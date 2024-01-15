동영상 고정 취소

N. KOREA FIRES IRBM



[Anchor Lead]

Welcome back, I'm Choi Kyu-yeon, we start off with updates from North Korea. North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the East Sea Sunday, marking its first missile provocation of the year.



[Pkg]

North Korea on Sunday fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea. State media reported that it successfully carried out a test-fire of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile loaded with a hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead. The North's Missile General Bureau said the test-fire had nothing to do with the regional situation but was part of regular activities to develop powerful weapon systems. Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired an IRBM around 2:55 p.m. Sunday. It marks the regime's first ballistic missile launch of the year, coming 27 days after an ICBM was fired on December 18. The latest missile fired from Pyongyang is believed to have traveled some one thousand kilometers. Japan's defense ministry estimated maximum altitude at over 50 kilometers, noting the missile fell outside its exclusive economic zone. Movements of IRBM test launches have been continuously detected in North Korea since the regime declared a successful solid fuel engine test in November. The range of IRBMs targets rear bases of the UN Command as well as U.S. bases in Japan and Guam, while the use of solid fuel can enable surprise launches regardless of location.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sung-jun (Joint Chiefs of Staff): S. Korea sternly denounces the latest provocation that seriously threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



Seoul's military vowed to closely monitor the North's moves and maintain defense readiness and capabilities to be able to overwhelmingly respond to any provocation.



MEASURES TO STABILIZE PRICES



[Anchor Lead]

At the year's first high-level government meeting, a major decision was made to inject a record 39 trillion won to support small businesses and medium-sized enterprises. This move is part of stabilizing people's livelihood ahead of the Korean traditional holiday. Also, an emergency review of the oil and gas supply situation was conducted in response to the volatile situation in the Middle East.



[Pkg]

With about a month left to the Lunar New Year holiday, the government and ruling party held a high-level meeting and discussed measures to stabilize public livelihood. The ruling bloc agreed to increase the supply of 16 food products in high demand for the holidays and raise the state-supported discount rate on prices from 20 to 30%. The government also plans to reduce the interest on loans by as much as 1.5 million won for some 400-thousand small business owners and the self-employed. Also, highway toll fees will be exempt during the holidays and a 30% discount will be offered on high-speed KTX and SRT train tickets for those traveling to the metropolitan area instead of those headed southbound. And in a bid to facilitate holiday cash flow for small business owners and small firms, a record 39 trillion won liquidity will be newly injected.



[Soundbite]

Park Jung-ha (Senior Spokesperson, PPP): The gov't will newly inject, a record KRW 39 tn in liquidity support for small business owners and SMEs.



The ruling bloc also inspected the supply and demand situation of petroleum and gas in view of ongoing instability in the Middle East. The energy ministry together with the National Oil Corporation and the Korea Gas Corporation checked domestic stockpiles and urged oil refineries to prevent price hikes from burdening public purse strings.



[Soundbite]

Choe Nam-ho (2nd Vice minister of Trade, Industry and Energy): About 70% of crude oil imports come from the Middle East. Apart from price, supply and demand conditions are also important.



Authorities are drafting measures to stabilize prices ahead of the traditional Korean holiday that is approaching amid jitters at the pump.



"HOPE FOR TAIWAN'S PEACE"



[Anchor Lead]

As Lai Ching-te of the pro-U.S. ruling Democratic Progressive Party won Taiwan's presidency, the Korean government hoped that peace and stability will be maintained over the Taiwan Strait and the cross-strait relations will develop peacefully. An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are crucial and essential for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region. He added that Korea hopes to continue to promote substantial cooperation with Taiwan in various fields.



NEW PARTY POISED FOR LAUNCH



[Anchor Lead]

In the political sphere, the 'Third Sector Big Tent' initiative is gaining traction. The 'Grand Future Coalition,' led by those who left the Democratic Party under the 'Principles and Common Sense' banner, has launched its preparatory committee. Notably, former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon and former People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok participated, signaling a significant push for the Third Sector.



[Pkg]

The launch ceremony of a committee preparing for creating a new party called "Grand Future Coalition. The ceremony brought together key figures who left their parties to form new parties, in addition to the three ex-Democratic Party lawmakers leading the new party. They agreed on the new party's call for reform-minded, non-partisan people to join forces and bring down what they called the incompetent existing system operated by those with vested interests. Former DP Chairman Lee Nak-yon, who is also pushing to set up his own new party, attended the ceremony and stressed political liberation to break away from the current two-party system and come under what he called a "big tent."



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair): Please set up a big tent. It doesn't matter if it is a bit cold. I will gladly eat and sleep together in that tent.



Former People Power Party chief Lee Jun-seok, who is also preparing to launch a new party, responded positively, saying a bigger house than a tent is needed. But he attached a condition that the coalition should continue until the next presidential election, which is three years away.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-seok (Former PPP chair): I'm not willing to take part in a short-lived political alliance.



Meanwhile, the DP accused the government of trying to downplay the recent attack on leader Lee Jae-myung. It accused the prime minister's office of being behind the spread of a text message saying Lee's cut measured just one centimeter, threatening legal action against the office. The DP chief is predicted to return to work as early as this week, as his party is faces a slew of pending issues to resolve.



HEALTH APPS HARD FOR SENIORS



[Anchor Lead]

There's been an increase in the use of smartphone apps recently for various health-related purposes, ranging from booking medical appointments to monitoring chronic conditions like diabetes. As the role of digital devices in healthcare management continues to expand, a survey has revealed that approximately six out of ten seniors struggle with even the basic functions of smartphones.



[Pkg]

These two women in their sixties have been using smartphones for ten years now. But among all the apps installed in their phones, voice calling, text messages, and instant messengers are the only ones they use most often.



[Soundbite]

Choi Yun-jeong (Seongnam resident): I don't know how to install an app. My children tell me to learn how, but I don't like complicated things.



They installed a hospital appointment app but they find it hard to use.



[Soundbite]

Park In-suk (Yongin resident): I don't use this app for appointments. It's very inconvenient, asking for resident registration number whenever I want to use it.



In a study by a university hospital, over half of the senior citizens in their sixties and seventies said they have used health management apps. As their bodily functions deteriorate, they tended to seek out apps that were specialized in drug intake guidance or chronic illness management. But 63% of the elderly didn't know how to install or delete an app and most of them relied on their spouses or children to use the apps. There are just too many health management apps out there and elderly people often neglect to use them not long after they install them because the apps are too complicated to use.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Kwang-il (Seoul Nat'l Univ. Bundang Hospital): They need to develop an app that provides focused and simplified functions that are easy to use.



Experts say that smart watches and other wearable devices that automatically collect physical information should be utilized to develop easy-to-use health management apps for the elderly.



RESTAURANTS SHARE FOOD



[Anchor Lead]

In today's economy, finding a satisfying meal for under 10,000 won, around about 7.5 U.S. dollars, has become increasingly challenging. Despite this, the government's minimum support for children at risk of malnutrition remains at about 8,000 won. Apparently, there's a organization known as the 'Good Influence Store' dedicated to providing free meals to these vulnerable children.



[Pkg]

This brunch cafe has a smiley face on its window. The sticker indicates the place is a so-called 'good influence store' that participates in a food-sharing program for undernourished children. It's been four years since the store owner started making food for such children.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-hee (Brunch cafe owner): When I was young, the entire neighborhood took care of children. I want these children to feel better with the food I made.



There are even kids who bring flowers to the cafe once a month.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-hee (Brunch cafe owner): The two sisters live in a redevelopment zone. They keep bringing a rose. They say they can't come here anymore if I don't accept the flowers.



This sushi restaurant owner has been participating in the food-sharing program since four years ago. He joined the program because of the memories from his difficult childhood some 20 years ago.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Geun-ho (Sushi restaurant owner): My family used to be on welfare. I saw them put forfeiture stickers on our stuff.



There is even a restaurant owner who is struggling financially, but willingly shares with people in greater need.



[Soundbite]

Won Deok-ho (Korean restaurant owner): Our sales are down and frankly, it's hard to stay open. But I want to help them as long as I'm in the restaurant business.



He gives meals on credit to not only children in need but also welfare recipients and even listens to their troubles.



[Soundbite]

Won Deok-ho (Korean restaurant owner): One customer lives in a tiny room. I gave him some encouraging words like I'm also struggling, so let's support each other.



The 'good influence store' program started in 2019. Now about 3,500 stores nationwide, including restaurants, study rooms, and hair salons, have joined.



[Soundbite]

Won Deok-ho (Korean restaurant owner): I hope they come here freely and enjoy a delicious meal. That's my small wish.



HANTANGANG'S WINTER WONDERS



[Anchor Lead]

The Hantangang Ice Trekking Festival in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, a delightful opportunity to immerse in the winter scenery and natural beauty, has recently commenced. This unique walking journey along the Hantangang River offers a chance to marvel at the mystical natural formations and winter landscapes, all part of the UNESCO Global Geopark.



[Pkg]

Jusangjeolli cliff stands tall along the Hantangang River. The soaring columns of the cliff were formed some 500,000 years ago when lava from a volcanic eruption cooled rapidly.



[Soundbite]

Kim Myeong-suk (Guide, Hantangang River Geopark): The lava from Mt. Orisan in N. Korea and the lava with little viscosity from underground erupted to create the lava field in Cheorwon and flow into Hantangang River.



Goseokjeong Pavilion is built on top of a granite rock that emerged out of the earth as the magma from deep underground solidified after eruption. This famous attraction of the Hantangang River is the highlight of the river walkway as it provides a scenic view of the basalt gorge.



[Soundbite]

Hong Eung-gyu (Seoul resident): The scenery is different from the one in summer. Snow still remains in the winter, but I like the ice pillars and the new walkway on the water.



In recognition of the geological value of the Hantangang River, the river area was designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark in 2020. The Hantangang River Walkway floating on several buoys provides a closer view of the beautiful gorge scenery. The trekking course starts at Jiktang Waterfall formed on a basalt rock bed and continues on to Sundam Valley. The boardwalk is 8.5 kilometers long and it takes about two and a half hours to walk the entire course. The Hantangang River trekking course that features splendid winter sights and the mysteries of Earth's creation will stay open until March.



