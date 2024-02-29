동영상 고정 취소

RETURN-TO-WORK ORDER DEADLINE



Today marks the government-imposed deadline for the return of resigned resident doctors. However, the deadlock between the government and medical associations continues unabated, with no breakthrough in sight. The countdown has also begun for the judicial proceedings the government has warned against the residents.



The government continued to ask trainee doctors to return to work, as the deadline for its ultimatum approached.



Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): It is incomprehensible and intolerable that doctors have left patients for any reason. The return-to-work order is not to punish but rather to protect them from punishment.



The government also resumed its order for resigned trainee doctors to go back to the hospitals. This time the orders were delivered through in-person visits, not by text messages or mails. This is the preliminary step for taking legal proceedings against those who have not yet returned to work. It appears that the government will likely soon file complaints against trainee doctors, as it did against former and current officials of the Korea Medical Association. Doctors' organizations have stepped up their offensive against the government's hardline stance. The KMA's emergency committee lashed out at the government for becoming a totalitarian regime that end all disputes with threats of punishment.



Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): Watching the government's excessive complaint filing and threats, the public and the doctors are dumbfounded.



The emergency committee opposed the government's proposed special bill to lessen doctors' responsibility for medical accidents, calling it ineffective. They also warned that all doctors and medical professors will eventually quit their jobs. As of Wednesday evening, some 9,990 trainee doctors resigned at 100 hospitals nationwide. According to the government, about 9,000 of them left their work. But, with the deadline for the return-to-work order quickly approaching, it's also been reported that 294 doctors have returned to their posts. The Korean Council of Religious Leaders, an association of representatives from the nation's seven religious groups, issued a statement urging the government and doctors' organizations to hold dialogue and prevent the collapse of the medical system.



The decline in the birth of second children stands out when looking at last year's birth statistics. Only 74,000 second children were born last year. It appears that many decide to have just one child and then give up on further childbearing. Many believe that addressing this issue could hold the key to solving the low birth rate problem.



Kim Tae-seong and his wife decided last year not to have another child although it's the right time to have a sibling for their three-year-old son.



Kim Tae-seong (Father of an only child): We planned to have a second child, but I realized that raising a baby requires a lot of money.



About 74,000 second borns and only 17,000 third borns were reported in Korea last year. Decline in second and third borns are steeper than that for the first borns. It is harder to have a second child as Koreans get married and have babies later in life. Financial burdens such as steep housing prices and private education costs factor into people's decision to have another baby.



Kim Tae-seong (Father of an only child): When my wife quit work after childbirth, our income almost halved. Home mortgage loan is a burden for most families with children.



Compared to the birth of a first child, having a second or third child is not swayed by such social atmosphere as much as the previous year. A study found that married couples think two is the ideal number of children. That means people can change their mind under more favorable conditions.



Park Yeong-gyeong (Mother of an only child): My idea of a stable family had two or more children. But I gave up because there were steady expenditures and nobody to take care of my child.



Currently there are not that many benefits for families with two children. Also, subsidies for children's education costs are focused mainly on families with three or more children.



Park Jin-baek (Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements): The criteria for multiple children should be two and subsidy programs should be strengthened.



Other factors that can encourage women to have a second child would be how easy women can return to work after childbirth and how willingly their employers would allow them to balance career and family.



Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, has visited South Korea for the first time in over nine years. Meta, originally known for its social media platform Facebook, has rebranded itself in pursuit of the virtual world 'Metaverse' as its new business venture. But why did he visit Korea? We take a look.



CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg landed at South Korea's Gimpo International Airport late Tuesday. Some 13 hours later, he appeared at LG Group headquarters in the heart of Seoul. Zuckerberg held a luncheon meeting with LG Group and LG Electronics executives for nearly two hours. They reportedly discussed ways to boost cooperation in the extended reality(XR) sector. XR is a notion that aims to extend virtual reality to the real world, and the key device to this technology is the headset. A joint product the two sides plan to showcase as early as next year is expected to compete against Apple's Vision Pro released early this month and a new product by Samsung and Google's partnership. LG and Meta also discussed ways to create a new ecosystem that follows after the smartphone.



Kim Sung-jin (Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade): The meeting of the two CEOs arises from the need to marry Meta's device manufacturing knowhow and LG's technology and brand premium.



After the meeting with LG officials, Zuckerberg also met Korean startups related to XR and artificial intelligence fields. In the evening, he discussed technological cooperation such as AI chips with Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong. On Thursday morning, the Meta CEO is also known to have met with President Yoon Suk Yeol.



The introduction of the right to request contract renewal and the rent cap system, aimed at stabilizing housing prices, has been deemed constitutional. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the stability of tenant housing is more important than the property rights of landlords.



Under the current law, without due reasons, landlords cannot reject tenants' demands to renew contracts for two more years. The maximum rent increase is also capped at 5 percent for contract renewals. The Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the constitutionality of these provisions in the Housing Lease Protection Act, which was revised in July 2020. The court ruled that the purpose and methodology of the laws are legal and right to ensure stable housing for tenants. It said that housing stability is an essential element for tenants to lead a normal life. The court added that the legislation doesn't restrain landlords' freedom of contract and property rights significantly, as it is just for a relatively short-term period of time. According to the court, the restriction is not that substantial, since tenants can claim an additional two-year extension only once. It also said that the five-percent increase cap is also inevitable in order to keep the contract renewal claim right effective. The Constitutional Court ruled that it is hard to say that the five-percent ceiling is too low. These provisions were introduced in 2020 during the Moon Jae-in administration for the protection of tenants. However, there have been calls for abolishing them as some say the act disturbs the real estate market and infringe on landlords' property rights.



The North Korean women's football team faced defeat against Japan yesterday, dashing their hopes for qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics. During a press conference, the coach of the North Korean team sensitively reacted to a question from a South Korean journalist who used the term "North Korea," insisting on the precise use of the country's official name.



A women's football match between Japan and North Korea took place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. North Korea lost to Japan 1 to 2, failing to advance to the Olympic rounds for the first time in 12 years. The North Korean team's pre-game press conference was grim. The team's coach smiled and vowed to put up a good fight in the match, but reacted rather spitefully to a South Korean reporter's question.



Ri Yu-il (N. Korean women's football team coach): (Where does the power N. Korean women's football team come from?) I'm sorry but you should call us by the correct name. We're not a N. Korean team.



He then threatened not to answer the question.



Ri Yu-il (N. Korean women's football team coach): I won't answer your question unless you refer to our country's name correctly as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



After a brief moment of silence, the South Korean reporter asked the question again without the name North Korea. Only then did Coach Ri answer the question. The North Korean team had expressed its displeasure at last year's Asian Games in Hangzhou when they refused to answer questions unless a reporter did not correct the term "the North side." Experts believe that North Korea's thorny reaction to the term 'North Korea' is a symbolic reflection of soured inter-Korean relations. Having called South Korea as the Republic of Korea last summer, North Korea recently began using a disparaging term of 'puppet government' for South Korea.



While the overall number of traffic accidents is on the decline, there is a notable increase in the number of accidents involving drivers aged 65 and over. Efforts to reduce these incidents by encouraging the return of driving licenses have been implemented, yet the actual rate of license returns is barely around 2%.



A car hits a group of pedestrians at high speed. Three were killed in this fatal accident. The driver was a senior over 80 years old.



(Police official (VOICE MODIFIED)): The driver, aged 82, didn't see the light change or the passersby.



The car in front stops but is rammed by a vehicle from behind. The driver here, was 67 in age. The overall traffic accident rate is falling but those caused by older drivers aged 65 and above are increasing. In fact, the tally hit a record high in 2022. Cases of rear-end collisions are particularly rising fast. Rear-end accidents caused by elderly drivers rose nearly 50% in the past 4 years. In the same period, the same type of accidents caused by drivers in their 20s and 30s fell 12% in stark contrast. Senior drivers often exhibit a decline in physical ability and judgment. This is why local authorities are urging them to voluntarily turn in their driver's licenses. But the hand-in rate stands at a mere 2%.



Prof. Han Sang-jin (Seoul Nat’l University): With public transport limited in rural areas, residents there can't move about without cars. So it's difficult for them to turn in licenses.



Due to rapid population aging, the number of drivers 65 and older is expected to surpass 13 million by the year 2040.



A father and son, who smuggled machinery capable of manufacturing weapons of mass destruction to Russia, have been apprehended by customs authorities. Unable to secure export licenses from the government due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, they resorted to deceit by disguising the machines as other types that do not require a permit.



This factory is filled with various types of machinery. They are high precision machine tools, or mother machines, that can be used to make weapons of mass destruction. These strategic items by all means need a permit to be exported abroad. A father in his 60s and a son in his 30s who run this place were caught by customs authorities for secretly shipping the machines to Russia.



(Suspect (VOICE MODIFIED)): Can I call my dad? (Is he coming?) He had a business trip but canceled it.



A total of 98 units were exported to Russia between August 2022 and last year at an estimated worth of 15.5 billion won or over 11 million US dollars. When they couldn't get an export permit due to the war in Ukraine, the father and son bypassed authorities as if their machine was of lower level specification that didn't require a permit. Amid a tighter customs crackdown, they even disguised their export to be shown as passing through China or headed to a neighboring country of Russia.



Hwang Ho-myeon (Busan Regional Customs): Due to such export method, Russia made further requests. With the increased order, the company actively engaged in the crime for the money.



Customs officials transferred the duo to the prosecution without detention as they vowed to clamp down on illegal acts aimed at evading global sanctions placed on Russia.



