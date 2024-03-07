동영상 고정 취소

YOON CALLS WALKOUT 'ILLEGAL'



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared the collective action by doctors as illegal, vowing to take stern responses. He emphasized that the current healthcare system, which excessively relies on trainee doctors, is "abnormal" and called for a restructuring of the personnel framework.



[Pkg]

"Illegal collective action that hinders the foundation of the rule of law." President Yoon Suk Yeol has for the first time labeled the ongoing doctors' group action as an illegal act. He reaffirmed to take stern action in accordance with law and principles.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Illegal collective action that violates people's right to life is unacceptable.



President Yoon particularly criticized the current medical system heavily dependent on trainee doctors as "abnormal.“



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): The current structure of trainee doctors accounting for 37.5% of 23,284 doctors at 47 high-level general hospitals is highly abnormal.



He called for an overhaul of the personnel structure into one centered on specialist doctors. Citing statistics, Yoon also refuted claims that the current number of doctors is sufficient.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Medical spending jumped 511 fold since health insurance was first introduced in 1977. During that period, the number of doctors only grew 7 fold.



He said that Korea's medical school admissions quota is only half that of the U.S. and third of Germany, and the argument that a quota hike will deteriorate the quality of medical education is also wrong.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Medical school professors have steadily called for quota hikes at small-sized medical schools in a bid to improve education quality.



Yoon promised to strengthen emergency patient care and ordered related ministries to fully mobilize all available resources.



MED PROFESSORS' PROTEST SPREAD



[Anchor Lead]

Following the actions of trainee and staff doctors, medical school professors are now also showing signs of collective action. The government is accelerating the administrative procedures against trainee doctors while preparing for a potential prolonged absence of medical services.



[Pkg]

The government is sending out advance notices of suspending medical licenses of trainee doctors who left their duties. The notices will likely be delivered to all 7,800 trainee doctors subject to the license suspension. The government is also determined to file complaints with the police against senior members of trainee doctors' organizations for leading the collective action.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-soo (Second vice minister of Health and Welfare (March 5)): We are considering reporting to the police those leading the collective action. But we have not yet decided on details on when and who we will report.



As the government is pushing ahead with the license suspension, more medical school professors are stepping up protests against it. Over 70 percent of medical professors at the University of Ulsan have agreed to tender resignations en masse or refuse to treat patients by stepping down from their concurrent positions at the university hospital. They are also considering filing a complaint against the government with the International Labor Organization.



[Soundbite]

Kim Mi-na (Chair, Emergency committee, Univ. of Ulsan College of Medicine): Trainee doctors cannot resign. Right after passing the license exam, they are placed under unilateral contracts and ordered to start work. And now, their licenses are about to be suspended. These are in violation of the ILO's Article 29 banning forced labor.



Medical professors at Konkuk University warned that they will take action if the government continues to threaten and punish trainee doctors. At the medical college of Gyeongsang National University, 12 professors decided to resign from their duties in protest of the enrollment quota increase. As medical professors are moving to take action, following the walkout of trainee doctors, major hospitals have begun scaling down their operations. Samsung Medical Center is not receiving new outpatients starting this month. Some large hospitals are mulling having some employees take unpaid leave. In preparation for a possible prolonged medical vacuum, the government decided to inject an emergency fund of some 120 billion won or over 90 million U.S. dollars. The fund will be spent for extending services at public hospitals and bringing in more medical professionals.



FRUIT PRICES FUEL INFLATION



[Anchor Lead]

In January, it appeared that the consumer price inflation rate had dropped to the 2% range, only to rise above 3% again last month. This surge has been significantly influenced by the highest increase in fruit prices in over 32 years.



[Pkg]

A box of five pears is priced at over 20,000 won, roughly 15 U.S. dollars. This is after government subsidy knocked down the price by 2,000 won. Even a single apple on sale costs around 3,000 won or over two dollars.



[Soundbite]

Kim Suk-hee (Seoul resident): Everything is expensive, so I buy fewer fruits and items on sale.



The prices of apples and pears in February jumped more than 60% from a year ago. The price hike was caused by last year's lower yields and a fall in produce volume in the wake of increased fruit supply during the Seol holiday. The price of tangerines now in high demand has spiked 78%. The fresh fruit index showing price fluctuations of 18 kinds of fruits rose 41.2% on year to set the largest gain in 32 years. Consequently, February's inflation rate again surpassed 3% in just one month. The government has been promoting imported fruit consumption, but banana and orange production has also been poor to cause a tropical fruit shortage. Also, the distribution structure of imported fruits is so complex that it isn't easy to lower prices. So, the government has decided to import and sell fruits directly.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): The gov't will import bananas and other fruits directly and provide them at affordable prices. Also, lower tariff will be applied to three imported fruits.



The current inflation rate of 3.1% is still too high to lower interest rates. The Bank of Korea said that the discussion of lowering interest rates can begin only when the inflation rate is under 2%. The central bank projected that although inflation will eventually slow down, the prices of agricultural products will continue to sway consumer prices greatly.



PROBE INTO TICKET SCALPING



[Anchor Lead]

In response to rampant scalping at popular singer concerts and major sporting events, KBS has confirmed that the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission has initiated an investigation. The Commission has decided to remove outdated locations such as ferry docks from the list of areas where ticket scalping is prohibited, opting instead to include online spaces to better reflect current realities.



[Pkg]

MLB all-star pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin is returning to play in the Korean pro baseball league. Online market places for secondhand items are teeming with postings about illegally re-selling tickets for his exhibition game. Prices of the illegal tickets are at least double the original value. Tickets for a celebrated pianist's concert sell for prices 70 times higher than the original value.



[Soundbite]

(Illegal ticket broker (January, VOICE MODIFIED)): (Can you sell only one ticket?) No. Two tickets only. Higher premiums are added to tickets for Lim Yun-chan concerts.



A new act will soon take effect to punish those who purchase tickets with automatic macro programs. But scalpers are not discouraged. It is because of the difficulty to prove tickets re-sold illegally. Another reason is that illegal tickets purchased without the use of macro programs are not subject to punishment. KBS found that the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission has launched an investigation into illegal ticket brokerage and re-sale, based on its analysis of some related 350 complaints, which were filed for the past two years.



[Soundbite]

Jeon E-seul (Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission): Many people agree on the need to root out scalping. There are concerns that re-sale of illegal tickets will discourage the culture industry in the long term.



On-site inspections will be conducted on the showbiz and sports industries, show production companies, ticket sellers and the state-run Korea Creative Content Agency. A related act will be revised to keep up with changes in the digital era and add online spaces to the venues where scalping is banned. The commission also plans to improve related systems to prevent illegal ticket sales. For example, it is considering replacing the current first-come-first-served booking system with a lottery system while reinforcing the method to confirm the identity of ticket buyers. Last year, the culture ministry and other government agencies received about 16,000 complaints about illegal ticket brokers, which is an eight-fold increase from three years ago.



UNDERGROUND EXPRESSWAYS



[Anchor Lead]

The government's announcement of plans to underground expressways has emerged as a key issue in this election season. However, concerns persist that underground expressways could lead to significant damages in the event of an accident. We have investigated what aspects must be carefully considered during the design process of underground expressways.



[Pkg]

This is the Seobu Underpass in Seoul built three years ago to ease chronic traffic congestion. Drivers are greatly unnerved by this deep underground tunnel as there are no extra exits along the 10.3-kilometer tunnel built 80 meters underground.



[Soundbite]

Kim Yeon-hong (Taxi driver): I'm afraid that I'd be helplessly stuck if something bad were to happen.



The effects of driving in an underground tunnel on drivers was tested by this driving simulator. A test subject was fitted with a device measuring brain waves, breathing patterns, and other body reactions and simulated driving in a tunnel being built in Busan.



[Soundbite]

(Simulator operator): The tunnel leads to Busan.



When the same dark environment persisted, the driver felt trapped and as a result, his pupils dilated 23% more than normal. His reaction to an unexpected event was delayed by 0.8 seconds and he braked 25% harder than when driving at ground level. The distance needed for a lane change and the braking distance also increased by 42% and 31%, respectively.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Lee Dong-min (University of Seoul): When driving underground, information on traffic congestion and accidents needs to be provided earlier than at ground level.



When designing an underground expressway, it should be noted that interchanges and junctions are all built underground as well. The likelihood of accidents grows since the traffic flow changes underground.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hyeon-seok (Korea Expressway Corporation Research Institute): Advance studies are needed because merging two expressways in a confined space while slowing down could increase the risk of accidents.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to incorporate these test results to fine-tune the design of underground expressways.



BUS-ONLY LANE CHANGES



[Anchor Lead]

The bus-only lane section on the Gyeongbu Expressway will be extended to the Anseong Interchange on weekdays. Meanwhile, the bus-only lane on the Yeongdong Expressway will be discontinued.



[Pkg]

The weekday bus-only lane on Gyeongbu Expressway stretches for 39.7 kilometers from Yangjae Interchange to Osan Interchange. But demands to extend the bus-only segment have been mounting as more commuter buses from the southern Gyeonggi region and Chungcheong-do areas use the bus-only lane. Subsequently, the National Police Agency and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport announced that a revision of the bus-only expressway lane will be announced from Thursday. When the revision is enforced, the bus-only lane on Gyeongbu Expressway will extend from Yangjae IC to Anseong IC on weekdays, spanning 56 kilometers in total length. Meanwhile, the bus-only lane on Yeongdong Expressway operated in time for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be discontinued. The bus-only lane was shortened in 2021 as it was blamed for causing traffic jams on side roads. But the measure did nothing to ease public complaint. The revision notification period for the changed bus-only lane will end next month. The new lane will open in May at the earliest once directional signs and road markings are re-painted. The National Police Agency plans to publicize the new policy so that drivers wouldn't violate the new rule unknowingly. The crackdown on bus-only lane violators won't begin until a three-month grace period is over.



TERROR DRILL HELD AT KBS



[Anchor Lead]

A large-scale joint drill was conducted under the assumption of a terrorist attack at KBS, the national broadcaster located in Yeouido, Seoul. This exercise is part of the South Korea-U.S. combined training aimed at preparing for various terrorist scenarios.



[Pkg]

An unidentified drone appears above KBS and the military successfully brings it down by jamming signals. With the drone terror ending in failure, terrorists fire their guns and barge into the KBS building, taking people hostage. As the military decides to subjugate the intruders, special forces land on the rooftop from a helicopter and swiftly enter the building on ground by blowing up the entrance and proceed to take down the terrorists. Hostages are also rescued. Under the United Defense Act, KBS, the Korean Broadcasting System, is designated an important state facility that has huge impact on national security and people's lives if it is occupied, destroyed or its functions paralyzed by enemy forces. KBS is also in charge of broadcasts in times of war and emergencies in line with contingency government planning. The latest joint terrorism drill was held against this backdrop. The exercise also hypothesized terror attempts against the underground culvert system that manages pipelines supplying electricity, communications and water to city centers. Some 360 personnel from 9 agencies and 16 units covering the military, the police and fire department took part in the drill.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Jong-sang (52nd Army Division): A public-private sector joint drill can establish readiness against an event involving terror, drones and explosions in areas where key facilities are concentrated.



Based on the training results, the military will inspect the status of cooperative networks with concerned organizations and step up response capabilities against terror attacks targeting key national infrastructure.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!