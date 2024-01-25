동영상 고정 취소

PPP INTERIM CHIEF MEETS STUDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

Han Dong-hoon, Interim Chairman of the People Power Party, expressed regret for the hardships faced by young people and pledged to create more youth-focused policies during a meeting with college students. He reserved comment on party-administration conflicts but dismissed calls from within the ruling party for emergency committee member Kim Kyung-yul's resignation, stating he was unaware of such demands.



[Pkg]

People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon shakes hands with college students. He said that today's young people are struggling as the country's high growth came to an end and promised to create politics that help the age group. He also pledged to answer their demand to substantially increase the subsidy for an affordable breakfast program for college students.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): We're going to expand the program to more schools and increase the subsidy amount.



Han didn't say much about the underlying conflict between the party and the government and the controversy surrounding the first lady.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): (People are concerned about the first lady. How do you plan to address it?) I will repeat what I said the other day.



However, he clearly opposed the demand made by a PPP faction that party official Kim Kyung-yul should resign from his post in the emergency committee.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): (Kim's resignation could be an exit plan.) I've heard no such thing.



As for the Democratic Party's criticism that his visit to the Seocheon traditional market destroyed by fire was a political show, he admonished them to not use the pains of the market merchants for political instigation.



[Soundbite]

Jun Joo-hyae (Floor spokesperson, PPP): There's a saying everything looks like a pig in a pig's eyes. That saying points to today's Democratic Party.



The PPP criticized the DP's cutoff criteria for five heinous crimes, saying it was made to exclude only the DP chair.



DP CHAIR VISITS MARINE UNIT



[Anchor Lead]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung visited a military base, promising improvements in the treatment of service members. In the political arena, New Reform Party Lee Jun-seok and Hope of Korea Party Chairman Yang Hyang-ja declared the merger of their parties, indicating an acceleration in discussions for the integration of third-force entities.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung visited the 2nd Marine Division and listened intently to the soldiers' demands. The main opposition leader promised to enhance the military personnel welfare, stating he won't forget the young soldiers' sacrifice and dedication for the country.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): I'll pay keen attention so no one feels like they are getting the short end of the stick.



Ahead of the general elections in April, the Democratic Party promised to raise overtime pay for soldiers and reduce the mandatory training period of military reserve forces by one year. After defining the recent conflict between President Yoon and ruling party interim leader Han Dong-hoon as the president's meddling in party affairs, the main opposition party set up a body on blocking government intervention in elections. Regarding the Tuesday meeting Yoon and Han held at the site of a market fire in Seocheon, Chungcheongnam-do Province, the DP denounced it as a political show staged against the backdrop of a disaster.



[Soundbite]

Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party): It is regrettable that they used a disaster site as a backdrop for ending their row over a power struggle.



New Reform Party head Lee Jun-seok and Hope of Korea Party head Yang Hyang-ja announced that they will merge their parties. This is the first merger between third-zone parties founded by independent, nonpartisan forces.



[Soundbite]

Yang Hyang-ja (Chair, Hope of Korea Party): We share and endorse the same visions and values. The New Reform Party is the Hope of Korea Party and vice versa.



Two other new parties, the "Grand Future Coalition" and the "New Future Party," are also moving to unite by early February. All eyes are on whether a big tent party could be set up to bring together third-party figures from both sides of the political spectrum.



GOOGLE'S ANTITRUST FINE UPHELD



[Anchor Lead]

In the 'Android Overreach' controversy, Google was accused of forcing manufacturers like Samsung Electronics to use its operating system, leading to a 2021 Fair Trade Commission fine of over 200 billion won, over 150 million U.S. dollars. Google's challenge to the fine was rejected by the court, which confirmed the fine's legality.



[Pkg]

Google has been under fire for forcing smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics to only use its Android operating system(OS) in their products. The tech firm even raised issue with operating systems Samsung and LG Electronics developed as an altered version of Android in order to apply to smart watches and speakers, calling it a breach of contract. Back in 2021, South Korea's Fair Trade Commission ruled that Google abused its market dominant status and issued a correction order along with a fine of over 200 billion won or over 150-million U.S. dollars.



[Soundbite]

Joh Sung-wook (Former chair, FTC (Sept. 2021)): Google banned the installation of fork OS, hindering innovation in development of operating systems for smartphones.



Google appealed the decision and the court has now upheld the antitrust fine imposed by the trade watchdog. The court said that Google's actions restricted smartphone manufacturers from transacting with other rivals and blocked their market entry, thereby impeding competition and innovation.



[Soundbite]

Kim Seol-ee (Attorney representing FTC): The ruling paves the way for phone manufacturers to carry out various innovative activities.



Google expressed regret over the verdict stating that its Android program contributed to the expansion and success of domestic device manufacturers and app developers. The company said it will carefully review the ruling before deciding its next course of action.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Starting in April, foreign nationals and overseas Koreans will be eligible for coverage of state health insurance only after they reside in the nation for at least six months. The National Health Insurance Service announced that the stricter criteria will go into effect on April 3. The revision is aimed at preventing foreign nationals and Korean expatriates from receiving health insurance coverage as dependents of the actual subscribers during their brief, temporary visits.

North Korea says that the missiles it fired on Wednesday were new strategic cruise missiles named "Pulhwasal-3-31" or "flaming arrow" in Korean. The North's Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday that the regime's Missile General Bureau carried out the first test-firing of Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missiles, which are currently under development. Previously, South Korea's Joint Chiefs f Staff announced that the North fired multiple cruise missiles into the West Sea on Wednesday morning.



COLD WEATHER TRAINING



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, driven by North Korea's missile provocations, the military is fortifying its readiness through realistic drills amidst severe winter conditions. This involves coastal landing exercises by Navy UDT special warfare operators and snowfield maneuvering by Marine reconnaissance units, demonstrating their rigorous preparation in extreme cold.



[Pkg]

Rubber boats speed across the ocean surface, braving the freezing winter wind. UDT members jump into the ice-cold water. They come ashore silently while on high alert of their surroundings. This is a part of the ROK Navy Special Warfare Flotilla's winter training. The simulated infiltration operation took place on the East Coast. Their mission was completed when they carried out nighttime recon along the coast and returned to base.



[Soundbite]

(UDT Member): Whenever and whatever the circumstance, we'll infiltrate deep into enemy camp and annihilate the enemies. Victory!



Fully armed Marines glide down the slopes on skis. Even with the windchill of minus 30 degrees Celsius, the snipers remain unfazed and keep their targets in sight. Members of the Marine Corps' Calvary Battalion have been participating in a four-week drill since early January. Some 300 Marines are taking part in the exercise to enhance their reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Gyu-sang (1st Division, Marine Corps): By completing this exercise, we will become invincible Marines that can handle any mission the country calls us to do.



The South Korean military's wintertime exercises were carried out to strengthen special operations posture as North Korea continues to launch its missiles and fire artillery near the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea.



AIRLINE WEIGHS PASSENGERS



[Anchor Lead]

How would you react to having your weight measured before a flight? Asiana Airlines is doing just that on select routes for a crucial reason. We explore the rationale and passenger responses.



[Pkg]

A boarding gate for an international flight at Gimpo Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Passengers are lined up to board a flight headed to Shanghai. But there is something unusual this day.



[Soundbite]

We seek your cooperation in measuring weight. Thank you.



Adult passengers are being weighed. People step on an electronic scale together with their carry-on luggage. The measurement takes a mere 2 seconds. Passengers can't see their reading while the staff only check if the weight was properly measured. This newly introduced system, in line with procedures notified by the transport ministry, is aimed at providing data to ensure operational safety.



[Soundbite]

Han Jae-min (Asiana Airlines): The data allows accurate prediction to ensure better weight and balance distribution and flight safety during takeoff and landing.



Airlines need to weigh their passengers at least once every five years. Individual measurements are confidential and remain anonymous and passengers are given the option of refusing the process. On this particular flight, of the 110 adult passengers everyone chose to take part in the weighing step.



[Soundbite]

Seo Jong-seong (Gwangju resident, Gyeonggi-do Prov.): My personal info can help others and ensure safety. I believe these preparations are necessary.



[Soundbite]

Gwon Hee-won (Yongin resident): If this is needed for aviation safety I don't see why I should reject it. It's not disconcerting.



Korean Air weighed its passengers last year and Asiana Airlines will continue its measurement through March on select international routes.



BUSINESSES WELCOME THE COLD



[Anchor Lead]

The chill that quickens our steps home continues. Yet, amidst this cold snap, there are those who find the frigid temperatures unexpectedly welcome. We have the details.



[Pkg]

Baek Yong-seon has been making fish-shaped pastries at this market for thirty years. Despite the freezing weather, he opened his stall for the customers who make their way to the market for his treats.



[Soundbite]

Baek Yong-seon (Snack stall owner): I don't want them to be disappointed to see my stall closed because of the cold weather.



His stall opens at six in the morning. His heart is warmed by his customers who buy freshly baked pastries on their way to work.



[Soundbite]

Baek Yong-seon (Snack stall owner): Some buy about 20,000 won worth of snacks to share with their colleagues.



Some people belatedly shop for thick winter clothing as the temperature continues to plunge.



[Soundbite]

Nam Sang-hee (Gwangju resident): It wasn't bone-chilling cold last winter. But the wind is strong this winter. I didn't buy a goose down coat last year and endured only with long johns.



Winter clothing sales last year at major department stores spiked more than 40% on year. Another business benefitting from this freezing cold. A coin-operated laundromat is enjoying an unexpected boom. People who are worried about bursting the water pipes are flocking to the laundromat.



[Soundbite]

Heo Yun-seon (Seoul resident): Clothes won't dry because it's too cold. And my washer froze and broke today.



Indoor sports facilities are also packed with customers who don't want to exercise in the cold. Such places are crowded even on weekdays.



[Soundbite]

Park Yun-soo (Indoor golf range owner): Cold weather means an opportunity for us in this business. I'm glad to see our sales go up.



For select businesses designed to thrive in the cold weather, it's just another busy day.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!