3,400 MORE MED STUDENTS WANTED



[Anchor Lead]

The government's initiative to boost medical school slots by 2,000 next year was met with overwhelming response from universities, which collectively applied for around 3,400 spots, far exceeding the existing quota. Remarkably, 73% of these requests came from institutions outside the capital region.



[Pkg]

A number that neither the government nor the medical sector expected. Forty universities with medical colleges nationwide have requested that 3,401 more students be accepted for the 2025 academic year. That's more than the current admissions quota, and it far exceeds the maximum number stated in last year's preliminary survey, when colleges said they needed as many as 2,800 more medical students. Most of the applications for the quota increase came from universities based outside of the capital region. It has been found that 27 universities outside the capital region requested a quota increase of 2,471 students, or 73 percent of the total number. Chungbuk National University requested 250 more students, the University of Ulsan - 150, Kangwon National University - 140, and Dong-A University and Jeju National University each want 100 more. Also, smaller medical schools in non-capital areas, with fewer than 50 students, actively sought expansion. Eight universities in Seoul requested 365 more medical students. Five schools in Gyeonggi-do Province and Incheon said they want 565 more. In total, 930 more students were requested in the capital region.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (Second vice minister of Health and Welfare): Applications show that the quota can be expanded by more than 2,000 in 2025, based on ensuring quality of health care through compliance with evaluation standards.



The government plans to set up a quota allocation committee and finalize the number for each college by mid- or late-April at the latest before the universities announce their application guidelines. The government has stressed although it will consider the universities' educational capacities and performance, priority will be given to non-capital areas and areas where regional medical hubs are located.



VARIED STANCE ON QUOTA HIKE



[Anchor Lead]

Such unexpectedly high results are attributed to universities' belief that missing this opportunity would preclude future increases in quotas. Medical students and professors are vehemently opposing, citing inevitable declines in educational quality and the disregard of their opinions. KBS spoke directly with representatives of both groups to gather their insights.



[Pkg]

It's a new semester but this university lecture room is empty. This is because some 13-thousand medical students nationwide are boycotting classes in a joint move with the trainee doctors' walkout. University presidents have requested an increase in the med school admissions quota, believing this may well be the final opportunity to do so. They apparently asked for a sharp quota increase despite opposition from within, considering that student numbers directly relate to revenue and a larger medical school size enhances school reputation.



[Soundbite]

Hong Won-hwa (President, Kyungpook Nat'l Univ. (March 4, public forum)): There is a resistance and fear over deterioration in education quality. We try to persuade and convince students on that point.



Medical students argue the quota request ignores reality and will adversely affect education quality.



[Soundbite]

Kim Geon-min (Emergency committee chair, Med school student body): 12-15 students share one cadaver in a practical training session. That's the current situation.



They also criticized the government for belatedly proposing dialogue after making up its mind on the quota expansion. Some medical professors have also protested the move through resignations and by shaving their heads.



[Soundbite]

Ryu Se-min (President, Kangwon Nat'l Univ. medical school): This head-shaving ceremony is in protest of the excessive quota increase unilaterally requested by the school.



Many professors are concerned about the potential side effects of the quota hike.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Park Dae-kyoon (Soonchunhyang Univ. College of Medicine): A quota hike of 2,000 without any persuasive process or countermeasures will lead to a long-term, deep-seated issue.



Members of a medical professors association representing 33 schools have filed a lawsuit against the government, demanding a withdrawal of the planned quota hike.



CARE SERVICES BURDEN GDP



[Anchor Lead]

Many households are bending under the financial weight of child care and caregiving services. Not only is the cost a significant issue, but finding people to fill these roles is also challenging. The Bank of Korea has made a somewhat groundbreaking proposal. It suggests actively attracting foreign workers to the caregiving sector and applying a differential minimum wage system in this field.



[Pkg]

This family which welcomed twin babies just 18 months ago has so far spent nearly 50 million won, or over 37-thousand U.S. dollars, in employing a child caretaker.



[Soundbite]

Mother of twins (Seoul resident): The monthly cost is about KRW 3.3 mn (USD 2,500). Twins need veteran caretakers, so there's an added premium.



The Bank of Korea estimates a monthly average of 2.6 million won, or some 2,000 dollars, is spent on childcare services. This is more than half the median income of families in their 30s. If households are not earning a lot more than this figure, then many women are likely to quit their jobs. Elderly households also need caretakers and the average monthly cost for this tallied at around 3.7 million won, or 27-hundred dollars, which is a burden. The bigger problem is a shortage in related workforce despite the growing demand. This is why caretaker costs are rising sharply in comparison to household income. The BOK projects that at this pace, related costs can account for 3.6% of GDP by the year 2042, and stressed the inevitability of hiring workers from overseas. The central bank also proposed that minimum wage should be applied differently to foreign caretakers in an effort to lower their wages and have low income households also benefit from the service.



[Soundbite]

Chae Min-seok (Bank of Korea): In view of productivity, different minimum wages by region and industry are applied in other countries, such as the U.S., Germany and Japan.



Meanwhile, the country's two major labor groups oppose a differential application of minimum wage, saying such a notion can worsen the treatment of all caretakers. The BOK admitted it's not a perfect solution but underscored the need to find ways to resolve the labor shortage.



TAX-FREE CHILDBIRTH SUBSIDY



[Anchor Lead]

Following the Booyoung Group's announcement to provide a childbirth support fund of 100 million won, about 75,000 dollars per child, a controversy sparked over the 'taxation' of such funds. In response, the government has made a groundbreaking announcement that any support funds received within two years after childbirth will be entirely tax-exempt.



[Pkg]

Booyoung Group is providing its employees a generous childbirth gift of 100 million won, or about 75,000 dollars, per child. But taxes turned out to be an issue.



[Soundbite]

Chung Eun-young (Employee at Booyoung Group): I was baffled to learn I had to pay about half of the amount in taxes.



The government has vowed to entirely exempt childbirth subsidies from taxes as long as they are received within two years after childbirth. It is a rare instance, as very few items comprising labor income, such as labor scholarships, are entirely tax-free regardless of the amount. The new rule will be applied retroactively up to January 1 this year.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): Childbirth subsidies will be exempted from taxes if they are categorized as labor incomes and costs and recognized as business operation expenses.



Tax breaks on childbirth subsidies can be received up to two times per child. They must not be paid out under the name of employees' children, or else the government will impose a gift tax. Booyoung Group has already paid out childbirth subsidies under the names of its employees' children, but they can avoid paying taxes if the subsidies are cancelled and re-paid to them personally.



[Soundbite]

Min Ji-yeon (Employee at Booyoung Group): I didn't expect it to be entirely tax-free. I am even considering having a third child now.



While some say the measure demonstrates the government's determination, others criticized it for providing benefits only to the employees of large corporations. Some also point out it will result in more cash subsidies rather than in facility support, such as kindergartens run by companies for their employees' children.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Kim Woo-cheol (University of Seoul): This may create disharmony among companies and their employees. They start questioning why they don't receive anything while others do.



The new measure can be enforced only after the government submits a revision bill in September and is passed by the parliament.



'WORKING ASSEMBLY ACT'



[Anchor Lead]

The National Assembly has long faced criticism for being embroiled in political disputes, while neglecting its core responsibilities, such as the passage of legislation crucial to people's livelihoods. In response, more than three years ago, the Assembly committed itself to becoming more productive by introducing what has been dubbed the "Working Assembly Act". Well is this so called "act" actually being carried out? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Ahead of the upcoming general election, rival parties pledged to ease the burden of care costs at nursing homes.



[Soundbite]

Yu Eui-dong (PPP Policy Committee Chair (Feb. 6)): The state will gradually take on more responsibility for nursing costs.



[Soundbite]

Hong Ihk-pyo (Floor Leader, Democratic Party (Feb. 12)): Our first campaign pledge is to cover the nursing home care costs with health insurance.



But a bill similar to these campaign pledges was already tabled a year and a half ago. But the bill wasn't even discussed by the subcommittee of the respective standing committee. Since both parties shared similar views, the bill would have been approved if parliament did its job. The 21st National Assembly launched four years ago had revised the National Assembly Act to build a so-called "working assembly." It stipulated that a 'permanent assembly' system would be established and standing committees would meet twice a month and subcommittees that deliberate on bills more than three times a month. But over the three and a half years since the assembly opening, not one out of 14 standing committees and 25 subcommittees followed this rule. It takes a subcommittee a mere five minutes to deliberate a bill, and 130 rounds of subcommittee meetings were suspended because lawmakers were either late or absent to fill the quorum. Standing committees were closed whenever both sides clashed over a political issue, further pushing back important motions that could have improved people's lives.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Hoi-ok (Myongji University): Important bills keep getting pushed to the back burner, eventually expiring due to term limits.



There are increasing calls for the National Assembly to not neglect its basic duty of deliberating and processing bills due to political differences.



UN NAMES NEW NK COORDINATOR



[Anchor Lead]

The United Nations appointed a new resident coordinator to work out its assignments associated with North Korea. The UN Headquarters named Joe Colombano, former head of the Office of UN Resident Coordinator to China, as the new resident coordinator to North Korea and is discussing with North Korean authorities on when he can enter North Korea. Once the coordinator is in North Korea, diplomats from western countries who had left the country due to the pandemic are expected to return to North Korea.



N. KOREA SLAMS JOINT DRILL



[Anchor Lead]

The routine joint military exercise between our armed forces and the U.S. military, named "Freedom Shield," has commenced this week. North Korea has issued a statement denouncing it as a war rehearsal and warned of paying a due price, also suggesting the possibility of provocations.



[Pkg]

The South Korean Air Force's F-15K fighter jets are deployed at Osan Air Base. They are on standby to take part in a drill aimed at intercepting and shooting down enemy aircraft that trespassed into territorial airspace. On the first day of the joint Freedom Shield exercise with the U.S. on Monday, a squadron-level air drill took place involving some 20 fighter jets including the U.S.' F-16. The allies held detection and strike drills, exchanging tactical strategies to respond to North Korean provocation such as cruise missile launches. The latest exercise, also joined by 12 members of the United Nations Command including the UK and Australia, hypothesizes various crisis scenarios caused by North Korean provocation. The U.S.' Rivet Joint recon aircraft and Korea's Global Hawk surveillance drone were also mobilized. It's also possible that a US nuclear powered aircraft carrier could be additionally deployed to the Korean Peninsula. North Korea issued a statement through a defense ministry spokesperson, reacting sensitively to the joint drill which it called a "large-scale war drill“.



[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (March 5)): They will pay a dear price for serious security jitters brought upon by their wrong choice.



The North said it will continue military activities to control the unstable security environment, a possible hint at further aggression. In response, Seoul's defense ministry said the joint drill is defensive in nature and vowed to respond overwhelmingly if Pyongyang wages a provocation under the pretext of Freedom Shield. A unification ministry official said such hostile reaction by the North was expected and did not issue any other particular statement.



2024 KOREA-ASEAN MUSIC FESTIVAL



[Anchor Lead]

The Korea-ASEAN Music Festival 2024 ROUND, hosted by KBS, is coming to Laos in November. Marking its fourth year, the music festival will feature a star-studded lineup filled with influential artists from Asian countries. KBS held the ROUND Forum attended by music industry insiders from Korea and ten Southeast Asian nations where the participants talked about the ways to enhance cooperation through music.



