동영상 고정 취소

PPP ADDS 12 NOMINATIONS



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party announced yesterday an additional 12 single candidacy endorsements. Among them, former legal secretary Joo Jin-woo has become the first presidential office alumnus to secure a primary election ticket in a constituency with a high likelihood of victory.



[Pkg]

The People Power Party announced Sunday a list of 12 more single candidate nominations for the April general elections. In Busan, five candidates were nominated without primaries, including Rep. Kim Do-eup and two other current lawmakers. Former presidential secretary for legal affairs Joo Jin-woo won the candidacy for the Haeundae-gap district, drawing attention from observers. This is where Ha Tae-keung was elected for three consecutive terms. Joo is the first former presidential official to get nominated for the party's stronghold.



[Soundbite]

Chung Young-hwan (Chief, PPP Nomination Committee): It was better to promptly select single nominating candidates, as they met qualifications and were far ahead of other contenders. We stayed focused.



In Daegu, Floor Leader Yun Jae-ok and former Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho were selected without primaries. In Gangwon-do Province, lawmakers Park Jung-ha and Yoo Sang-bum won the nominations as single candidates. Incumbent lawmakers Suh Byung-soo, Kim Tae-ho and Cho Hae-jin were nominated, as they accepted the party's request to run in key, hard-fought battlefields. The ruling party will hold internal primaries to select candidates in 22 constituencies. Rep. Joo Ho-young and Kim Gi-hyeon as well as Kweon Seong-dong who is close to President Yoon Suk Yeol were not put on the list of single candidates. So it's highly likely that they will have to undergo a primary to get nominated. Among current local constituency party lawmakers, no one has been disqualified yet. Having wrapped up interviews of contenders, the nomination committee will reportedly deliberate reassigning candidates. Meanwhile, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and former land minister Won Hee-ryong met in an event in Gyeyang, Incheon. It was their first encounter as candidates running against each other in the Gyeyang-eul district, which is viewed as one of the big matches in the upcoming elections.



OPPOSITION ELECTION ALLIANCE



[Anchor Lead]

The Green Justice Party, which has declared its non-participation in the proportional representation coalition led by the Democratic Party, has expressed its openness to election cooperation, to which the Democratic Party promptly responded with an offer to discuss collaboration immediately. The New Reform Party, a third-party coalition, convened its Supreme Council today and decided to entrust the direction of its general election campaign to co-chair Lee Jun-seok.



[Pkg]

The minor opposition Green Justice Party has decided not to take part in a proportional representation party led by the main opposition Democratic Party. As for the reason, the Green Justice Party said it does want to lay judgment on the Yoon administration but that citizens who don't agree with the DP's election strategy should also have other options to choose from. The party said it will instead join forces with the DP in hotly contested constituency elections.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jun-woo (Chair, Green Justice Party): An alliance on constituency elections and going separate on proportional representation is our strategy to lay judgment on gov‘t and minimize wasted votes.



The DP expressed regret over the decision, but welcomed the other decision on forming a joint front on policy pledges and electoral district matches, saying it is ready to hold talks right away. In order to achieve coalition politics, the DP said it's also willing to give extra parliamentary forces the chance to recommend proportional representation candidates.



[Soundbite]

Park Hong-keun (DP committee on seeking progressive reform forces' coalition): Jointly with civic groups, we will receive recommendation on candidates from all walks of life for our prospective PR party.



Meanwhile, former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, who recently declared to create a new party while hinting at possibly joining a DP-led coalition, said that whether his new party will only produce proportional representation candidates will be decided in line with relevant party procedures. The newly created New Reform Party held a Supreme Council meeting Monday and decided to have co-chair Lee Jun-seok lead campaigning for the general elections. However, that decision faced opposition as the other co-chair Lee Nak-yon left the meeting early.



EXTRA PARLIAMENTARY SESSION



[Anchor Lead]

February's extra parliamentary session has begun with the April general elections some 50 days away. The opening ceremony took place on Monday. Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Ihk-pyo and his ruling party counterpart Yun Jae-ok will deliver speeches as heads of negotiations bodies on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. All eyes are on whether or not the parliamentary session will again hold a vote on two bills for appointing independent counsels regarding the Daejang-dong bribery scandal and stock manipulation allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee. At the February session, lawmakers will also have to decide on whether to pass a revision to the public official election act to demarcate constituencies.



URBAN REDEVELOPMENT POLICY



[Anchor Lead]

Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Park Sang-woo appeared on the live KBS show Sunday Diagnosis to discuss the preparations for the redevelopment of the first-generation new towns, including the selection of candidate sites for relocation areas. He emphasized that the essence of reconstruction and redevelopment lies in increasing supply not on the outskirts but in the city centers, where it is needed.



[Pkg]

While on a live KBS news show, Land and Infrastructure Minister Park Sang-woo said this is the perfect time to ease real estate regulations given the current interest rates and economic situation.



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-woo (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): It's unlikely for real estate prices to spike, so this is the time to ease regulations that are choking the market.



As for the new urban reconstruction project, he said the areas with a high resident consent rate would likely be chosen as the target areas. The ministry is currently discussing with local governments where relocated residents would live while the reconstruction is underway.



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-woo (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): They can't move far away, so we're looking for a few likely areas for them to settle down.



The minister addressed concerns about an oversupply of renovated housing by stressing that the key is to increase supply in city centers, where more housing is needed, not on city outskirts. The ministry is also looking into changing the term 'safety diagnosis.‘



[Soundbite]

Park Sang-woo (Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): Doesn't the word feel like a building can be left alone if it isn't on the verge of collapsing? I want to change the term that people can easily accept.



As for the fare of the GTX-A rail route due to open next month, Park said the government is reviewing discounted fares for students and seniors. He added that the project to build underground railways would be managed in a way that allows not only the capital region but local cities to benefit from the rail construction.



TRAINEE DOCTORS SET TO RESIGN



[Anchor Lead]

Over the weekend, a standoff ensued between the government and medical associations over the issue of increasing medical school admissions. Today, the, interns from what are referred to as the "big 5" hospitals have decided to submit their collective resignation letters, signaling the start of group action primarily among major hospitals. This has led to various disruptions in hospitals everywhere.



[Pkg]

The Korean Medical Association's emergency steering committee has declared an all-out war against the government's plan to increase the medical schools enrollment quota. Starting Sunday, it plans to hold a massive rally.



[Soundbite]

Kim Taek-woo (Chief, KMA Emergency Committee (Feb. 17)): We solemnly declare to fight through the concerted effort of the organization and its members.



The government immediately called the KMA's decision regrettable and vowed a stern response.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare (Feb. 18)): In the event of collective action, the gov‘t will take necessary steps, as mandated by law to protect the health and lives of citizens.



Meanwhile, trainee doctors at general hospitals begin their collective action on Monday. Interns and residents at the so-called "big 5" hospitals are handing in their resignations and will stop working from 6 a.m. Tuesday. As of Sunday, 715 trainee doctors at 23 hospitals nationwide submitted their resignations. The group action is causing major disruptions, such as delayed surgeries.



[Soundbite]

(Guardian of stomach cancer patient (VOICE MODIFIED)): The hospital said the surgery was urgent and so the date was set quickly. The situation now is very regrettable.



In a zero tolerance policy, the health ministry has ordered teaching hospitals to report on their trainee doctors' daily work logs. Some 400 emergency medical institutions across the country will also operate on emergency mode around the clock while local governments will open situation rooms to inspect developments and draft countermeasures.



GOV'T MEASURES ON GROUP ACTION



[Anchor Lead]

With doctors' collective action looming, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says the government will have public medical institutions operate on emergency service systems and fully allow non-face-to-face medical care if necessary. While chairing a meeting with related ministers on Monday, Han pledged to keep emergency care services undisrupted and mobilize public health doctors and military surgeons if necessary. The prime minister added that during doctors' strike, the government plans to fully allow non-face-to-face medical services in order to minimize inconveniences for patients with chronic conditions and mild symptoms.



STUNNING UNDERWATER SCENERY



[Anchor Lead]

Marine National Parks are treasure troves of biodiversity, yet many areas are restricted to protect the environment. Now, the diverse marine life found here can be easily explored online. We take a look.



[Pkg]

The Hallyeohaesang National Park stretches along the shores of the pristine South Sea. Korea National Park Service researchers dive into the sea to collect and film marine creatures. Soft corals sway with the currents and Nomura's jellyfish welcome the researchers as they float lazily. An octopus is cradling its eggs, hidden under a rock. These rare sights were captured on film. The underwater scenery of the Dadohaehaesang National Park is even more lively. A school of damselfish swim leisurely among a forest of seaweed algae. Leafy coral, a class two endangered species, growing between the rocks become their playground. Yellow boxfish sporting black spots is busy exploring the surroundings while the black-banded sea krait, discovered for the first time in Korea last year, is resting quietly. The researchers filmed 43 species of marine animals in the waters of these national parks. A photo book showcasing these creatures and 100 images of underwater scenery was released online.



[Soundbite]

Choi In-young (Korea National Park Service): This is Korea's key preservation area where various creatures live in beautiful natural surroundings. This photo book will heighten people's willingness to preserve our natural resources.



The Korea National Park Service plans to track the changes in the distribution of marine creatures caused by climate change.



FRESHMEN WELCOMED EARLY



[Anchor Lead]

In the typical college scene, entrance ceremonies are traditionally held in early March when the spring flowers bloom. However, a university in Jeonbuk has taken the unconventional step of holding its entrance ceremony in February, completing the freshman orientation ahead of the usual schedule. Why? Here's more.



[Pkg]

A traditional percussion band livens up the atmosphere around the campus. A welcoming performance for freshmen is held at the gymnasium packed with students. This university has held an entrance ceremony for freshmen in mid-February, about two weeks earlier than the usual start date in early March. It was a first for this school. All other events for incoming students, such as freshman orientation and recruitment of new school club members, were subsequently pushed up. Current students also did their part to welcome the newcomers early.



[Soundbite]

Jo Yeong-in (Jeonbuk Nat’l University): We held events early so that they could adjust to school life quickly.



The initial registration rate of regular admissions for this regional hub national university stood at 73.5%. The rate went up to 90% when early admissions were included. But the university is anxious about new students registering at other schools because some have been accepted elsewhere. Furthermore, the number of students keeps falling as Korea's population continues to decline and talented students opt to go to universities in the capital region. Holding an entrance ceremony in February was an inevitable decision to overcome this dilemma.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-seok (Jeonbuk Nat’l University): Lots of students come from other regions and they are usually accepted at other schools. So, this is our tactic to boost these students' registration rate.



Universities are trying all they can to attract students. Consequently, February entrance ceremonies are expected to become increasingly common.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!