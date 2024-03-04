동영상 고정 취소

DOCTORS HOLD MASSIVE PROTEST



[Anchor Lead]

Resident doctors in South Korea are persistently protesting against the increase in medical school quotas, holding a large-scale rally in Yeouido, Seoul, with physicians nationwide calling for a halt to government-led medical reforms. In response, the police have heightened pressure, including travel bans on Korean Medical Association executives.



[Pkg]

Doctors held a massive rally and protested against the government's plan to increase enrollment quota for medical schools.



[Soundbite]

Reckless enrollment quota increase, collapse of medical services!



The organizers estimated that about 40,000 people participated in the rally. But police said the number was 15,000. Protesters called on the government to fully scrap the enrollment quota increase and a new essential medical policy package.



[Soundbite]

Park Myung-ha (Chair, Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): The gov’t should re-discuss the enrollment quota increase from scratch, as it could lead to a surge in medical expenses.



Protesting doctors stressed that they will never give into the government's pressure.



[Soundbite]

Joo Soo-ho (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): Doctors will not give up even if the government continues to pressure us.



Doctors and medical students agree with the doctors.



[Soundbite]

(Fellow at university hospital): It is excessive to take legal action against trainee doctors. It makes us feel as if we committed a crime.



[Soundbite]

(Med student on collective leave of absence): They say the enrollment quota increase will lead to the degradation of education. Now, more than ten students share one cadaver.



Amid this situation, police are intensifying an investigation into doctors' organizations. Police also asked for a ban on officials of doctors' organizations from leaving the nation.



[Soundbite]

Cho Ji-ho (Chief, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency): We raided the organizations and summoned their officials. We also requested an overseas travel ban for four of them.



Regarding allegations that doctors had pharmaceutical company employees take part in rallies, police pledged to take legal action against those responsible if illegal activities are found. Police plan to summon leaders of the Korean Medical Association starting Wednesday.



GOV’T URGES DOCTORS TO RETURN



[Anchor Lead]

Meanwhile, at the very moment when doctors commenced a large-scale rally, the government convened a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, emphasizing a principle-based response.



[Pkg]

"No matter what, it is unacceptable for doctors to turn their backs on patients." These are the words of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at a meeting with the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, where he reiterated a stern response.



[Soundbite]

Han Duck-soo (Prime Minister): If doctors remain absent from hospitals, the gov‘t will fulfill its legal and constitutional responsibilities without hesitation.



Han also pledged to tap into emergency funds to expand compensation for medical workers who remain in their positions during this crisis. He said the government will start preparation for four medical reforms this week to fundamentally change the health care environment. He again urged medical interns and residents to return to work. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min appeared on KBS TV's "Sunday Diagnosis" to persuade doctors to return to work by saying although the government's deadline has passed, there is still a chance.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sang-min (Interior Minister (March 3, KBS TV Sunday Diagnosis)): Trainee doctors who return to work by March 3 will be granted leniency as much as possible.



The allocation of the 2,000 additional medical school students to be accepted this year is proceeding as planned. The education ministry sent notifications to colleges prompting them to apply for the medical school admissions quota increase by Monday on Feb. 22 and 29. Despite the request by the heads of 40 medical colleges to postpone the deadline, the ministry is determined to proceed with the quota increase as planned. The health ministry also began visiting hospitals from Monday to check on medical interns and residents who fail to comply with the back-to-work order. It will likely step up legal actions against the trainee doctors involved in the collective action.



KINDERGARTEN CLOSURES SHOOT UP



[Anchor Lead]

The sight of playgrounds filled with incoming students on the first day of school is becoming increasingly rare, with the nation's seriously declining birth rate. Schools and kindergartens facing the threat of closure due to a lack of new enrollees are emerging even within the metropolitan areas.



[Pkg]

These children graduating from kindergarten were born in 2017, the year when Korea's birthrate exceeded one for the last time. There's so few of them, the children could stand on the stage all at once.



[Soundbite]

Hong Seong-in (Director, Suwon Kindergarten): There used to be 50 graduates but now there are far fewer children, only around 14.



This year, when these children begin elementary school the number of new elementary school students in the capital region visibly decreased.



[Soundbite]

Ye Yu-ra (Elementary School Teacher): There were 47 new students last year and 43 this year. The number is probably going to decline further.



[Soundbite]

So Yeong-hyeon (Elementary School Teacher): There used to be 24 new students last year, but now there are 18, almost one-quarter fewer.



Schools with fewer than two classrooms per grade are considered small in size. Such schools increased steadily over the past ten years in Seoul suburbs such as Bucheon and Seongnam. Closed kindergartens and childcare centers are replaced with facilities for the elderly such as nursing homes. In one area, three out of four kindergartens along this one-kilometer stretch shut down. It is estimated that by 2028, the number of infants and toddlers would fall by over 30% and roughly 12,000 kindergartens and childcare centers close down.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-hee (Korea Institute of Childcare and Education): It will become likely for elementary, middle and high schools to close down successively, causing nearby infrastructure to deteriorate as well.



Korea's combined birthrate fell from 1.05 in 2017 to 0.65 in the fourth quarter of last year. Concerns mount over the worsening educational environment from school closures further discouraging people from having children.



KIDS AT RISK OF CAR ACCIDENTS



[Anchor Lead]

The new academic year in Korea starts today. Since the enforcement of the so-called "Min-sik's Law" in 2020, which mandated the installation of speed enforcement cameras and toughened penalties for accidents, children are still exposed to numerous school routes fraught with the danger of traffic accidents, necessitating vigilant attention from everyone.



[Pkg]

A child suddenly emerges and jaywalks between a long line of cars. A child dashing out of parked vehicles runs into a car.



[Soundbite]

Lee Sun-mi (Incheon resident): I always tell my children to watch for cars, but I still get worried when seeing news about accidents.



About 1,500 traffic accidents occurred in child protection zones over the past three years, killing eight children and injuring nearly 1,600 others.



[Soundbite]

Han Sun-mi (Incheon resident): I always tell my children to look both ways, proceed when the signal changes, and never run. But accidents persist.



Despite the start of the new spring semester, vehicles still violate the speed limit of 30 kilometers an hour in child protection zones. Risks of accidents increase, as illegally parked cars block the view of drivers and children. Over the past decade, 76 percent of traffic accidents in child protection zones in Seoul occurred on narrow roads with one or two lanes. This is why the Seoul city government lowered the speed limit to 20 kilometers an hour on 50 back streets measuring no more than eight meters wide.



[Soundbite]

Cho Jun-han (Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute): A large number of accidents occur due to illegally parked vehicles. Drivers are advised to keep their eyes on the road as children are small and tend to run into the road.



As students return to school this month, it's crucial for adults to prevent traffic accidents and protect children on their way to and from school.



SIDE JOBS IN HIGH DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

N-jobbers! It's a Korean-English term that has gained traction as more individuals seek to increase their income through side jobs beyond their primary occupations. According to recent statistics, the number of people engaging in these additional endeavors has soared to nearly 600,000, reaching an unprecedented peak.



[Pkg]

This 30-something man working for a distribution firm starts his side job right after finishing his main one. His second workplace is an unmanned store that opened last December. He says he was desperate to find a second job after his baby was born, because providing for his family with a single salary would have been difficult.



[Soundbite]

Oh Yun-taek (Multiple job holder): I earn enough money to buy food for my family of three. I spend one hour after work cleaning the store and organizing the inventory.



According to Statistics Korea's microdata analysis of economically active population, some 575,000 people in the nation had second jobs as of last year, the highest number on record. It rose by 29%, or nearly 130,000 people, in three years. One of the main factors behind the increase is the expansion of the so-called "platform labor" whereby people make money by using digital platforms. Platform labor jobs such as delivery have shorter weekly working hours and lower remuneration compared to conventional jobs, meaning a second job is often needed.



[Soundbite]

Shin Seon-ok (Korea Labor Institute): As working hours and incomes decrease due to the proliferation of digital economy and platform labor, more people will want to have multiple jobs.



Four out of ten people engaged in platform labor have their jobs as side gigs or work intermittently. Sectors offering attractive side gigs and requiring shorter work hours are appearing one by one lately.



[Soundbite]

Kim Soo-bok (CEO of unmanned store company): Our main office takes care of product display. It's simple and easy as a second job.



With many people struggling to make ends meet these days on high inflation and rising interest rates and the growing popularity of platform labor, the number of people holding side jobs is forecast to continue growing for the time being.



UAM DEMONSTRATION UNDERWAY



[Anchor Lead]

Urban Air Mobility, also known as UAM, refers to the future mode of transportation involving small aircrafts navigating through urban areas to transport people and goods. This industry is capturing global attention as a significant area of innovation. South Korea has also thrown its hat into this competitive arena of 'new industry.' We look into how far the nation has come and what challenges lie ahead.



[Pkg]

This is the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's Goheung Aviation Center located in the middle of an open field. The unmanned flight demonstration of OPPAV, Korea's first homegrown urban air mobility, is underway. The propellers start to rotate and the aircraft lifts off vertically. It flew the preset course at 160 kilometers per hour at a 130-meter altitude. The noise level registered at 62 decibels, similar to normal urban noise. The UAM must undergo demonstrations this month before its commercialization. The demonstration checks for two things - the safety of the aircraft and the communications system and the noise levels during takeoff, landing, and flight.



[Soundbite]

Choi Seung-wook (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): UAM undergoes a certification process similar to the aircraft. As its safety hasn't been certified yet, it must be tested during the demonstration stage.



Following phase one demonstration in Goheung is the second phase demonstration scheduled for later this year in Seoul and nearby areas, such as Gyeongin Ara Waterway and the Hangang River. Since the United States, China and Japan are leading forces in UAM development, the Korean government and private companies plan to conduct demonstrations quickly.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Ki-hoon (K-UAM Grand Challenge Operation Bureau, KARI): UAM operates on IT. Korea also has competitiveness in key aircraft components, such as batteries and motors.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jeong-il (SKT UAM Demonstration Project Team): It's true that we haven't secured enough gov’t budget. But we're looking for all possible means with the budget we're given.



Despite many challenges such as legal frameworks, public acceptance, and affordability, the UAM market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching a scale of around 800 trillion won, or around 602 billion US dollars, by 2040. UAM has created a new mobility ecosystem made up of automobile, communications, aviation, and platform industries. Korea's first commercialized UAM is planned for the second half of 2025.



LAST GOODBYE TO FUBAO



[Anchor Lead]

We're wrapping up with some very sad news for our Panda lovers in the nation. Yesterday, Fubao bid a final farewell to visitors before beginning preparations for her journey back to China next month. We visited Fubao's last outing at Panda World.



[Pkg]

Long lines of people crowd the entrance to the zoo. They are visitors who came to see Fubao for the last time. Since this is the last chance to see the beloved panda, people don't mind waiting in line overnight.



[Soundbite]

Kong Min, Kim Sae-bom (Yongin residents): I was monitoring the situation all night long. People seemed to arrive very early, so we came here at around 3:50 a.m..



As soon as the door opened, visitors ran toward Fubao's dwelling.



[Soundbite]

Please walk slowly.



Unaware that the visitors are here to bid farewell, Fubao welcomed them in her typically endearing manner. She cradled the bamboo dolls and rolled on the floor contentedly and munched on bamboo leaves. Visitors were given only five minutes to view the panda. It was far too short to say goodbye to the charming animal. Some visitors even teared up.



[Soundbite]

Kim Min-hyeok, Hwang Seo-hyeon (Suwon residents): (I regret not having visited more often.) I am overcome with tears.



Born four years ago when everyone was having a hard time amid the pandemic, Fubao lived up to her name, which means 'a treasure that brings happiness,' to give comfort and courage to people.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyeon-min (Daejeon resident): I was comforted greatly when I was emotionally down or lonely.



Nearly 5.5 million people came to see Fubao at Panda World over the past 1,155 days.



[Soundbite]

Kang Cheol-won (Fubao Keeper): Before we came out this morning, I told Fubao to thank the visitors for loving her and supporting her.



Having said goodbye to her Korean fans for the last time, Fubao will undergo a month-long physical exam and quarantine inspection before returning to China on a chartered plane early next month.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Seo-joon (Seoul resident): I'm upset to see her go. But I wish her happiness as she begins her life in China. We love you, Fubao!



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!