동영상 고정 취소

REMEMBERING 10TH ANNIV. SEWOL TRAGEDY



[Anchor Lead]

Yesterday marked the ten-year anniversary of the Sewol ferry tragedy. At the site of the tragedy and in the memorial spaces where the victims rest, the names of the dearly missed were once again invoked. The bereaved families expressed their hope for a safer society and that such a tragedy never recurs.



[Pkg]

Two thousand people have gathered pledging not to forget this day from 10 years ago. Names of loved ones are called out one by one.



[Soundbite]

2nd grade class 1 Go Hae-in, Kim Min-ji, Kim Min-hee.



To the bereaved families, it was painful all throughout the decade since the tragedy struck.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-gi (Father of late student Kim Soo-jin): It's been 10 years of living as a bereaved family. Every day was so painful and difficult to endure.



Names of the lost children were also called out in the waters of Maenggol channel where the incident occurred. Time has passed but the pain remains and the victims are missed even more.



[Soundbite]

Kim Mi-ok (Mother of late student Lee Ho-jin): I thought I would feel the same coming here but it's not. I just wish I can see my child even once in a dream.



At Mokpo New Port where the hull of the Sewol ferry is preserved, a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary was also held. Bereaved families of the Itaewon crowd crush also came out to offer support.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jong-min (Association of Itaewon tragedy victims' families): I want to see hope. I hope there is no more suffering in the country.



[Soundbite]

Jeon Tae-ho (Association of families of non-student Sewol victims): Despite the passing of 10 years filled with thoughts and actions, unfortunate events continue to occur. It's painful.



The families nonetheless look to the future, wishing for a safer society.



[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-gi (Father of late student Kim Soo-jin): Like you, I wish for a safe country and will work harder and take action to build a safer society.



JAPAN CLAIMS DOKDO AS ITS LAND



[Anchor Lead]

In its annual diplomatic blue book, the Japanese government reiterated its claim that the Dokdo Islets are Japanese territory. The South Korean government responded by summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to lodge a strong protest. Nonetheless, the blue book describes South Korea as a 'partner,' indicating a shift in the tone of bilateral relations.



[Pkg]

This is the Japanese government's annual diplomatic blue book containing international affairs and Japan's diplomatic activities. Tokyo repeated its claim that Dokdo Islets are Japan's sovereign territory based on historical facts and international laws. The Blue Book kept the expression that Korea is 'illegally occupying' the islets by stationing guards. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a strong protest by summoning the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.



[Soundbite]

Lim Soo-suk (Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs): S. Korea will respond decisively and sternly to any wrongful claims about Dokdo.



Similar incidents included the Japanese foreign minister's address to the National Diet in January, the celebration of Takeshima Day in February, and the approval of school textbooks with historical distortion in March. Japan has been claiming its sovereignty over Dokdo every month since the start of the year to which the Korean government has repeatedly complained. Japan also said that it cannot accept the Korean Supreme Court's ruling that called for Japanese companies to compensate Koreans for forced wartime labor. Instead, the book described the third-party compensation solution proposed by the Korean government. This method entails private entities in Korea funding the compensation instead of the Japanese corporations. The Japanese government also used the term 'partner' to describe Korea.



[Soundbite]

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary): S. Korea is an important neighbor that should cooperate as 'partner' to respond to various international issues.



The word 'partner' has not been used since 2011 when Seoul-Tokyo ties had soured, prompting Korea to say that related descriptions have been improved somewhat.



US ENVOY TO UN VISITS DMZ



[Anchor Lead]

During her visit to South Korea, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, visited the Demilitarized Zone yesterday. She emphasized that while dialogue with North Korea should resume, the monitoring of UN-level sanctions against North Korea must continue.



[Pkg]

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has toured the Joint Security Area at the inter-Korean border during her visit to South Korea. As North Korean troops look over from across the military demarcation line, she enters the main hall of the Military Armistice Commission.



[Soundbite]

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (U.S. Ambassador to the UN)



[Soundbite]

U.S. officer



She inspected the close proximity of North Korea such as the distance between the South Korean village of Daeseong-dong in Paju and the North Korean town of Gijeong-dong in Gaeseong.



[Soundbite]

U.S. officer



In a message to the North, She said the door to dialogue remains open and urged the regime to engage in unconditional talks. She also called on Russia and China to abide by sanctions on North Korea. Regarding Russia's veto that will end a sanctions monitoring expert panel, the envoy said that oversight must continue and that the U.S. was discussing alternative measures with concerned parties.



[Soundbite]

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (U.S. Ambassador to the UN)



In the afternoon, the ambassador met with young North Korean defectors and discussed Pyongyang's human rights issues.



[Soundbite]

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (U.S. Ambassador to the UN)



Thomas-Greenfield met with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Seoul's foreign and defense ministers on Monday. Wrapping up her stay in Korea, she left for Japan on Wednesday.



KIM IL-SUNG'S BIRTHDAY RENAMED



[Anchor Lead]

The "Day of the Sun" is how North Korea describes President Kim Il-sung's birthday. Every year, it's been celebrated with grand festivities. The Ministry of Unification has tentatively concluded that the official name has changed. We look into why, and its possible implications.



[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

(N. Korean Central Television (April 2021)): The Day of the Sun is filled with burning passion that will eternally glorify our homeland as the land of Kim Il-sung.



Since the designation of Kim Il-sung's birthday, April 15, as "Day of the Sun" in 1997, North Korea has celebrated it as its biggest holiday every year. But the name of the holiday has virtually disappeared in the North Korean media since February this year. Propaganda materials installed in downtown areas marked the holiday as "April holiday" or "April 15." South Korea's Ministry of Unification believes for now that Pyongyang has renamed Kim Il-sung's birthday "April 15." While the North has not explained its decision yet, the unification ministry believes Pyongyang is trying to avoid excessive "mystification" of the regime's predecessors to appear as a "normal country." The ministry added it may also be part of Kim Jong-un's efforts to promote his image as a separate entity and stop his reliance on his forefathers.



[Soundbite]

Hong Min (Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification): Kim Jong-un's reign may pale in comparison to previous leaders if they are glorified too much. He wants to implement policies in line with his era.



In fact, Kim Jong-un has not visited this year the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather lie in state. With Kim Jong-un foregoing his predecessors' unification policies and stressing his own, pundits say it has become even more difficult to predict Pyongyang's external policies.



IMF SEES 2.3% GROWTH FOR KOREA



[Anchor Lead]

The International Monetary Fund projected Korea's economic growth rate in 2024 at 2.3%, maintaining January's outlook. The IMF's forecast is higher than the ones by the Korean government and the Bank of Korea which stood at 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively, and even higher than the OECD projection of 2.2%. This year's global growth rate is expected to reach 3.2%, a 0.1% point higher than the last estimation. But the IMF added that the calculation hasn't reflected the recent conflict in the Middle East and the escalation of the geopolitical tension could suppress the growth rate.



TEAM KOREA PREPARE FOR OLYMPICS



[Anchor Lead]

There's only 100 days left until the Paris Olympics. This edition of the Olympics promises a seamless fusion of art and sports. Despite facing a decline in elite sports, our national team is pledging to deliver outstanding performances.



[Pkg]

This coming summer, Olympians from around the world will gather in Paris for the first time in a century. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, the opening ceremony will be held outdoors by the River Seine. Beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and equestrian events at the Palace of Versailles are set to beautifully blend art and sports in Paris, creating a stunning synergy. Korean athletes to compete in the Paris Games include many young promising names, such as swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min, track-and-field athlete Woo Sang-hyeok, and badminton player An Se-young. The new generation of Korean swimmers, who won silver in the men's 800-meter relay at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, are now aiming to win the first Olympic medal in a group swimming event.



[Soundbite]

Hwang Sun-woo (S. Korean swimmer): If we train hard together, our dream of winning a medal in a group event at the Paris Olympics will come true.



However, because of poor performances in ball events, Team Korea will likely consist of fewer than 200 athletes, the fewest since the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Team Korea are expected to win five or six gold medals - in archery, fencing, badminton and taekwondo. Their performance this time could even fall short of the Los Angeles Olympics 40 years ago. The athletes are preparing hard for the upcoming games amid the decline in elite sports.



[Soundbite]

Woo Sang-hyeok (S. Korean track-and-field athlete): I will win a medal no matter what. I've done my best and will fight to the end to bring home an Olympic medal.



The first torch for the Paris Olympic Games was lit on Tuesday. Team Korea are determined to do their best during the remaining 100 days.



ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ROUNDUP



[Anchor Lead]

K-pop sensation ATEEZ, along with other Korean artists, took to the stage at America's largest music festival, Coachella. They captivated the audience not only with K-pop performances but also by showcasing traditional Korean arts, including mask dances. In other news, we are saddened to report the passing of singer Park Bo-ram on April 11th. Regrettably, this has led to a rapid spread of various fake news stories surrounding her death.



[Pkg]

Coachella. The biggest music festival in the United States. K-pop boy band ATEEZ takes center stage. They deliver an energetic dance performance that surprisingly incorporates...the traditional Korean circle dance Ganggangsulae and the Bongsan mask dance.



[Soundbite]

Coachella audience from U.S.



The audience is mesmerized by the uniquely Korean style as the festival heats up.



[Soundbite]

Wooyoung (ATEEZ): We gave our best and had a blast with Atiny(fandom) and other spectators.



This year's Coachella featured a large number of Korean artists including rappers Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae as well as singer BIBI and girl group LE SSERAFIM. LE SSERAFIM, however, got into a pickle after their first show, criticized by some for their singing skills. Turning to classical crossover singer Kim Ho-joong who in his latest venture has recorded a soundtrack for a TV drama. The theme song of the KBS weekend series "Beauty and the Romantic" sung by Kim and titled "In the end, it's you" was unveiled for the first time at the very last scene of last Saturday's episode. Kim's appealing voice is said to be a good fit for the sound track that sings about the inevitable coming together of the main characters. Fans were hit hard by the news of the sudden death of singer Park Bo-ram on April 11. All kinds of fake news and malicious postings have flooded the internet. As such attempts increased Park's good friend and fellow singer Kim Greem took to social media to slam those who were trying to profit off someone's death. Park's management agency announced that her family and friends were in shock and pain. The company said that after the funeral, it will take stern legal action, warning there won't be any settlement with or favorable handling of the perpetrators.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!