuilt without safety inspection. The government does not want safety reviews, the first step to reconstruction projects, stand as a hurdle. It will allow a fast-track system to accelerate redevelopment when residents propose bills on renovation plans.



Park Sang-woo (Transport minister (Jan. 10, KBS News 7)): Reconstruction typically takes 10 years. This can be shortened by 3-5 years.



New towns in satellite cities such as Ilsan and Bundang built some 30 years ago will see the designation of "expedited reconstruction districts". The move is aimed at increasing the floor area ratio currently set at around 200% to a maximum 500% and exempting safety inspections to facilitate the feasibility of redevelopment projects. Restrictions on the number of households applied to low-rise multi-unit complexes will be scrapped while the installation of balconies in studio apartments will be allowed. Such measures are designed to satisfy varied consumer needs for different types of housing such as for one-person households by improving the supply conditions of homes that are not as popular as apartments. Other plans include exploring additional public land large enough to house 20-thousand units and supplying more than 140-thousand public houses in the capital area this year.



WOMEN, SENIORS LEAD JOB GROWTH



[Anchor Lead]

In a year marked by over a 7% decline in exports and an economic growth rate lingering around 1%, employment performance notably recorded its highest level in history. This remarkable achievement is attributed to the post-COVID-19 recovery phase and the significant contributions made by specific demographic groups, particularly women and the elderly.



[Pkg]

Two employees busily move about in the kitchen while outside in the restaurant, two to three others carry the food and organize utensils. This restaurant has six employees at the moment, after hiring three more last year.



Kim Gyu-beom (Restaurant owner): There were less than ten COVID-19-induced cancellations last year. Sales have nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels.



For the overall accommodation and restaurant sector, the number of employed people has risen by 114-thousand. Employment also increased in health and social services by more than 140-thousand. The increase in the elderly population has resulted in a greater need for labor. This nursing home for seniors currently employs over 60 caretakers but plans to hire 4 more. Last year, the employment rate reached a record high, with over 320,000 more people employed. This was largely driven by the industries mentioned that hired more women and people aged over 60.



Na ○○ (Caretaker): I see a 70 year-old start working at our hospital. I heard a 75-year-old was employed at another agency.



Park Myeong-bun (Restaurant employee): We can't do jobs the young people do. Restaurant work is familiar to people my age.



However, as more workers are working shorter hours and receiving smaller wages, critics say this does not help ease income disparity.



Prof. Seok Byoung-hoon (Ewha Womans Univ.): The added jobs appear to be of lower quality which are short-term and don't involve productivity growth.



As the number of employed people is expected to rise by around 230-thousand this year, Statistics Korea forecasts that women and seniors will continue to lead job growth.



"S. KOREA IS PRINCIPAL ENEMY"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un has declared South Korea the "principal enemy", threatening to obliterate the nation if its sovereignty and security are challenged. The South Korean government has criticized this as a tired tactic intended to deflect internal discontent outward.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is photographed walking between the short-range missile launchers presumed to be a new tactical guided weapon. During his visit to a munitions factory, Kim underlined the importance of combat readiness and defined South Korea as its principal enemy.



(N. Korean Central Television): He called S. Korea as our principal enemy and said a historical era has come to hold down S. Korea as the most hostile country.



North Korea had called South Korea the 'principal enemy' before. But this is the first time that the North Korean leader used that term on South Korea. He said that he doesn't intend to unilaterally start a great war on the Korean Peninsula but neither would he avoid it. Kim threatened to destroy South Korea if their sovereignty and safety are endangered. He is defining the inter-Korean relationship as two hostile countries and heightening the level of military threat.



Cheong Seong-chang (Sejong Institute): Kim Jong-un regarding South Korea as the principal enemy indicates that N. Korea has become much more hostile against S. Korea.



The South Korean government played it down as an old-fashioned strategy to shake up South Korean society. The Ministry of Unification said it proves that North Korea is afraid of strengthened Seoul-Washington extended deterrence. The Ministry also urged North Korea to stop reckless military threats and psychological warfare against South Korea. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that it is watching out for North Korea's possible provocation and weapons development trends, while capitalizing on solid combined defense posture to get ready for all types of provocations.



DP CHAIR LEAVES HOSPITAL



[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung was discharged from Seoul National University Hospital on Wednesday, eight days after his hospitalization. After thanking his supporters and the medical team, the main opposition leader called for an end to the politics of hatred and confrontation. He then said he himself will work to go back to the politics that gives hope to the people. During a visit to Busan on January 2, Lee was stabbed in the neck by a man in his 60s.



SK CHAIR'S ALIMONY DISPUTE



[Anchor Lead]

Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, who had effectively lost in the first trial of her divorce lawsuit against SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, has escalated the amount of property division from one trillion won to two trillion won. The first hearing of the second trial, which was scheduled for today, was unexpectedly postponed. This has led to a public dispute between both parties.



[Pkg]

Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, is going through a divorce lawsuit with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. The couple got married in 1988, the year her father Roh Tae-woo took office as president. Chey filed for divorce after revealing in 2015 that he had a child born out of wedlock with Kim Hee-young, chair of the T&C Foundation. Roh had refused to divorce at first. But in 2019, she filed a countersuit and sought alimony.



Roh Soh-yeong (Director, Art Center Nabi (Nov., 2023)): I hope my case will serve as an example for precious family values to be protected by the law.



The judges presiding over the second trial of their divorce suit increased Roh's court fee from the initial 3.4 billion won to 4.7 billion won. When calculated in reverse based on the court fee, Roh's claim of alimony likely amounts to about two trillion won in cash. It is nearly double the amount she was seeking to receive in the form of SK shares during the first trial. It is believed that the change in her claims is due to the drop in stock value of SK Group and the first trial's ruling that splitting corporate shares for alimony could have excessive impacts on other concerned parties. In the first trial, the judges ordered Chey to pay 66.5 billion won in cash to Roh for property division and 100 million won in alimony, saying that shares were assets acquired independently from the marriage. Roh's side strongly opposed the ruling, insisting that Chey had given more than 100 billion won to his cohabitant and extramarital partner Kim Hee-young and their child.



Lee Sang-won (Representative for Roh Soh-yeong (Nov., 2023)): It was for nearly 30 years. I think the expenses for their family would be less than KRW 30 bn. The payment to Kim and their child is over three times that.



The court hearing has been postponed, as the judges of the second trial asked for the reassignment of the case. Roh's side criticized Chey for hiring more lawyers to have the hearing postponed. Chey's side said the move was made in response to Roh's hiring of more lawyers.



FAKE NEWS ABOUNDS ON YOUTUBE



[Anchor Lead]

Fabricated false information is increasingly being distributed through platforms like YouTube. YouTube, often referred to as an ocean of information due to its diverse content, is a familiar medium to many. However, it concurrently bears the stigma of being a sea of various false information. Here is more.



[Pkg]

Actor Park Geun-hyung said in a YouTube show that he doesn't watch YouTube at all.



Park Geun-hyung (Actor): I don't watch YouTube at all because I was hurt by fake news.



He was hurt by the fake news of his death on YouTube. Being the target of fake news is almost like a rite of passage for prominent politicians and celebrities.



Kim Gu-ra (TV Personality): There are lots of videos on YouTube about me being separated from my wife.



This YouTube video claims that KBS reported on the death of singer Tae Jin-ah in a car accident. He turned out to be alive and well.



((VOICE MODIFIED)): KBS released footage of singer Tae Jin-ah in a serious accident on a highway.



(MBC News Desk (Sept. 16, 2023)): A white sedan swerved into the innermost lane.



It was fabricated footage made with an MBC news video covering an unrelated accident on Gyeongbu Expressway last September. Fake information was made to look real by taking advantage of a leading broadcaster's credibility. YouTube viewership has soared lately so much so that one out of two people say they watch news on YouTube. The risk of being exposed to fake information has risen as well. Fake news containing fabricated information is said to spread farther and faster than real news since it is shared about 70% more. By topic, politics tops the list of fabricated information.



Prof. Shim Jae-woong (Sookmyung Women's Univ.): Fake news will keep fostering social antagonism and conflict. Unfortunate developments such as growing polarization will be repeated.



YouTube is applauded for freedom of expression and distribution of a variety of information. But it is also notorious for being a sea of fake information full of defamation, profanity, and hatred.



RISE IN DEPRESSION PATIENTS



[Anchor Lead]

The number of depression patients has exceeded one million in Korea. According to data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, one million and 32 people received treatment for depression in 2022. By gender, women accounted for two thirds of the total. By age, those in their 20s represented the largest portion, followed by 30-something people. Medical fees for treating depression amounted to 537.8 billion won in 2022, as each patient spent an average of 538,000 won.



PAJU TO BUILD MUSEUM CLUSTER



[Anchor Lead]

In the Paju region of Gyeonggi-do Province, a pioneering initiative is underway as the first national museum cluster in South Korea is being developed. This ambitious project begins with the currently operational National Folk Museum storage facility and is expected to feature a total of five museums, including the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History. The development of this cluster is anticipated to significantly contribute to the advancement of the local cultural industry.



[Pkg]

White porcelain pieces with dragons soaring to the sky. Clay pots and grindstones showing a passage of time. These are some of the artifacts displayed in the storage hall of the National Folk Museum of Korea in Paju that opened in 2021. The museum has over 170,000 folk artifacts and hosts different themed exhibitions every quarter.



Gyeong Hee-won (Goyang resident): I was drawn to the concept of a visible storage. It was nice because there were lots of things to see in a clean, pleasant environment.



The government is driving a national museum cluster project on a 210,000-square-meter site near Paju Unification Park. The plan aims to house five museums in one place by 2029. This includes the currently open National Folk Museum, the Traditional Architecture Elements Conservation Center, and the National Museum of Contemporary Korean History. Paju became the first local government body to participate in a 'cultural cluster council' and draw up business agreements with related agencies.



Kim Kyung-il (Paju Mayor): Once the museum cluster is complete, Paju will become a cultural hub by connecting with nearby tourist attractions, historic sites and DMZ.



The cluster is also expected to bring local cultural institutions together as it is close to Heyri Art Valley where about 20 small museums are in operation.



Lee Young-jin (Chair, Paju Museum and Art Museum Council): There are many museums within walking distance like Museum Island in Berlin. It could become a very integrated, all-around complex.



The Paju city government also plans to build a so-called 'art camping peace village' that makes use of the museum cluster and the cultural facilities near Paju Unification Park.



