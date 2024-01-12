동영상 고정 취소

TAEYOUNG COMMENCES WORKOUT



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of a real estate project financing crisis, Taeyoung E&C, grappling with a liquidity crisis, has embarked on corporate restructuring and workout procedures. According to the results of a shareholders' vote tallied early this morning, over 96% have consented to the initiation of the workout process.



[Pkg]

Creditors of Taeyoung Engineering & Construction has voted in favor of allowing the debt-ridden builder to proceed with a debt restructuring or workout program. The state-run Korea Development Bank said the commencement of a workout has been approved with 96.1% support from creditors. Taeyoung E&C has been persuading creditors since early this week with pledges to invest the owner group's private funds and providing additional collateral. The main creditors since conveyed a positive response and such sentiment appears to have been reflected in the vote. The next step in the process is creditors conducting due diligence of the firm's assets and liabilities. During this period, their rights to claim financial bond holdings will be put on hold for as long as 4 months while a detailed proposal to improve and normalize the company is formulated. Such a plan is expected to include ways of disposing the firm's project financing loan establishments as well as a restructuring scheme and measures to procure liquidity. However during this period, the builder must still pay off regular commercial transaction bonds such as those covering wages and construction costs, and this payout amounts to some 500 billion won. Even if the company fulfills this responsibility, the emergence of larger scale insolvency that comes to light during the due diligence process can affect whether the debt workout continues or not. Creditors earlier warned that if Taeyoung fails to abide by even one of its promised self-rescue measures and if further insolvency is exposed during due diligence, the workout program could be suspended.



BOK KEEPS KEY RATE STEADY



[Anchor Lead]

The Bank of Korea, in its first benchmark interest rate determination meeting of the year held yesterday, has once again frozen the rate at the ongoing 3.5% since February last year. Drawing a clear line against the market's expectations of an early interest rate cut, the Bank of Korea indicated that a reduction in the interest rate would not be feasible within the next six months.



[Pkg]

As expected, the Bank of Korea chose to freeze the base interest rate at the year's first rate determination meeting. The BOK Governor also made it clear that the benchmark policy rate doesn't need to be raised.



[Soundbite]

Rhee Chang-yong (Bank of Korea Governor): Compared to last Nov., oil prices are less volatile and uncertainties we've been monitoring including Israel-Hamas conflict pose less of economic threat.



But the governor had a stern response to the question of whether interest rates would be lowered. He said it is premature to talk about lowering the rates and it isn't likely to happen in at least the next six months or more. His remark stands in contrast to the market expectation that interest rates would begin to fall as early as in May. The central bank chief also denied the projection that the BOK would adjust the interest rates to deal with the project financing issue sparked by Taeyoung E&C's debt workout.



[Soundbite]

Rhee Chang-yong (Bank of Korea Governor): BOK will not respond to the crises of select industries or enterprises. We will use policy responses only when such uncertainties threaten market stability.



He cited the high inflation rate and the possibility of spurring expectations for higher real estate prices as reasons for not lowering the interest rate.



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-hyeon (Hi Investment & Securities): BOK governor's remarks suggest that interest rates may be lowered in the third quarter.



The market projects, however, that the BOK's downward rate adjustment is likely to be pushed up if the US Fed begins lowering its base interest rate early and if Korea's inflation comes down to the 2% range.



NIS CHIEF NOMINEE'S HEARING



[Anchor Lead]

Cho Tae-yong, the nominee to be the country's next spy chief, has denied allegations that he met with officials of the U.S. oil firm ExxonMobil while signing a real estate lease contract, noting the deal was inked through a realtor. Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo of the main opposition Democratic Party earlier said that Cho received huge rental fees by leasing his home in central Seoul to a subsidiary of Exxon, and raised suspicions of a possible business lobby. Also during his Thursday confirmation hearing, the nominee to head the National Intelligence Service assessed North Korea, saying the Kim Jong-un regime is overall stable due to public brainwashing and the lack of political opponents.



THIEF ROBBING POLICE VAN



[Anchor Lead]

A car burglar targeting apartment parking lots was apprehended after a month, ironically caught while attempting to break into a car occupied by undercover detectives on a stakeout. The arrest occurred as he unknowingly opened the detectives' vehicle, ending his spree of thefts.



[Pkg]

An underground apartment parking lot in the middle of the night. A man opens the driver side door of a parked car and rummages inside. It's a burglar that specializes in stealing from vehicles in parking garages. Eight days later, in another apartment parking lot. A black van is seen parking in the garage. Shortly after, a man approaches the van from behind. He carefully opens the passenger side door. To his surprise, he finds a passenger inside. The man who got off the van takes the burglar somewhere and comes back with the thief in handcuffs. The thief was caught in the act when he opened a vehicle with police officers inside. The detectives had gone on a stakeout when several vehicles were burglarized since late last year.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Eun-hee (Chuncheon Police Station): We started staking out the parking lots where several burglary had taken place. That day, the burglar happened to mistake our van for an unlocked car and opened the door.



A 28-year-old man was apprehended for car burglary. He went around apartment buildings in Chuncheon for about a month since last November and stole cash from at least fifteen parked vehicles. The police locked him up on the charges of habitual larceny.



MONITORING HIGH-RISK STALKERS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting Friday, perpetrators of stalking crimes who are at high risk of repeat offenses could wear location-tracking monitoring devices even before a court conviction is made. This pre-trial temporary measure is part of a revised law on punishing stalking crimes that took effect today. The stepped-up prevention compares to existing rules of issuing a written warning or a 100 meter restraining order.



CES SPOTLIGHTS HYDROGEN POWER



[Anchor Lead]

At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, U.S., attention is being particularly drawn to carbon-neutral technologies, including hydrogen energy, which is rivaling the attention given to AI. This is due to the urgent need to address the climate crisis caused by the carbon economy and to find alternatives that support sustainable development.



[Pkg]

A rectangular vehicle that stands taller than an adult. It's a futuristic car for moving goods at factories and warehouses. A futuristic transportation device designed for people with limited mobility. All these vehicles are fueled by eco-friendly hydrogen. Hydrogen, typically produced through water electrosys, can be also obtained by processing organic waste such as food waste.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chang-hwan (Hyundai Motor): Energy produced in eco-friendly way is transported and re-produced again into electricity with high efficiency. It's the most efficient energy source.



A small train moves in an exhibition hall without emitting any exhaust fumes. It is also powered by hydrogen. Electricity produced by hydrogen fuel cells is transmitted via the rail. Drones that will be commercialized in the future will also be equipped with hydrogen power generators.



[Soundbite]

James (Spectator from U.S.)



This domestic company plans to develop the world's first 400 megawatt hydrogen turbine by 2027. Its capacity will be on par with four thermal power reactors, meaning it will be able to cut CO2 emissions emitted by four reactors. A Korean SME has also received the CES Innovation Award for developing a hydrogen gas burner for power generation. CES has been introducing innovative technologies every year to promote sustainable development. This year it is looking for an answer in hydrogen and artificial intelligence.



WEARABLE AI ASSISTS WALKING



[Anchor Lead]

As we age, weakening leg muscles can make activities like hiking or even simple movements challenging. Addressing this, an innovative artificial intelligence-powered robotic device has been developed, promising to enhance leg muscle strength. This device, worn easily, can boost strength by up to 30%. But how effective is it in real-world use? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Choi Sung-chul, who is in his mid-60s, ascends a mountain. A belt-shaped device on his waist and thighs is an artificial intelligence robot that helps increase leg muscle strength. Choi used to only take walks on hiking trails because of his frail legs and joints, but now he can easily climb even steep slopes surrounded by many trees and rocks. With the help of the robot, this man has single-handedly ascended a peak located 600m above sea level.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sung-chul (Seoul resident): I feel 20 years younger. I only used 60-70 percent of my strength during the ascent.



The AI robot that the man uses is the Moonwalk Omni developed by the Korea Institute of Science and Technology. Weighing just 2kg, this wearable robot helps increase leg strength by 30 percent. The four motors attached to both sides of the pelvis help balance the body when walking. They can also predict the user's movements to increase leg strength when needed. Even elderly people can easily put it on on their own. AI analyzes the users' walking condition in real time to adjust the strength according to whether they are climbing steep slopes or stairs, including uneven rock stairs.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-won (Korea Inst. of Science and Technology): This robot has a new type of AI that helps elderly with muscle strength in diverse daily situations. It is safer, more efficient and customized.



The researchers are currently developing a robot that can help move the knees and hip joints as well.



VINYL RECORD REVIVAL



[Anchor Lead]

Once overshadowed by the convenience of CDs, vinyl records are now experiencing a resurgence in popularity. In this digital era, where music can be effortlessly downloaded and listened to, what is the charm that brought back LPs back into the scene? Here's more.



[Pkg]

As soon as the needle touches the record, a nostalgic song begins to play. This location offers a chance to enjoy the charm of vinyl records. Its owner has collected more than ten thousand vinyls. Now they are his profession as much as they are his life partner. He says the biggest strength of vinyl records is in the ability to touch and see the record in person.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Se-heon (Owner of vinyl record bar): The process of placing a record on a turntable and having the needle touch, it makes me feel closer to music.



A vinyl record factory that was once shut down has reopened recently. Songs recorded in the digital format are converted into an analog format again. Melodies are engraved on spinning discs one after another. The factory has received orders for more than 200-thousand vinyls in the past few years, but no two records are alike as everything is done entirely by hand.



[Soundbite]

Baek Hee-sung (Machang Music and Pictures): No two albums are identical like with digital music. They turn out different each time. It even depends on my condition.



Vinyl records are no longer only a passion of the ardent niche group of fans. For those in their 40s and older, they are loaded with nostalgia, while to the younger generation they are a popular retro item deemed fashionable again.



[Soundbite]

Park Sung-hu (College student): It feels great to own them, because they are big in size. You can't have that feeling with digitally streamed music.



In the digital age, when it takes just ten seconds to save a song in a file, the desire to possess music rather than just listen to it has brought about a vinyl revival.



