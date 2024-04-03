동영상 고정 취소

PARTIES WAGE WAR OF WORDS



[Anchor Lead]

Today marks the midpoint of the 13-day official election campaign period. We’ve taken a closer look at where the leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties have been focusing their messages.



[Pkg]

The in-house election outlooks for the People Power Party and the Democratic Party differed widely about a week ago. While the ruling PPP went into crisis mode, the opposition DP was elated. However, DP chair Lee Jae-myung immediately raised his guard when the opposition camp was projected to become an overwhelming majority by taking more than 200 seats in parliament.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (DP Chair(Mar. 29, YouTube Channel 'Lee Jae-myung')): That projection is scary. It's a ploy to unite the conservatives and make the democratic reform camp careless and arrogant.



He stressed that the DP must take majority by itself instead of relying on smaller opposition parties such as the Rebuilding Korea Party formed by ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party (Apr. 1)): If the DP doesn't reach a majority on its own, making decisions would take too long.



The DP leader claimed that the party still needs more votes and emphasized that they shouldn't be fooled by the ruling party's underdog scheme.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (DP Chair(Mar. 31, YouTube Channel 'Lee Jae-myung')): This is another nationwide con. You shouldn't be fooled by crocodile tears.



Meanwhile, the PPP said they're truly remorseful and it was Lee Jae-myung who has been pretending to be the underdog.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee (Apr. 1)): DP chair shed tears in public when the incident of him cussing out his sister-in-law was disclosed. Those were crocodile tears.



PPP Emergency Committee Chair Han Dong-hoon pleaded the moderates to come together, claiming that the state system will be changed when the ruling party fails to get the minimum 101 seats to stop presidential impeachment and Constitutional reform.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee (Mar. 31)): They are trying to take out freedom from the Constitution. They are trying to turn S.Korea into a different nation.



He asked the nation to give the ruling party a chance to work for the people and stop the criminals from ruling over good people.



[Soundbite]

Han Dong-hoon (Chair, PPP Emergency Committee (Apr. 1)): They did everything they wanted with 180 seats. The majority party only defended themselves. What do they want the people to judge?



The war of words between the two main parties is growing more intense as the general election day nears.



"N.KOREA FOSTERS DIVISION"



[Anchor Lead]

The South Korean Ministry of Unification claimed that North Korea is using its state-controlled media to foster division among the South Koreans ahead of the April general election and called North Korea's behavior as an attempt to interfere with the South Korean election. The Ministry said that North Korea, through its state media such as Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, continues to plot against and degrade the South Korean president and to exaggerate the reports of sporadic anti-government protests in the South to foster division within the South Korean community.



CHINESE DRONE FILMS N. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

A Chinese individual has publicly shared videos and photographs on social media, claiming to have captured the North Korean city of Sinuiju using a personal drone from the border city of Dandong, China. The footage not only showcases the cityscape of Sinuiju but also vividly captures the daily lives of passing residents.



[Pkg]

Traffic is slow on a four-lane road. Only a few people are spotted on a vast plaza. This is footage unveiled on social media by a Chinese person who claims a drone filmed the view of the North Korean city of Sinuiju from across the border in Dandong, China in 2020. The streets are noticeably deserted.



[Soundbite]

Cheong Seong-chang (Sejong Institute): Footage shows the strict social atmosphere during the pandemic and the outdated state of old downtown areas.



In photos also unveiled together with the video, faces of North Korean residents curiously looking up at the drone can even be identified. Portraits of the regime's former leaders Kim Il-song and Kim Jong-il hung on buildings and propaganda writing below them can also be seen. From the drone screen captures shared by the poster, it appears that the footage was taken from 1.6 kilometers away using a Chinese-made drone. The drone flew at a low altitude of about 110 meters. The Amnokgang River situated between Dandong and Sinuiju is only about one kilometer wide, making such drone filming possible.



[Soundbite]

Cheong Seong-chang (Sejong Institute): North Korea is expected to protest the drone's airspace breach and demand identification of the filmer and preventive measures.



Netizens are stunned by how easy it was to film with no restraints while also expressing concern for the safety of the person who filmed it.



HEALTH CARE CRISIS DEEPENING



[Anchor Lead]

Two months have passed since the departure of resident doctors from hospitals in protest of the government's plan to increase medical school admission quots. Warning signals are emerging in the medical field, including worsening conditions in emergency rooms. Yesterday was the deadline for newly appointed interns to register, yet most have not completed this step.



[Pkg]

After nearly two months without trainee doctors, hospitals seem to have hit the limit.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Byung-wang (Ministry of Health and Welfare): The healthcare capacity is deteriorating in some places due to the prolonged collective action.



Regional emergency medical centers are required to disclose if they can treat 27 kinds of grave emergency conditions such as myocardial infarction and cerebral hemorrhage, but four more centers have announced in just one month that they cannot treat some of those diseases. Treatment hours will inevitably be shortened this week as medical college professors are set to cut their work hours. The government has decided to dispatch more public health and military doctors, which has already been done three times so far, and continue support for hiring senior doctors and nurse practitioners. But despite the all-out efforts to keep the nation's health care system running, the situation continues to spiral out of control. As of Tuesday, the final day of medical intern registration, most of the prospective interns did not register. Those who do not register within the required period cannot receive training in the first half of the year, meaning there will be problems with new resident doctors next year. In the meantime, seriously ill patients continue to suffer.



[Soundbite]

An Seon-yeong (Korean organization for severe diseases): No follow-up after a patient is diagnosed with cancer. They are told to seek help elsewhere. They can't count on the government or the KMA.



While large hospitals are struggling financially after reducing surgery and treatment, Seoul National University Hospital has also switched to an emergency mode, like the Asan Medical Center and Severance Hospital did earlier, and decided to re-deliberate its budget from scratch.



APPLE, PEAR PRICES SOAR



[Anchor Lead]

Consumer prices recorded another rise last month, landing in the 3% range. This uptick was largely driven by soaring fruit prices, notably apples and pears, which hit an all-time high since records began. In response, the government has committed to ongoing financial support to stabilize food prices until they return to more reasonable levels.



[Pkg]

The highest quality apple used in ancestral rites is priced at 10,000 won a piece, or about 7 dollars 40 cents. Pears, especially the larger ones, are being sold for around 5,000 won each., or 3 dollars 70 cents.



[Soundbite]

Go Hee-jeong (Seoul resident): I bought apples and pears for my mother's memorial service. I've never paid 6,000 won (USD 4.45) for fruit this size.



Apple and pear prices have surged nearly 90% from a year ago. It marks a record increase. Since mid-March, the government stepped up discounts on fruits and support for producer prices but the impact has yet to be wholly reflected in economic indicators.



[Soundbite]

Gong Mi-sook (Statistics Korea:) After major discounts and policy support in late March, we saw the price increase slow down.



Overall consumer prices grew 3.1% in March, to remain in the 3% range for the second month. Of this growth, the contribution rate of skyrocketing fruit prices is estimated at 0.58 percentage points. However there are signs of easing. The price of mangoes has fallen more than 20% while banana prices are also stabilizing. Such drops are attributed to the government's direct fruit imports and exemption of tariffs on imported produce. At traditional markets, vendors display oranges at front and center, instead of expensive apples and pears.



[Soundbite]

Kim Myeong-gi (Fruit vendor): Last year, domestic fruits were displayed. Now, due to high prices, imported fruits take their place.



Noting that prices have peaked in March, the government predicts policy effects will come through from this month to alleviate inflation at a faster pace in the second half of this year.



[Soundbite]

Choi Sang-mok (Deputy Prime Minister for Economy): We'll keep injecting funds to stabilize food prices until they are steady.



Measures will also be announced this month to improve the market distribution structure to prevent another supply shortage of apples.



HEALTH INSURANCE FOR FOREIGNERS



[Anchor Lead]

Starting today, foreigners and Korean nationals living abroad will be eligible for national health insurance benefits as a dependent of an employer-provided policyholder only when they reside in Korea for six months or longer. Subsequently, it will become difficult for foreigners and Korean nationals living overseas to freeload on the local health insurance program by simply being listed as a dependent of a policyholder. The National Health Insurance Service said the new rule is to prevent the relatives of a foreign policyholder of the employer-provided health insurance program from being listed as dependents just to receive surgery or treatment in Korea when needed and leave.



EV SALES PLUMMET ON LOW DEMAND



[Anchor Lead]

Last month saw a sharp decline in our electric vehicle exports, dropping over 28% compared to the same month last year and marking the second month of a downturn exceeding 20%. With global demand for electric vehicles facing a steep decline, companies are searching for innovative solutions to overcome this slump. We looked into what these companies are adopting in these challenging times.



[Pkg]

Some 4,500 new electric vehicles were registered in the nation in January and February this year. That's less than half the number recorded during the same period last year. The primary reason lies in lower subsidies. Less financial support means lower demand for EVs. The shortage of charging stations is another factor contributing to what some describe as "chasm" in the EV market.



[Soundbite]

Cho Chul (Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade): Germany has already halted EV tax credits. EV makers have to compete solely based on their product prices.



The unexpected stagnation has prompted automakers to adjust their pace of EV manufacturing. Mercedes-Benz, which wanted eco-friendly vehicles to account for half of its sales from 2025, has decided to postpone its plans by three years. The U.S. and Europe have decided to ease regulations for internal combustion engine cars after strengthening them earlier, and lower the pace of their implementation. Automakers are trying to develop technologies to enhance vehicle performance and simultaneously expand the production of hybrid cars, which are growing in popularity lately. In Korea, sales of hybrid vehicles actually surged by over 150 percent when sales of EVs plummeted. Hyundai Motor has recently hinted at the possibility of producing hybrid cars at its new factory in the U.S. that was originally intended for manufacturing exclusively EVs when it is built.



[Soundbite]

José Muñoz (Global Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor (Mar. 27))



The EV market is expected to stay low-key for the time being, as the outcome of the presidential election in the U.S. and the European Parliament elections slated for this year will have a profound impact on eco-friendly vehicle policies.



SATELLITE MONITORS METHANE



[Anchor Lead]

Methane, with its greenhouse effect more than 80 times that of carbon dioxide, is a global concern. Following the launch of a civilian methane-monitoring satellite abroad, a similar surveillance satellite is now under development domestically.



[Pkg]

Orange clouds envelop Earth. The color turns more red over Asian countries, such as China. This is a visual modeling by an observation satellite of the concentration of methane, a greenhouse gas more powerful than carbon dioxide. A private sector satellite that can monitor methane emissions with more accuracy at some 300 oil and gas facilities worldwide has also recently been launched. Such efforts are aimed at boosting accountability of related companies and countries through thorough surveillance of methane discharge.



[Soundbite]

Steve Hamburg (Chief Scientist, Environmental Defense Fund)



Korea is also developing a methane monitoring satellite with the goal to send it into orbit in two years. The plan is to have a satellite, the size of a microwave oven, to circle the earth 15 times a day and monitor methane-emitting sources located in industrial complexes and city centers. The project is expected to help the country better respond to international environmental regulations and trade barriers which are strengthening amid the climate crisis.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Jeong Su-jong (SNU. Graduate School of Environmental Studies): There are many facilities that use natural gas. Monitoring is needed to detect methane leaks, but currently, S.Korea has nearly no data.



Korea signed the Global Methane Pledge 3 years ago, vowing to reduce methane emissions by 30% until the year 2030 compared to 2020 levels.



