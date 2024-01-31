동영상 고정 취소

YOON VETOES ITAEWON PROBE BILL



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has exercised his right to request reconsideration of the 'Itaewon Special Act'. In response, the government has committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive plan for victim support, reflecting the spirit of the Special Act.



[Pkg]

After contemplating about the unconstitutionality of the Itaewon Special Act and the bereaved families' demands, President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the Itaewon special bill 11 days after it was sent to the president. Yoon has exercised this right nine times since his inauguration. The government took issue with the composition and operation of the special investigation committee. The government deemed the committee composition unfair since the Democratic Party stands to appoint a majority of the special investigation committee members. There was also concern that the Constitution's rule of warrant could be undermined because an order to accompany can be issued without a court warrant and a search and seizure warrant can be requested for just refusing to submit documents.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): The gov’t obligated to uphold constitutional values must carefully consider whether to promulgate the law as it is.



The government instead promised to provide the victims and bereaved families with assistance that meets the bill's purpose. It vowed to provide compensation and increase support for livelihood stability and treatment even before the trial results are finalized. The government also promised to discuss with the victims' families and build a memorial site for the deceased. Rival parties reacted differently to the president's veto.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Hui-yong (Floor spokesperson, PPP): I ask the opposition party to help reach a bipartisan agreement that can stop the politicization of the disaster and win nationwide support.



[Soundbite]

Lim O-kyeong (Floor spokesperson, DP): How can a president who can't even comfort the victims' families comfort the entire nation? What the families want is not compensation but the truth.



The bill can be presented for revote in parliament only when two-thirds of the attending lawmakers approve. It will likely be discarded if the two sides fail to come to an agreement.



VICTIMS' FAMILIES DENOUNCE VETO



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the President's veto on the Itaewon Special Act, the families of the victims immediately expressed their opposition. The bereaved families emphasized that what they seek is not financial support or compensation, but a thorough investigation into the truth.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

We reject the veto!



As the special bill on the Itaewon crowd crush was returned to the National Assembly, the bereaved families of the victims said the only thing they want is the truth being revealed.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jeong-min (Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council): The bereaved families' only wish is that the truth be revealed. The president cannot exercise his veto power indefinitely.



The bereaved families said the president's veto, which is based solely on the claim that the bill is "unconstitutional" is unacceptable, because they had accepted most of what the government and the ruling party wanted just to make sure the special law is enforced. Regarding the government's plan to help them, the victims' relatives said nothing has been discussed with them about the unilateral proposition. The bereaved families emphasized that the Itaewon special law is needed to clarify the truth about the tragedy and make Korean society safer.



[Soundbite]

Park Young-soo (Victim's mother (Jan. 29)): The only way they can alleviate our pain is by promulgating Itaewon special bill.



During the 286-day period since the bill's proposition, the victims' relatives demanded its promulgation by marching and making deep bows on the ground countless times. The bereaved families council currently consists of those related to 110 of the 159 victims of the Itaewon tragedy.



"NK UNLIKELY PREPARING WAR"



[Anchor Lead]

In response to North Korea's recent provocations, South Korea and the United States have reportedly assessed that North Korea is not currently preparing for a full-scale war against South Korea. Moreover, skepticism has been expressed regarding North Korea's claim of launching cruise missiles from a submarine, with doubts raised about the regime's possession of such technology.



[Pkg]

Amid more frequent military action by North Korea in the new year, such as shellings and missile launches, South Korea says it will respond through stronger coordination with the U.S. and Japan.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-dong (S. Korean ambassador to U.S.): We will never be shaken or surrender to N. Korean threats and provocations which lead to stronger readiness and security cooperation with the U.S..



Seoul and Washington are believed to be in agreement that Pyongyang, for now, does not appear to be preparing for an all-out war against South Korea. However, the two sides do not rule out the possibly of the North carrying out localized or surprise provocations or hostilities in a form never seen before. Therefore, they are known to be drafting related responses.



[Soundbite]

Sabrina Singh (U.S. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary (Jan. 29)):



Regarding the North's latest claim of launching cruise missiles from a submarine, South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities doubt whether the regime actually possesses such technology. As for stronger military cooperation with Russia, Seoul suspects Pyongyang is trying to sway global dynamics to its advantage. During a UN disarmament conference on Tuesday, a North Korean representative refuted claims the country transferred weapons to Russia, saying it will not respond to groundless allegations made by the U.S. The North also vowed to continue its nuclear armament while blasting joint South Korea-U.S. military drills. Seoul said combined defense with Washington was a justified response to Pyongyang's threats.



PERSONAL SEALS TO BE DIGITALIZED



[Anchor Lead]

The government has announced significant reforms to the personal seal certification system. Efforts will focus on substantially reducing cases where personal seal certificates are required by tradition, despite not being necessary, and pushing forward with the transition to digital personal seals.



[Pkg]

A community center in Seoul. Visitors fill out applications for registered personal seals. These seals must be received in person because they are required in many important procedures as a way to confirm people's identities.



[Soundbite]

Kim Sung-ki (Public service user): I hope personal seals will be replaced with simple personal identification.



The government has decided to cut red tape by reducing the use of personal seals. They will no longer be needed in some 140 administrative procedures that have required them so far as an established custom. For procedures where the need for personal seals is low, they will be replaced with ID cards, family relation registers, or a copy or draft of resident registration. The government is also considering making it possible to issue electronic personal seals on its main portal site. However, personal seal certificates will still be required in matters involving property rights, such as real estate registration or when they must be submitted to financial institutions.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): We will convert personal seals, which were introduced 110 years ago, with digital stamps.



The government will ramp up security measures to prevent fabrication and falsification of personal seals issued online.



[Soundbite]

Ko Ki-dong (Vice Minister of the Interior and Safety): There will be at least two ways to confirm personal identification.



In the next three years, the government is determined to abolish required documents for some 1,500 kinds of administrative public services, including subsidies for infertility treatment. The government expects to save about 1.2 trillion won, or around 900 million dollars, annually by digitizing documents for various administrative services.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The Education Ministry decided to provide more financial aid to colleges that expand the percentage of applicants who did not declare a major to give students more freedom to choose their major. The Ministry announced yesterday that 25% of the college admission quota be allocated to those who did not declare their majors. But this policy will not be administered in this year's college admission. Nonetheless, the government will vary its subsidy amount depending on the colleges' effort to expand the admission of undecided students.

More than ten million foreign visitors came to Korea last year, rising to 63% of the pre-pandemic level. The Korea Tourism Organization reported that 11 million foreigners visited Korea last year, up 245% from the previous year. By country, Japan accounted for the largest share with 2.32 million visitors, followed by China with 2.02 million and the United States with 1.09 million.



INFECTIOUS DISEASES ON RISE



[Anchor Lead]

It has been one year since the transition from mandatory to recommended indoor mask-wearing. After the prolonged battle with COVID-19, we have gained the freedom to choose whether or not to wear masks. However, respiratory infections, like influenza, which had been quiet for a while, are now concurrently spreading.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare (Jan. 27, 2023)): Indoor mask wearing will shift from mandate to recommendation from Jan. 30.



COVID-19 quarantine measures were lifted one after another starting with the indoor mask mandate on January 30 last year. At this shopping mall, most people are not wearing masks. Similar scenes can also be seen at cafes. But for some, mask wearing has become a habit.



[Soundbite]

Seong Gi-man (Seoul resident): It has become a habit so it feels weird if I'm not wearing a mask when going out.



Mask wearing has also become an option when taking public transportation.



[Soundbite]

Heo Jin-woo (Seoul resident): I now wear a mask only when it's necessary, such as around babies, not to spread a virus.



While COVID-19 has subsided, hospitals and clinics are still crowded with patients. Respiratory infectious diseases that have been dormant for over 2 years have suddenly started to spread all at once. The seasonal flu alert has been in effect for over a year since it was first issued in September 2022. Viruses such as rhinovirus, adeno and the respiratory syncytial virus or RSV have emerged consecutively. Experts attribute the phenomenon to lack of immunity due to the absence of respiratory illnesses for 2 years while quarantine measures were in place.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Ja-cob (Hallym Univ. Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital): People were not exposed to viruses other than COVID-19 and now infections are rising. It will likely take 2-3 years before the situation stabilizes.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is urging high-risk groups, such as infants and nursing home residents, to get vaccinated during this simultaneous outbreak of respiratory diseases.



BAREFOOT EXERCISE PATHS



[Anchor Lead]

Amidst the growing popularity of barefoot walking for enhancing community health, an increasing number of local governments are creating dedicated red clay paths specifically for this purpose. During the cold winter months, walking barefoot can be particularly challenging, but there are now special paths available that allow people to enjoy this activity regardless of the weather.



[Pkg]

A greenhouse located at Yuldong Park in Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do Province. Inside, people are pacing around. They are exercising with shoes off to get healthy and immerse in nature in what is called the "earthing" effect. The city of Seongnam opened this indoor red clay path on January 2 and it's gaining popularity as people can use it regardless of weather.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hye-hwan (Seongnam resident): I gave up doing this on cold days. But now I can walk inside a greenhouse.



Spurred by public wishes to use the clay road even in the winter, the greenhouse version was installed for a 73 meter section out of the existing road that measures 740 meters in total. Heaters and ventilators help maintain pleasant air quality and indoor temperatures of around 15 degrees Celsius. There is even a temporary foot bath site where visitors can rinse their feet in warm water after the walk. 200 to 300 people visit every day including out of towners.



[Soundbite]

Jo Jeong-mi (Seoul resident): There's no such place around where I live so we drive 30 minutes to get here.



Nearby Guri city has also operated indoor red clay roads since late December including a 110 meter section at Jangja Lake Ecological Park and an eight meter one at a park in Galmae. Ever since Gyeonggi-do became the first province to pass an ordinance last October on supporting the spread of barefoot walking, other municipal authorities have also followed suit with support measures.



