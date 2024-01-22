동영상 고정 취소

HAN REJECTS RESIGNATION CALL



[Anchor Lead]

In response to Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-seop's request for his resignation from the position of interim chairman of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon has firmly rejected the call, stating his unwavering commitment to "only follow the path guided by the people." He has further reiterated today that his tenure as the interim chairman will extend until after the upcoming general elections.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party's interim leader Han Dong-hoon has rejected a request to resign made by some ruling party members. Han revealed his position in a meeting with reporters on his way to work on Monday morning. He said that as far as he knows his term is guaranteed until after the general elections, adding that he will only follow the people's will. In regards to criticism that the presidential office's call for his resignation is excessive intervention in the party's affairs, Han declined to elaborate on it, noting that he had already rejected the request. He stressed that when the party and government do their respective jobs it leads to politics for the people. Regarding allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received an expensive luxury bag, Han said his stance has never changed from the beginning, He said he has been stressing that it is necessary to approach the allegations from the perspectives of the public. On Sunday, a key ruling party official said that presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-seop called on Han to resign in a meeting. In the meeting, Lee reportedly expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction over Han's lukewarm responses to internal criticism against the First Lady issue, including not stopping dissenting statements by Kim Kyung-yul, a member of the PPP's emergency leadership committee, regarding the controversy. During the meeting, Han reportedly said he had no intention to resign. After related news broke out, he said he chose the path for the people and that he will do his job. In response to the growing controversy, a key presidential official said that Han's resignation is not a matter in which the top office should be involved in. The official added that the president withdrew his expectations and trust for Han to express his principles of fair, transparent and system-based candidate nominations.



"TAX CUT FOR INVESTORS"



[Anchor Lead]

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has clarified that the policy to abolish Income Tax on Financial Investment, which taxes income above a certain amount earned from investment in financial products, is not aimed at favoring a specific class. He also shared his views on the pressing issue of relaxing the inheritance tax.



[Pkg]

Officially announcing the abolishment of capital gains tax on income from financial investments, the government explained the measures are aimed at vitalizing the capital market. The problem is a projected decrease in tax revenue. There is also criticism the policy is a tax cut for the rich as the main beneficiaries are those who have considerable amounts of assets. Finance minister Choi Sang-mok, appearing on a KBS program, rejected such views.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): Some say it's a tax cut for the rich, which I don't agree. I contend it's a tax cut for over 20 million investors.



He also responded to concerns over the recent series of tax cut measures such as a reduction in securities transaction tax and increased tax benefits for individual savings accounts.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): Some worry about effects on tax revenue but the tax cut volume is actually not that large and its impact will take years to materialize.



President Yoon Suk Yeol also recently hinted at easing and revamping the inheritance tax scheme, calling the current burden too excessive.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy (KBS Sunday Diagnosis)): The measures were comprehensively assessed and carefully devised based on social consensus and sufficient discussion.



When asked whether tax reduction measures were being announced too spontaneously, the finance chief stressed they are the outcome of interministerial coordination.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

With the Lunar New year holiday approaching, fruit prices are expected to be higher than last year. According to data from the Korea Agro-Fisheries Food Trade Corporation, as of January 19, the wholesale price of apples was 88,880 won or about 67 U.S. dollars per ten kilograms, which is up 95 percent from a year earlier. Pear prices also rose 66 percent from last year to 77,740 won or some 58 dollars per 15 kilograms. Market analysts say this is because production reduced due to natural disasters that hit the nation last year.

With the Lunar New Year holiday about three weeks away, authorities will conduct special nationwide inspections to see if the origin of livestock and fisheries imports is properly labeled. The inspection will be carried out for three weeks starting Monday. The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency said the special inspection is to check if imported meat sellers strictly follow the requirement to manage the history of imported beef and pork throughout the whole process from import to sale. The fisheries ministry will also conduct special inspections to ensure manufacturers, sellers and importers of maritime products reveal the origin of their products correctly.



FAST-TRACKING RECONSTRUCTION



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean government recently announced the implementation of a housing 'reconstruction fast track' on the 10th, aiming to boost redevelopment activities by eliminating the hurdle of mandatory safety inspections. Despite this initiative, the market has yet to show significant movement. We look into the reasons and context behind this.



[Pkg]

The key to pursuing a fast track policy in housing reconstruction means that such projects will be allowed without the need of safety inspections for apartments that are over 30 years old. This policy should be welcome news for residents in run-down houses preparing for redevelopment, but this is not necessarily the case.



[Soundbite]

Heo Ji-hyeon (Ilsandong-gu resident): My apartment building is old there are internal issues and reconstruction is very much needed but I'm doubtful whether the promise will be executed.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chang-gyu (Realtor): There are no related inquiries yet. It's very quiet today as well. I think the current state will continue through the year's first half.



This is because there are many other hurdles to overcome. First, in order to delay the implementation of mandatory safety approval and move up the time of putting together business partners, the Urban Renewal Act needs to be revised, for which the government is scheduled to introduce a bill next month. Even if the revision passes in parliament, it won't be easy to make housing reconstruction projects economically feasible in the current era of high inflation and high interest rates pushing up construction costs.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gwang-soo (Real estate analyst): The safety exemption definitely helps but launching a reconstruction project is a whole different matter. The current stalemate is due to profitability.



The government will support initial funding and create a 12 trillion won(USD 9 billion) fund for further financial assistance. However the reality is that reconstruction projects are likely to begin only after the sluggish housing market is revived. Apart from legal amendment, the government is also planning to lay the groundwork in other areas such as revising related enforcement ordinances.



STIFF PENALTIES FOR TECH LEAKS



[Anchor Lead]

There's been a sharp increase in cases involving the illicit transfer of South Korea's core advanced technologies, such as semiconductors, to foreign countries. This trend poses a significant threat to South Korea's competitive edge. Criticism has mounted over the leniency of penalties currently in place to deter such actions. In response to these concerns, there will be a substantial strengthening of the sentencing guidelines for these crimes.



[Pkg]

An 1,100-page blueprint of a semiconductor manufacturing equipment was printed and taken out of the plant in the trunk of a car. The 18-nano DRam production information was secretly transcribed on a notebook. This was how a former Samsung Electronics manager indicted on January 3rd leaked Korea's semiconductor technology to China. Besides semiconductors, Korea's display, secondary battery, and automotive industries also suffered from industrial espionage. The National Intelligence Service uncovered nearly 100 cases with an estimated loss of roughly 23 trillion won, or almost 17 billion U.S. dollars. But only about 6% of the violators of the Industrial Technology Protection Act were sentenced to prison in the first-round trials. The average sentence was merely 15 months. It was criticized that punishment was too lenient for the crime that threatens the country's economy and security. Consequently, a new set of sentencing guideline was designed. New sentencing guidelines were set up for violations of industrial technology protection including technology leaks. If the nature of offense is especially serious, as in stealing strategic technologies in an organized and deliberate manner, the perpetrator can be sentenced to up to 18 years in prison. Given that most technology leaks are not repeated and are done by first-time offenders, first-time offense is no longer considered a mitigating factor for probation.



[Soundbite]

Lim Ju-mi (Lawyer): Toughening the sentencing guidelines could put more psychological pressure on offenders and stop them from making bad choices.



Experts say that in addition to toughening the sentencing guidelines, the state and corporations should put in place educational programs to prevent industrial espionage.



KOREAN AEROSPACE STARTUPS



[Anchor Lead]

With the successful third launch of South Korea's space launch vehicle 'Nuri' last May, the country has taken a step closer to realizing the dream of becoming a space powerhouse. The competition in the space industry is becoming increasingly fierce. Today, we explore startups that are fueling their journey towards becoming space powerhouses with their innovative ideas and technological advancements.



[Pkg]

A 16-meter-long rocket takes off. This is a space launch vehicle independently developed by a Korean startup. Its flight time was four minutes and 33 seconds. The rocket gained attention by developing a technology that uses both liquid and solid fuels. It even has a competitive price.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-jong (CEO, Innospace): We have an edge in providing cost-effective services to our clients by reducing the number of components.



With the growing interest in this technology, the firm is poised for export.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-jong (CEO, Innospace): The world is recognizing that the minimum ecosystem for the launch vehicle industry has been completed.



Engineers are busy assembling a small satellite the size of a microwave oven. This satellite was successfully launched at the end of last year. It is orbiting Earth and sending data to the ground.



[Soundbite]

Park Jae-pil (CEO, Nara Space): We worked hard to simplify the production process and make an affordable and easily accessible satellite that can be launched by private companies.



These are all the achievements made by Korean aerospace startups. But there are only some 40 such startups in Korea, accounting for only about 9% of the total aerospace industry. Given the high barriers to entry, such as the need for technological expertise and skilled personnel, tailored support at each stage is essential.



[Soundbite]

Kim Young-min (Korea Association for Space Technology Promotion): The feasibility of a business idea should be assessed first. Then a company should receive assistance customized for each stage of readiness.



The aerospace industry is expected to grow to one trillion dollars by 2040.



HEROIC RESCUE DOG RETIRES



[Anchor Lead]

Arong-i, a rescue dog assigned to the Gyeonggi Northern Special Response Team, has retired after successfully locating nine casualties in the field. Completing six years of service, Arong-i will now begin a second life as a companion animal with an adoptive family, as decided through a public announcement. We visited the scene of the retirement ceremony to capture the heart-warming ceremony.



[Pkg]

A landslide occurred at a quarry in Yangju in 2022. A retriever wearing a red vest is seen running through the mud. Rescue dog Arong-i was searching for survivors buried in the dirt. Arong-i was sent on 300 missions and helped rescue nine people. Now the canine hero is retiring. Firefighter Jang Taek-yong, who has trained Arong-i for six years, is glad rather than disappointed to see him retire.



[Soundbite]

Jang Taek-yong (Arong-i trainer): We didn't let him do what he wanted to do while serving as a rescue dog. He'll be free now. He'll live a happy second life after today.



Born in 2014, Arong-i has become too old to go on search and rescue missions.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Jong-man (Gyeonggi-do Northern Special Response Unit): He won third place in the national rescue dog competition in 2020 and 2022. He's a very smart rescue dog.



At the retirement ceremony, Arong-i received a flower necklace and snacks in recognition of his service. He was handed over to a family with whom he will spend the rest of his life. From now on, Arong-i will live his life as a pet in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hye-yeon, Song Yong-am (Arong-i's Adoptive family): He worked hard for the country. I don't know how many years he has left, but I want him to be as happy as possible.



Arong-i's duties will be carried out by Nampoong, a Belgian sheepdog assigned to the post last December.



