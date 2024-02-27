동영상 고정 취소

"RETURN TO WORK BY FEB. 29TH"



[Anchor Lead]

The government has notified trainee doctors who have left their medical posts that there is a final deadline for their return. By the upcoming 29th, those who come back to the side of their patients will not be held accountable for the medical service gap. However, failure to comply will result in the commencement of legal procedures and license suspension starting next month, as warned by the authorities.



[Pkg]

The government has set a Thursday deadline for trainee doctors to return to their worksites.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Minister of Interior and Safety): If trainee doctors return to their hospitals by Feb. 29, they won't be held accountable for past action.



9,909 trainee doctors at 99 major teaching hospitals have reportedly submitted their resignation letters. That's 80.6 percent of all doctors in training. The overwhelming majority of 8,939 have left their posts. The government said that if they return by Thursday, they won't be held accountable. If the deadline passes however, the government warned that measures such as license suspension and judicial procedures would be inevitable. The deadline date appears to reflect the situation with another group of doctors known as fellows who are currently taking the place of the striking trainees. Fellows are the youngest group of specialist doctors, making up about 20% of hospital workforce. But most of their contracts expire at the end of this month. If junior doctors refuse to return and fellows also leave after their contracts end, a huge vacuum in medical service looms large.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (Second vice minister of Health and Welfare): The next stage for trainee doctors is becoming fellows which creates a smooth workforce cycle. But the situation with trainee doctors is uncertain now.



To address this concern, the government announced plans to utilize the manpower of nurses. In a trial project, the heads of healthcare institutions will be allowed to define the boundary of nursing duties so that nurses can legally take over some tasks of trainee doctors.



DOCTORS BLAST GOV’T ULTIMATUM



[Anchor Lead]

In response to what amounts to a final ultimatum from the government, the Korean Medical Association has immediately pushed back, and the trainee doctors involved appear to have no intention of returning. The number of interns and residents stepping away has surpassed ten thousand. As the conflict deepens, medical school professors are stepping in, attempting to mediate the situation by advocating for resolution through dialogue.



[Pkg]

The Korean Medical Association immediately rebutted the government's back-to-work deadline set for Thursday. It called the government's plan to revoke medical licenses after the ultimatum an "unbelievable threat.“



[Soundbite]

Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): Pursuing license suspensions and legal actions against trainee doctors would cut off their path back to hospitals entirely.



The trainee doctors remain reticent on the back-to-work deadline. The Korean Intern Resident Association has not announced its official stance yet. But trainee doctors who were contacted individually said they had no intention to withdraw their resignations.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Ok Ha-da (Resigned trainee doctor): They are asking us to come back while holding a knife behind their back. How can we go back to work like this?



More than ten thousand interns and residents have left their jobs and some 12,600 medical school students have requested academic leave since the collective action began a week ago. As the situation is showing no signs of abating, college professors are trying to persuade both sides. The emergency committee of the Seoul National University College of Medicine council of faculty associations, which met with the vice health minister last Friday, has also met with the trainee doctors.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-haeng (Ex-chair, SNU Medical Professors Assn., Emergency Committee): Responsible gov’t officials should step in to set up a social consultative body.



It's also calling on the government to hold talks. The Medical Professors Association of Korea pledged earlier to act as a mediator through negotiations.



BULGARIA NUCLEAR PLANT DEAL



[Anchor Lead]

A South Korean company is poised to secure the contract for additional construction on a Bulgarian nuclear power plant, marking the largest deal of its kind in 15 years since the Barakah nuclear power plant order in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.



[Pkg]

Bulgaria is situated near the Black Sea. This is a nuclear power plant in Kozloduy, a small city 200 kilometers north of the capital Sofia. With four aged nuclear reactors decommissioned, currently, the remaining two units No.5 and No.6 are in operation. There have been calls for adding reactors to the nuclear power plant, because Bulgaria relies on it to produce about 40 percent of its electricity.



[Soundbite]

Nikolai Denkov (Bulgarian Prime Minister (Oct. 2023)): Per today's cabinet meeting decision, construction of the 7th reactor will begin at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant.



In a preliminary review, a Korean company was approved by the Bulgarian parliament as a single bidder for the project of building the seventh and eighth reactors with a capacity of 2,200 megawatts. The reactors will be designed by the U.S.' Westinghouse Electric Company and built by Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction. Hyundai will earn about seven trillion won or over 5.25 billion U.S. dollars out of the 13.5 billion-dollar project. With the goal to put the reactors into service in 2035, the plan will be finalized after remaining procedures are completed. This is the largest nuclear energy plant order Korea has landed in 15 years since it signed a deal with the UAE in 2009 to build the Barakah nuclear power plant.



[Soundbite]

Chae Jin-seok (Hyundai Engineering & Construction): We can bring domestic manufacturers and contractors overseas for the construction so we expect considerable effects of vitalizing the industry and creating jobs.



Korean companies plan to actively work to land nuclear power plant orders in Europe and the Middle East.



KOREAN NUCLEAR POWER THRIVING



[Anchor Lead]

Hyundai E&C's contract for the Kozloduy project is seen as a pivotal moment for the resurgence of K-nuclear power, affirming the competitiveness of South Korea's technology. This achievement is anticipated to strengthen the nation's position in upcoming international bids, especially with rising expectations for bids involving nuclear plants constructed with South Korea's proprietary technology.



[Pkg]

The Korean company's role in the Kozloduy nuclear power plant in Bulgaria is construction. The reactor is to be designed by American firm Westinghouse Electric Company. All eyes are on whether Korean nuclear power reactors built with domestic technologies will be exported.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Gun-cheol (Seoul Nat’l University): Being the main contractor means we control the design, equipment and construction of the plant.



This is the reason why interest is rising on the bid for the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic slated for June. The project has grown to 30 trillion won, or around 22.5 billion dollars, after Prague announced plans to expand its nuclear tender from one reactor to four. The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power has proposed its independently developed APR 1000 reactor for the project. Last month, the Czech government excluded Westinghouse citing "failure to meet conditions." This narrows the competition down to a two-way battle between KHNP and a French company, sparking heightened expectations.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Jeong-ik (KAIST): It's rare for construction to be completed on time, but we pulled it off in the UAE. The technology is tremendous given the budget and gives us a track record.



KHNP is carrying out orders to build a tritium removal facility for the Romania-based Cernavoda nuclear power plant, a project worth 2.5 trillion won, or 1.9 billion dollars and Poland's Patnow nuclear power plant, estimated at 10 trillion won, or around 7 billion dollars. The government also plans to actively support overseas contracts to facilitate the resurgence of Korean nuclear power.



"N. KOREA WITH MORE OIL TANKS“



[Anchor Lead]

KBS is reporting on the changes in major areas of North Korea by analyzing satellite images. Recently, an expansion trend at the oil storage facility near the west coast port of Nampo has been detected. Also, trends suspected of illegal transshipment have been continuously observed in the vicinity, leading to unending suspicions that North Korea, under restrictions for oil importation, is clandestinely bringing in oil.



[Pkg]

The west coast port of Nampo houses North Korea's largest oil storage facility. As three new tanks were completed late last year, the total number of oil tanks increased to 35. Recently, multiple circular sites measuring over 20 meters in diameter were newly spotted. They are believed to be sites for building more oil tanks. Foundation work has already been completed on some of these sites. The construction of related facilities including a new wharf is also continuing.



[Soundbite]

Chung Sung-hak (Korea Inst. for Security Strategy): Number of oil tanks will likely rise to 40 once construction finishes on previously-known and recently-spotted sites.



The UN Security Council resolution 2397, adopted in 2017, limits North Korea's annual imports of refined oil to 500,000 barrels. However, the regime has been continuing to expand oil storage facilities over recent years. The resolution bans the North from receiving goods through ship-to-ship transfers in international waters. But North Korea is also suspected of violating the ban. In waters off the coast of Seok-do Island, 33 kilometers from Nampo Port, ships were seen mooring alongside another vessel with their flanks brought closer together. This is a typical scene of illicit ship-to-ship transfers condemned by the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): It is highly likely that N. Korea is procuring oil reserves by evading sanctions. It is believed to be unofficially supplementing its restricted official oil imports.



Last year, North Korea officially reported to the UN that it imported 320,000 barrels of refined oil, about 65 percent of the permissible level. Noting the expansion for oil storage facilities in Nampo and signs of illegal ship-to-ship transfers, observers say that the North Korean report is seriously unreliable.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

Amid the nation's seriously low birthrate, 157 elementary schools nationwide had no new students for the new semester. According to a tally by the education ministry, 34 schools of this total, the largest portion, were located in Jeollabuk-do Province, followed by 27 in Gyeongsangbuk-do, 25 in Gangwon-do, 20 in Jeollanam-do and 14 in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The number of prospective elementary first graders this year stands at 369-thousand and police are looking into 116 of them whose whereabouts have not been confirmed.

The firefighters branch of the Korean Government Employees' Union held a rally outside the National Assembly on Monday, demanding better treatment and improved rights for the country's 70-thousand fire fighters. They noted the recent deaths of three of their own, one in Jeju-do Island two months ago and two others in Mungyeong, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, late last month. They called on the government and parliament, through regulatory revisions and funding, to convert their occupation into positions employed by the state.



DJ INDICTED FOR DUI DEATH



[Anchor Lead]

In a grave incident that has sparked widespread condemnation, a 20-something female DJ, identified only by her surname Ahn, has been detained and brought to trial for fatally striking a delivery worker while driving under the influence of alcohol. The prosecution has vowed to secure a punishment that matches the severity of the crime committed.



[Pkg]

A woman in her 20s surnamed Ahn hit and killed a delivery worker in his 50s when she was driving under the influence of alcohol.



[Soundbite]

Ahn ○○ (DUI perpetrator): (You didn't try to save the victim. Do you have anyting to say to him?) I'm really sorry.



Prosecutors arrested and indicted the woman on charges of drunk driving and failure to take appropriate measures following the accident. Renowned DJ Ahn is accused of fatally hitting the delivery worker while driving drunk in Nonhyeon-dong in southern Seoul, at around 4:30 a.m. on February 3. She crossed the median lane and rammed into another vehicle. She was found to have hit the victim while escaping. Her blood alcohol level at the time was 0.221 percent, enough to have her driver's license cancelled. She also came under fire after witnesses reported she failed to take emergency measures to save the victim and was seen holding her pet dog instead.



[Soundbite]

Rigorous probe for drunk driver!



A delivery workers' union submitted 1,500 petitions to the prosecution, demanding strict punishment.



[Soundbite]

Goo Kyo-hyun (Chair, Delivery workers' union): We will watch if the offender will be punished properly. We will do our best to root out drunk driving.



Prosecutors are seeking to confisticate her Mercedes-Benz, which was already seized during the investigation. They also pledged to ensure that the offender will be brought to justice and given due punishment.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!