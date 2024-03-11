동영상 고정 취소

RIVAL PARTIES BRACE FOR ELECTION



[Anchor Lead]

The general election is now just a one month away, and leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties have unveiled their resolutions for the crucial contest. Han Dong-hoon, People Power Party interim leader has vowed to stop the Democratic Party's unchecked advance, committing to political reform and the enhancement of the people's economic welfare. On the other hand, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung, despite acknowledging the tough road ahead, has placed a firm target of achieving 151 seats, emphatically pushing the narrative of holding the government and the ruling party accountable.



[Pkg]

People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon defined the Democratic Party as an association of corrupt figures, pro-North Korea forces and activist-turned politicians taking advantage of their past participation in pro-democracy movements. Han said the PPP is the only one that can block the main opposition and its leader Lee Jae-myung that have paralyzed parliament and state administration by recklessly wielding legislative power and protecting lawbreakers. He then vowed to win the general elections to achieve political reform and vitalize the economy for the people.



[Soundbite]

Ho Jun-seok (Spokesperson, People Power Party): We will show that by embracing reform and change, we are different from the Democratic Party that joins hands with evil forces in order to win.



DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung insisted that his party has completed reformative candidate nominations, which meet the expectations of the people. He said that the ruling party made unethical nominations by selecting those responsible for policy failures. Apparently aware of the recent drop in the party's approval ratings, Lee said that this election is tough for the DP. He appealed to voters to judge the administration for incompetence and help his party win 151 seats to hold the parliamentary majority.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): April 10 is a day to judge the administration for ruining the economy and the people's livelihoods as well as destroying democracy. It is the day to judge the incompetent administration and the ruling party's unethical nominations.



In response to the main opposition leader's criticism that public debates on people's livelihood issues is equivalent to election intervention, the presidential office said it is deplorable to see that the president's act is being measured only with political calculation. It also asked the DP to lend support to the administration's efforts to improve the people's livelihoods.



MILITARY, PUBLIC DOCTORS SENT



[Anchor Lead]

To somewhat mitigate the ongoing medical service gap, military doctors and public health physicians are being dispatched to key hospitals starting today. The government has repeatedly urged the departing residents to return, while declaring that any acts of aggression against those who have already returned will not be tolerated.



[Pkg]

Amid the prolonged medical vacuum caused by the walkout of trainee doctors, many large hospitals operate at below 50 percent of their capacity. Pusan National University Hospital and Ulsan University Hospital are running on emergency management systems. In order to help ease disruptions of medical services, military and public health doctors are being dispatched to civilian hospitals for four weeks from Monday. 150 of them will fill in for striking trainee doctors at 20 general hospitals including the so-called "big five" major hospitals in Seoul and national university hospitals. Advance notices of three-month license suspension are being delivered to residents refusing to return to work. The first round of notice deliveries will be completed within days. Trainee doctors will begin receiving notices of license suspensions as early as March 26. The government again urged striking trainee doctors to return to their duties, saying it is ready to hold talks with all doctors. Expressing regret over media reports of attacks on returning residents, the government said such behavior was unacceptable.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare): For doctors fulfilling their duties, the gov’t will thoroughly investigate and take stern measures against this case.



Despite the government's stern responses, over 90 percent of trainee doctors at 100 major hospitals have not yet returned to work. Sixteen professors and doctors at eight hospitals, including Asan Medical Center, released a statement proposing the medical sector and government hold talks on reasonable reform measures. Over 5,000 doctors have expressed solidarity by signing the statement.



LEE JONG-SEOP LEAVES FOR AUSTRALIA



[Anchor Lead]

Lee Jong-seop, the nominee for South Korean Ambassador to Australia, embroiled in allegations of undue influence in the aftermath of Marine Corporal Chae's death, has left for Australia. Facing these accusations, his departure sparked a wave of protests from the Democratic Party at the airport, condemning it as an attempt to obstruct justice. On the flip side, the People Power Party defended the move, arguing it was essential for fulfilling official duties abroad.



[Pkg]

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, who has been appointed to be the next South Korean ambassador to Australia, left for Brisbane on Sunday evening from Incheon International Airport. The move comes two days after the justice ministry lifted his travel ban and three days after he was interrogated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials. The controversy involving Lee flared up after he was appointed as ambassador to Australia while being banned from traveling abroad for his alleged involvement in a military probe into a young Marine's death. Prior to his departure, Lee received an agrément from Australia approving his appointment. Sources say Lee has yet to receive the original of his letter of credence from President Yoon. He has only submitted its copy to the Australian government and will begin his duties within a permitted scope. Democratic Party lawmakers protested Lee's departure at the airport by saying the government is helping a criminal get away and hampering the investigation by using Lee's status as a diplomat. The ruling party rebutted by saying Lee's departure is solely for the purpose of performing his official duties and that an expert who has served as defense minister is needed to promote cooperation with Australia in the fields of national defense and the defense industry. Last week Lee told KBS his departure was legitimate and promised to cooperate with the investigators if needed in the future.



"DEEPFAKES MUST BE MARKED"



[Anchor Lead]

Amid growing concerns over fake videos created by artificial intelligence, known as deepfakes, Minister of Science and ICT, Lee Jong-ho, has declared that it is imperative to mandate the marking of content as being generated by artificial intelligence.



[Pkg]

Appearing on a live KBS political talk show, Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said the government is developing measures to deal with crimes using deepfake technology. He added that watermarks must be made mandatory to distinguish images generated using AI.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Minister of Science and ICT): It must be made mandatory to technologically mark an image as a product of AI.



He also stressed that there should be a means to restrict the use of deepfake images for criminal purposes. In regards to the Korea Aerospace Administration aiming for a May 27th opening, Lee said the government will start recruiting staff members this month so the agency can open on time.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-ho (Minister of Science and ICT): The term system will offer better treatment for public sector experts, akin to the private sector, attracting highly skilled individuals.



Lee also mentioned that the issues related to verification flaws during budget phone registration, as highlighted in a report by KBS, which involved misuse of mobile phones registered under other people's names for financial asset theft, will soon be addressed. Lee added that new subscribers to budget plans will be restricted unless the security issue is resolved.



INTEREST REFUNDS FOR MERCHANTS



[Anchor Lead]

The banking sector has begun a mutual-aid finance program, offering interest refunds to small business owners and self-employed individuals, now extended to include smaller financial entities like savings banks and credit card companies. Around 400,000 beneficiaries will receive an average of 750,000 won each or around 570 U.S. dollars.



[Pkg]

Small business owners, who experience difficulty receiving loans from banks, often resort to the non-banking financial sector, even if they have to pay higher interest rates.



[Soundbite]

(Small merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)): I can only get a loan from nonbanks. If I fail to pay interest even for a few days, I will go bankrupt.



The government has decided to expand its interest refund policy to the non-banking sector as well. The new policy applies to the self-employed and small businesses who borrowed from savings banks, mutual finance unions or specialized credit finance businesses at interest rates between 5 percent and 7 percent as of Dec. 31, 2023. Some 400,000 people who have already paid interest are expected to receive refunds of an average of 750,000 won, or around 570 dollars, each. The sum depends on interest rates. Those who received loans at 6.5 to 7% interest will get back 1.5%p. In other words, those who received a loan of 100 million won, or some 76,000 dollars, and paid interest for over a year will be able to receive a refund of up to 1.5 million won, or approximately 1,140 dollars.



[Soundbite]

Shin Jin-chang (Financial Services Commission): Those who have received loans at over 7% rates can lower their interest rates to 5% using a special gov’t program.



Only those who apply for interest payment refunds will benefit from the new policy. Financial institutions will send out notices from March 13 on their websites or via text messages. Applications will be received from March 18. Those eligible for refunds will be able to receive them at the end of the next quarter.



[Soundbite]

Noh Mean-sun (Korea Small Business Institute): The measure should help alleviate small merchants' financial woes. More policies are needed to help them change business or land jobs.



Text messages regarding interest refunds do not require users to access certain websites or present their personal information. Therefore, extra caution is required against fraudulent messages.



"APPLES TOO EXPENSIVE"



[Anchor Lead]

We've been reporting about rising food prices, in particular with fruits. Statistics show a surge in the prices of apples and mandarins by over 70%. How long will this trend continue? We take a look.



[Pkg]

Significantly less people are buying apples at grocery stores. It's because an apple now costs around 3,500 won, or some 2.65 U.S. dollars. Blemished apples cost more than 2,000 won, or 1.50 dollars, each even at a discount.



[Soundbite]

Bae Ji-yeong (Seoul resident): I will probably eat fewer apples because it's too expensive to eat them all the time.



The price of a large apple sold at a produce market has gone up to 5,000 won, or nearly 3.80 dollars. Even fruit vendors feel bad about selling such expensive apples.



[Soundbite]

Yun Gyeong-yeol (Produce Seller): Shoppers don't buy apples or pears anymore. Even as a seller, I can understand them, so I am sorry that I can't give them more.



Apple prices have spiked because the apple yield went down 30% from the previous year due to last year's bad weather. Also, supply of apples more than doubled over the Lunar New Year holiday to cause a further shortage of reserved apples. Importing apples has been offered as a solution, but Korea's quarantine procedure makes it difficult to import fruits right away.



[Soundbite]

Song Mi-ryung (Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs): Apples from 11 countries are undergoing quarantine procedures. We cannot import them until eight stages of quarantine procedures are done.



Apples are likely to remain expensive until late July when newly harvested ones hit the market.



SPRING FLOWER FESTIVALS



[Anchor Lead]

If you're residing in Korea, say bye to the chills of early spring. In southern regions such as Gyeongsangnam-do and Jeollanam-do, various spring flower festivals, including the Apricot Blossom Festival and the Cornelian Cherry Festival, kicked off in full swing. Visitors seeking to enjoy the onset of early spring flocked to the scene.



[Pkg]

Spring flowers are in full bloom along the railroad that stretches next to the Nakdonggang River. The flowers sparkle like salt crystals under the bright sunlight. But, upon a closer look, the blossoms are actually pink. The blushing flowers appear to be the herald of early spring. They are plum blossoms, the first harbinger of spring. They flowered more than ten days earlier than usual.



[Soundbite]

Oh Yu-chan (Busan resident): It's therapeutic. I feel great and want to run around.



People came out in droves to enjoy the flowers on a mild spring day. They are busy capturing their loved ones on camera. Roughly 40,000 people crowded the Yangsan Wondong Plum Flower Festival on the opening day alone.



[Soundbite]

Lee Deuk-gi, Lee Na-yeong (Busan residents): Flowers are pretty but it's much nicer since I am here with my pretty wife.



Plum blossom festivals are also in full swing in the southwestern part of Korea. A city park is packed with people on a spring outing.



[Soundbite]

Park Min-gyu, Yu Min-ji (Yangju residents): I realize spring is here once again and hope to have another great year like these pretty flowers.



The foot of Jirisan Mountain is painted in yellow. Snow still remains on the ridge, but yellow cornelian cherry flowers signal the arrival of spring. The plum blossom festivals and cornelian cherry flower festivals in the southern parts of the nation continue until this weekend. And cherry blossom festivals are to begin as early as on March 22nd in some places.



