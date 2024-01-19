동영상 고정 취소

RIVAL POLICIES ON LOW BIRTHRATE



[Anchor Lead]

The total fertility rate in South Korea continues to decline year over year, reaching 0.78 last year, the lowest among OECD member countries. Addressing the low birth rate has become an urgent national issue. Yesterday, both ruling and opposition parties announced their election pledges, proposing measures to tackle this low birth rate challenge.



[Pkg]

The ruling People Power Party announced it will allow childcare leave for any parent who simply applies for it and also mandate a one month paid leave for fathers. Wages during parental leave will be raised to as much as to 2.1 million won or around 16-hundred dollars while a new leave scheme will allow employees to take up to five days off each year. The PPP will also have companies disclose data on childcare-related flexible work hours and provide extra pay to coworkers who step in to share the workload of those taking leave. To make these policies a reality, a population ministry headed by a deputy prime minister-level official will be installed, while stable funding will be procured through a specially designated account.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): Looking ahead one year, our policy measures would have all been implemented.



The main opposition Democratic Party also laid out its own package of comprehensive measures to tackle low birthrate saying the issue concerns the country's survival. The DP vowed to provide a ten-year loan worth 100 million won or around 75-thousand dollars to all newlyweds, with the principal and interest deducted in accordance with the number of children. It will also offer a monthly 200-thousand won or 150 dollars child stipend, and deposit 100-thousand won or around 75 dollars each month into a fund account to raise a total of 100 million won in support funds for each child. The party also promised to provide public rental homes as large as 85 square meters to couples within ten years of marriage in line with the number of children. The homes can later be converted for purchase.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Our party has drafted a groundbreaking policy package that covers all areas of marriage, birth and childcare.



The recently created breakaway parties will also unveil their low birthrate measures in the coming days, as the political circle intensifies policy rivalry with the general election just months away.



WINTER YOUTH OLYMPICS



[Anchor Lead]

Today marks the opening of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, a prestigious event being held in Korea, the first of its kind in Asia. Inheriting the legacy of the globally acclaimed 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, this event is poised to emulate the success of Pyeongchang, filled with confidence for yet another grand occasion.



[Pkg]

Moongcho, the official mascot of the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games, was inspired by the snowballs that the mascots of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Soohorang and Bandabi, used in their snow fight. It represents the determination to carry on the legacy of PyeongChang. To cut costs, most of the facilities for the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games utilizes the available facilities erected for the 2018 Winter Games. Some of the big names of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics including Choi Min-jeong and Yun Sung-bin are providing mentoring to their juniors at the Gangwon Games. Based on experience from six years ago, the government, the organizing committee and the IOC joined hands to make sure details down to lodging and dining are of the highest standard.



[Soundbite]

Thomas Bach (President, Int'l Olympic Committee)



The opening ceremony will be overseen by Yang Jeong-woong, the executive producer of the opening ceremony for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Like the human-faced bird that drew the spotlight at the PyeongChang Games, the upcoming ceremony will feature a Korean character of ice goblin and a performance publicizing Korean culture, including the pansori pop band Leenalchi. Ticket pre-sales have exceeded the 250,000 target by more than 100,000, but preventing no-shows is an issue now, as admission is free. To this end, diverse programs will be offered to spectators near the sporting facilities. They include hands-on winter sports experience programs and amusement facilities.



[Soundbite]

Chung Haemir (Volunteer): We have prepared an ice skating rink, a biathlon experience program, traditional culture and performances. We hope many will participate.



Everything is set to repeat the success of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. What is needed next is the same level of public enthusiasm as six years ago.



YOUNG, ELITE N.KOREANS DEFECT



[Anchor Lead]

Last year, a total of 196 North Korean defectors entered South Korea, with over half being young adults in their 20s and 30s. Among them, about 10 were high-profile individuals like diplomats, marking the highest count of elite defectors since 2017.



[Pkg]

The South Korean Navy captured a fishing boat that crossed the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea near Yeonpyeongdo Island last May. Nine North Korean residents, including a child, were defecting to South Korea.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Young-se (Then-Unification Minister (May 24, 2023)): A family escaped from North Korea through the sea. They were defecting of their own free will.



Including such defections through sea routes, 196 North Koreans entered South Korea last year. Around ten of them were North Korean elites like diplomats and expat employees. It was a record number of these types of defectors since 2017. A Unification Ministry official said North Korean A-listers living overseas were called back to their home country after the pandemic ended but must have not liked going back since they had already experienced the free world. It was also found that 99 or more than half of the defectors were in their 20s and 30s. Twenty-five people from Pyongyang accounted for 12.8% of the defectors, far exceeding the 2.5% of North Koreans from the capital who entered South Korea so far.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Nam Sung-wook (Korea University): In the past, they defected because they were in trouble. But now, they defect because they don't see any future, hope or vision in their society.



The South Korean Unification Ministry plans to closely watch the situation as more North Koreans could cross the border over to China once the Korean-Chinese border is reopened while preparing to assist North Korean defectors' settlement in South Korea.



TOP NUKE ENVOYS HOLD TALKS



[Anchor Lead]

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held their third round of regular talks in Seoul on Thursday and discussed response measures to North Korea's tension-raising acts on the Korean Peninsula. Seoul's nuke envoy Kim Gunn called Pyongyang's recent moves a North Korean style closed-door policy and said such anachronistic attempt will only bring self-harm. Senior U.S. State Department official Jung Pak also expressed concern over the regime's increasing hostile rhetoric that needlessly raises tensions on the peninsula.



KOREA GRAND SALE



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government, in a bid to attract more tourists, has joined forces with retailers to launch a major sales event. This year, they have prepared a 'secret weapon' not just for selling goods, but to capture the attention of tourists. What could this be? We take a look.



[Pkg]

A tourist from France has a serious look on her face. She performs her favorite Korean song, but hitting the right pitch turns out to be a challenge. This is a vocal training class where participants can try their hand at singing and recording K-pop songs. They were sold out in no time as tourists flocked to sign up upon hearing about tuition discounts during the Korea Grand Sale.



[Soundbite]

(Tourist from France): I like K-pop and ballad songs. I like to sing too. I signed up for this class to hone my vocal skills.



Korean beauty, which is now highly recognized across the globe, is even more popular. It's an opportunity to learn how to apply make-up just like the actors in the Korean TV series. Such hands-on experience programs help boost sales as well.



[Soundbite]

Park Hye-ji (Cosmetics firm): There are definitely more foreign tourists now. Our daily sales have surged about 40%.



From Korean cuisine to dance, which are all the rage overseas. The goal is to draw 20 million foreign tourists during this year's Korea Grand Sale by offering diverse experience programs beyond shopping.



[Soundbite]

Kim Su-hyun (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism): Because visitors enjoy experiencing Korean culture in person, we offer diverse programs in addition to shopping.



The Korea Grand Sale marks its 14th anniversary this year. It remains to be seen if the new strategy to attract visitors by using Korean culture will revive the sluggish tourism sector.



SMARTPHONE ON-DEVICE AI



[Anchor Lead]

A smartphone featuring built-in AI has made its debut, uniquely enabling simultaneous interpretation without internet connection. We look into how this innovation alters the user experience.



[Pkg]

A man calls a restaurant to make a reservation. The person at the other end answers in English. The call is instantly translated into Korean.



[Soundbite]

Hello, this is New York Restaurant.



When the man speaks in Korean, it is immediately converted into English.



[Soundbite]

I'd like to make a reservation for two people at 12:00 pm. on Friday. Do you have any recommendations?



This is the first AI-powered translation function offered in Samsung Electronics' latest smartphone series. This feature provides translations in thirteen languages. Until now, such AI-based services were available only when connected to a server through the internet. Now such functions are embedded in the smartphone itself.



[Soundbite]

Roh Tae-moon (President, MX Division, Samsung Electronics): The service can be accessed internally without connecting to a network and it is free of privacy issues.



On-device AI is also capable of summarizing notes and editing photographs. Online search also has become easier and faster. But as mobile communication becomes increasingly faster, it remains to be seen if on-device AI can compete in speed with the services that access an AI server.



[Soundbite]

Yun Hyeong-gyeong (Yeongju resident): I don't see AI drastically improving anything. I thought AI would help greatly with my everyday life.



These days, even laptop computers come equipped with AI, broadening the on-device AI market. It is projected that 500 million smart devices will be embedded with AI tools by 2027.



COVID-19 PUBLIC HOSPITAL DEFICIT



[Anchor Lead]

It's found that public medical institutions designated as hospitals to exclusively deal with infection disease during the COVID-19 pandemic widened their deficit while in contrast, private general hospitals in Seoul saw a huge increase in profit. According to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, the National Medical Center recorded a loss of over 70 billion won or some 54 million US dollars in 2022 while the Asan Medical Center saw its profit rise to 160 billion won or close to 120 million dollars.



SEA RESCUE UNIT BRAVES COLD



[Anchor Lead]

In the face of maritime emergencies, the Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit is always the first to respond. Currently, they are undertaking their intense winter training, undeterred by the freezing cold as they dive into the icy sea to push their boundaries.



[Pkg]

Members of the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit dive into the icy water without a moment of hesitation. Even the freezing water cannot stop them from chanting a battle song with all their might.



[Soundbite]

Strong passion to overcome sea waves!



Donning just flippers and goggles, they fiercely swim a 1-kilometer distance. The water temperature is just 7 degrees Celsius. An ordinary person would be unable to endure longer than 5 minutes, but the SSU members remain unwavering.



[Soundbite]

Kang Byung-woo (Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit): We are ready to reach any part of the sea to help the people. Victory!



Repetitive training is essential to foster the capability to accomplish rescue missions in extreme conditions. The unit members assemble and disassemble underwater pipes repeatedly 15 meters below the water surface. This training teaches how to remove obstacles that may hinder underwater search and lifting prior to rescue operations.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Su-il (Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit): We'll become the world's strongest SSU that can perform the most difficult rescue operations through repetitive training.



The Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit members risk their lives to save people in times of disasters, such as the Sewol ferry tragedy and the ferry disaster in Hungary. They undergo harsh training to improve their physical strength and fulfill their mission of rescuing anyone in danger under any circumstances.



