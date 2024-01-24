YOON-HAN VISIT FIRE SITE

동영상 고정 취소

The escalating conflict between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Han Dong-hoon, ruling People Power Party's Interim Chairman, appears to be calming down. In a surprising turn of events, both leaders jointly visited the scene of the major fire at the Seocheon fisheries market in Chungnam, marking a significant and unexpected meeting.



A market in Seocheon-gun County, Chungcheongnam-do Province has burned down to ashes. The People Power Party's interim leader Han Dong-hoon visited the site after postponing all his schedules for the morning. He appears to be waiting for someone, and then President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives on the scene. The two are meeting face to face for the first time since the reported clash between Han and the presidential office. The mood wasn't awkward. President Yoon touched Han on the shoulder in a friendly gesture.



(I came by car.) Car? As I was coming here...



Yoon was briefed on the fire situation.



Fire is contained for this building.



He met with firefighters, underscored safety and promised sufficient support, including equipment.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The gov‘t will also provide various equipment and support.



The two looked around the burnt marketplace and jointly inspected the stalls and buildings inside. Yoon comforted the affected merchants and pledged support in restoration efforts, including a possible designation of the area as a special disaster zone.



(Market vendor): Is Disaster zone designation possible? I'd like to make that request.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I will look into it but regardless of designation, support tantamount to that level will be provided.



After the onsite inspection, Yoon and Han took the presidential train together and returned to Seoul. Attention is drawn to what conservation may have transpired after the latest feud involving Han's rejection of a resignation request. After arriving in Seoul, Han only said that he discussed public livelihood matters with the president.



DP TO SUPPORT FIRE-TORN MARKET



The Democratic Party has pledged support for the reconstruction efforts at the Seocheon fisheries market fire site. Following this, they criticized the meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Han Dong-hoon as a political show. The People Power Party continued their offensive, accusing the Democratic Party of misusing the National Assembly's standing committees in relation to the attack on DP Chair Lee Jae-myung.



Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Ihk-pyo arrived at the market burned to the ground. He first met with the merchants to console them.



(Merchant): I hope lawmakers help us survive instead of fighting each other over this. (Yes, I agree with you.)



He promised to set up measures to ensure their financial stability ahead of the Seol or Lunar New Year holiday.



Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): We'll identify the needs of merchants and find ways to build a temporary market and provide as much assistance as possible.



He promised to discuss the central and local governments' assistance plans at the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee meeting on Thursday. Meanwhile, the main opposition party criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol and PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon for turning their visit at the market into a political kiss-and-make-up show. The PPP attacked the opposition for abusing the National Assembly's standing committee to apply political pressure. The ruling party accused the DP of demanding the right to question the government on issues that are only urgent for DP chair Lee Jae-myung. The DP had expressed its disapproval by opening a National Policy Committee meeting when the anti-corruption agency started looking into the allegation that Lee had received special privilege when he was air-lifted from Busan to Seoul National University Hospital.



Yun Jae-ok (Floor Leader, People Power Party): They should refrain from creating issues that can stir conflict of interests or pressure on an investigating agency.



As for the DP raising suspicion over the coverup or minimization of the attack on Lee, the PPP said they are worried about all the conspiracy theories and incendiary role-playing that will continue until the general election. Meanwhile, the PPP's public office nomination committee decided to nominate powerful contenders for districts where sitting lawmakers were excluded from nomination or weak districts where the PPP had suffered three straight general election losses. The DP nomination committee warned that personal attacks and mutual slander between the candidates will be dealt with in a decisive and severe manner.



PUBLIC TRIALS IN N. KOREA



Recently, North Korea released an internal educational video criticizing teenagers watching South Korean dramas and women in short pants. KBS has now exclusively obtained footage of public trials in North Korea for crimes including drug offenses, theft, and prostitution, highlighting the regime's intensified crackdown on drug-related offenses.



Hundreds of people sit in an open-air theater. On the stage, there are people in uniforms. Men and women wearing facial masks walk toward the stage with their heads lowered. KBS exclusively obtained this footage of a public trial in North Korea. The five defendants standing on trial are workers and farmers accused of theft, prostitution and illegal drug use.



They will be expelled from Pyongyang!



The punishment they face is expulsion from Pyongyang. Their names, photos, addresses, workplaces and criminal records were disclosed to the public, and they were criticized for their anti-socialist behavior.



It teaches us a serious lesson that those who work with enemies trying to hurt our highly dignified socialist system should be punished mercilessly.



The footage was believed to have been filmed in the second half of 2021 and distributed to the public for educational purposes. It was provided to KBS by the South and North Development Institute, which studies North Korea issues. The regime has recently strengthened punishment and crackdowns for certain crimes by enacting special laws. One of them is a law on prevention of illegal drug use enacted in 2021. Those who illegally gather, produce or smuggle opium or other illicit substances are subject to harsh punishment, even the death penalty.



Choi Kyong-hui (President, South and North Development): Drugs were used illegally by those who had money or power to obtain them, but now even ordinary people use them in daily life.



Analysts say the North distributes videos of trials related to illegal drug use and prostitution to the public because these crimes have become rampant and measures are urgently needed to address them.



RAISING NK DEFECTORS ISSUE



Yesterday, the United Nations hosted an open meeting to scrutinize China's human rights conditions as part of the 'Universal Periodic Review,' mandatory for all member states. During this session, South Korea highlighted the necessity for China to devise effective protections for North Korean defectors.



The universal periodic review (UPR) is held every four and a half years to examine each UN member state's human rights record. In the latest session that reviewed China, UN peers brought forward a range of human rights issues. South Korea urged China to seek appropriate protection for North Korean defectors and respect the principle of banning forced repatriation. Seoul pointed to recent incidents of failed rights protection for North Korean escapees as hundreds of them detained at the Chinese border were reportedly sent back home against their will last October.



Yun Seong-deok (S. Korean ambassador to Geneva):



It's the first time South Korea has raised the defector issue against China during a UPR. South Korea also suggested that China consider legislating its own refugee law based on the UN Refugee Convention. This relates to the fact that China justifies its forced repatriations by viewing North Korean defectors as illegal aliens and not refugees.



Yun Seong-deok (S. Korean ambassador to Geneva):



Meanwhile, in the latest review, North Korea commended China's human rights situation.



Pang Kwang-hyok (N. Korea's deputy permanent representative to Geneva):



An array of issues were discussed in China's UPR including the oppression of minority groups in Tibet and Xinjiang and restrictions on political freedom in Hong Kong. However nearly no other countries raised the North Korean defectors issue, underlining the need to increase global interest on the matter.



BOOSTING SEOUL'S BIRTH RATE



South Korea faces a critical decline in its birth rate, with Seoul recording the lowest among its metropolitan areas. Addressing this urgent issue, the Seoul Metropolitan Council has proposed a radical plan: removing income restrictions from childbirth support policies, thus enabling unconditional assistance for anyone marrying and having children.



As of two years ago, the total fertility rate in Seoul is 0.59. That means a woman in Seoul has 0.59 children in her lifetime on average. It is below the nationwide average and the lowest among 17 cities and provinces in the nation. Reasons include high housing prices, childcare expenses, and the overall financial burden of raising children.



Ha Yu-rim (Seoul resident): I would consider having more children if there was more financial support.



The Seoul Metropolitan Council has laid out drastic and unconventional measures to address the issue, describing the situation as a disaster.



Kim Hyeon-ki (Chair, Seoul Metropolitan Council): Nothing has been done to stop Korea's population from extinction. We are stepping in as the situation is desperate and urgent.



The council is calling for eliminating the income cap on childbirth subsidies so that anyone can benefit from them. It has also proposed prioritizing the allocation of public rental housing to 4,000 newlywed couples without homes each year and shouldering all of the interest on deposit loans for families with three or more children. Furthermore, it decided to expand various allowances to provide support of up to 100 million won, or about 75,000 U.S. dollars, until a child reaches adulthood. However, the council has yet to discuss the issue with the city government, which would execute the proposed measures. Legal revisions are also needed.



(Seoul Metropolitan Gov't official (VOICE MODIFIED)): We need to calculate funding in detail and discuss social security aspect.



The Democratic Party members of the council expressed regret over the council's unilateral announcement without discussing the matter with the ruling and opposition parties.



NEWS BRIEF



A survey found that consumers are optimistic about the overall economy as the inflation is slowing down and the United States is expected to stop raising interest rates. The Bank of Korea announced today that January's consumer sentiment index stood at 101.6, rising 1.9 point from the end of last year. If the index is higher than 100, consumer sentiment is deemed optimistic, while a figure lower than 100 indicates a pessimistic perception.

Fu Bao, a four-year-old giant panda born in a Korean zoo, returns to China in early April. Everland, Fu Bao's current home, announced that the panda will be moved to the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in Sichuan, China in April. Zoo visitors will be able to see Fu Bao only until early March. Starting this weekend, Everland will limit the panda's public appearance to afternoon to help the animal adjust to the move.



FOSTERING KOREAN WEBTOONS



The internet comic industry, particularly the webtoon sector, is experiencing explosive growth. Revenue has increased almost 5 fold compared to five years ago, and exports have surpassed the $100 million mark. Recognizing the potential of webtoons, the government has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly nurture and expand this sector.



All these films have something in common. They are based on webtoons. Most TV shows popular among viewers these days are also based on webtoons. If games, music and merchandising are also included, the webtoon-related content market is expanding even further. It is growing at a remarkable pace. In fact, 3 times faster than the overall content sector and even faster than the growth of K-pop and K-drama, the mainstays of the Korean Wave. Webtoons are also regarded as a repository of intellectual property rights, which are key to the content industry, and the government has also taken notice of this critical point.



Yu In-chon (Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism): Effective support is needed for the continued creation of webtoons that can turn into globally competitive super IP rights.



For one, it will strengthen support to create a world-class platform, such as a Netflix for webtoons. The government will also help foster creative talent and increase budget to support translation and interpretation services to help expand global reach. It will also clamp down on illegal webtoons and even create an international awards ceremony.



Yoon Yang-soo (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism): Renowned festivals and awards could be created to be positioned as the Cannes Festival for the webtoon world.



Through these measures, the government aims to grow the comic and webtoon sector to worth some 4 trillion won or around 2.9 billion dollars and double its exports to 250 million dollars by the year 2027.



