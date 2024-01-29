동영상 고정 취소

"KIM OVERSEES MISSILE TEST"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has announced that the missile launched yesterday was a submarine-launched cruise missile, with leader Kim Jong-un personally overseeing the test launch. Additionally, leader Kim inspected the nuclear submarine construction project on the same day, outlining immediate tasks and objectives for related sectors to undertake.



[Pkg]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported that leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday oversaw the test-firing of a newly developed submarine-launched strategic cruise missile, the Pulhwasal-3-31. The report said the missiles precisely hit targets on an island after flying over the East Sea for 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds respectively. Two missiles were apparently launched and the travel distance was not mentioned. The report also said that Kim on this day inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine. He discussed issues related to projects of building a nuclear sub and other new vessels and presented tasks and measures to achieve that goal. Kim reportedly stressed the importance of the nuclear weaponization of the navy, describing it as a call of the times and a requirement to building up the country's nuclear strategic power. Earlier, the South Korean military said it detected several cruise missiles over waters near Sinpo in North Korea's Hamgyongnam-do Province at around 8 a.m. Sunday. The launch comes four days after the regime fired a new strategic cruise missile toward the West Sea on January 24. The latest missiles flew over the East Sea in a circular trajectory. Sinpo is home to the largest submarine base in the North. Two cruise missiles were launched from an underwater submarine also from near this area in March last year. Flaunting its cruise missile launch capabilities and performance, Pyongyang claims the missiles can even carry nuclear warheads. Just before the latest test-fire, North Korean state media criticized joint military drills by South Korea and the U.S. and threatened such action would become the target of its "merciless conquest."



U.S. AFFIRMS DEFENSE COMMITMENT



[Anchor Lead]

The U.S. government says it is keeping a close eye on North Korea's recent cruise missile launches. It also reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of South Korea against North Korean threats. A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson said on Sunday that Washington has articulated its understanding of the threat posed by the regime's military programs as well as its commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan as well as the maintenance of regional peace and stability. The spokesperson added that the U.S. is monitoring the North’s activities and will continue to work with both Seoul and Tokyo to address the threats posed by the regime.



DP-ROOTED PARTIES MERGE



[Anchor Lead]

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon and other departing members have agreed to form a new party, tentatively named the 'Reform Future Party.' This follows the merger of conservative leaders Lee Jun-seok and Yang Hyang-ja. The move intensifies interest in potential 'Big Tent' discussions in the third political zone.



[Pkg]

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party agreed to jointly form a new party with the Grand Future Coalition led by a group of lawmakers who are opposed to current DP Chair Lee Jae-myung and left the party earlier this month. Tentatively named the "Reform Future Party," the merged party will hold an inauguration ceremony on February 4.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Former DP chair): We will merge with the Grand Future Coalition and make a start this weekend. Our newly integrated party will promise to pursue clean politics.



It appears that a mid-sized tent has been set up to bring together third-zone forces with the merger of the two parties rooted in the main opposition DP, which follows the formation of a new party by the conservative "New Reform Party" and the 'Hope of Korea" party. The remaining task is creating the so-called big tent to embrace all independent, nonpartisan figures from both ends of the political spectrum. However, they have to overcome a great deal of obstacles, including ideological differences and distribution of candidate nomination rights. Observers say the key factor is the expected rivalry between Lee Nak-yon and former People Power Party head Lee Jun-seok to take the helm of the envisioned new party.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-seok (Chair, New Reform Party): When we discuss visions and goals to pursue, it seems those in Grand Future Coalition and New Future Party are seeing it only from a political aspect.



They also had a dispute over the similar names of their parties. As Lee Jun-seok, head of the New Reform Party, denounced Lee Nak-yon for naming the newly merged party "Reform Future Party," the ex-DP chief immediately refuted that it is a tentative name and his party will select an official name through a public naming contest. Meanwhile, former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min dispelled speculations about him joining the third-zone camp, saying that he will stay with the People Power Party. However, Yoo said that he will not sign up for the candidate nomination ahead of the general elections in April. He appears to be cautious with his political moves as a presidential hopeful. But Yoo is said to be open to the possibility of running in a hard-fought constituency if the party leadership requests it.



SEOL PRICE HIKES



[Anchor Lead]

As we approach the Seol holiday, many Koreans are beginning to prepare the traditional holiday table. This year, however, the cost of setting up the ceremonial table is expected to reach an all-time high, driven by the rising prices of fruits and vegetables. Despite this, traditional markets remain a cost-effective option for shoppers.



[Pkg]

Shoppers are visibly worried as they witness the grocery prices for a Seol feast.



[Soundbite]

Chae Myeong-ok (Seoul resident): I'm afraid to buy apples for the memorial service, because they are expensive. It's burdensome and I'm worried.



We looked at the prices of some key items required for a traditional memorial offering. A bag of apples costs 18,000 won or roughly 14 U.S. dollars, four pears thirteen dollars, and 300 grams of beef brisket over 16 dollars. Just a few of the sixteen high-demand food products would easily cost more than 100,000 won, nearly 75 dollars. A survey asked how much it would cost a family of four to prepare a memorial food offering. It would take about 280,000 won or about 210 dollars when shopping at a traditional market, while it would cost between 256 and 284 dollars at a franchised supermarket. It would be a record high bill for an ancestral rite without government discount subsidies. The two results show that even when purchases are made at a traditional market, the cost has risen since last Seol or Lunar New Year's Day. It was brought on by the prices of fruits and vegetables that have been steadily rising since last year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Dong-hoon (Korea Price Information): Unusually, prices of all items have risen except for some manufactured goods. So setting a record high was inevitable.



The recent cold wave could push up the prices of vegetables even higher, adding to the consumer's financial burden. The government plans to supply a record 257,000 tons of sixteen essential items before the Seol holiday and expand the discount rate to 30% to stabilize the prices of Seol-related items.



HOLIDAY PARCEL CONTROL



[Anchor Lead]

With the Lunar New Year holiday two weeks away, a special parcel delivery control period will be designated and some 5,000 temporary couriers will be hired. The transportation ministry says the special period will be operated from Tuesday through February 23 in order to manage surging deliveries in the peak season. It is expected that during the approaching holiday, 17.3 million boxes will have to be delivered on a daily average. This is up eight percent from usual demand. After having discussions with the ministry, major courier companies plan to inject 5,300 more workers.



DE-ICERS CAUSE DAMAGE



[Anchor Lead]

To prevent slippery accidents during snowfall, road de-icing agents are commonly used. The Korea Expressway Corporation alone uses over 100,000 tons of these agents annually on highways. However, concerns are mounting as these substances can corrode vehicles and potentially irritate the respiratory system. Measures to reduce their usage are being implemented.



[Pkg]

Dried white powder is sprinkled on the street. It is scattered into the air as cars pass by. The powder is a chloride-based de-icing agent like calcium chloride to prevent car accidents on icy roads. It's been nearly a week since the de-icer was sprinkled, but it still remains on the streets. That's because it hasn't rained or snowed enough to melt the particles or in some cases, the agent was not spread out evenly. It isn't easy to wash it off in the winter cold.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lim Young-wook (Yonsei University): There is no other way to remove it than to use dust vacuum trucks.



The de-icing agents left on the road corrode vehicles and pavements.



[Soundbite]

Jo Ji-hak (Auto Mechanic): When it gets on the underside of a vehicle, it can cause not only corrosion of the exterior, but also structural damages.



When scattered in the air in dust form, it could harm the respiratory system or trees and vegetation along the streets.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Sang-heon (Hanyang University Seoul Hospital): If exposed to fine dust and de-icing agents combined, it could cause greater harm to the respiratory organs.



The Korea Expressway Corporation spreads more than 100,000 tons of de-icing agents on the expressways every winter. Local governments also use anti-icing agents separately. As concerns over the side effects of de-icing agents grow, expressway authorities started using less of it last year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Yun-hak (Korea Expressway Corporation): The concentration of calcium chloride solution was lowered from 30% to 23% and some offices are testing brine with 23% salt concentration to the roads.



The Korea Expressway Corporation plans to develop an environmentally safe de-icing agent using materials like oyster shells.



WAR ON DIGITAL SCALPING



[Anchor Lead]

The cultural and arts sector is currently plagued by the issue of ticket scalping. The method of 'macro' - automatic ticket purchasing - is evolving day by day. The emergence of blockchain technology-based tickets signifies a true 'digital war on scalping'. However, related laws remain unchanged since their inception 50 years ago.



[Pkg]

A concert for famed pianist Lim Yun-chan is packed with spectators waiting to enter the concert hall. Tickets for this performance sold out in just one minute after reservations opened.



[Soundbite]

Han Deul (Seoul resident): (How did you get your tickets?) We used two computers, our phones and also those of our family members.



[Soundbite]

Lim Doo-yun (Jeonju resident): I entered the booking site 15 minutes before it opened and my fingers touching the mouse still trembled.



One major factor causing the heated competition is illegal ticket sales or scalping. KBS managed to meet a scalper who was wandering outside the concert venue. We suggested to buy 2 tickets going for 200-thousand won or about 150 US dollars. The scalper demands 600-thousand won or 450 dollars.



[Soundbite]

(Scalper (VOICE MODIFIED)): Mine's the cheapest. There are no tickets now. It should be higher than this. A-seat ticket costs 740,000 won (USD 553) on trading sites right now.



Illegal trading is much more prevalent online. There are numerous posts about scalper tickets on all secondhand trading apps, where a ticket costing ten-thousand won or 7 dollars 50 cents would shoot up to 780-thousand won or over 580 dollars. As the scalping market grows in size and becomes more organized in operation, the number of consumer complaints is also sharply rising. However related regulations have remained the same for 50 years. Legislation enacted decades ago bans scalping from taking place at stations and ferry ports but there's no mention of cyberspace, the main breeding ground of illegal ticket sales in the modern age. Also, maximum fines for scalpers who get caught are set at a mere 200-thousand won, or 150 USD.



[Soundbite]

Bae Seong-hee (Nat'l Assembly Research Service): If profits outweigh the fine, then of course the crime continues. Much stronger regulations such as forfeit are needed.



The performance industry has rolled out its own measures against scalping such as compensating citizens who report such trading and introducing tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can't be transferred to others. Meanwhile, seven related bills on banning scalping are currently pending in parliament.



INJE MIRACLE LIBRARY



[Anchor Lead]

In its 21st year, the 'Miracle Library' initiative, aimed at cultivating a nation of readers, has marked a new milestone with a branch in Inje County, Gangwon-do Province. Opened last year, the Inje Miracle Library has quickly become a "miracle of the rural village," attracting over 50,000 visitors in just six months.



[Pkg]

A large building stands right next to the Soyanggang River. Sunlight beams into the two-story atrium inside the library. Bookcases fill the curving walls and long desks are stationed along the staircases. Inje Miracle Library which opened last year has 23,000 books in its collection.



[Soundbite]

Min Ha-yul (Elementary school student): It's quiet and spacious. It's good for not only reading but also other activities.



The facility is great for not only reading but also many different activities. The media art room takes visitors inside a painting and a hobby room is equipped with musical instruments. There is even a small concert stage. This library is especially popular among families with young children who live in rural villages with few cultural opportunities.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyeong-jin (Instructor at a Childcare Center): There isn't enough space for children in such a small village. It's great that children can read books freely.



It was back in June 2023 when the library opened in Inje-gun County in Gangwon-do Province. The central and local government together raised 18 billion won, or over 1.3 million dollars, and a civic group designed the layout for free. In just six months, word of mouth brought more than 50,000 visitors to the county with a population of around 30,000.



[Soundbite]

Shim Min-seok (Director, Inje Miracle Library): Families like talks with authors and lectures on humanities. The library has become a place to visit with their children.



Other local governments are coming to learn the secrets of the library that created a miracle in the small rural village.



