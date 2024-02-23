동영상 고정 취소

HEALTH ALERT RAISED TO 'SEVERE'



[Anchor Lead]

The standoff between the government and doctors over the expansion of medical school admissions continues to escalate. In response, the government has raised the health and medical disaster crisis alert to the highest level and has decided to mobilize a comprehensive response.



[Pkg]

As trainee doctors continue their walkout for the 4th day, the government has raised the healthcare service crisis alert to the highest level of "serious" as of 8 a.m. Friday. This comes amid growing concern of a medical vacuum as a doctors' group is scheduled to hold a mass rally on March 3. The government will activate the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for a full-fledged response.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): Operating hours of all public medical institutions will be extended to as much as possible on weekdays while weekend and holiday services will also expand. Around the clock operation of emergency rooms will also continue.



The government will also double medical fees for treating emergency or serious patients so that hospitals can hire additional temporary personnel. It will also sharply expand telemedicine services. The health ministry said that 8,897 trainee doctors have submitted resignations at 94 major hospitals nationwide so far. This amounts to 78.5% of all junior doctors in training while none of the resignations have been accepted. Also, 7,863 trainee doctors or some 69.4% have left their posts. The education ministry said that an additional 49 medical students have handed in leaves of absence as of 6 p.m. Thursday. At one school, 346 students withdrew their leaves, making the total number of med students with submitted leaves at 11,481 or 61% of the total. Students at eleven schools have also boycotted classes as school officials are trying to engage in talks with them. Education minister Lee Ju-ho held a meeting with vice presidents and deans of 40 medical schools on Friday morning and urged efforts to protect students' right to learn and carry out academic affairs without a glitch against collective action.



STANDOFF OVER QUOTA SCOPE



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the government's continued hard line stance towards physicians, a debate is raging over the proposed increase of 2,000 medical school positions. The Korean Medical Association's Emergency Response Committee has launched a direct critique, arguing that the government's rationale for medical school expansion lacks substance and accuses them of distorting information.



[Pkg]

The government has continued to present research reports by namely two national research institutes and Seoul National University as grounds for the medical school enrollment expansion by 2,000 students.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (Second vice minister of Health and Welfare): The reports say the shortage of doctors will hit 10,000 in 2035 and at least 2,000 more students need to be accepted urgently.



The Korean Medical Association's emergency steering committee says the government's claim is distorting and taking the researched data out of context.



[Soundbite]

Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): The studies in no way specify that the enrollment quota needs to be increased by 2,000.



The committee is calling for a large-scale study to estimate the appropriate scope of the quota increase. The two sides also remain sharply split on whether the shortage of doctors can be viewed as a reason for the med school quota expansion. The government says doctors are ageing rapidly and more than 30,000 of them are set to retire by 2035. The Korean Medical Association rebutted by saying there is no set retirement age for physicians. The head of the Korean Intern Resident Association's emergency committee, Park Dan, also said the government's reasoning for the presented number is unacceptable. The standoff over the scope and reasons of medical school quota increase continues but the two sides still leave the door open for dialogue. Regarding the government's call for resolving the conflict through discussions, the medical residents and interns say they will return to work if their demands are accepted to a certain extent. One of those demands is the complete overhaul of the med school quota expansion plan.



PPP CANCELS A NOMINATION



[Anchor Lead]

The People Power Party has cancelled the sole nomination of former lawmaker Kim Hyun-ah, who is currently under investigation by the prosecution. Interim Chairman Han Dong-hoon cited the need for the PPP to distinguish itself from the Democratic Party led by Lee Jae-myung as the reason for this decision.



[Pkg]

Former lawmaker Kim Hyun-ah, who is under investigation for receiving illegal political funds has been nominated as a single candidate for the Goyang-jeong district, where nine applications had been submitted.



[Soundbite]

Lee Chul-gyu (PPP Nomination Committee (Feb. 21)): Kim has no reasons to be disqualified and is the right candidate to win the general election.



However, the emergency committee has a different opinion. For the first time, it has put a candidate nomination on hold and requested that it be re-considered.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): We believe we must meet the needs of the public and stand apart from DP.



As a result, the PPP nomination management committee has decided to cancel Kim Hyun-ah's nomination as a single candidate and discuss candidate selection for the Goyang-jeong district anew. Pundits say the incident may in fact represent a power struggle between the party leadership and pro-Yoon Suk Yeol lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu. They believe it's an attempt to restrain his influence in nominations ahead of choosing candidates for the sensitive Gangnam and southeastern regions. The possibility of strategic nomination for the Seocho-eul district as well as the Gangnam-eul district remains open. The disagreement over candidate nominations also continues. Four-term lawmaker Hong Moon-pyo has decided to drop out of primaries in protest of the demerits he is facing for running in the same district. But he vowed to do his best for the party and decided not to leave it. Meanwhile, PPP interim chief Han Dong-hoon has vowed to raise the age limit for people classified as "young" to 39. His pledge is aimed at reducing the housing burden of young people by expanding eligibility for policies designed for them.



DP SENIORS BLAST PARTY CHAIR



[Anchor Lead]

Incumbent lawmakers excluded from the Democratic Party's nominations are staging hunger strikes and leaving the party, accusing leader Lee Jae-myung of nepotism. Party elders also criticized, stating the nomination process has become a means to fulfill the leader's personal goals. Meanwhile, third-party figures are welcoming the excluded members, signaling a potential shift in political alliances.



[Pkg]

The Democratic Party nomination management committee named Mapo-gap, Dongjak-eul and three other areas in Seoul as strategic districts. The party's sitting legislators in four out of those five districts were not nominated for the upcoming general election. Representative Lee Su-jin announced that she is leaving the party in protest.



[Soundbite]

Lee Su-jin (Democratic Party): I worked diligently to make Lee Jae-myung the DP chair. But I regret it now. As I watched the court ruling on the Baekhyeon-dong development scandal, I couldn't help but think that Lee is lying to the people.



[Soundbite]

Noh Woong-rae (Democratic Party): It's hard not to suspect the nomination committee is being puppeteered by Lee and the party leadership.



Three incumbent lawmakers in Gwangju were eliminated in DP's first primary race on Wednesday, raising speculation that there might be more ardent supporters of Lee Jae-myung. Nonetheless, the party leader claimed that the party employed a fair nomination system, denying the leadership's responsibility.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): We're using the system to select competitive candidates according to reasonable standards. These are growing pains.



However, party seniors including Kwon No-gab, Chyung Dai-chul, and Lee Kang-cheol issued a statement to say that nomination has become a means to fulfill the party leader's personal objective and urged Lee to bear responsibility. Meanwhile, new independent parties are getting in touch with legislators who didn't get nominated to gain more backing for the election.



[Soundbite]

Lee Nak-yon (Co-chair, New Future Party (On MBC Radio)): I think the DP is self-destructing. One of the solutions is to join our New Future Party.



As the DP nomination process becomes more dissonant, some speculate that many more lawmakers could leave the party.



CIVILIAN-LED SPACE DEVELOPMENT



[Anchor Lead]

The space industry, traditionally driven by government due to its astronomical costs, is now seeing an influx of private enterprises like SpaceX in the United States taking the lead. This shift to a private-sector-driven era is termed the 'New Space Age'. In our next story, we covered the companies forging this new paradigm of space development.



[Pkg]

Nuri was launched amid a huge fiery blaze. It was the first rocket fitted with an engine developed with Korea's own technology. This is the private enterprise that led the rocket development program. Some twenty years after Korea started developing rocket engines, this company grew to become Korea's only maker of mid-to-large-sized rocket engines. The growth was spurred on by the company's knowledge in aircraft engine manufacturing. Engineers at this company are putting together an engine for the fourth launch of Nuri scheduled for next year.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jun-won (Hanwha Aerospace): This company worked on engines for more than 40 years. This is the only place where rocket engines and similar-sized engines can be produced.



Satellite development is in full swing as well. This civilian enterprise is making a super-high resolution satellite due to be launched in the first half of next year. Equipped with a camera, the satellite is capable of identifying a vehicle on the road from 500 kilometers up in the air. This company aims to run a manned space tour program at the altitude of 100 kilometers. Its focus at the moment is on developing an electric motor engine. The electric motor engine is easier to control and safer than the turbo pump engines used in existing rockets, making it a better choice for space tourism.



[Soundbite]

Park Jae-hong (CEO, Una Stella): An electric engine can fly faster at the desired thrust. It can also be controlled precisely and quickly.



In order for help usher in a new space, there should be diverse tax incentives and deregulation plans to motivate private investment and technology development. The investment by private companies that jumped into the space industry recently amounts to only about 300 billion won or around 225 million dollars.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

After 60 years in use, the term "cultural assets" will change to "national heritage," starting in May. The Cultural Heritage Administration made the announcement, noting that "heritage," a global standard notion, better encapsulates the past, present and future. The agency added that its name CHA will also change accordingly. Regulations on the overseas transfer of cultural properties will also be revised to allow unrestricted movement of artworks that were made past the year 1946 so they can be sold or put on display abroad.

Local police chasing two foreign males who jumped off a skyscraper in Busan with parachutes last week have named an American in his 30s as a prime suspect. They will request cooperation from Interpol to track him down. The Haeundae Police Station in Busan said they confirmed the suspect left South Korea immediately after leaping off the 99th floor of the LCT residential building on February 15. The U.S. national is known to have a social media channel but has not shared the LCT jump scene.



OGOKBAP FOR STRONGER IMMUNITY



[Anchor Lead]

Tomorrow marks Jeongwol Daeboreum, the first full moon according to the Lunar calender. In hopes for a peaceful year, Korea has a tradition to crack nuts and prepare Ogokbap, a dish that not only offers lower caloric content than regular white rice but is also known to enhance immunity. We all know ingredients with low calories don't necessarily taste the best. But, apparently, there exists a delicious way to prepare it. Here's more.



[Pkg]

Ogokbap, or the five-grain rice consist of glutinous rice, black beans, sorghum, red beans, glutinous millet, and proso millet. Varying wild herbs and nuts are added to make a complete meal for the first full moon of the new lunar year. However, preparations are no easy task.



[Soundbite]

Park Hyun-jin (Suwon resident): I don't even know where to begin.



Grains used in the ogokbap provide nutrients that are in short supply in winter and help prevent geriatric diseases. The ideal ratio of rice to grains is 7-3. Rather than adding all grains at once, it is recommended to soak them in water separately. Red beans need to be boiled in advance to make them soft. Replacing about 10 percent of the rice cooking water with soju is also a nice trick.



[Soundbite]

Soju helps soften the grains and boost antioxidant properties.



Millet needs to be steamed in advance and added to the ogokbap during the simmering stage to achieve the best texture.



[Soundbite]

Park Hyun-jin (Suwon resident): Ogokbap that I tried in the past was rather dry. But this one is more glutinous and easy to chew.



The new black bean variety "Cheongja 5" created by the Rural Development Administration and supplied to farms contains more anthocyanin, which helps prevent aging, and the essential amino acid isoflavone compared to conventional varieties.



[Soundbite]

Choo Ji-ho (Rural Development Administration): Ogokbap helps with weight control as it contains 20 percent less calories than regular rice. It is more nutritious as it contains 2.5 times more iron.



The ensemble of wild herbs rich in vitamins and minerals and ogokbap represent the wisdom of Korean ancestors. It helps invigorate the body after a long winter and begin spring on a healthier note.



