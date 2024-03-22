동영상 고정 취소

EX-SUPREME COURT JUDGE RAIDED



[Anchor Lead]

In what is being referred to as the Daejangdong "five billion won club" scandal, involving allegations that several figures in the legal and media profession were each promised to receive five billion won or around 3.8 million U.S. dollars in return for their support in the land development project, prosecutors have conducted a surprise raid on the office of former Supreme Court Justice Kwon Soon-il yesterday. This move comes two and a half years after allegations first surfaced.



[Pkg]

The so-called 'five billion won club' scandal involves allegations that several figures in the legal and media profession were each promised to receive five billion won, or around 3.8 million U.S. dollars in return for their support of a high-profile property development project in Daejangdong, Gyeonggido Province. In the latest development, prosecutors raided the office of former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il, one of the alleged members of this 'five billion won club.' This comes two and a half years since the allegations first surfaced in September 2021.



[Soundbite] [싱크자막]

(Are you officials here today for a raid?)…



The charge against Kwon indicated on the search warrant is violation of the Attorney-at-law Act. After retirement, the former top court justice is accused of serving as an advisor for Hwacheon Daeyu, a management firm at the center of the Daejangdong scandal, without officially registering himself as a lawyer with the Korean Bar Association. Prosecutors believe he received 15 million won or over 11-thousand dollars each month from November 2020 to September 2021 for a total sum of 150 million won or some 112-thousand dollars from Hwacheon Daeyu. Kwon initially signed a contract to serve for one year but he stepped down with a month left in his term when the scandal broke. The 150 million won advisory fee he received was all donated to charity. A prosecution official said the raid was conducted to secure concrete evidence as there was circumstantial evidence pointing to his activity as a lawyer. Requests for Kwon's search warrant were previously dismissed twice by the court in 2021. This is why the latest raid is fueling speculation it may help reignite and expedite the investigation.



MED SCHOOL QUOTA RIPPLE EFFECT



[Anchor Lead]

As the allocation of medical school slots at various universities has been finalized, focus is now shifting towards the landscape of college admissions. This increase has sparked intense speculation with experts warning that medical school admissions could become a 'black hole' for talent.



[Pkg]

The enrollment quota for medical schools increased 65% with only eight months to go until the college aptitude test. Subsequently, the odds of getting into medical school have become much harder to estimate.



[Soundbite]

High school student: I was thinking of applying to med school so it's welcoming news but with more people applying, the competition will be fiercer...



Given the increase, it is estimated that 78% of science majors at Seoul National, Yonsei and Korea Universities qualify for medical school. Even current college students are feeling restless.



[Soundbite]

Seo Yeong-eun (Engineering major, Yonsei Univ.): Since the increase is large given the previous enrollment quota, students are giving medical school another thought.



Seoul National University allows freshmen to take a leave of absence in the first semester, prompting some 110 incoming students to put in a request for a leave in the first week of the semester. When a college preparatory academy set up a medical school prep course for office workers, more than ten people registered for the course as soon as it opened. The medical school admissions cut line is projected to go down as more students will be admitted. This is likely to affect medical schools outside of the Seoul region where the enrollment quota was increased by more than 70%.



[Soundbite]

Lim Seong-ho (President, Jongro Academy): There won't be enough students in the highest CSAT rankings to fill the quota at provincial medical schools. It will be a first.



When some claimed that a university can change its medical school enrollment quota before early admissions applications are received, the education ministry refuted that universities cannot arbitrarily change their quotas.



FOR-SALE SILVER TOWNS RETURN



[Anchor Lead]

With the senior citizen population in Korea exceeding 10 million and moving the nation closer to becoming a super-aged society, the government rolled out new welfare initiatives for the elderly during its 22nd Livelihood Forum. After a ten-year hiatus, 'For-sale elderly welfare housing', commonly referred to as Silver Towns, will be reintroduced. Also, the government plans to increase the provision of meals at senior citizen centers.



[Pkg]

For-sale elderly residences termed silver town will be re instituted. It's been ten years since this type of residence was discontinued due to illegal operation and speculation. There are roughly 10 million senior citizens aged 65 or older in Korea. But silver residences for the elderly number only about 8,600 units. The government will expand this elderly residential type as a solution for elderly housing.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): Systems that undermine private businesses' entry into the market will be fixed to stimulate the construction of silver towns.



However, these elderly housings will be re-introduced only in areas with declining populations and a low possibility of land value increase. The management of these facilities will also be strengthened.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kyoo-hong (Minister of Health and Welfare): A certain percentage of the units will be set for lease. The punishment for management or illegal operation by the local governments will be toughened as well.



The supply of welfare residences for homeless elderly people will be increased from 1,000 units per year to 3,000. Some criticize, however, that when there are more such elderly-only housing, the older population will be separated from other generations and become more isolated. The government plans to address that issue by building more sports facilities or hospitals nearby. The meal assistance program for senior citizen centers will be expanded gradually for older people who cannot cook on their own. At present, only 42% of the senior citizen centers nationwide provide meals at an average of 3.6 days per week. The government plans to prompt elderly people to participate in serving meals and to build cooking facilities at some 40,000 senior citizen centers to provide meals daily on weekdays.



NEWS BRIEF



[Anchor Lead]

An apple discount event in Seoul on Thursday drew huge crowds and the day's entire supply sold out in just ten minutes. A 2.5 kilogram box of apples was sold at 9,990 won, about 7 dollars 50 cents, at 14 Lotte Mart stores. The Seoul Metropolitan Government earlier announced that some 7.5 tons of apples whose profit margins are kept at a minimum will go on sale for 3 days from Thursday. Fruit such as bananas and oranges directly imported by the government from overseas and therefore no tariffs imposed are also released in the market at an affordable price. The government plans to import and supply over 1,400 tons of bananas and 600 tons of oranges this month. Power bills for the second quarter will be frozen at the current level. The Korea Electric Power Corporation or KEPCO said it will maintain the unit adjustment cost of fuel at 5 won per kilowatt-hour for the April to June period. The price of electricity also comprises other factors such as the base rate, an energy charge and climate tax, all of which will neither see a rise in the second quarter.



GTX-A LINE READY FOR OPENING



[Anchor Lead]

The fare details for the eagerly awaited GTX-A, the Greater Capital Area Express Rail commencing on the 30th, have been announced. Traveling from Suseo to Dongtan station will be priced at 4,450 won, a little over 3 US dollars, and passengers will also enjoy the benefits of the metropolitan transfer discount system.



[Pkg]

The Great Train express, or GTX, will operate on tracks twice as deep underground and more than twice as fast as existing subway trains. The GTX stations are preparing for the launch of Line A in Korea's first great train express service. Ticket gates and platforms are almost ready, and pilot operation is also complete. Only the final report to the authorities is left.



[Soundbite]

Lee Seong-hae (Chair, Korea National Railway): A morning commute will be shaved down to 20 minutes from 90 minutes. It's a milestone similar to the KTX service launch 20 years ago.



The fare for the Suseo-Dongtan section of the GTX-A line has been set at 4,450 won, a little over 3 US dollars. It includes the basic fare of 3,200 won, or 2.4 dollars, plus an extra charge of 250 won, or 20 cents, for every 5km. Compared to the SRT operated on the same section, the operation time is 3 minutes longer but the fare is about 40% cheaper. Discounts for transfers, which were not provided to SRT passengers, are also possible on the GTX lines.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Jin-hwan (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport): GTX passengers will be able to transfer to buses or subway much faster and at a lower cost.



However, intervals between trains remain wide because the GTX and the SRT share the railways. During rush hour, the average interval is about 17 minutes. So passengers are advised to check train arrival times in advance. Another point to keep in mind is that platforms are located 50 meters underground. It takes nearly six minutes for an adult male to walk from the station entrance above the ground to the platform. To address passengers' inconveniences, the land and transport ministry plans to shorten train operation intervals when opening the Unjeong-Seoul Station section by deploying more trains.



SCHOOLS REDUCE PARENTAL BURDEN



[Anchor Lead]

They say when a child starts elementary school, so does the parent, given the extensive array of tasks and preparations involved. This involves preparing various learning materials for the child. In response to this somewhat parental burden, a local government entity has launched a project to supply these essential materials, receiving an exceptionally positive reception.



[Pkg]

A classroom of first-graders, who have just started school. The homeroom teacher hands out workbooks, notebooks and colored pencils to the students. These learning materials were bulk-purchased by the school.



[Soundbite]

Ko Jae-eun (Elementary school teacher): Some of the students cannot take part in learning activities because they are unprepared for classes. This project will help solve this problem.



Last year the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education provided funds for purchasing learning materials for elementary school students via schools. In Gyeonggi-do Province, Icheon City became the first to provide 20,000 won, or around 15 dollars per student on a pilot basis. The goal is to alleviate parents' burden and make sure that no student is left behind when it comes to learning.



[Soundbite]

Kim Kyung-hee (Icheon Mayor): Families where children are raised by grandparents and those that have financial problems with child rearing cannot afford to prepare learning materials.



The project was welcomed by families where one or both parents are missing, families where both parents work, as well as homemakers.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Eun-jung (Parent of first-grader): With all learning materials available right in the classroom, our children can focus on learning better.



With plummeting birth rate becoming a serious social issue, various welfare policies designed to reduce the burden of childrearing are being laid out one by one.



ULJIN WILDFIRE RECOVERY SLOW



[Anchor Lead]

Two years have passed since the Uljin wildfire, recorded as 'the longest-lasting forest fire' in Korea, yet the scars left by the blaze remain evident. Amid slow recovery efforts, concerns are rising due to the landscapic characteristics of the east coast, which may contribute to the increased risk of further wildfires.



[Pkg]

March 2022. A massive forest fire that hit Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, burned down 20-thousand hectares of forestland over ten days. That's an area comparable to 30% of Seoul city's land mass. Now, two years later, the lush forest is gone without a trace, and only barren hills stretch out for miles. Only charred stumps are left where burned trees had been cut down. Despite the ongoing restoration efforts, only 10% of the damaged area has been restored so far.



[Soundbite]

Chung Ho-rim (Uljin-gun County Office): We devised a five-year plan to supply diverse broadleaf tree species so that it's not concentrated with only fire-prone species.





The biggest concern now is the possibility of new forest fire breaking out in the area this spring. The gusty winds of 5 meters per second blowing in the area and the dry weather conditions significantly raise the risk of wildfires on the east coast. When the wind crosses over Taebaeksan Mountains, it becomes warm and dry, raising the risk of even small sparks turning into forest fires in a matter of seconds. This is also the reason the area damaged by wildfires was overwhelmingly larger in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province than in Gyeonggi-do or Gangwon-do provinces despite the lower average number of wildfires in the past decade. The Korea Forest Service and the government of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province are preparing by increasing erosion control dams that can supply water to firefighting helicopters.



[Soundbite]

Nam Sung-hyun (Head of Korea Forest Service): We extinguish fires mid-air and on the ground. At nighttime, we use drones to see where forest fires are spreading.



The Korea Forest Service has designated the period running through the end of next month as a period of special measures for preventing forest fires. They urge the public to join the efforts to prevent wildfires during the spring season and emphasized early detection.



