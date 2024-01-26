동영상 고정 취소

PPP REP. ATTACKED BY TEEN



[Anchor Lead]

Representative Bae Hyun-jin of the People Power Party was attacked yesterday afternoon in a building in Seoul's Gangnam-gu District. The assailant, apprehended at the scene, was identified as a teenage middle school student. Representative Bae was rushed to the hospital, where she received emergency treatment and is currently recuperating in a regular ward.



[Pkg]

Thursday afternoon on the first floor of a building in Gangnam-gu District, Seoul. A man attacks People Power Party representative Bae Hyun-jin as she walks out. The man reportedly asked if she was PPP representative Bae Hyun-jin twice before striking her with a fist-sized rock. Bae was struck in the head and fell to the floor, but the man kept hitting her more than ten times. It was around 5:10 p.m. when she was attacked. Nearby surveillance cameras recorded the man staking out in the area some 30 minutes prior to the assault.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): He didn't come out for 10 to 15 minutes. Then a man came out in handcuffs. He was wearing a gray beanie and a white mask.



The assailant was caught by Bae's secretary who had witnessed the incident and was apprehended by the police at the scene.



[Soundbite]

(Witness (VOICE MODIFIED)): I think she bled quite a lot. She was attacked. She was helped out by a paramedic.



The police confirmed that the attacker was a middle school student in his teens. The police is investigating the details of the crime such as the motive and the existence of accomplices. Meanwhile, Bae was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery to suture up the wound. She was then admitted to the general ward.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Sukh-que (Soonchunhyang University Hospital Seoul): She had a CT taken and the laceration in the head was sutured up. There seems to be no intracranial bleeding or fracture.



Bae is reportedly lucid but is still shaken up by the incident. The doctors plan to do more tests on her to find out if there is any microhemorrhage left undetected.



TEEN ATTACKER HOSPITALIZED



[Anchor Lead]

The Gangnam Police Station in Seoul said a teenager who attacked ruling People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin was hospitalized early Friday. The police earlier questioned the middle school student in the presence of a guardian and then decided to seek emergency hospitalization, which is forcible admission of a person suspected of mental illness and who is feared to harm themselves or others. The hospital stay will allow monitoring for up to 3 days. The police said the measure was taken considering the suspect's age and health condition, and added a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the motive of the crime.



IMPROVING COMMUTER TRANSPORT



[Anchor Lead]

The government plans to invest 134 trillion won, more than 100 billion U.S. dollars, incorporating private funds, to reduce transportation disparities. At the sixth Livelihood Forum on transportation, a blueprint was revealed for the GTX project, which is a high-speed commuter train connecting the capital and satellite cities, aiming to cut commuting times in the region to 30 minutes.



[Pkg]

As population influx into the capital region continues, rush hour traffic congestion has remained a persistent, longstanding problem.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Woo-hyeon (Uijeongbu resident): Our family has no spare time in the mornings or the evenings because we need to set out very early to avoid hellish rush hour traffic.



Against this backdrop, the government said it will usher in this year an era of the Great Train express or GTX, which is a high-speed commuter train connecting the capital and satellite cities. A GTX-A line section connecting Suseo and Dongtan will open in March and a section linking Unjeong in Paju all the way to Seoul Station will be operational by the year end to realize commute time of no longer than 30 minutes for those in the wider capital region. Once the line opens, a ride from Suseo to Dongtan will take 19 minutes and from Unjeong to Seoul Station 20 minutes. Another GTX line, line C whose construction broke ground on Thursday, will connect Deokjeong to Suwon and open in 2028. The GTX-B line, set to launch in 2030, connects Incheon and Maseok. For all the lines, the travel time from downtown Seoul to the final stop is within 30 minutes. Further extension of each line is also planned. Line A will ultimately stretch to Pyeontaek; line B will reach Chuncheon in the east and line C will connect Dongducheon in the north to Asan in the south. After a cost-sharing scheme is agreed with local authorities, the plan is to streamline procedures to begin construction for the extensions within President Yoon Suk Yeol's term in office. Meanwhile, the official route maps for GTX lines D, E and F were also unveiled. Line D will connect Incheon and Gimpo to Hanam and Wonju. Line E bridges Incheon and Namyangju while line F will be a circular loop line across metropolitan Seoul. The projects will be implemented with speed through inclusion in the latest national rail network construction plan.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): When GTX lines are completed, commute time in the capital area will be down to 30 minutes. It can be used for leisure and quality time with family.



Additionally, earnest efforts will be made to have existing railways and roads be transferred underground in a bid to improve the environment above ground. These projects for Gyeongbu and Gyeongin rail lines will begin this year at expedited speed. As for the roads, similar underground projects will kick off in phases from 2026 for the highly congested Capital Area Circular Ring Expressway No. 1 and Gyeongbu and Gyeongin Expressways.



GTX FOR NON-CAPITAL REGIONS



[Anchor Lead]

The government plans to expand the wide-area express rail network, similar to the GTX, beyond the capital region to include non-capital areas, aiming to connect major cities and surrounding towns into a one-hour living zone. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance national connectivity.



[Pkg]

A wide-area rail network was once considered an exclusive property of the Seoul metropolitan area. The Great Train express, better known as GTX, essentially added an express railway to the Seoul capital area already serviced by an expansive metro network. Subsequently, the rail network caused concern that a transportation gap may be widened with areas other than Seoul and surrounding cities.



[Soundbite]

Heo Seong-beom (Daegu resident): Daegu doesn't have any express trains or subways that operate between the city and the nearby areas.



Now, large cities outside of the Seoul capital area will see wide-area express railways just like the GTX. The intercity rail route named CTX that connects Daejeon, Sejong and the Chungcheongbuk-do region is at the top of the list. When this express route is completed, travel time between the Government Complex Sejong and the Government Complex Daejeon will be shortened to fifteen minutes from one hour.



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-woo (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): Train express capable of providing GTX-grade service will be built in large cities nationwide. Then, people living in other cities can commute to work in 30 minutes.



The government plans to provide faster transport service by attracting private investors to convert existing wide-area railway projects into wide-area express railways. Other likely areas to be serviced by express railways are the Gyeongnam region including Busan and Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongbuk region, the Jeonnam region with Gwangju, and the Gangwon region. Railway projects in these regions will have priority when private investments are drawn to boost the projects' feasibility. Since the project feasibility varies by route, however, the key to their success lies in how much private investments can be obtained and how different opinions among local governments are mediated. The government plans to bring balanced development of the territory by expanding the wide-area rail networks and building a one-hour life zone for local megacities.



ECONOMY GROWS 1.4% IN 2023



[Anchor Lead]

The Korean economy grew 1.4% last year amid sluggish domestic demand and exports. According to Bank of Korea data published Thursday, the country's gross domestic product rose 1.4% on-year in 2023, nearly half the 2.6% growth recorded in 2022. The central bank attributed the lackluster figure to smaller increases both in private sector and government spending and a slow recovery in outbound shipments.



REFERRING MILD PATIENT CASES



[Anchor Lead]

To mitigate the concentration of patients, regardless of the severity of their symptoms, flocking solely to major hospitals in the metropolitan area, the government has decided to initiate a policy directing patients with mild conditions back to local hospitals. This strategy aims to ensure that major hospitals can focus on providing care to patients with serious conditions.



[Pkg]

A hospital waiting room is packed with patients from all across the country. Being a tertiary general hospital, it is visited by more than 9,000 outpatients daily on average.



[Soundbite]

We have too many patients. We'll provide information on the nearest local hospital.



Patients with milder symptoms are referred to hospitals near their residence.



[Soundbite]

(Referred patient): I travelled far so it's better that I can seek treatment locally. They told me I'm doing good overall.



Health authorities launched a pilot project this month to refer patients with mild symptoms to local medical facilities so that tertiary hospitals can focus on their original mission of treating seriously ill patients. Three tertiary general hospitals are participating in the project: Samsung Medical Center, Inha University Hospital and Ulsan University Hospital. The project was launched because seriously ill patients were unable to get timely medical help due to an influx of outpatients.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-chul (Samsung Medical Center): We want to contribute to establishing a proper health care system exclusively for seriously ill patients.



It is up to the doctors to decide which patients to refer to community clinics. But they are not allowed to do this without consent from the patients. The health ministry has decided to build an information sharing system to make sure that referred patients can receive reliable health care. It will also build a system so that patients who need help from tertiary general hospitals are treated on a priority basis. Losses sustained by the participating hospitals due to the referral of outpatients to community clinics will be covered by the national health insurance funds. To this end, 90 billion won, or around 67 million dollars, will be injected annually over four years.



JOSEON ANNALS IMPRESS IOC



[Anchor Lead]

Members of the International Olympic Committee attending the Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon-do Province have visited the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty and the royal protocols, both designated as UNESCO World Documentary Heritage. The cultural assets, encapsulating 500 years of our history, drew continuous admiration from the members.



[Pkg]

Faded traditional paper hanji containing a long text. This is the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty, the record of the 500-year history of the Joseon Dynasty from the reign of the first king Taejo to King Cheoljong. IOC members who are visiting Korea for the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics visited the National Museum of the Annals of the Joseon Dynasty.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jae-keun (Curator): These historical records are unprecedented worldwide.



They showed great interest in the detailed records about conversations between the kings and their servants, and even royal court secrets. They were especially impressed by the detailed drawings portraying royal events, from extravagant palanquins to the attire worn at the time.



[Soundbite]

Nicole Hoevertsz (Vice President, Int'l Olympic Committee):



Listed in UNESCO's Memory of the World register, the annals were originally stored near Woljeongsa Temple on Odaesan Mountain before they were looted by the Japanese during the colonial era. It was returned to Odaesan again after more than a century. The IOC members expressed interest in the turbulent history of Korean cultural heritage.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyung-mi (Director, Nat'l Museum of Annals of Joseon Dynasty): The annals were brought to Korea again with the help of politicians, lawmakers, scholars and state agencies.



The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games provided a great opportunity to publicize once again Korea's rich cultural heritage to IOC members.



FREE SUITS FOR JOB-SEEKERS



[Anchor Lead]

As university graduations mark the commencement of the intense early-year hiring season, young job seekers often find the cost of preparing a formal suit to be a significant burden. However, there exists a service that offers bespoke suits for rent at no charge, perfectly tailored for each interview occasion.



[Pkg]

Lee Ka-ryeong, a job-seeker, visits a store to borrow a suit for her job interview. She has a hard time deciding which suit to pick.



[Soundbite]

(What job are you applying for?) I want to apply for merchandiser position.



The shop owner helps her find the right suit for the type of job she wants to apply for.



[Soundbite]

Beige also looks good in winter.



Trying on a formal suit feels awkward at first. Customers at this shop can also try on shoes to go well with their suit. Young job-seekers in Seoul, from high school graduating class to those aged 39 or younger, can borrow formal suits, shoes, ties and belts for job interviews free of charge. Nearly 270,000 job-seekers have utilized this service since its launch eight years ago.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ka-ryeong (Job-seeker): Wearing the same suit as others may put me at a disadvantage. But I cannot afford to buy a new suit each time.



Customers can borrow an attire for job interviews for three nights and four days at a time, up to ten times a year.



[Soundbite]

Kim Tae-keon (Job-seeker): Other places charge 50,000 won-100,000 won (USD 37-75) for one or two days. It's too expensive for me.



The service has proven popular among young users due to high inflation. Many other local governments including Incheon and Busan cities are also planning to introduce it soon. However, securing funds remains a stumbling block as the service is often ended early due to a lack of funding.



