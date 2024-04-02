동영상 고정 취소

PARTIES SPLIT ON YOON'S SPEECH



President Yoon Suk Yeol signaled in a national address that the government is willing to actively discuss the scope of expanding medical school admissions if the medical community presents valid and rational proposals. This announcement drew mixed reactions. The ruling People Power Party called for resolution through dialogue, emphasizing that the issue transcends mere numbers. Meanwhile, the opposition criticized the absence of dialogue and compromise, highlighting a failure in government engagement.



The ruling People Power Party has defended President Yoon Suk Yeol's latest public address, and stressed that increasing the number of doctors is an absolutely necessary policy. But the party called for a resolution through dialogue saying the public wants more doctors but also the current situation to be resolved.



Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee): We should not focus too much on the numbers as the issue directly relates to public health. I hope the gov't will take a path desired by the people.



The PPP said, the government was tackling the issue from the public's perspective, noting the part where Yoon said the government will not cling to the exact number of a medical school quota hike by 2,000.



Some PPP members voiced disappointment over the lack of concrete solutions such as seeking talks with related stakeholders, as the ruling party digests public opinion on Yoon's speech. Meanwhile the main opposition Democratic Party continued its offensive saying the speech was full of self-praise, unaccepting of critism and lacked any hint of dialogue and compromise, and again underlined the need to lay judgment on the Yoon administration.



Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Lee's YouTube channel)): The administration must be judged upon this time. President Yoon's speech shows he has yet to grasp the gravity of the situation.



The DP said the government should persuade the medical community with a reasonable quota hike plan while also pushing for measures to improve public, essential and regional healthcare. Other minor parties also slammed the president's address with words such as "waste of airtime," "enumeration of excuses with no solutions" and "a horrific level of reckless state governance." Some parties proposed setting up a new committee to publicize discussions on the quota hike issue.



"YOON'S SPEECH DISAPPOINTING"



Following the president's address, the medical community sees limited scope for dialogue on increasing medical personnel. Medical school professors have reduced outpatient services, and some clinic operators have cut consultation hours.



The medical community, which hoped for a breakthrough in the standoff, has expressed disappointment at the president's address. Doctors believe there is little room for reaching consensus, because counter to the government's previous stance that the scope of the medical quota increase could be subject to negotiation, the president said on Monday that the number 2,000 is the minimum.



Kim Sung-geun (Korean Medical Association's emergency committee): They are not backing down on the scope of quota increase. There is no point in discussing this when the number is fixed.



Although the presidential office says the number 2,000 is in no way absolute, an official from the Korean Medical Association said Yoon's address was not much different from his previous stance. The only difference was that he would not dwell on numbers. The official added the proposition to come up with a more rational plan to counter the quota increase sounds worrisome as it could just be a formality, emphasizing the need for a process and time for talks between the government and medical community. The striking trainee doctors protesting the quota hike said they had nothing else to say. The newly elected KMA chief, Lim Hyun-taek echoed the sentiment. Medical college professors have discussed their next step. Some local clinics have begun switching to a 40-hour workweek, but few did so on the first day. This orthopedic clinic, which used to work 44 hours a week, has decided to close on two workday mornings.



Lee Jae-man (Director of orthopedic clinic): We had no choice but to increase work hours to receive compensation for low medical fees. Working 40 hours a week is, in a way, how it should be.



Medical school professors, continuing to submit resignations, are now minimizing outpatient treatments and taking a day off after 24-hour shifts.



OVERSEAS VOTING TURNOUT LOW



Over the past six days, overseas voters had the opportunity to cast their ballots in the general elections. The number of voters registered for this election was the lowest since the 19th general election. We look into why all the way from Berlin.



This is a Korean embassy in Germany with polling booths installed. It takes up to four hours for some Korean expats to journey here to cast their ballots.



Lee Ha-yan (Korean residing in Dresden): I came to Berlin on a three-hour bus trip, since it is a special occasion.



This is because, in Germany, there are polling stations only in four select cities including Berlin and Frankfurt. 220 polling stations were set up in 115 countries across the world and most of them are at diplomatic missions. Sometimes, the National Election Commission or Korean residents' associations provide communal buses. But in most cases, voters spend their own money for the trip to and from the polling station.



Jung Sun-kyung (Korean residing in Berlin): Koreans living overseas agreed on the need for mail-in voting. We submitted petitions multiple times, conveyed our proposal to the National Assembly.



They have to select both proportional representative and constituency lawmakers. But they also don't have enough information about the candidates. The National Election Commission sent overseas Koreans the candidates' promotional materials by email. Voting has already begun overseas but candidates' campaign pledges have not yet been posted. Just 7.5% of the total eligible voters overseas submitted their registration applications for voting. It is the second lowest, following the registration rate of 5.5 percent for the 19th general elections when overseas voting was resumed after a 40-year hiatus.



Hwang Ga-hee (Korean student studying in China): There about 30 Korean students at my school. But just four applied to vote.



As of noon Monday, Korea time, 56 percent of registered voters overseas cast their ballots. The budget for overseas voting this year amounts to some 17.6 billion won or nearly 13 million U.S. dollars.



N. KOREA FIRES BALLISTIC MISSILE



According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea Tuesday morning. The JCS said the military detected a missile, presumed to be intermediate-range, fired from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea at 6:53 a.m. The latest launch comes 15 days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on March 18 supervised a live-fire drill of super-large multiple rocket launchers that target the entirety of South Korea.



CHIP EXPORTS HIT 21-MONTH HIGH



Last month, South Korea's semiconductor exports significantly increased. After enduring a year-long chill, the semiconductor industry is now feeling the spring breeze, contributing to the continued upward trend in overall exports.



Last month, Korea exported more than 56.5 billion U.S. dollars worth of goods. Outbound shipments grew 3.1 percent on year, continuing an upward trend for six consecutive months. The rebound was led by semiconductors. Chip exports stood at 11.7 billion dollars. This marks the highest level in 21 months since June 2022 when demand for IT devices peaked amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is partly because memory chip prices are continuing to recover as a result of production cuts. Another factor is a surge in sales of High Bandwidth Memory chips, which are essential for AI technology.



Choi Woo-seok (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy): Strong semiconductor demand is driven by more AI server investments and lower computer and mobile chip stocks.



After holding back chipmakers last year, NAND flash memory prices have been rising again recently. Semiconductor exports are expected to remain bullish for the time being. Robust chip exports have had positive impacts on related industries. Exports of wireless devices, displays and computers jumped last month. This is the first time in two years exports of all four major IT products increased.



Cho Sang-hyun (Korea International Trade Association): With interest rates steady and potential cuts in the U.S., the chip and IT sectors are expected to drive export growth this year.



However, automobile exports, which were strong last year, have declined for two months, impacted by falling demand for electric vehicles.



DAYCARE CENTERS CLOSING



The declining birthrate has escalated into a significant challenge for Korea, especially as the number of newborns in January reached an all-time monthly low. Contrary to expectations that fewer children might ease competition, many are finding it harder than ever to secure daycare services.



This five-year-old boy stopped attending his daycare center last month. It was closed down because of a sharp decline in the number of children.



(Parent): Our daycare center was running on 7 five-year-olds, but there were no younger kids. I heard parents in other areas have the same problem...because daycare centers are closing.



We also checked out daycare centers in this area. Their signboards are still up, but the lights are off and the doors are closed. Some have been turned into nursing homes. The number of daycare centers nationwide dwindled by nearly two thousand last year. The decrease is especially notable in home daycare centers. KBS and the commercial district analysis service OpenUB have found using credit card terminal data that the closure rate of early childhood education facilities surpassed 25% last year. Daycare centers seem to be closing down at a faster rate than the decrease in the number of newborns. This is the reason why the competition for entering state-run and public daycare centers is still fierce despite the low birthrate.



(Parent): I had to call 15 to 20 places, but they are full to capacity. I had to put my child on a waiting list.



The number of newborns in Korea for the month of January fell by over 7% on-year, hitting an all-time low yet again. Because of the continuously plummeting number of newborns, it has become more difficult to run childcare facilities, resulting in a vicious cycle of deteriorating conditions for raising a child.



FIREFIGHTERS AWARDED BY KBS



A senior fire official at Suseong Fire Station in the city of Daegu was awarded the top honor at the 29th KBS 119 Awards ceremony held at KBS on Monday. Fire lieutenant Im Gi-hwan received the prize for his dedicated efforts including rescuing a family of four during a 2021 fire in Daegu's Suseong-dong area. Twenty-one other fire fighters including lieutenant Kim Yong-chan at Daejeon's Seobu Fire Station took home the main prize while the honorary award, a newly created category this year, went to the 119 special rescue squad at Jeollanamdo Province fire headquarters.



HANJI'S BID FOR UNESCO LISTING



Hanji, the traditional Korean paper known for its remarkable durability and quality, is expanding its reach into the arts. More than just paper, Hanji represents a fusion of artistic expression and cultural identity. In recognition of its unique value, the government has applied for Hanji to be recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.



With a gentle, gracious look, Buddha hangs on the ceiling. On the floor, tiny statues of Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva are placed to look up at Buddha. A wall of the exhibition hall is filled with a thousand Buddhas, delivering a message that Buddha exists everywhere. All the Buddhas are made with the traditional Korean paper hanji, not with metal or stone. Made using traditional methods, hanji is durable enough to last a thousand years, yet retain the unique lightness of paper. Previously, hanji was mainly used for paintings and caligraphy. But its use has been expanded. Hanji is far more durable and solid than paper from China or Japan. It is because the traditional Korean paper is made from paper mulberry trees. Fiber is taken out from well-soaked paper mulberry trees. A fine mesh net is swung multiple times. A sheet of hanji emerges. With the use of traditional dyeing agents like gardenia, the paper can be colored in subtle but modern shades. Its light yet sturdy nature allows for easy shaping into various forms, such as Buddha statues, images of Jesus, and traditional Korean wardrobes.



Prof. Lee Seng-cheol (Dongduk Women's University): I wanted to show that Hanji is a great traditional material for art, which is very transformable and can be used in modern art for various purposes.



Hanji is known for its intricate production process that requires as many as a hundred touches. In order to promote its excellence, the government submitted an application to have hanji included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. The decision on the inscription of hanji will be made in two years. If the paper is added, Korea will be the 23rd country that puts its cultural heritage on the UNESCO list.



