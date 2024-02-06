“CURRENT ELECTORAL RULE TO STAY”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]

Starting off with domestic politics, Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung, after extensive deliberation, has chosen to retain the current semi-mixed-member proportional representation system for the upcoming general election, also planning to form a satellite party for the broader opposition. The People Power Party criticized him for aligning the electoral system with his preferences, questioning why the country's 50 million people should cater to his whims.



[Pkg]

Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung has decided to maintain the current electoral system known as the semi-mixed-member proportional representation or MMP representation system for the upcoming election. He also proposed to create a satellite party for proportional votes representing the wider opposition coalition and also set up a semi-satellite party.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): Though we can't hold up knives as they do, we should at least raise the pot lid to protect ourselves.



He blamed the ruling People Power Party for the push to create such offshoot parties.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Chil-seung (Senior spokesperson, DP): The PPP and its interim chief should first give up satellite party plans before calling for parallel proportional representation.



The PPP argued that the rule was a product of collusion between the DP and the Justice Party ahead of the previous general election. It also pointed out that there have been several changes in their stance on the electoral system.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): The DP clearly wants to make its own rules. Is this gerrymandering catering to DP chair's own intent?



The PPP also blasted the idea of creating a pan-opposition satellite party, citing past examples of former lawmaker Choe Kang-wook and current Rep. Yoon Mee-hyang.



[Soundbite]

Park Jung-ha (Senior Spokesperson, PPP): The justification is a facade, and their true intention is to divide the seats and maintain parliamentary dictatorship.



Following the DP chair's decision after the DP entrusted Lee with full authority to make the call, the election is expected to be held with the semi-mixed-member proportional representation system remaining in effect.



ELECTION NOMINATIONS UNDERWAY



[Anchor Lead]

With the general election just over 60 days away, both ruling and opposition parties have officially embarked on their candidate selection procedures. The People Power Party has concluded its nomination applications and commenced the document review process yesterday to filter out ineligible candidates. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party plans to individually notify those incumbent lawmakers who are ranked in the bottom 20% following their performance evaluation.



[Pkg]

People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon visited a market in Dongdaemun-gu District, Seoul, in order to the check grocery prices ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. It is assessed that risks of his conflict with the presidential office and private candidate nominations have been removed, as emergency committee member Kim Kyung-yul decided not to run in the April general elections.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): Kim Kyung-yul was very firm and determined. As you know, he is not someone who is easily swayed by others.



Nomination screening of hopefuls are underway in full scale. In addition to surveys, document reviews are being conducted to eliminate those who are deemed unqualified. Interviews will be held from February 13th after the Lunar New Year holiday. Decisions on unqualified hopefuls will be made before interviews begin. However, there are concerns about possible internal disputes over nominations. Many of the former presidential officials have announced their bids to run in easier districts currently represented by PPP lawmakers, including those in Gangnam and the conservative stronghold Yeongnam region.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): They are free to decide on where to run. But it's the party's job to nominate candidates who can win and are deemed fitting by the public.



The presidential office says it has repeatedly asked the ruling party to nominate candidates through a fair, transparent and system-based process. Having completed interviews of hopefuls, the Democratic Party has begun announcing the results of a comprehensive candidate review starting Tuesday. Prior to the announcement, the main opposition party said it would give individual notices to some 30 incumbent lawmakers in the bottom 20 percent. Those in the bottom ten percent will be considered disqualified. Internal disputes over candidate nominations will likely intensify, depending on how many of candidates loyal to party leader Lee Jae-myung are included in the group.



SAMSUNG CHAIR ACQUITTED



[Anchor Lead]

The court has acquitted Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who faced charges over alleged illegal succession of management rights. This verdict arrives three years and five months after his indictment, dismissing allegations related to the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and charges of accounting fraud at Samsung Biologics, clearing him of all suspicions related to illegal management succession and fraudulent accounting.



[Pkg]

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been tried in court for years over alleged illegal succession. Judges of the first trial dismissed all the charges against Lee citing the lack of evidence of any criminal acts. The court said the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was not solely to help Lee inherit his father's business or tighten his grip over Korea's top conglomerate. The judges also said there was no evidence that the merger was unfair or that it inflicted financial losses on shareholders. The court dismissed the prosecutors' claim that Samsung Group disseminated false market information and committed illegal practices, such as stock price rigging, that would be favorable to Lee. He has also been acquitted of charges that he inflated Samsung Biologics' asset value by over four trillion won, or about 3.4 billion U.S. dollars. The court also said that there was no clear evidence of fraudulent accounting, as it appeared that proper accounting procedures were followed. Thirteen other defendants in the case, including former head of Samsung Group's Future Strategy Office Choi Ji-sung, have also been acquitted. Lee's attorney welcomed the verdict, calling it a "wise ruling.“



[Soundbite]

Kim Yu-jin (Lee Jae-yong's lawyer): The ruling makes it clear that the Samsung C&T merger and Samsung Biologics accounting practices were all lawful.



Meanwhile, civic groups, such as People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy and the Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice, which raised the allegation of illegal succession at Samsung, blasted the verdict for favoring conglomerate leaders. Prosecutors say they will carefully review and analyze the ruling and decide whether or not to appeal.



SAMSUNG LEGAL RISK RESOLVED



[Anchor Lead]

Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who has momentarily caught his breath following the acquittal, faces the possibility of an appeal by the prosecution. However, with the 'judicial risk' somewhat mitigated, forecasts suggest that he will accelerate his management initiatives.



[Pkg]

Since the 2016 political scandal linked to then-president Park Geun-hye, the Samsung chief has been investigated and tried in court for an extensive period of time. He was found guilty of bribery. Later he was released on parole and received a presidential pardon to have his rights reinstated.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-yong (Chair, Samsung Electronics (Aug. 2022)): I will work hard to better the national economy.



However, Lee had to continue to appear in court every other week for trial over alleged illegal succession. Following the not-guilty verdict issued by a court of first instance, some of Samsung's uncertainties have been resolved. The nation's top conglomerate has been able to avert the worst-case scenario of having its chief missing amid the global economic turmoil and growing competition in the business environment. Last year, Samsung Electronics lost its number-one position in terms of semiconductor sales to Intel and in terms of smartphone shipment volume to Apple. Pundits believe now that the judicial risk has subsided, Samsung will likely take bolder steps to secure future growth engines by increasing investment and conducting major M&As. Back in 2022, Samsung laid out a plan to invest 450 trillion won, or around 337 billion dollars, following its chief's release on parole. All eyes are on whether Lee Jae-yong will be reinstated as Samsung's registered director and whether the group will restore its control tower, which was minimized following the disbandment of its Future Strategy Office. But critics say the corporate structure of putting the fate of a global corporation solely in the hands of its chief should be changed.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Chang-min (Hanyang University): A global corporation should not be shook up by the mere absence of its head. It needs to have a plan B.



Unlike in August 2022, when the Samsung chief received a presidential pardon, the group has not released an official statement on the latest court ruling.



73% OF S. KOREANS SUPPORT NUKES



[Anchor Lead]

A survey conducted by a private research institute has revealed that for the second consecutive year, over 70% of respondents support South Korea's independent nuclear armament. This sentiment is interpreted as a result of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.



[Pkg]

North Korea is intensifying threats of nuclear and missile attacks day by day. A survey shows that 72.8 percent of South Korean respondents think South Korea needs to possess its own nuclear weapons. Although it has decreased by about 4 percentage points compared to last year, it is still in the 70% range for two straight years. Despite the U.S. commitment to the extended deterrence under the Washington Declaration, many South Korean people still think the nation needs to have nuclear weapons to defend against North Korea. Fewer respondents expressed trust in the U.S.' extended deterrence. Just 39.2 percent of those surveyed answered that the U.S. would intervene in a war on the Korean Peninsula, despite risks of attacks on its mainland. That's down 12 percentage points from last year. It is a considerable change compared to last year when both positive and negative responses were within the margin of error. The concern that Donald Trump being election in the November U.S. presidential election could shake U.S. defense commitments also seems to have played a role in the results.



[Soundbite]

Park In-kook (Director, Chey Institute for Advanced Studies): The survey results reflect concerns about N. Korea's aggressive nuclear advancements and uncertainties related to the U.S. presidential election.



The survey did not ask about the potential economic or diplomatic disadvantages of South Korea leaving the Non-proliferation Treaty for having nuclear weapons or concerns about the proliferation of nukes by other countries in response to such a development. Ninety-one percent of respondents said it would be impossible to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, up from last year's 77.6 percent. The survey was commissioned by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies and conducted by Gallup Korea from December 15th last year to January 10th this year. It involved one-on-one interviews with 1,043 individuals aged 18 and older. It had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

A call center official working for a voice phishing ring that stole some 1.75 billion won (USD 1.3 million) from victims has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars. The Uijeongbu District Court ordered the jail time and a forfeit of 135 million won (USD 101,450) to the suspect indicted on charges of fraud and activity with a criminal organization. The call center chief who began the work in China in 2012 fooled victims by telling them to deposit certain fees such as stamp duty and money needed to raise their credit standing in order to take out a loan.

From now on, people planning to raise five types of dangerous dog breeds such as the tosa and rottweiler will need to file applications with local authorities. The agriculture ministry on Monday announced revisions to an enforcement ordinance and enforcement regulations on the Animal Protection Act to this effect. The latest rules allow authorities to decide whether citizens of their jurisdiction can raise certain canines depending on their aggressiveness and also revoke related license if one's dog attacked and injured other people or animals.



PUBLIC POSTPARTUM CARE



[Anchor Lead]

Due to the low birthrate issue, many regions lack affordable postpartum care centers, leading to the introduction of public facilities. Their popularity, however, has resulted in intense competition for reservations, with prospective clients queuing from dawn for admission tickets.



[Pkg]

People are seated on numbered chairs. They include an expectant father on a day off and a pregnant woman accompanying her older child. Such a scene can be witnessed on the first Monday of every month at the only public postpartum care center in Chungcheongnam-do Province.



[Soundbite]

Seong ○○ (Hongseong-gun resident): I've been waiting from 3 a.m.. It's tough. I've been waiting for nine or ten hours.



Just eight rooms are open for reservations each month. Pregnant women living in nearby cities and counties with no such facilities desperately want to use the care center.



[Soundbite]

Im Song (Boryeong resident): There is no postpartum care center where I live. The closest one is this public center. So I have no other choice but to come here.



One of the major reasons for its popularity is the low cost. A two-week stay would cost 1.82 million won or around 1,400 U.S. dollars, which is less than half of the cost a private care center would charge. A 50-percent discount is offered for women from low-income or multicultural families as well as those with multiple pregnancy.



[Soundbite]

Choi Jeong-hoon (Obstetrician, Hongseong Medical Center): The demand is high, since it's inexpensive. We are sorry we cannot meet the demand because of the limited number of rooms.



Waiting in line from early in the morning, the pregnant women hope there could be more public postpartum care centers.



[Soundbite]

Park Mi-young (Boryeong resident): If there were more facilities offering similar benefits, it would also help address the low birthrate.



The local government is actively considering opening more public postpartum care centers. But a lack of budget is the first obstacle to overcome.



