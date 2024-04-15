동영상 고정 취소

YOON MULLS PERSONNEL RESHUFFLE



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol is currently deliberating over personnel changes involving the Prime Minister and key advisors in the Presidential Office. A message related to the defeat in the general election is expected to be released tomorrow, April 16th.



[Pkg]

Following the ruling party's defeat in last week's general elections, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced a plan to conduct a personnel reshuffle. Observers predicted that the president would select replacements of current officials including his chief of staff starting as early as last weekend. The president is known to be considering appointing former Land and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong as his new chief of staff. However, he is deep in trouble, as the main opposition party is continuing to oppose some of those cited as promising candidates. A presidential official said that they are important posts and the president needs time to look for and screen qualified candidates. Yoon is said to be checking public sentiments and listening to various opinions from every walk of society regarding the planned personnel reshuffles at the presidential office and the Cabinet. It is an overwhelming view that selections of candidates for key posts will be announced within this week, as the personnel reshuffles will be regarded as a yardstick for the president's devotion to a reform of state administration, following the election defeat. It appears Yoon will also reveal his stance on the election results within this week. With issuing a public statement or holding a news conference cited as options, the president is reviewing expressing his determination to reform the management of state affairs through a Cabinet meeting. In this case it is highly likely that the president will make no remarks on pending political issues, including a one-on-one meeting with Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung, which was proposed by the main opposition party.



MED SECTOR RESOLVES INTERNAL CONFLICT



[Anchor Lead]

Following internal conflicts within the medical associations, exacerbated by a resident representative's critical article directed at a professor, efforts are now underway to resolve these disputes. The emergency committee of the Medical Association has confirmed that there are no further internal discordances. Meanwhile, the government, for its fourth consecutive day, has not held an official briefing but instead announced emergency medical plans only.



[Pkg]

Tensions run high as the first meeting of the Korean Medical Association's emergency steering committee since the general elections is about to begin.



[Soundbite]

Lim Hyun-taek (President, Korean Medical Association): (Would you like to say something?) ...



But the atmosphere changed when the meeting began. The KMA's newly elected president, Lim Hyun-taek, said all misunderstanding and resentment have been resolved, and shook hands with the chief of the emergency committee, Kim Taek-woo. The committee says it has agreed to work together to bolster solidarity for a joint response. It reiterated the medical sector's demand that the expansion of the medical school enrollment quota be re-discussed from scratch.



[Soundbite]

Kim Taek-woo (Chief, KMA Emergency Committee): The voices and opinions of trainee doctors, who are at the center of this, have been expressed. Now it's the president's turn to respond.



Meanwhile, the government remains tight-lipped. No official briefings have been held for four days since the general elections. The government said instead it had conducted a written survey on public health and military doctors to find out if their dispatches need to be extended. It has also laid out an emergency healthcare plan, such as starting training for physician assistants, from Thursday. The government also cancelled a briefing of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters slated for Monday without any explanation.



BUSTLING ACTIVITIES IN BORDER



[Anchor Lead]

Today marks the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, as well as the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between North Korea and China, an occasion that has recently catalyzed high-level exchanges between the two nations. In the border regions, there is already a flurry of activity preparing for the resumption of trade and people-to-people exchanges.



[Pkg]

The North Korean city of Sinuiju seen from Dandong, China. A tall building across the Amnokgang River seems to be just a stone's throw away. Boats with the North Korean flag pass by just a few meters from the Chinese ferries. Though traveling has been banned since the pandemic, the area around the Amnokgang Railway Bridge, a gateway to North Korea, bustles with tourists these days.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at travel agency): It will likely be possible within this year. It's the year of friendship between China and N. Korea. It will be possible.



The New Amnokgang Bridge, a symbol of economic cooperation between North Korea and China, will likely be opened this year, ten years after it was built. Preparation is in full gear to open a new customs building at the entrance, and the construction of a high-rise nearby is to be completed by late August. Expectations have been high since the resumption of high-level bilateral exchanges, such as a recent visit to Pyongyang by the chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, who ranks number three in Beijing's political hierarchy, ahead of Kim Il-sung's birthday to meet with Kim Jong-un.



[Soundbite]

(Staff at real estate development company): We are awaiting government policies. Once the New Amnokgang Bridge opens, that building will be sold out right away.



It remains to be seen to what extent Pyongyang-Beijing relations will recover amid significant political factors such as international dynamics surrounding the U.S. and Russia.



"N.KOREAN MISSILES INCOMPLETE"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea has been accelerating the development of its hypersonic missile program with five recent test launches. Defense Minister Shin Won-sik has assessed that North Korea's hypersonic missiles are still in an incomplete stage. Despite technical issues causing delays beyond initial expectations, North Korea's second launch of a military reconnaissance satellite is expected to occur by the end of this month.



[Pkg]

Defense Minister Shin Won-sik stated that the hypersonic missile test launch North Korea claimed to have succeeded earlier this month did not successfully complete its final glide flight, and remains in what he called an "incomplete stage." Noting some technological progress North Korea has made, Shin predicted that the regime will eventually succeed in developing a hypersonic missile targeting U.S. military bases in Japan.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Minister of Nat’l Defense): We have measures like striking before the glide phase. The current S. Korea-U.S. capabilities can handle N. Korea's threats.



He said the North spent up to 1.3 trillion won, or 940 million U.S. dollars, on conducting some 30 missile launches last year, an amount enough to ease a food shortage for two years. Shin analyzed that the second launch of the regime's military spy satellite, initially expected around Monday, Kim Il-sung's birthday, is likely delayed due to technical supplementation. He forecast that the launch will come out as early as this week or within this month at the latest. But the minister said that the North Korean spy satellite will unlikely show improvements in reconnaissance capability, even if the launch succeeds.



[Soundbite]

Shin Won-sik (Minister of Nat’l Defense): N. Korea uses low-quality commercial-grade camera tech, while we have advanced military-grade tech. The comparison is virtually meaningless.



Regarding Iran's attack on Israel, Shin expressed concerns about a possible war looming in the Middle East. He pledged to stay on alert to protect Korea from repercussions of the regional conflict. He said the Korean military is focusing on developing drones and AI weapons, noting the Iranian attack displays the increasing role of drones in combat.



HANBOK SHOW CAPTIVATES DUBAI



[Anchor Lead]

In Dubai, a city that represents 'diversity' with residents from over 190 nationalities, a captivating Hanbok fashion show took place. The event was particularly notable for showcasing Hanboks that have been creatively fused with Arab culture.



[Pkg]

A new kind of hanbok fused with Arab culture is introduced. Hijab, a head covering for Arab women, was reborn in Korean style.



[Soundbite]

Fatima / Dubai Resident



The theme for this fashion show is "Taegeuk that blossomed in the desert". The event featured items of cultural convergence inspired by the red and blue of the Korean flag, The Korean traditional attire hanbok is accepted more easily in the Arab countries where women prefer to wear fully covered clothes for religious reasons.



[Soundbite]

Hwang lee-sle (Hanbok Designer): I prepared various attires, like those without hijabs or with various degrees of leg exposure so that people from many different cultures can enjoy it.



Given Dubai's trait as a multicultural city where people from some 190 countries live together, models of various ethnicities walked the runway to win rave reviews from the locals.



DEMENTIA PATIENTS LIVING ALONE



[Anchor Lead]

As we move into next year, one in five people in South Korea will be part of a super-aged society, aged 65 and older. The number of dementia patients, which is already close to a million, is expected to increase. Particularly at risk are those dementia patients living alone, who often find themselves in a care blind spot.



[Pkg]

Kim So-bang lives alone in this tiny apartment. After her son, her only child, died, she came to suffer from dementia.



[Soundbite]

Kim So-bang (Dementia Patient Living Alone): (Turn on the TV.) Why? Are you trying to abandon me?



Her symptoms grow worse as she is by herself all day.



[Soundbite]

Jo Seon-kyung (Pohang Nam-gu Dementia Care Center): (I have to find the key.) You found the key. It's in your pocket.



[Soundbite]

Kim So-bang (Dementia Patient Living Alone): I cry in my sleep and often feel sad. I miss my son.



Nam Cheol-yong, who has no family, lives with dogs to keep him company. He finds it increasingly difficult to live his daily life because of dementia.



[Soundbite]

Nam Cheol-yong (Dementia Patient Living Alone): I left my card and everything in my other jacket.



[Soundbite]

Nam Cheol-yong (Dementia Patient Living Alone): I once walked without realizing that my shoes came off. So I tend to stay home.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hur Jun-soo (Soongsil Univ.): Living alone can lead to isolation and loneliness, potentially speeding up dementia progression.



Roughly 194,000 dementia patients living alone were registered at dementia care centers last year. It's estimated that such cases number more than 300,000 if unregistered ones are included. But there is no accurate number showing how many elderly people with dementia and no family live by themselves. There are concerns that those who are not aware they have dementia could become vulnerable to various dangers.



[Soundbite]

Prof. Hur Jun-soo (Soongsil Univ.): Welfare system is request-based. But a person with dementia symptoms request gov't services, social insurance or long-term care insurance coverage.



There are calls for a complete survey on dementia patients living alone as well as a system overhaul.



GIJISI TUG-OF-WAR FESTIVAL



[Anchor Lead]

The Gijisi Tug-of-War Festival, with a 500-year legacy and recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, kicked off in Dangjin, South Chungcheongnam-do Province. Thousands gathered to pull an enormous rope, 200 meters long and weighing 40 tons, in a spectacular display.



[Pkg]

A thick rope measuring one meter in diameter is pulled tight with the loud sound of a gong. Thousands of people pull hundreds of smaller ropes connected to the main rope. The traditional gijisi tug-of-war features what's called the female and male ropes that are held together with a large wooden pin and pulled from the opposite sides.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ji-yeong (Seosan Resident): It wouldn't be unity if older people don't participate. So both young, old people do their best to pull the rope.



[Soundbite]

(Vietnamese Participant): I met some Vietnamese people here. I'm happy and had a lot of fun.



Some 40,000 bales of straw were used to make the rope and it took thirty days for the rope-weaving masters to make the huge rope the traditional way. The rope weighs 40 tons so it took about 1,000 people over two hours to move it to the festival site. The gijisi tug-of-war reportedly began 500 years ago to wish for a bountiful harvest and to prevent disasters. It is said the nation would enjoy peace when the male rope wins and an abundant harvest when the female one does. This year, the male rope won.



[Soundbite]

Koo Eun-mo (Pres., Gijisi Tug-of-War Preservation Society): This region resembles the shape of a centipede. So pulling the centipede-like rope supposedly wards off misfortune.



The organizers plan to expand the festival to an international event by inviting more foreign participants next year when the Gijisi Tug-of-war Festival marks the tenth anniversary of its registration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!