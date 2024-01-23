HAN TO COMPLETE HIS TERM

동영상 고정 취소

With the general elections just 78 days away, a stark confrontation has emerged between the Presidential Office and the ruling party's leadership. People Power Party's interim chairman Han Dong-hoon has firmly rejected the Presidential Office's resignation demand, asserting his commitment to serve out his term. On the issue of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged luxury bag scandal, Han stands by his view that it's essentially a setup, yet emphasizes the importance of considering public perception.



The People Power Party's interim chair Han Dong-hoon earlier said that he follows the path guided by the people and that he will complete his term, rejected a request by the presidential office for him to resign.



Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): (Your stance to complete the term remains unchanged?) I believe my term is guaranteed until after the general election.



He said he initially accepted the chair post with the determination to pour out his all, and promised to explain to the public how the PPP will change and prevent the country from facing future threats. Regarding allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received an expensive luxury bag, Han said his stance on the matter has never changed since the beginning. While acknowledging a false hidden camera setup, Han has been stressing the need to approach the allegations from the public's perspective. Meanwhile, PPP lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu, of the pro-Yoon faction, likened the situation to blaming a traffic accident on the victim. Others in the ruling party called for a quick resolution to the discord. A senior party official also rejected criticisms of potential factionalism within the party by stating that they had sought the opinion of the party leadership when introducing emergency committee member Kim Kyung-yul's election nomination for Seoul's Mapo-eul district. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo urged for a quick resolution, given the upcoming general elections. Lawmaker Tae Yong-ho said that dismissing the interim chief would be the best news for the main opposition and urged the PPP not to take a self-destructive path. There are growing calls within the ruling camp to find common ground regarding the first lady issue and patch up the feud. All this has put Han Dong-hoon's political skills to the test.



Amid escalating controversy over Han Dong-hoon the Presidential Office has intervened. Reports indicate that President Yoon did not demand Han's outright resignation, as clarified to his advisors.



A meeting on the outcome of the controversial three-way talk. President Yoon reportedly said he did not absolutely demand that PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon step down from his post. He said the incident happened while he tried to emphasize fairness in candidate nominations. The presidential office appeared busy, refraining from mentioning anything related to the party. It now needs to get things under control as soon as possible, because controversy is brewing over the presidential office meddling in party affairs. One presidential official said the situation will be mended well, because any internal division could lead to a demise. Another official said talks are underway behind the scenes, and the presidential office is working to wrap things up on a solid note. Meanwhile, President Yoon was notably absent from the fifth session of a public debate on livelihood issues. The presidential office said it would be inappropriate for the president to be in public due to his cold symptoms, but it did not send a notification until about 40 minutes prior to the event. Yoon instead presided over an afternoon meeting with his chief secretaries to discuss the abolition of the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act. The standoff between the government and the ruling party, which erupted leading up to the general elections, now seems to have subsided to some degree. However, analysts say the two sides still remain split on the issue surrounding the first lady, and the conflict could re-surface at any time.



The South Korean government has announced plans to abolish The Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act, commonly known as the 'Telecom Act', which currently limits subsidies on mobile phone purchases. This decision, aimed at easing regulations closely tied to daily life, was discussed at a government-led public forum focusing on various regulatory reforms.



We received a consultation on purchasing one of the latest smartphones at a mobile phone store. The phone's factory price is set at just under 2 million won, or some 1,500 U.S. dollars. The mobile carrier's official subsidy is 450,000 won, or 336 dollars. The cap on the store's additional discount is 15 percent of the official subsidy, which amounts to 67,000 won, or 50 dollars. The Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act, which was enforced in 2014, bans mobile carriers from providing illegal subsidies.



Ahn Kyu-hong (Mobile phone store owner): After the enactment of handset subsidy ban, we couldn't offer large discounts to our customers, because subsidies are limited.



The law was enacted to eliminate discrimination in subsidies among consumers, but it has only resulted in more complaints from consumers as prices of smartphones soar every year. The main reason the government wants to abolish the ban and lift the cap on subsidies is to encourage price competition among mobile carriers.



Lee Sang-in (Vice Chair, Korea Communications Commission (Jan. 22, KBS 1TV News 7)): We believe the public should be able to purchase mobile devices for affordable prices through free competition.



The government has also decided to abolish mandatory twice-a-month breaks for large supermarkets on Sundays. The revision also allows online deliveries by large supermarkets outside of business hours.



Kang Kyung-sung (Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy): In rural areas, there are no early morning delivery services, which contradicts the goal of creating ‘livable rural areas’.



Also, small bookstores will be permitted to choose their own discount rates on books, which are currently limited to 15 percent. However, such changes need the revision of relevant laws, and persuading the opposition-controlled National Assembly could prove to be a hurdle.



It's not a lack of customers, but a shortage of staff – this is the current situation in the restaurant and lodging industries. Despite the government easing restrictions on foreign labor to combat the staffing crisis, the effects have yet to be fully realized.



The restaurant owner chops scallions himself and uses an automatic machine to slice garlic. Ordered ribs are grilled in the kitchen at once and then served to customers. Last October, this restaurant suspended its 33-year-long service of having employees grill and serve ribs at the table. It was due to a serious shortage of workers. At this restaurant, the number of servers dropped from ten to four.



Kim Kye-soo (Restaurant owner): I cannot accommodate all customers, faced with worker shortage. Restaurant workers are in their 70s on average.



This agency specializes in connecting job seekers to restaurant employers. But due to a shortage of job seekers overall, the number of successful recruitments nearly halved in three years.



Byun Sook (Recruitment agent): The number of job seekers is limited. With more employers, successful matches become scarce.



The lodging industry is facing a more grim situation. Owners have to double as housekeeping and clean up themselves since a number of Korean-Chinese cleaners left in search of jobs in other industries. Sometimes, they have to hire daily workers to fill in the vacancies.



Lee Kwan-cheol (Lodging business owner): I hire maids on a day-to-day basis when there are no employees on duty. The reality is that owners have to hire foreigners with no working visas.



In order to help ease the severe shortage of workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the government expanded the scope of hiring foreign workers. However, it will take six more months for foreign workers to arrive. This is why the industry is suffering from perennial shortage of workers. It is nearly impossible to find and hire willing Korean workers. According to KBS' own analysis of average wages for each industry, workers in the restaurant and hospitality industry receive about 1.84 million won or about 1,400 U.S. dollars a month. It is the lowest among all industries.



Kim Jong-jin (Director, Korea Worker Institute): We began to see more foreigners in the hospitality and dining industry in ten years. The jobs previously occupied by older, female employees shifted to foreign workers.



The arrivals of foreign workers will surely help ease labor force shortage in the restaurant and hospitality industry. However, the sector will likely continue to see the rate of domestic workers drop, as their wages remain stagnant.



One of five elementary schools nationwide had fewer than 60 students last year amid the country's seriously low birthrate. According to data revealed by the education ministry and the Korean Educational Development Institute, of the 6,175 elementary schools across the country, 1,424 of them or some 23% had less than 60 students last year. By region, Jeollanam-do Province had the largest number with 212 such schools while there were only three in Daegu and four each in Seoul and Sejong, indicating a significant gap between different regions.



In Seoul, this winter has been notably warmer than usual, but today, we are experiencing an exceptionally severe cold wave. Much like what was observed in the United States and Europe, this chill is attributed to cold winds descending from high-latitude regions such as the Arctic. Analyses suggest that this Arctic cold wave is, in fact, a consequence of global warming.



The Korea Polar Research Institute analyzed satellite images of the Arctic taken last year. An image taken in September, which is the summer season in the North Pole, shows a clear reduction of sea ice. It has decreased by some 13 percent, compared to the average extent observed over the past three decades since the 1980s.



Kim Hyun-cheol (Korean Polar Research Institute): Last September, there was a change in the amount of ice, which exceeded the average. It was because a considerable portion of ice melted last year.



The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration observed that the average temperature in the Arctic was 6.4 degrees Celsius between July and September last year. It was the highest level since related observation began there in 1900. Researchers analyze that as the Arctic has gotten warmer due to global warming, the Korean Peninsula and other mid-latitude regions are hit by unusual cold snaps. The cold winds in the Arctic, known as "Polar Vortex", are typically trapped within the strong jet streams that circulate around the Arctic region. However, when the ice in the Arctic, which used to reflect sunlight, melts, it raises sea temperatures, creating high-pressure systems and disrupting the jet streams. This disruption leads to the descent of cold winds.



Prof. Kug Jong-seong (POSTECH): Without ice, heat comes up from the ocean, which warms up the air, causing atmospheric high pressure. A thermal wind is created.



Experts are concerned that there would be no sea ice in the Artic during the summer by 2030 if global warming goes unchecked and continues at this pace.



KBS has ranked top in a survey conducted by the Korea Press Foundation in both categories of the most influential and the most trusted media company. In the survey, KBS garnered 28.4% and 24.8% respectively to top both lists. The public broadcaster has reigned number one in influence and reliability in this same survey for the fifth year since 2019.



A few days ago, a fire broke out in an apartment in Seoul, leading to the evacuation of dozens of residents. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. It was later revealed that a 20-something young man living in the apartment played a critical role by moving through every floor of the building to assist residents in evacuating.



Clouds of smoke are seen coming out of a window at an apartment complex. It was early in the morning and many residents were fast asleep. A man is spotted hurriedly running around, making a phone call. He was seen just wearing a pair of slippers, a 23-year-old resident, named Woo Young-il.



Woo Young-il: The smell of smoke was so strong. I decided to go as far as I could and check if there were others.



Looking uneasy, he gets into an elevator. He gets off on the 13th floor filled with smoke and disappears from sight.



Woo Young-il: I found an elderly person on the ground. I put a towel over his mouth and dragged him out of the building.



He then made his way up to the 14th floor. With parts of the hallway burnt, it was a dangerous situation. But he helped his neighbors evacuate. For 30 minutes, from the first floor to the 13th, he climbed up and down the apartment building twice. He knocked on every door and helped move elderly residents found fallen on the hallway floor. He helped all 95 residents evacuate safely.



(Resident (VOICE MODIFIED)): I heard him shout 'fire' and saw smoke. I got dressed and rushed out without hesitation.



Lee Sol (Seoul Gangseo Fire Station): It is crucial to warn people about the situation quickly. The man helped people evacuate. It was very helpful.



Upon seeing the thick, heavy smoke, he briefly hesitated and felt terrified. But he summoned up the courage remembering his father's dying wish.



Woo Young-il: My father told me to help anyone if I could. To try so hard that I would be proud of the life I led.



Woo now lives with his mother after his father died of liver cirrhosis three years ago. He says that he will go rescue more people if he encounters a similar situation.



