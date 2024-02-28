동영상 고정 취소

COMPLAINTS AGAINST KMA OFFICIALS



[Anchor Lead]

The government‘s ultimatum for trainee doctors to return to their duties is drawing near, with only one day left. The trainee doctors have yet to issue an official stance in response to the government's final notice. In the meantime, the government has, for the first time, filed charges against five individuals associated with the medical association, accusing them of instigating and facilitating the collective resignation of the trainee doctors.



[Pkg]

Only one day is left before the Thursday back-to-work deadline set by the government for striking trainee doctors. The Korean Intern Resident Association's emergency committee remains silent. As of Monday, the number of resigned trainee doctors remained largely unchanged, at some 9,900. For the first time since the residents' collective action, the government has filed complaints against five former and incumbent senior officials of the Korea Medical Association. They are accused of supporting or instigating the trainee doctors' collective resignations. The KMA, which blasted what it called the government's violent back-to-work order, said would not be concerned about the mass complaints filed against them.



[Soundbite]

Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): We find it unnecessary to be intimidated or respond just because the gov't filed complaints against our leaders.



Included in the five doctors is former KMA chairman Roh Hwan-kyu, who called the government's act an attempt to silence the association. It appears that the government's strict response, such as license revocations against violators of the back-to-work order, will intensify due to the government's complaint. The government is also continuing to address the medical vacuum. It has decided to expand the responsibilities of physician assistants.



[Soundbite]

(Physician assistant nurse in general hospital (VOICE MODIFIED)): It's true we work longer hours now as we have to perform the trainee doctors' duties in addition to ours.



The measure aims to temporarily legalize medical acts performed by PAs to protect them from prosecution and legal liability.



YOON PUSHES FOR MEDICAL REFORM



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that "the increase of medical school enrollment is the least requisite needed to fulfill the state's Constitutional obligation" and "medical reform cannot and should not be subjected to negotiation or compromise." He also said at the sixth central and local government cooperation council held at CheongWaDae yesterday that the government is pushing for medical reform with desperation, believing that this is the last chance to save the people and local communities.



TOUGH COMPETITION IN HBM MARKETS



[Anchor Lead]

As we enter the full-fledged era of artificial intelligence, the memory semiconductor market has reached a pivotal point where the ability to process vast amounts of data quickly and efficiently has become crucial. In this context, the global competition for supremacy in the next-generation memory semiconductor, the 'High-Bandwidth Memory' (HBM), has intensified, with global companies striving to establish a 'decisive lead' over their rivals.



[Pkg]

High-bandwidth memory chips are stacked DRAM modules used as a memory storage device. Having high concurrent processing speed, these chips are indispensable in the era of artificial intelligence. Although the HBM market is currently dominated by Korean makers, the number-one spot is believed to be held by SK Hynix, the exclusive supplier to NVIDIA, the unrivaled leader in the AI chip market. But Samsung Electronics recently stole the spotlight by developing the world's first fifth-generation high bandwidth memory with 12 layers of DRAM chips.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jae-jun (Samsung Electronics (Jan. 31 conference call)): The commercialization of HBM3E chips is going as planned. We'll supply sample 36GB products created using 12-layer technology in Q1.



The fifth-generation HBM with 12 layers boasts memory capacity of 36 gigabytes, the industry's largest to date. While having the same height as the fourth-generation 8-layer HBM, the new chips have more than 50 percent higher processing speed and capacity. Samsung plans to launch mass-production in the first half of this year. U.S. chipmaker Micron is also catching up fast. It has already commenced mass-production of its 5G HBM chips, and they are soon to be used in NVIDIA products.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yang-paeng (Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade): The clientele is expected to diversify to include not only NVIDIA but open AI as well. Those who secure them first will lead the next-gen memory market.



SK Hynix appears confident in maintaining its leading status in the highly competitive HBM market. The company says it began the mass production of 5G HBM with eight layers last month, and is working on 12-layer chips as well.



NEW ANSWER TO LOW BIRTHRATE



[Anchor Lead]

Despite numerous reforms, the persistence of college entrance exam competition and stagnant birth rates remain significant societal challenges. The Korea Development Institute, a national policy research institute, has introduced a novel perspective by suggesting that the solution to these issues lies in employment at large corporations. We look further into the issue in our following report.



[Pkg]

An employee with six years of experience at a small company was asked what his ideal wage would be.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (SME Employee): I want about KRW 60 mn (USD 45,000) a year. But such a company is hard to find. The pay starts low, so even years of job experience don't help.



Higher pay isn't the only thing on his wish list.



[Soundbite]

Park ○○ (SME Employee): (Does your company have any noteworthy benefits?) There's no benefit package to speak of. Maybe a transport expense for working late?



The response from a conglomerate employee working the same six years is different.



[Soundbite]

Kim ○○ (Conglomerate Employee): The company provides just about all the benefits. They are customized to the company so I can get most out of them.



The wage gap by company size is also evident when seen in numbers. The wages at businesses with between five to 10 employees were only 54% of those at companies with over 300 employees. Work conditions, such as the use of maternity or paternity leave, also differed widely. The problem is that the door to large corporations with relatively good working conditions is simply too small. Jobs at large firms account for only 14% of all the jobs in Korea, not even half of the average of OECD nations. The Korea Development Institute concluded that competition to enter college becomes overheated because everyone wants to enter that small door. The KDI attributed low birth rates to limited access to various childbirth support measures for employees at small and medium enterprises.



[Soundbite]

Koh Young-sun (Korea Development Institute): The problems still persist despite years of effort. I think it's because Korean companies are in general smaller than those in other countries.



The KDI researchers proposed re-evaluating the effectiveness of subsidy plans for SMEs, while extending support to mid-sized or large corporations if needed.



CHINESE RESTAURANT OWNER RAIDED



[Anchor Lead]

The police have initiated a search and seizure operation targeting the media company owned by Wang Haijun, the real proprietor of a Chinese restaurant in Seoul embroiled in allegations of being a secret Chinese police station. The law enforcement authorities are tracing the flow of funds in an effort to uncover any embezzlement offenses committed by Mr. Wang.



[Pkg]

The real owner of a Chinese restaurant in Seoul called Dongbang Myeongju is a man named Wang Haijun. When speculations surfaced that the restaurant served as a base for secret Chinese police, he called such media reports "malicious.“



[Soundbite]

Wang Haijun (Real owner of 'Dongbang Myeongju' (2022)): We send many people to China but they are not anti-Chinese figures but are mental patients and those who can't travel alone or have no one to look after.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last Thursday raided a media company Wang runs and his residence in Incheon. The searches came as soon as Wang returned to Korea after he left the country last June. Based on seized materials, the police will look into embezzlement charges involving the media firm. Police suspect that money from outside sources may have flown into the company. They will trace the financial trail to verify a possible inflow of Chinese funds. The firm headed by Wang is known to have had cooperative projects with Chinese state-run media outlets. The South Korean branches of these media outlets were actually using the same office space as the media company.



[Soundbite]

(Employee of Chinese state-run media outlet's Korean branch (VOICE MODIFIED)): I don't know anything. I'm just a low-ranking employee.



Police have imposed a travel ban on Wang and other related figures and are expanding the investigation after detecting other criminal charges in addition to embezzlement.



NK ARMS PLANTS TO SUPPLY RUSSIA



[Anchor Lead]

South Korean military concluded that North Korea is selling millions of shells and arsenal to Russia in return for food and other necessities. South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said at yesterday's press briefing that some 6,700 containers were transported from North Korea to Russia between late August in 2023 and now and the containers would have contained more than three million 152-millimeter artillery shells or 500,000 of 122-millimeter artillery shells. Minister Shin added that the operation rate of munitions plants in North Korea rests at around 30%, but the factories providing arsenal to Russia are running on full capacity to bring food and daily necessities into North Korea.



METAVERSE PREVENTING DEMENTIA



[Anchor Lead]

As the number of dementia patients in Korea surpasses one million, there is a growing interest in dementia prevention. Recently, a local government introduced a dementia prevention program utilizing the metaverse, which is reportedly receiving positive evaluations.



[Pkg]

A woman in her 70s, with her two hands held up high and waving, is trying to shot down spacecrafts on the screen. She is out of breath from the jumping but forgets the pain while enjoying the game.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Jeong-sun (Seongnam resident): I need to move as directed and also win energy points. There's a lot to consider. It's fun and good exercise.



Here, another lady is using her arms to copy the hands of a clock as seen on the screen within a time limit.



[Soundbite]

9:05. Yes, I got it right!



Tapping letters thrown at you with a sponge stick to form words is another activity. This is content aimed at cognitive and physical development to prevent dementia through the use of mixed reality services that recognize one's location and movements. The activities are very popular among the elderly.



[Soundbite]

Yoo In-hyeok (Public health clinic dementia center): There's no equipment involved. Seniors use their bodies and sensors read their movement. There's no entry barriers and participants can have fun.



Digital content stimulates interest and so the seniors learn about information, such as brain functions, in a more approachable way.



[Soundbite]

Kang Eun-joo (Public health center, Jungwon-gu Dist.): Rather than fearing dementia, it's better to study the function and structure of the brain and learn how to protect it.



As some one million people suffer from dementia and the importance of prevention increases, there is growing interest in digital healthcare services that are easy to access and also fun to enjoy.



EARLY SPRING BLOOMS



[Anchor Lead]

Last week, the capital region and the eastern coast of Gangwon-do Province were blanketed in heavy snowfall. This week, however, the weather has gotten much warmer with spring flowers are already blossoming in the southern provinces. This means, earlier spring flower festivals!



[Pkg]

Red apricot blossoms are in full bloom along a stone wall trail. White apricot flowers have also blossomed. Tourists are excited to see the early blooms.



[Soundbite]

Son Soo-min, Son Soo-hyeon (Yangsan residents): I heard about the early bloom and expected to see 30% of flowering. But I think more than half have bloomed. It's like spring already.



Mountains are still covered with snow but on the ground, the yellow hue is expanding. Cornelian cherry or Sansuyu in Korean, began to bloom around ten days ago. This year, they arrived a week earlier than usual and yellow buds are seen on every branch.



[Soundbite]

Jo Nam-hoon (Chief, Gurye Sansuyu Festival steering committee): The blooms arrived a week early due to the sudden warm weather. But it's cold again so they have slightly withered.



Apricot flowers known as Maehwa started to bloom on Jeju-do Island on January 15 which then spread to the southern regions in early and mid-February. The pace is 10 to 42 days faster than past years. Cherry blossoms are also expected to flower 3 to 6 days earlier than usual this year. The reason? The mild winter weather. Nationwide temperatures this February notched an average of 3.1 degrees Celsius higher than past years.



[Soundbite]

Lee Gi-hye (Gwangju branch, Korea Meteorological Administration): A high pressure front developed in the east last month gave way to frequent warm southerly winds.



With the early blooms, the dates for spring flower festivals in southern provinces are also being pushed up.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!