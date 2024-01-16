동영상 고정 취소

"S. KOREA AS PRIMARY ENEMY"



[Anchor Lead]

Starting off with North Korea again, North Korea has decided to disband its agencies dedicated to relations with South Korea during a session of the Supreme People's Assembly, its legislative body. In his policy speech, Chairman Kim Jong-un proposed incorporating into the constitution the designation of South Korea as the "primary enemy state".



[Pkg]

North Korea decided to abolish agencies managing inter-Korean relations at a session of the Supreme People's Assembly held on Monday. These include the National Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland, an agency in charge of national economic cooperation, and an agency handling the Mt. Kumgang tour project. Kim Jong-un stressed that dismantling those agencies is an essential and necessary procedure. Kim also said the Northern Limit Line, a de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, is illegal and illicit. He stressed that no demarcation line can be allowed, adding that a even a slight intrusion by South Korea will be regarded as a provocation of war. He then called for revising constitutional clauses related to these matters. Kim mentioned the South Korean Constitution that defines the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands as its territory, saying the North Korean Constitution lacks such provisions. He said his country needs to precisely define the scope of its sovereign area as long as South Korea is regarded as the primary enemy. In the event of a war on the Korean Peninsula, he stressed the importance of reflecting in the constitution the complete occupation, suppression, and reclamation of South Korea into North Korean territory. He also ordered a provision stating strengthening educational programs to firmly consider South Korea as the primary hostile country. He also called for a constitutional amendment to prohibit the use of certain terms that can mislead the North Korean people into regarding South Koreans as those of the same nationality. Kim ordered the deletion of expressions like the northern part, self-reliance, peaceful unification and national unity. He instructed the assembly to review these constitutional amendments at the next session.



PPP GEARS UP FOR ELECTION



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party has launched its campaign pledge headquarters, entering into the general election mode. PPP Emergency Committee chair Han Dong-hoon announced the party's commitment not to field candidates in by-elections caused by its own faults. He also emphasized the importance of reverting to the original parallel proportional representation electoral system.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party has introduced a "package" of its campaign pledges for the upcoming general elections. It has vowed to devise pledges that the voters look forward to, as they would look forward to receiving a delivery package.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): The focus is on eliminating various gaps in our society as well as on political reforms that the public wants.



PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon, who is stressing political reform, has promised not to recommend the party's candidates if by-elections or re-elections have to be held because of the ruling party's faulty decisions. Regarding the lack of progress in the talks on the election system overhaul, Han criticized the current mixed-member (linked) proportional representation system and called for a return to the original parallel representation.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): We have yet to hold even the so-called ‘rule meetings’. What is the DP's stance on proportional representation?



In a meeting between Han and three-term lawmakers, the senior lawmakers stressed the need for political reform. It is said that they urged the interim chief to press harder for political reform. They also discussed the appointment of a special inspector general to eliminate the first lady's judicial risk, and the possible revival of the first lady's office.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Cheol-soo (People Power Party): We need the party to address disparities between the pres. office and the needs of the public first so as to raise approval ratings.



The PPP nominations management committee held its first meeting on Tuesday amid growing calls within the party for political reform.



DP'S ELECTORAL REFORM PLAN



[Anchor Lead]

As the People Power Party urges swift election reform talks, the Democratic Party aims to complete the electoral system overhaul during this January's extraordinary session, amid accelerating discussions about a 'Third Sector Big Tent'.



[Pkg]

One proposal the Democratic party is considering in election reform negotiations is combining in a half to half ratio the regular proportional representation system with a mixed-member representation, which is linked to a party's overall polling rate. Four years ago, of the total 47 proportional representation seats available, 17 were chosen through the regular system and the other 30 seats through the mixed-member system. This year, the DP proposes this ratio be changed to 24 to 23. It argues that by decreasing the mixed-member portion, major parties are likely to resist the temptation to create so-called satellite parties mainly for election purposes. The DP plans to strike a deal on electoral reform with the People Power Party in the near future to namely set the "rules of the game".



[Soundbite]

Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, DP (Jan. 15, BBS Radio)): We communicate with other opposition parties and civic society with the goal to agree on an alternative plan within the January Assembly session.



Meanwhile, the new Grand Future Coalition led by three lawmakers who left the DP held its first official gathering. This group aims to set up what they call a "big tent" before the Lunar New Year holiday next month. The Grand Future Coalition will hold an open dialogue this week with breakaway forces to share their future visions. Another key pillar in the so-called third camp is former DP chair Lee Nak-yon who said he agrees with remarks made by former PPP leader Lee Jun-seok to build a larger house rather than just a tent and commit to working together until the next presidential election.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair (Jan. 15, Jeonnam CBS Radio)): It's called a big tent so it should be more like a house. That's what the former PPP chair was saying, and he is right.



Lee Nak-yon also said his new party aims to win at least 50 to 60 seats in the upcoming general election. More politicians are expected to gravitate toward the alternative third camp for the time being such as former lawmaker Shin Kyoung-min who has also left the DP to join hands with Lee.



"SEOUL POLICE HEAD INDICTMENT"



[Anchor Lead]

A prosecutorial committee of outside experts has recommended that Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Kim Kwang-ho be indicted over the Itaewon crowd crush incident. Committee members held a meeting Monday and reached a 9 to 6 decision in recommending that prosecutors indict Kim. The Seoul police chief has been under investigation over professional negligence charges connected to the 2022 Halloween tragedy. He is accused of failing to draft safety measures in advance despite having sufficient knowledge that a huge crowd would gather in the Itaewon area that day. Such failure has been blamed for the resulting mass casualty.



RESTORING CREDIT SCORES



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of COVID-19's high inflation and interest rates, a 'credit amnesty' is set to aid citizens with past delinquencies. Approximately 2.9 million people are expected to qualify. Those who still have outstanding overdue payments can benefit from this scheme if they settle their dues before May.



[Pkg]

Looking at the numbers since September 2021, there were some 2.9 million debt delinquents who owed 20 million won or less. Of them, 2.5 million have managed to repay their debts, but their credit scores plummeted due to their debt delinquency records, putting them at a disadvantage in financial transactions. The government plans to help them restore their credit scores by having their debt delinquency records cleared. The debt delinquency records of the 2.5 million people who have already repaid their debts will be erased altogether. Those who have yet to repay their debts will have until the end of May to do so to be extended the same benefit.



[Soundbite]

Kim Joo-hyun (Chair, Financial Services Commission): As long as it's not deemed immoral, helping these people resume their economic activities as soon as possible is meaningful.



The measure is expected to raise credit scores by an average of 39 points, and make some 250,000 people eligible for new bank loans. While some say the measure could result in a moral hazard, the financial authority says a two-year survey has shown that those whose credit scores were restored had lower debt delinquency rates than those who were ineligible for debt relief.



[Soundbite]

Lee Bok-hyun (Chief, Financial Supervisory Service (Jan. 11)): Borrowers who received credit scores had a long-term debt delinquency rate 1.1%p lower than those who did not.



However, this has sparked controversy over a lack of benefits for those who have repaid their debts on time. The same controversy also existed during a previous, similar credit pardon. Some also question the timing of it all, falling just before the general elections.



[Soundbite]

Shin Yong-sang (Korea Institute of Finance): It's a gesture of consideration toward vulnerable people who ended up indebted due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Sang-bong (Hansung University): In the past, it was provided in tough times, but this time it is unlikely to produce desired results as the pandemic is already over.



The credit recovery process will begin in early March at the earliest after a computerized system is built for the matter.



PATIENT ESCORT SERVICE



[Anchor Lead]

For those who find it challenging to visit the hospital on their own due to physical limitations, there exists a 'Hospital Escort Service'. This service has seen a significant increase in demand due to its positive reception. However, it's currently available only in certain areas.



[Pkg]

After a four-hour dialysis treatment, someone approaches to greet the patient.



[Soundbite]

(Caregiver): Wasn't it tough? (I was a bit cold today.)



The patient has been coming to the hospital three times a week for 9 years now. The patient used to be worried about how to return home safely, as the patient is visually impaired. But now, there is no need to worry. It is thanks to an escort service in which caregivers accompany and aid patients at hospitals.



[Soundbite]

(User of patient escort service): My mother is old. So she can't come with me. My son signed me up for the service before joining the military.



Any person in need of assistance, such as those with mobility problems and single-person households, is eligible for using the escort service. Seoul was the first region to introduce the service some two years ago. The number of users has been increasing quickly, with the cumulative number of users reaching 30,000 cases. The fee is about 5,000 won per hour and free for low-income households. Families of patients, who are busy at work, are satisfied with the service.



[Soundbite]

Kim Maeng-yeon (Family of patient): I used to worry about his safety. But now, caregivers take him home safely so I am relieved.



Encouraged by the positive responses, the family affairs ministry introduced a similar service. The provincial governments of Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do expanded the service to greater areas. Busan will launch the service next month. But the supply of the service is still not enough to meet the surging demand.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Bong-joo (Seoul Nat'l Univ.): In rural areas, travel distances are long and populations are aging rapidly. So demand for this service will be far greater there.



Experts recommend increasing national-level support because each local government has different financial conditions.



EVACUATION ALERT FOR DRIVERS



[Anchor Lead]

A new warning system will aim to swiftly alert drivers of risks of flooding or secondary accidents on highways. The Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service together with the Korea Insurance Development Institute and the Korea Expressway Corporation will create a notification system for car evacuations. Under the plan, when a contingency occurs, based on auto insurance data, all vehicles will receive related instructions.



ART AT LOCAL HEALTH CENTER



[Anchor Lead]

In a rural community health center, an exhibition of artworks by 50 artists is being showcased free of charge. Thanks to this initiative, the health center has transformed into a mini-art gallery. Patients who came for physical healing have found a sanctuary for mental and emotional healing.



[Pkg]

Walls of a community health center are lined with dozens of paintings. While in the hospital waiting room, patients are able to savor moments with the art pieces.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Young-won (Gapyeong-gun County resident): There was once just white walls. With the paintings now, I feel refreshed. It also feels as if they are good for my recovery.



Patients who had frequently visited the community health center are amazed at the decorative effects brought on by the artworks. It is also enjoyable to decipher what artists intended to deliver through the paintings.



[Soundbite]

Jang Dong-joo (Gapyeong-gun County resident): While viewing the paintings, we feel better. So patients can recover quickly.



65 paintings are put on display at the two-story community health center in Gapyeong-gun County, Gyeonggi-do Province. All of them were drawn by local artists.



[Soundbite]

Seok Young-ho (Artist): There is no public art museum in Gapyeong-gun County. I expect that this public office building will serve as a museum for local artists.



For potential buyers, the displayed artworks will be up for sale at an affordable price. The entire collection will be replaced with new works every six months to keep the exhibition fresh.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Yeon-pyo (Gapyeong Community Health Center): We plan to offer the center as a venue for displaying and selling works created by local artists.



Going beyond its original functions of treating patients and handling health affairs, the community health center is transforming into an exhibition venue to offer cultural experiences to the local residents.



