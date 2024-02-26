동영상 고정 취소

PROFESSORS MEET TRAINEE DOCTORS



[Anchor Lead]

In response to the medical school enrollment expansion plan, a collective resignation of resident doctors has led to a nearly week-long medical service gap. Medical school professors and national university professors, concerned about the worsening situation, have proposed dialogue and are attempting to mediate. The medical association, however, has set forth preconditions for dialogue, including a reevaluation of the plan to increase enrollments by 2,000.



[Pkg]

An emergency committee of Seoul National University medical school professors met with SNU hospital affiliated resident doctors. They listened to what the residents had in mind and sought a way to bring back the junior doctors. The association of Seoul National University Medical School professors, which had urged the government to talk with the striking doctors, also shared with the younger doctors the result of their meeting with Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Park Min-soo.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-haeng (Chair, SNU Medical Professors Assn., Emergency Committee): We concluded that a dialogue was needed and we came to understand each other as a negotiation partner who can relate to the other side's situation and share ideas.



The professors said the government became more empathetic to the resolution of the situation and would continue to talk with different sectors. Professors of ten major national universities also issued a statement to propose the government and doctors meet officially. At the same time, they urged the government to re-think the plan to increase med school enrollment by 2,000. The Korean Medical Association claimed that it is willing to talk, but insisted that the reassessment of the admission increase plan is the prerequisite of dialogue.



[Soundbite]

Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): There can be no dialogue as long as the gov't refuses to budge from its position. We want to talk and create conditions for dialogue.



The national association of residents and interns has remained quiet after presenting seven demands, including scrapping the enrollment increase plan, as the requisites of dialogue.



PRES. OFFICE'S STERN RESPONSE



[Anchor Lead]

The Presidential Office has vehemently criticized the collective actions of doctors, holding patients' lives hostage over the increase in medical school admissions, as an unprecedented event in any country worldwide. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also emphasized that efforts are underway to normalize the abnormal medical system.



[Pkg]

As trainee doctors and medical students continue their walkout and leaves of absence the presidential office has issued a stern response amid growing fears of a medical vacuum.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-kyung (Spokesperson, Presidential office): Nowhere in the world do doctors and med students take patients' lives hostage and an extreme action over the issue of increasing med school quota.



The top office made clear that the plan to increase the medical schools admissions quota by two thousand will be maintained, noting that it gathered opinions on the issue from the medical society some 130 times.



[Soundbite]

Sung Tae-yoon (Nat'l policy director, Presidential office): Around 17 med schools operate on a small-scale comprising under 50 members. Their size must expand for smoother operation.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a military hospital and inspected conditions on emergency treatment and offered encouragement. Since military hospital emergency rooms opened their doors to the public from last Tuesday, 39 patients have received treatment as of Sunday noon.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): People are encouraged by public healthcare institutions taking on a bigger role at this difficult time.



Han stressed the government is seeking ways to normalize the medical system that has abnormally operated for the past several decades. The justice ministry will inform the public of ways to redeem losses caused by doctors' collective action. The education ministry will set up a task force to deal with the quota issue and medical students' mass leave of absence.



NK ANTI-UNIFICATION MEASURES



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un has designated South Korea as a hostile nation, moving to erase symbols of unification from the eras of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. However, this 'erasure of unification' is expected to cause confusion among the North Korean elite, accustomed to dynastic politics, as revealed by Unification Minister Kim Young-ho in an interview with KBS.



[Pkg]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un referred to the two Koreas as hostile countries in a state of war. Last month, he ordered the demolition of a monument specifying the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's principles for unification. He also called for cutting off the cross-border Gyeongui Railway, a legacy from the era of his father Kim Jong-il. The measures are apparently carried out to remove his predecessors' legacies on unification as part of the hostility policy toward South Korea. Seoul's Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said these measures could lead to an ideological vacuum or confusion in the North.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yung-ho (Minister of Unification): Deleting the achievements of Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il will highly likely cause ideological confusion among the North Korean ruling elite.



He added that the North Korean regime could possibly launch provocations against the South to ease the internal conflict and that Seoul's government is taking the situation seriously and staying prepared. He also pledged to sternly respond to North Korea's denial of the Northern Limit Line and claim to recognize a new inter-Korean sea border starting this month.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yung-ho (Minister of Unification): Even if the N. Korea moves to recognize its own sea border, the NLL is the inter-Korean maritime border we have been maintaining.



The minister reaffirmed the government's principle of maintaining lasting peace through strength. Regarding a possible improvement in North Korea-Japan relations, Kim said South Korea doesn't oppose it if it helps promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and resolve the North Korean nuclear problem.



COEXISTING IN LOCAL MARKETS



[Anchor Lead]

As the swift repeal of mandatory holiday closures for large supermarkets progresses, small business owners fear negative impacts on local and traditional markets. However, in an unexpected move, a traditional market has invited a major retail chain to boost market vitality.



[Pkg]

This is a corporate-style supermarket operated by a conglomerate affiliate. Food and industrial goods. It sells just about all the things sold at other supermarkets, but one section is missing. It's the fruit section. It is located in a traditional market but intentionally doesn't sell fruits to avoid impacting the sales of nearby fruit stores.



[Soundbite]

Choi Su-jin (Gapyeong-gun resident): I bought some meat and baby food at the supermarket but bought fruits at the traditional market.



It was two years ago when the supermarket opened at this traditional market. Merchants had asked for the supermarket first to revitalize the market. It accepted the merchants' request and minimized the number of items overlapping with nearby stores. As a result, the traditional market saw about a 20% increase in the number of shoppers and more visitors in their 20s and 30s.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gyeong-im (Traditional market merchant): There are more customers because they come to both the supermarket and the traditional market to shop for what they need.



Such corporate-style supermarkets opened in 16 traditional markets after striking a deal with neighboring stores. Korea's distribution system is being reorganized as the online delivery market expands. Subsequently, there are calls for a practical and mutually beneficial solution that can address the competition between supermarket chains and traditional markets.



[Soundbite]

Kim Chang-geun (Gapyeong Jotgoeul market): Bringing in the supermarket was a good strategy as it attracts people to the area, leading them to visit the market and make purchases if needed.



The government plans to introduce a new local business cooperation indicator to evaluate the growth of big corporations alongside local communities, aiming to support cooperation between large supermarkets and neighborhood businesses.



INVESTMENT REPORTS BY AI



[Anchor Lead]

A guide for stock investors, the advent of Artificial Intelligence, AI, in securities firms' investment reports marks a significant shift. This development reflects the securities industry's grim reality, under pressure from investors and companies, finding it difficult to express its own voice.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Dec. investment strategy, here's an adjustment to 2024 KOSPI target band.



The anchor in this video talks about this year's prospects for the benchmark KOSPI index. But she is not a real person. It's a virtual being created by artificial intelligence. AI even selects contents and piece together an investment report.



[Soundbite]

Jung Hyeon-jong (Korea Investment & Securities Corporation): By using large language models, we can easily identify exchange-traded funds that are directly linked to an economic event when such an event occurs.



Domestic securities firms have begun using AI to summarize the latest investment data and recommend stocks to buy. While AI usage expands, the role of actual people, such as analysts, is in contrast decreasing. This is an investment report published by a securities firm last month when tensions were running high in the construction sector amid debt restructuring woes by the ailing builder Taeyoung Engineering and Construction. The original report contained graphs showing the risk level of companies based on their presale figures and contingent liabilities. However this part of the report disappeared in a matter of days.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Dae-jong (Sejong University): A sell opinion gets analysts banned from entering that company or receiving any investor relations data. That's why reports say that certain stocks have a possibility to rise in value.



An analyst who suggested the sale of stocks related to secondary batteries was met with protest by investors on his way to work. As such pressure grows from businesses and investors, a sale opinion on stocks shrunk to account for a mere 0.2% in reports issued by the country's top 30 securities firms last year. As AI is not yet able to make judgment calls on whether to buy or sell a stock or identify market risk factors, investment reports which mainly recommend the purchase of stocks are feared to blur investor minds in making decisions. This is why the Financial Supervisory Service began discussions back in March to rectify this practice but has yet to produce any tangible measures.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

The government has unveiled a corporate value-up program aimed at boosting the value of domestic companies and addressing their undervaluation on the stock market. Under the program, the government will provide tax benefits and other supportive measures to listed companies that work to enhance their stock values. Listed corporations are required to set their own stock price targets and come up with detailed plans on how and when to achieve the goals. The government will give various tax incentives to best performers and include them in the Korea value-up index, which will be developed in the third quarter of this year.

The stress debt service ratio system went into effect on Monday to regulate home-backed household loans. Stress DSR is a loan regulation measure that takes into consideration possible future interest rate hikes and imposes additional interest when calculating DSR. The system will reduce individual loan limits by up to tens of thousands of dollars. Different loan limits will be applied for each borrower based on their incomes and loan sizes. It will likely become more difficult for individuals to take out loans, as the stress DSR system will further expand in the second half of this year.



RYU TO START FOR KBO RETURN



[Anchor Lead]

Ryu Hyun-jin, returning to Hanwha after 12 years, is slated to be the starting pitcher in the professional baseball season opener against LG. Director Choi Won-ho has praised Ryu, stating he is a cut above Eric Peddy, even referring to his practice pitches as artful.



[Pkg]

Ryu Hyun-jin, wearing a Hanwha Eagles cap, starts training in a relaxed atmosphere. He was throwing balls and practicing defense moves when he grabbed his foot, causing teammates and coaches to tense up. But he soon smiled and resumed training.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Hyun-jin (Hanwha Eagles Pitcher): I was too eager to get ready and almost stepped on my foot on the mound. I'm fine now. Lee Tae-yang told me not to fake it.



Team manager Choi Won-ho said Ryu is better than Eric Peddy who went back to the U.S. after dominating Korean baseball last year. He then said Ryu will start in the season opener against the LG Twins on March 23rd.



[Soundbite]

Choi Won-ho (Hanwha Eagles Manager): So this is what an artistic pitch is like. It felt like he was only giving about 70-80%, but major leaguers are different. If everything goes as planned, he would start the season opener.



Ryu said he would get in shape for the match while keeping a close eye on the pitchings of Moon Dong-ju and Hwang Jun-seo. Meanwhile, the Lotte Giants faced Roki Sasaki from the Japanese baseball league's Chiba Lotte Marines who is known for his 165 kilometer-per-hour fastball.



[Soundbite]

Roki Sasaki (Chiba Lotte Marines): Hello, Lotte Giants fans!



Playing one inning, Sasaki did not allow a single run, dominating the inning with his fastballs going over 150 kilometers per hour. However, Lotte Giant's promising rookie slugger Yoon Dong-hee managed to hit a double off Sasaki, leaving a strong impression.



