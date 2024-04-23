동영상 고정 취소

NK "SUPER-LARGE LAUNCHERS TESTED"



[Anchor Lead]

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Monday, with state media announcing that this marked the first combined tactical nuclear counterattack drill led by Chairman Kim Jong-un, utilizing super-large multiple rocket launchers.



[Pkg]

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun reported that Pyongyang conducted its first combined tactical nuclear counterattack drills on Monday that deployed super-large multiple rocket launchers. It said the drills were designed to test the launchers within the nationwide nuclear management system called "nuclear trigger." It added that the exercise was "a clear warning signal to the enemies." It cited the ongoing joint air infiltration exercises between South Korea and the U.S. as "endless military provocations from the enemies who are trying to crush North Korea by force," explaining the reason behind conducting the drills. It added that the exercise was a practical drill aimed at mastering the procedures to transition units into a nuclear counterattack readiness during the issuance of the highest nuclear crisis alert. According to the report, the exercise consisted of command system operation and the firing of super-large artillery with mock nuclear warheads. The super-large multiple rocket launchers hit their target 352 kilometers away, prompting Kim Jong-un to praise them by saying, "It's like seeing a sniper fire a gun." Kim lauded the successful drills for the accurate implementation of the party's nuclear force construction plan by expanding the operational space of tactical nuclear attacks and diversifying them. On Monday afternoon, the North fired super-large rockets into the East Sea that Seoul and Washington believe to be short-range ballistic missiles.



YOON NAMES NEW CHIEF OF STAFF



[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk Yeol, in the wake of the general election defeat and while pondering a personnel overhaul, has appointed ruling People Power Party Rep. Chung Jin-suk as the new chief of staff and former lawmaker Hong Chul-ho as the new senior secretary for political affairs. For the first time since taking office, President Yoon himself announced the appointments, suggesting a move to strengthen communication.



[Pkg]

The presidential secretary's office had pledged a personnel overhaul following the ruling party's crushing defeat in the general election. Eleven days later, President Yoon Suk Yeol has conducted a reshuffle of his chief of staff and senior aide for political affairs. First in order, ruling People Power Party Rep. Chung Jin-suk has been appointed the new chief of staff.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I believe Chung will carry out his duties through smooth communication with the opposition, media and civic society.



Chung is a five-term lawmaker based in the Chungcheong-do region and has served key ruling party and government posts over the years including National Assembly deputy speaker, the PPP's interim leader and political affairs secretary for former President Lee Myung-bak. Chung vowed to assist the president, leveled with the public's perspective and expectations.



[Soundbite]

Chung Jin-suk (New Presidential Chief of Staff): I will work to assist the president in better communication and leadership to unify politics.



Yoon also named businessman-turned-two-term former lawmaker Hong Chul-ho as his new senior secretary for political affairs.



[Soundbite]

Yoon Suk Yeol (President): I believe Hong, a self-made businessman, will properly listen to the voices of the people.



The chief of staff and political aide were each announced Monday morning and then in the afternoon. It was the first time since taking office that Yoon made the announcements himself. President Yoon also took time for a Q&A with the press, also the first in 17 months since he stopped taking questions regularly on his way to work in November 2022. Such moves are seen as demonstrating his will to strengthen communication and change the style of governing state affairs. Meanwhile regarding the next prime minister, a post under keen attention, the president said it will take some time to make a selection.



DEFENSE COST SHARING TALKS BEGIN



[Anchor Lead]

South Korea and the United States will hold their latest defense cost sharing talks from Tuesday to Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii. The outcome of the 12th Special Measures Agreement(SMA) negotiation, how it's formally known, will be applied from the year 2026. The SMA determines South Korea's share in the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country as Seoul calls for a reasonable level while Washington stresses the importance of investing in the alliance. The talks start unusually early this time, some 20 months before the agreement takes effect, compared to negotiations typically starting about one year prior.



FASTEST KTX TRAIN UNVEILED



[Anchor Lead]

A new bullet train made with Korean technology, the KTX-Cheongryong, has been unveiled. This third-generation high-speed train is the fastest in the country, reaching a top speed of 352 km/h, with the ability to travel between Seoul and Busan in just over two hours. KBS joined the test ride ahead of it's official launch in May.



[Pkg]

A bullet train painted blue and black enters the platform. It's the third-generation bullet train dubbed KTX-Cheongryong. Its public test ride carrying some 330 passengers was conducted recently ahead of its debut in May.



[Soundbite]

Song Ha-jun, Song Hee-woong, Song Min-jun (Seoul residents): My kids love trains. After trying the GTX and we applied to join the KTX-Cheongryong test ride.



The KTX-Cheongryong is designed to run at 352 kilometers per hour. It can develop the maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour during operation, making it the fastest home-grown bullet train in Korea. Unlike the previous bullet trains, where carriages are pulled by locomotives at the front and rear, the new train integrates power units beneath each carriage and does not require locomotives.



[Soundbite]

Lee Ki-chul (KORAIL): Its superior acceleration, deceleration are ideal for Korea's short station distances.



Having additional seats in the compartments on both ends instead of locomotives, the KTX-Cheongryong has about 35% more seats than the KTX-Sancheon. It also offers a wide range of amenities, such as mobile phone chargers, 220-volt outlets and individual windows for each seat.



[Soundbite]

Lee Hae-chul, Lee Yun-seo, Lee Yun-seong (Daegu residents): I heard it travels at 320 km/h. I like that each seat has its own window.



The KTX-Cheongryong service has 16 trains, which will operate on the Gyeongbu and Honam lines. Operated as express trains with minimum stops, the trains will be able to cover the distance between Seoul and Busan in just two hours and 17 minutes.



[Soundbite]

Lee Jung-hwa （Seoul resident）: It's comfortable, and it makes only four stops. It's very fast.



KORAIL plans to introduce 17 more KTX-Cheongnyong operations by 2027 to expand them to new routes in Suwon and Incheon.



FIRST GREEN TEA HARVEST



[Anchor Lead]

The first green tea harvest of the year has kicked off in Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province, South Korea's largest green tea-growing area, signaling the start of spring. Despite a cold winter, Boseong's green tea fields are set to produce some of the finest tea this season.



[Pkg]

Amid sea breezes blowing from Duekryangman Bay, swaying leaves of tea plants create green waves across the field. Tender sprouts grow along furrows, ushering in the spring season. Farmers begin harvesting the first green tea of the year around "gogwoo," the sixth of the 24 seasonal divisions on the lunar calendar. It literally translates to a time when spring rain falls on the grains. They pick tea leaves and place them into their baskets with extra care.



[Soundbite]

Baek In-rye (Green tea farmer）: It's the year's harvest so I am delighted. We drink good organic tea. It can be used medicinally or as fertilizer.



After being roasted in a caldron, the fresh green tea leaves are cooled down and rubbed repeatedly. This is how we produce premium tea called ‘woojeon’, which boasts a more sweet and savory but mild flavor. This year's crop is good, as it rained just before harvest with no spring cold spell. This year's total green tea production in Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province, is expected to be greater than usual.



[Soundbite]

Park Seong-jin (CEO, Chunpa Dawon): In spring, we begin to see green sprouts. I‘ll continue my work with the hopes of encouraging quality time over tea in our most valued relationships.



In marking the harvest of the fresh woojeon tea, a tea festival will be held next weekend to showcase diverse tea cultures from around the world.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Joo-yeon (Boseong-gun County Office): We will appeal to young visitors by combining elements of the old and the new. We will also showcase Seoul and Jeju's tea brands.



Boasting a thousand-year history of tea farming, Boseong is home to green tea fields accounting for 30 percent of the nation's green tea production site. Tourists are engulfed by the scenic views of the tea fields and the pure, grassy scent of the green tea.



FLOWERS BLOOM BEFORE FESTIVAL



[Anchor Lead]

It's hard to decide on what to wear in the mornings because of the unpredictable weather. Korea experienced warmer-than-average temperatures, but then again, it became quite chilly recently. With the flower festival set to begin at the end of the month, preparations at the venue are facing challenges due to the erratic weather.



[Pkg]

Tulips planted along a lake sway in the wind, while dark red dahlias are already in full bloom.



[Soundbite]

Kim Hyung-deok (Goyang Int'l Flower Foundation): Visitors have reacted positively to enjoying both the lakeside and the flowers. Some floral displays will remain after the event...so people can continue to enjoy the flowers.



This rose garden is full of buds bursting into bloom.



Song Byung-gil (Goyang resident): They look fresh and new. Are not they the first roses of the year. I also take photos. It's great. I'm happy.



In line with the theme of "Flower in the Earth," a large whale symbol has been chosen, which can absorb up to 33 tons of carbon. Atop the whale, covered in pansies, stands a crane, a symbol of the nearby Janghang Wetlands. However, amid frequent climate changes, an early heatwave has caused flowers to bloom a week before the festival's opening, presenting a dilemma for the organizers. To accommodate visitors, organizers have decided to plant additional flowers one to two more times during the festival.



[Soundbite]

Jeong Heung-kyo (Chair, Goyang Int'l Flower Foundation): With temperatures reaching 30 degrees, all planted flowers have bloomed. Matching the blooming period with the event from April 26...to May 12, has been one of our biggest challenges.



The festival is expected to attract over a million visitors by May 12th. It will serve as a place for healing through flowers and also a time to reflect on the planet's environmental crises.



PRODUCER PRICES UP FOR 4TH MONTH



[Anchor Lead]

Producer prices have risen for the fourth consecutive month in March due to soaring prices of agricultural and industrial goods. According to Bank of Korea data released Tuesday, the overall producer price index rose 0.2% in March from a month earlier, amid a 1.3% increase in the prices of agro, forestry and fishery products. By item, the on-month index for napa cabbages jumped 36% and dried seaweed nearly 20% last month. On a yearly basis, that is compared to the same month last year, the index for apples surged 135.8% and cabbages 51.6%.



HURDLES FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED



[Anchor Lead]

While efforts are ongoing to create a more inclusive society, significant gaps do exist. Many individuals with disabilities face challenges even with basic home appliances like microwaves and air conditioners. We talked with those affected to understand the issues they're facing.



[Pkg]

Living with visual impairment, Cho Hyun-young can barely discern only the brightness of the light. She cannot use home appliances without the help of a voice guide or the braille system. Even using a microwave is a huge challenge for her.



[Soundbite]

I don't know where anything is... Oh my, it's not heated yet.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-young (Visually impaired person): It would be better if it told where the buttons are. For now, I have a hard time locating the buttons.



With the help of smartphone applications, people with visual impairments can operate large home appliances with additional features and functions. However, they often face plenty of difficulties.



[Soundbite]

It seems it is not reading the operation mode.



[Soundbite]

I am going to set time to 12 o'clock. It doesn't seem to work.



[Soundbite]

Cho Hyun-young (Visually impaired person): There is little consideration for those with visual impairments.



They want to refer to the operation guide. But sometimes, the voice guide doesn't work at all.



[Soundbite]

(Start document. Finish document.) It doesn't read this kind of information at all.



[Soundbite]

Ahn Dong-han (Korea Digital Accessibility Agency): Our request is to review whether the products are easy to use from the perspective of consumers.



Home appliances are essential everyday items for those without disabilities. But there still remains a high barrier for those who have to read using their fingers or listen via the voice guide.



