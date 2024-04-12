동영상 고정 취소

YOON VOWS STATE AFFAIRS REFORM



[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of a crushing defeat in the general elections, the Presidential Office is currently enveloped in turmoil. President Yoon Suk Yeol has acknowledged the will of the people and announced his commitment to revitalize national governance. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, along with key presidential aides, have collectively tendered their resignations.



[Pkg]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is the first South Korean leader in constitutional history to face a parliament where the opposition holds majority for all 5 years in office. In his first message after Wednesday's general election results were finalized, Yoon said he will humbly accept the people's will.



[Soundbite]

Lee Kwan-seop (Presidential Chief of Staff ): President will humbly accept the people's will shown in the election, reform state affairs, exert best efforts to stabilize the economy, public livelihood.



The first measure he vowed to take was a personnel overhaul. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has verbally offered to resign while all senior presidential secretaries including chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup have also expressed their will to step down. One presidential official said that revamping state affairs is only natural in order to uphold the people's will, and for this, a personnel reshuffle should come first. As President Yoon contemplates whether to accept the resignations and if so when, it's believed unlikely that he will replace all his secretaries considering a major impact that can have on state governance. The top office also spoke of changing the way how state affairs are administered. It said that as the election result is a report card on state affairs, it will take time to reflect on the relevant reasons. When asked whether the president's stance on looking after the economy and people's livelihood is an expressed intent to communicate with the opposition, the official said "yes." However, there's growing concern within the office regarding potential setbacks to key policy measures such as medical reform due to the election defeat. An uphill legislative battle is expected in areas such as real estate and taxation where the government holds a different stance from the opposition.



DP TAKES MAJORITY 175 SEATS



[Anchor Lead]

Now, the Democratic Party has secured a commanding majority with 175 seats in the National Assembly, achieving victory for the third consecutive time. Following this landslide win, the party is expected to concentrate its efforts on passing the special prosecution law during the remaining term of the 21st National Assembly by next month.



[Pkg]

The Democratic Party now occupies a combined majority of 175 parliamentary seats. The main opposition party emphasized humility despite exceeding its goal.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-myung (Chair, Democratic Party): The current circumstances are tough. There's no space to marvel in election victory. We must continue to maintain humility, listen to the people's demands.



The DP is likely to use its landslide victory to drive forward its reform tasks.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hae-chan (Co-chair, DP Election Committee): People ask what we did with 180 seats given to us in the last election. If we don't live up to their expectations again, we will be judged harshly.



Given its majority, the DP stands to occupy the Speaker of the National Assembly and the chairs of key standing committees. As the opposition camp now occupies more than 180 seats, the DP can now fast-track disputed bills and stop a filibuster, a prolonged discussion aimed at delaying the parliamentary procedure. The DP will quickly pass the special prosecution bill probing the allegation that outside pressure was applied while investigating the death of a Marine. The bill has already been tabled at the general assembly. The Democratic Party is putting pressure on the ruling party to change its attitude saying that the people are watching to see if they will take affirmative action. The 22nd National Assembly is likely to push ahead the special prosecution bill to investigate the First Lady's alleged involvement in stock price manipulation. The bill was vetoed by President Yoon

Suk Yeol earlier.



RKP BECOMES THIRD LARGEST PARTY



[Anchor Lead]

In this general election, characterized by a strong desire to assess the current regime, the Rebuilding Korea Party garnered attention with its clear slogan for the "early termination of prosecutorial dictatorship." Securing 12 seats, the party has rapidly ascended to become the third-largest party in the National Assembly. The upcoming challenge lies in defining its relationship with the main opposition Democratic Party.



[Pkg]

The Rebuilding Korea Party has shot to the number-three spot in the National Assembly. The feat comes just one month after its founding. When the party was just formed, it faced low approval ratings among voters in their 20s and concerns over so-called "fan-based politics." But it won over more and more voters with its strong resolve to hold the incumbent administration responsible and its strategy to encourage voters to pick the main opposition Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party in the general elections.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kuk (Chair of Rebuilding Korea Party (April 10)): The public has clearly shown it wants to judge the Yoon administration. We will act in a faster, stronger and clearer manner.



Shortly after the outcome of the general elections was finalized, the Rebuilding Korea Party lashed out at the government and the ruling party by demanding that President Yoon apologize and vowing to propose a bill on a special probe into Han Dong-hoon. Meanwhile, the party has yet to figure out its relations with the main opposition Democratic Party. Although it has ruled out the possibility of merger with the DP, the two parties will likely join hands on various issues.



[Soundbite]

Kwon Chil-Seung (Senior Spokesperson, Democratic Party): (Have you discussed your party's relationship with RKP yet?)We have. There were diverse opinions. It's hard to convey it in a few words.



[Soundbite]

Cho Kuk (Chair of Rebuilding Korea Party): Collaborating with the Democratic Party is essential. We will soon discuss our policies and strategies together.



The DP cannot exercise the authority given to a party with over 180 seats without the 12 seats of the Rebuilding Korea Party, meaning the latter will likely play a pivotal role when casting votes on major political issues.



TOP CHINESE OFFICIAL IN N. KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

China's third highest-ranking official, Zhao Leji, arrived in North Korea on Thursday and met with Choe Ryong-hae, Standing Committee chairman of the North's Supreme People's Assembly. The Chinese foreign ministry said the two exchanged views on global and Korean Peninsula affairs but did not disclose details. Zhao, who chairs the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will stay in the North through Saturday to engage in official schedules which include a meeting with the regime's leader Kim Jong-un. Attention is on whether the latest visit by a high ranking Chinese official can spur talks on a possible Pyongyang-Beijing summit.



SPIKING POSTNATAL CARE COST



[Anchor Lead]

Postnatal care centers are seeing a sharp increase that exceeds the overall inflation rate. Some facilities have raised their charges by millions of won without any clear justification.



[Pkg]

This is a text message about itemized prices sent from a postnatal care center in Seoul four years ago. The price for the cheapest care package was 3.6 million won or roughly 2,600 U.S. dollars for a two weeks' stay while the most expensive one was 4.8 million won, about 3,500 dollars. Let's find out what the prices are like now.



[Soundbite]

(Postnatal Care Center A (VOICE MODIFIED)): The cheapest package is KRW 5.2 mn, while the suite room is KRW 8 mn.



According to Statistics Korea, the post-natal care center fee has risen 13.3% in the last three years, surpassing the overall inflation rate. The average cost accumulated by the Ministry of Welfare also reflects 420,000 won hike, more than 300 dollars, in the past two years. That is the price increase for the cheapest package. The centers offering more high end services cost even more.



[Soundbite]

(Postnatal Care Center B (VOICE MODIFIED)): We equip the suite with only Swiss and French products.



[Soundbite]

(Postnatal Care Center C (VOICE MODIFIED)): We provide better view as the rooms get more expensive.



There are additional charges as well. This mother who gave birth to a baby girl last year paid more than 5 million won, over 3,600 dollars, although she was admitted to a room where a two-week stay was supposed to cost 3.5 million won, or around 2,550 dollars.



[Soundbite]

(Stayed at a postnatal care center (Gave birth last Aug.)): It costs me more than KRW 5 mn, because I had to pay KRW 1.9 mn for massages. It's burdensome to think of paying this much for my second.



Experts say the centers may have raised prices because the government subsidies for childbirths have increased on top of spiking labor and supply costs.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jae-hee (Korea Institute of Childcare and Education): The centers can now use more gov't vouchers which can drive up the cost.



There are public postnatal care centers which cost only 2.5 million won, a little over 1,800 dollars. But the competition is stiff with only one out of 3.5 applicants getting in as there are only two such locations in Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Shin Cha-su (Seodaemun-gu Dist. Health Clinic): Private centers ask for additional KRW 2mn to 5 mn. But massages are included in our basic package.



About 80% of mothers use postnatal care centers in Korea. The steep rise in the cost is putting more burden on families looking to have babies.



EDUCATION COLLEGE QUOTA SLASH



[Anchor Lead]

The government has decided to reduce the enrollment quota for teacher training universities that prepare elementary school teachers by more than 10% starting next year. This decision is based on the recognition that, due to the low birthrate, the number of students is declining, and it is not feasible to maintain the current scale of teacher recruitment.



[Pkg]

Korea's birth rate, which dropped below 1 for the first time in 2018, plummeted to 0.72 last year. As a result, 157 elementary schools nationwide have zero new students this year. As the number of students declined sharply, the government has decided to cut the enrollment quota at elementary education departments and teacher training universities, which has remained unchanged since 2012. The current enrollment quota at 10 teacher training universities and three elementary education departments stands at some 3,800. If the quota is slashed by about 450, only some 3,300 new students will be admitted.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Ji-hye (Ministry of Education): Our decision to cut admissions from next year is based on mid- to long-term teacher training plans and student dropout rates.



The decision to reduce the enrollment quota at teacher training colleges stems from a decrease in the number of newly-recruited elementary school teachers. The number of newly recruited elementary school teachers has been declining steadily since 2014, but the admissions quota has remained unchanged for more than a decade now. The percentage of those who pass teacher certification exams has in fact dropped from 63.9% in 2018 to 43.6% this year. The education ministry has vowed to devise measures to prevent financial losses at colleges stemming from a lower quota. The association of education college students says it partially agrees with the government's plan, but it should reflect the needs of the education sector.



[Soundbite]

Sung Ye-rim (Association of education college students): A mid- to long-term plan on teacher training should be revised in line with education sector's needs, the quota should be planned accordingly.



Educational organizations say the number of teachers needs to be increased and slashing the enrollment quota solely for economic reasons would only undermine the public nature of education.



"S.KOREA TO COMPENSATE MASON"



[Anchor Lead]

An international tribunal has ordered the South Korean government to pay 43.8 billion won or some 32 million US dollars in compensation to U.S.-based hedge fund Mason Capital in an investor-state suit the company filed over the disputed 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. According to Seoul's justice ministry, the Permanent Court of Arbitration issued the decision on Thursday. The ordered amount is about 16% of the 200 million dollars demanded by Mason Capital. Korea is also ordered to pay 10.9 million dollars in legal and arbitration expenses, with the total payment it owes the hedge fund amounting to 43 million dollars.



HOLD'EM GAMBLING PUBS BUSTED



[Anchor Lead]

Hold'em pubs, that were essentially operating as illegal gambling dens have been caught by the police during a crackdown.



[Pkg]

Piles of red chips for betting. As the game proceeds quickly...chips are also traded vigorously. The owner of this hold'em pub converted customers' cash to chips, charging them 10-20 percent of the bet. Those who wanted to take part in the gambling game were invited in advance through an open chat via Kakao Talk. Three hold'em pubs have been busted in police crackdowns for illegal gambling conducted this way. Police have also detected one gaming parlor that was illegally turned into a gambling center. A security camera installed at the entrance of a gaming parlor...was used to avoid police crackdowns by letting in only verified customers.



[Soundbite]

(Local vendor (VOICE MODIFIED)): Many people come here during daytime.



Police have raided four illegal gambling parlors simultaneously after ferreting them out in the past three months and detained 28 parlor owners and customers red-handed for alleged violations of the Tourism Promotion Act and for running an illegal gambling business.



[Soundbite]

Lee Woo-shik (Uijeongbu Police Station): If we don't pursue at once, information on the bust can be leaked. So we carried out arrest warrants simultaneously.



Police will confiscate the perpetrators' criminal proceeds and step up crackdowns after analyzing the seized ledgers and laptop computers.



