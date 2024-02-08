동영상 고정 취소

YOON VOWS TANGIBLE POLICY RESULTS



President Yoon Suk Yeol candidly expressed his stance on key national affairs, including the economy, during the KBS special interview "Visit to the Presidential Office". Prior to the discussion, President Yoon personally introduced the working space of the Yongsan Presidential Office, demonstrating a strong determination throughout the interview to achieve results that can be tangibly felt by the citizens.



(Mr. President, how are you?) Nice to meet you, anchor Park.



President Yoon Suk Yeol welcomes KBS anchor Park Jang-beom at the entrance of the presidential office. This is the spot when Yoon, in his early days in office, used to meet with reporters every day on his way to work and as he left work, to answer questions from the media.



Park Jang-beom (KBS anchor): Some citizens want to see your occasional Q&A with reporters, even though it's not the daily doorstepping.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I will try to make opportunities to meet with the press from time to time.



Yoon also unveiled the inside of his office, the first time he did so personally.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): This is the 120 tasks in state affairs the administration pledged to the public it will implement.



The special interview with KBS started with the economy. Yoon said the government was fighting inflation through measures such as lowering tariff duties and was encouraging competition in the financial sector through loan switch programs to induce banks to reduce interest rates on loans.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): From the people's perspective, what matters is whether their lives are better. I'll work harder to achieve tangible results the public can actually feel.



He also made his stances clear on various social issues. Yoon said increased medical school enrollment quota and afterschool care programs for children will be implemented by all means even if there is resistance.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Without afterschool care, children will be left on their own neglected, which is absolutely not possible.



The president also called for a delay in enforcing the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for small and mid-sized companies.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The Serious Accidents Punishment Act carries strong penalties with far reaching accountability, which is difficult for SMEs to handle.



Yoon also stressed balanced national development noting the country's low birthrate can be resolved after the excessively competitive social structure undergoes changes.



YOON ON FIRST LADY ISSUE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed his position on issues related to politics and diplomatic security as well. In particular, concerning the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's "luxury bag," he regretted not being able to decisively cut off what he described as political maneuvering and promised to prevent the recurrence of similar issues in the future.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol says that he needs the cooperation of the opposition camp in order for him to push forward with his state policies. But he made it clear that he will not hold a one-on-one meeting with Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): If I held a meeting with DP chair, it could be seen as a disregard for the leadership of the ruling party.



The president reiterated his intention not to meddle in the ruling party's nomination of candidates for the April general elections.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I told PPP interim chief that I won't intervene in the candidate nominations. We are close but I suggested we meet after the elections.



President Yoon also revealed his stance on a controversy surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): My father in law died when my wife was in middle school. It might have been difficult for her to turn down the pastor who claimed to be his acquaintance from the same hometown. It is a little regrettable.



He said the formation of a team of personal secretaries for the first lady is under review and that he will work to alleviate and dispel public concerns.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The crucial point isn't whether it was a political ploy. What's important is that my wife and I need to set clear boundaries and prevent similar incidents.



In the diplomatic and security front, the president focused on talking about the North Korea issue. He reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. He also explained that South Korea is moving to participate in the U.S.' decision-making process on nuclear weapons affairs. Yoon mentioned South Korea's potential nuclear capabilities as well.



Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I can tell you that it wouldn't take long for us to develop (nuclear weapons) if we needed. But when we take a comprehensive approach, adhering to the Non-proliferation treaty is better for our national interest.



Regarding the possibility of a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the president said he will not hold a futile inter-Korean summit just for show.



RIVAL PARTIES' MIXED RESPONSES



[Anchor Lead]

The ruling and opposition parties made differing responses to President Yoon Suk Yeol's pre-recorded interview with KBS. People Power Party spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok said that as president, Yoon clearly articulated his views and positions on various pending issues. The spokesperson added the interview was an occasion for the people to understand the government's state policies well. By contrast, Democratic Party spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung blasted the president as shameless and brazen regarding his remarks on the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee. He said the president ignored the public's demand for an apology and a thorough investigation into this issue.



DOCTORS TO TAKE GROUP ACTION



[Anchor Lead]

Following the announcement to expand medical school quotas, both medical associations and the government have swiftly taken action. Medical associations are gearing up for collective action by starting to form an emergency response committee. On the other side, the government is taking a firm approach, seeking support from hospitals training resident doctors and coordinating with the police.



[Pkg]

The Korean Medical Association is getting ready to take collective action as the government announced an increase in the medical school enrollment quota.



Park Sung-min (Chair, House of Delegates, Korean Medical Assn.): The most powerful emergency committee will be formed and all our members will participate in the struggle.



The association held a temporary general meeting and discussed launching an emergency countermeasures committee. Once the association undergoes all the procedures over the Seol or Lunar New Year holidays, doctors are highly likely to stage a walkout right after the long weekend. Residents at large hospitals who stand to be impacted the most are also poised to go on a strike and take group action. The Korea Intern Resident Association is to hold a general meeting on the last day of the long holiday to discuss countermeasures. KIRA head Park Dan proposed the government establish a committee to estimate the needed manpower instead of rushing to announce an increase of 2,000 students for medical school enrollment quota without scientific grounds. Ordinary citizens are worried about the growing possibility of medical service disruption.



[Soundbite]

Jo Jang-eun (Seoul resident): Emergency cases can occur even on holidays. There are lots of patients with respiratory illnesses in winter.



Ahn Gap-su (Seoul resident): Many patients are still waiting to be seen by doctors. The gov‘t shouldn't think too extremely.



The government responded preemptively against the doctors' group action. The health ministry ordered teaching hospitals not to accept group resignations from their residents and asked the police to deploy security personnel in case of emergency. To deal with medical service disruptions, the government plans to set up a control tower in each local government and operate a 24-hour emergency treatment system.



AI COMBATS PHISHING CRIMES



[Anchor Lead]

Voice phishing and financial scams are serious threats to public welfare, deeply impacting the lives of ordinary citizens. With tactics growing more sophisticated, including impersonating family members for money or using fake obituary messages to steal personal information, artificial intelligence is now being deployed to identify fraudulent voices and sift through deceptive messages.



[Pkg]

A call comes in and the screen shows their daughter's number.



(Voice phishing scammer): I was dragged to an underground warehouse. They want money from me.



This was a financial scam by impostors, posing as the daughter, asking to send money.



(Victim (VOICE MODIFIED)): I was trembling. They had my daughter's number and even her face. So I was fooled.



In incidents of such fraudulent emergency calls in the guise of an acquaintance, it's difficult to accurately make out the voice. Recently a voice distinction technology has been developed using artificial intelligence. By having AI learn your acquaintance's voice, it can discern whether the caller is, in fact, that person or not. In an impromptu test, we asked for help in an urgent voice supposing an emergency situation.



I'm in trouble! Please send some money, quick!



Another person repeated the same sentence in a similar tone.



I'm in trouble! Please send some money, quick!



The AI identifies the difference immediately.



Han Yeong-seob (LG Uplus AI division): If we have AI to study emotions such as shock or anger in advance, it can also verify falsified voices.



In Smishing crimes, a combination of text messaging and phishing, when a person clicks on a link included in a text message, their personal data gets stolen. Smishing crimes, such as in the form of obituaries, are on the rise these days but AI also comes to the assistance here. Through the learning of letter patterns containing malicious codes, AI can confirm the veracity.



Choi Won-hyuk (AI firm Nurilab CEO): Based on prior learning, AI will identify malicious codes in Internet domain addresses containing similar data.



The government will step up crackdown on voice phishing crimes especially during the Lunar New Year holiday through a joint public and private sector around the clock response system.



PETITION FAKED WITH CHATGPT



[Anchor Lead]

On the other hand, AI is often being utilized in committing crimes as well. A drug offender who submitted fake petitions to courts and prosecutors, using ChatGPT, has been brought to trial on additional charges. Attempting to reduce his sentence, the offender produced seemingly credible petitions, but was caught by a prosecutor who became suspicious of the awkward writing style.



[Pkg]

This is the petition submitted to the prosecution by a 32-year-old surnamed Kim, who was sentenced in January to 15 months in prison for using methamphetamine. It was supposedly written by a team leader of a local government's sports association. The petition asks for leniency, claiming that Kim had contributed to the local community by serving as the youth committee chair. But the petition has quite a few awkward expressions such as "he fought alone for justice" or seemingly translated expressions like "efforts and actions" used in unusual fashion. The prosecutor in charge of the case grew suspicious and checked the authenticity of the document to find out that it was a fake petition created using ChatGPT.



Jeong Ki-hun (Seoul Central Dist. Prosecutors' Office): The style was different from the petitions we've seen and the sentences were not natural. I had doubts that it was written by a person.



An investigation revealed that the petition was all fabricated and the petitioner didn't even know the defendant. Kim handed the team leader's business card and some keywords to his acquaintance and signed thes petition with his thumbprint before submitting it to the court and the prosecution. The prosecution indicted Kim for an additional charge of forging a private document and announced that manipulation of evidence and forgery using the generative AI technology will be strictly dealt with in the future.



BOOKS FOR DEVELOPMENTALLY DISABLED



[Anchor Lead]

Easy-to-read books for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities have been published. On Wednesday, the National Library for the Disabled held an event to introduce the 15 books that were made more digestible with easier words and shorter sentences. The books are now available at public libraries and community welfare centers.



RECORD NUMBER OF HOODED CRANES



[Anchor Lead]

In Suncheon Bay, Jeollanam-do Province, a renowned haven for migratory birds, the winter season welcomes a distinguished guest, the hooded crane, which graces the area with its presence. This winter, the bay has witnessed an unprecedented spectacle with over 7,000 of these magnificent birds gathering, setting a new record for the largest flock ever observed in the area.



[Pkg]

It is still dark before sunrise. The day slowly dawns over the wetland. Hundreds of birds stand snuggled against one another. These birds are the hooded cranes, Korea's Natural Monument No. 228. The morning comes and it's a spectacle to see the flocks of hooded cranes flying toward the nearby farmland in search of food. The graceful birds arrived in Korea in late October to spend winter in a warmer region. Up to 7,200 cranes were spotted recently. It is a record number of hooded cranes seen in Korea. The number has risen more than 50% from the same period last year. Consequently, their feeding grounds have extended to nearby farmlands. Even the hooded cranes which used to winter in Japan came to southern Korea this year. Wintering crane species also diversified to include the white-naped crane and the common crane. Apparently, Suncheon Bay blessed with coastal and inland wetland attracted the birds.



Hwang Seon-mi (Suncheon City Hall): The number of hooded cranes in Suncheon Bay is growing every year since the bay's natural ecosystem is preserved well.



The migrating birds will winter at Suncheon Bay until next month. The hooded crane will then fly to Siberia and other northern regions until they return next winter.



