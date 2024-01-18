동영상 고정 취소

GEUMGANG ZONE DEMOLITION



[Anchor Lead]

KBS is reporting on North Korea's major regional changes through satellite images. North Korea recently decided to abolish the Geumgang tourism administration bureau. Satellite images now confirm that the Mount Geumgang tourist region, amid talks of accelerated dismantling of South Korean assets and potential North Korean development, is nearing the final stages of demolition.



[Pkg]

A satellite image of Goseong-hang Port in North Korea's Mount Geumgang tourist district captured last October. It shows the South Korea-owned Geumgang Pension Town, an accommodation facility comprising 34 buildings. However since November, a demolition process began starting with the red roof and by late last year, all buildings were torn down, leaving an empty site. Ever since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the dismantlement of South Korean facilities at the Geumgang tourist zone in 2019, several structures including Hotel Haegumgang, Onjeonggak Pavilion and a cultural center have disappeared. Now with the Geumgang Pension Town also gone, the demolition has neared its final stage. However some facilities still remain. A golf course built by South Korean firm Ananti. Its eight resort hotel buildings were all torn down in 2022. But other subsidiary amenities still remain intact.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Institute for Security Strategy): The remaining high-end facility houses a golf course reception area, conference room and a spa, and is likely to be reused once the site is developed.



Observers speculate North Korea's recent abolishment of the Geumgang tourism administration bureau is part of a process to redevelop the site into a North Korean style tourist area after drawing in foreign capital.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): Scrapping the admin bureau, likely set up to liquidate cooperation projects with the South, indicates the North will newly develop the area via foreign capital.



South Korean investment that went into the Geumgang tourist zone amounts to some 408 billion won from the private sector and 60 billion from the government.



"DEADLY N. KOREAN TRAIN ACCIDENT"



[Anchor Lead]

Radio Free Asia reports that a North Korean passenger train overturned on December 26 in Dancheon in Hamgyeongnam-do Province, killing hundreds of people. The U.S.-based news service quoted a local source as saying that the train was traveling from Pyongyang to Geumgol in Hamgyeongnam-do Province. While climbing up a high hill, it slid back and derailed to turn over due to a lack of power. The source insisted that the two prestige carriages connected right behind the locomotive did not derail and the passengers in them survived the accident. Most of the victims were those in the remaining seven regular cars.



TRILATERAL MARITIME DRILL



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea, the United States, and Japan have conducted their inaugural regular maritime exercise in the international waters south of Jeju-do Island over a three-day period. This exercise, which marks the first of its kind following the agreement to regularize such drills at last year's trilateral defense ministers' meeting, saw the deployment of nine warships, including South Korea's Aegis destroyers and the U.S. aircraft carrier, effectively executing their operations.



[Pkg]

Nine warships including an aircraft carrier are deployed on sea. South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a three-day joint naval drill in international waters south of Jeju-do Island. It marks the first drill after the three sides agreed to make the event regular last year. Two vessels from the South Korean Navy including the Sejong the Great Aegis destroyer took part as well as five assets from the U.S. and two from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. For the first time in two months, the USS Carl Vinson visited the Korean Peninsula for the exercise. The U.S. nuclear-powered carrier is known to be equipped with 90 aircrafts including the latest stealth fighters and the Hawkeye early warning aircraft. The latest drill which deployed U.S. strategic assets was held to prepare against North Korea's ever increasing nuclear and missile threats. The training also focused on enhancing trilateral cooperation in responding to maritime threats such as cutting off transport of weapons of mass destruction. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that starting with this week's drill, the three sides will continue to strengthen coordination in defense readiness.



RISING SUN FLAG IN JOINT DRILL



[Anchor Lead]

It has been revealed that two Japanese naval vessels were participating in a joint exercise with Korea and the U.S. with the controversial "Rising Sun" flag hoisted. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force sent two destroyers to the joint exercise held in international waters south of Jeju-do Island from Monday to Wednesday. The Rising Sun flag is regarded as a symbol of Japan's militarism, as Japan used it as a military banner during World War Two.



PPP NOMINATION DISPUTE



[Anchor Lead]

Turning to domestic politics. Controversy rose as People Power Party emergency leadership committee chairman Han Dong-hoon's nomination of Kim Kyung-yul, an emergency committee member, to run against Democratic Party's Jung Chung-rae in Seoul's Mapo-eul district. This move has raised questions about the party's commitment to 'system-based nomination'. Meanwhile, the Incheon Gyeyang-eul district has become a focal point in the upcoming general elections, with former Minister Won Hee-ryong indicating a potential showdown with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Pkg]

Wrapping up his tours to party branches across the nation, the People Power Party's emergency leadership committee Chairman Han Dong-hoon visited its Seoul branch. While vowing to reclaim constituencies in Seoul in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he called up emergency committee member Kim Kyung-yul on the stage. Han introduced that in the parliamentary elections in April, Kim will run in the Mapo-eul district against Jung Chung-rae of the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyung-yul (PPP Emergency Committee member): The district where we and I challenge will be a hard-fought battlefield from now on. I promise. I will return soon.



It was seen as an official occasion for Kim to announce his candidacy. But it drew strong protest from Kim Seong-dong, the head of the party's branch in the district, and raised questions about the nomination committee's pledge for a "system-based" nomination process.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seong-dong (Head, PPP's Mapo-eul branch): I had mixed feelings to see a specific candidate named and called up on to the platform, when I received no advance notice.



The PPP interim leader denied allegations of strategic nomination and promised that other candidates will face no disadvantages throughout the nomination process. Previously, former land minister Won Hee-ryong officially announced his bid to run in the Gyeyang-eul district in Incheon and face off against main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.



[Soundbite]

Won Hee-ryong (Former Land minister (Jan. 16)): A rock is blocking this way just for its own interests. I will remove the rock by all means.



Won was once praised for providing a detailed but easily digestible presentation on how the DP chairman engaged in the Daejang-dong land development scandal. This is why Gyeyang-eul is expected to be one of the heated battleground districts in the April elections if these two are set to face each other.



SAMSUNG DROPS S24 SERIES



[Anchor Lead]

The era of artificial intelligence has dawned in the world of smartphones. Samsung Electronics has unveiled the world's first AI phone, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, during the Galaxy S24 launch event. This event comes at a time when Apple is facing challenges in the Chinese market, adding significance to Samsung's latest technological showcase.



[Pkg]

The technology at the heart of the unveiling of Samsung Electronics‘ latest mobile devices was Galaxy AI.



[Soundbite]

Roh Tae-moon (President, MX Division, Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S24 series is equipped with independently developed AI capable of amplifying smartphone functions. On-device AI can be activated even without cellular data or Wi-Fi connection, enabling a quick, real-time translation of conversations even in airplane mode. The translation function is available in thirteen languages, including Korean and English. Online search also has been simplified. Without opening a separate screen, a user can mark anything on the phone screen to get search results right away. Samsung worked together with Google to provide this function. An AI-powered photo-editing tool also analyzes a photograph and automatically corrects blurry or tilted images. The basic price for the S24 Ultra model was set a bit higher than the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max of the same storage capacity. The latest Galaxy series will be rolled out worldwide starting on January 31st. Apple’s iPhone 15 sales are struggling so much so that iPhones are offered at a discounted price in China. It remains to be seen if Samsung’s AI-powered mobile phones will be capable of kickstarting a new market.



KOREA’S QUANTUM TECH GOAL



[Anchor Lead]

Quantum computers, surpassing supercomputers, are being labelled as the future of computing. They're capable of rapidly processing vast amounts of information, revolutionizing current industries. Amidst a fierce race for quantum technology supremacy, where does our technological level stand? We take a look.



[Pkg]

This object that looks like a golden chandelier is a model of a 50-qubit quantum computer. The chips located at the bottom are the key to quantum technology. Unlike ordinary computers that operate in bits, a quantum computer is capable of expressing countless values between zero and one. This quantum computing unit is called a 'qubit'. The 20-qubit quantum computer released by the government recently is capable of processing information which an ordinary computer would take about a million calculations in just a single computation. With such overwhelming speed and processing capacity, quantum technology is regarded as a game-changer in the high-tech industry.



[Soundbite]

Hahm Jae-gyoon (Korea Quantum Industry Association): The technology can be used in autonomous driving and many other areas through quantum machine learning.



This is why many advanced countries have focused on promoting quantum technology from early on. The United States succeeded in discovering a new material with the quantum computer and China already developed a 72-qubit computer chip. Korea is just at its infancy in terms of quantum technology, but the government’s objective is to develop a 50-qubit grade chip by 2026.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yong-ho (Korea Research Inst. of Standards and Science): Once the 50-qubit chip is commercialized, it could be the starting point for solving problems that current super computers cannot solve.



Korea also plans to invest three trillion won until 2035 to substantially increase the number of related companies and researchers.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Minister of Science and ICT): The gov't will prepare large-scale R&D preliminary feasibility plan and solidify the institutional grounds in step with the enforcement of the quantum act.



The battle for quantum computer industry supremacy is already intense. Korea must first quickly narrow the technological gap with the front-runners.



HIDDEN DRUG CAUGHT IN SECONDS



[Anchor Lead]

There's an increase in individuals caught entering the country with hidden narcotics. In response, this year will see the deployment of advanced scanners at airports and seaports nationwide. These devices, utilizing specialized wave frequencies, can detect concealed drugs in just 3 seconds, marking a significant advancement in security measures against drug smuggling.



[Pkg]

A man walks in an abnormal manner at the airport departure gate. A woman covers her body, refusing to be searched at airport security. Both were caught by customs authorities for smuggling narcotics.



[Soundbite]

(KBS News 9 (Aug. 30, 2023)): Smugglers hide drugs inside their underwear or wide trousers.



A man steps into security screening and in 3 seconds, a signal is detected.



[Soundbite]

Verification necessary.



Areas of the body shown in red circles on the screen are checked. And white powder is found strapped to the man's body hidden under his clothes. This is a millimeter wave detection device used to identify suspicious circumstances by analyzing the way in which wavelengths reflect off the human body. Unlike x-ray scans, this procedure does not require consent and body silhouettes are also not blatantly exposed, which is expected to reduce public resistance as well as the inspection time.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeong-jin (Incheon Airport Regional Customs): The wavelength doesn't penetrate through the body so there is less burden or concern on part of suspected travelers.



Thermal imaging cameras, which can quickly distinguish suspicious materials attached to a person using temperature difference, will also be introduced this year. Such apparatus are adopted due to changes in recent drug smuggling patterns. Last year, the amount of narcotics found through international mail or cargo was similar to past years. However those carried by travelers quadrupled last year, amounting to 148 kilograms.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeon-seok (Korea Customs Service): The recent trend is a return to pre-COVID-19 when drug smuggling via travelers accounted for a large portion.



The Korea Customs Service will deploy 13 millimeter wave detectors at airports and seaports nationwide this year.



